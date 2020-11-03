Global Wave Energy Market Research Report

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wave Energy Market is analyzed to register transcendent advancement in CAGR by 20.15% during the prediction period (2020-2026). Wave Energy is the process of the utilization of surface ocean waves for the means of energy generation. The main basis for the generation of waves is by the flow of the wind. This form of energy is classified under renewable energy resources and sustainable energy resources. The applications of wave energy can be seen in desalination, water pumping towards reservoirs, and electricity generation. Some of the determinants inducing the growth of the market are an increase in GHG emissions, abundant availability of water origins, and government initiatives towards climate change.



