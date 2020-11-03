Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global Wave Energy Market Research Report According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates,
Browse the wave energy market report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market- report/global-wave-energy-market-2417
o UAE o Rest of MEA Contact: Yash Jain Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238 Website: ...
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wave Energy Market is analyzed to register transcendent advancement in CAGR by 20.15% during the prediction period (2020-2026). Wave Energy is the process of the utilization of surface ocean waves for the means of energy generation. The main basis for the generation of waves is by the flow of the wind. This form of energy is classified under renewable energy resources and sustainable energy resources. The applications of wave energy can be seen in desalination, water pumping towards reservoirs, and electricity generation. Some of the determinants inducing the growth of the market are an increase in GHG emissions, abundant availability of water origins, and government initiatives towards climate change.

Browse 187 Market Data Tables and 125 Figures spread through 204 Pages on "Wave Energy Market - Forecasts to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-wave-energy- market-2417

  1. 1. Global Wave Energy Market Research Report According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wave Energy Market is analyzed to register transcendent advancement in CAGR by 20.15% during the prediction period (2020-2026). Wave Energy is the process of the utilization of surface ocean waves for the means of energy generation. The main basis for the generation of waves is by the flow of the wind. This form of energy is classified under renewable energy resources and sustainable energy resources. The applications of wave energy can be seen in desalination, water pumping towards reservoirs, and electricity generation. Some of the determinants inducing the growth of the market are an increase in GHG emissions, abundant availability of water origins, and government initiatives towards climate change. Browse 187 Market Data Tables and 125 Figures spread through 204 Pages on "Wave Energy Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-wave-energy- market-2417 By Type of Technology (Oscillating Water Column, Oscillating Body Converters, and Overtopping Converters), By Type of Location (Onshore, Nearshore, and Offshore), By Type of Application (Desalination, Power Generation, and Environmental Protection), By Type of Region (NA [North America], Europe, APAC [Asia Pacific], MEA [the Middle East & Africa], and CSA [Central & South America]), End-User Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis Key Market Insights: • The wave energy market will show tremendous growth with a CAGR value of 20.15% during 2020-2026. • Oscillating body converters of wave energy is seen to dominate the market from 2020 to 2026. • Near shore, the segment is witnessed to rise at a significant rise in CAGR% in the wave energy market. • Amongst all the regions across the globe, Europe is expected to have the highest growth over the coming years. Ocean Power Technologies, Eco Wave Power Ltd., Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd., Sinn Power GmBH, Amog Consulting, NEMOS GmBH, OceanEnergy, Wave Swell, AWS Ocean Energy Ltd., Corpower Ocean AB, Limerick Wave Ltd., Arrecife Energy Systems, Accumulated Ocean Energy Inc., and other industries are the dominant players in the global wave energy market.
  2. 2. Browse the wave energy market report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market- report/global-wave-energy-market-2417 • Type of Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) ➢ Oscillating Water Column ➢ Oscillating Body Converters ➢ Overtopping Converters • Type of Location Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) ➢ Onshore ➢ Near shore ➢ Offshore • Type of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) ➢ Desalination ➢ Power Generation ➢ Environmental Protection • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) ➢ North America o The U.S. o Canada o Mexico ➢ Europe o Germany o UK o France o Spain o Italy o Rest of Europe ➢ Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Australia o Rest of APAC ➢ Central & South America o Brazil o Argentina o Chile o Rest of CSA ➢ Middle East & Africa o Saudi Arabia o South Africa
  3. 3. o UAE o Rest of MEA Contact: Yash Jain Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238 Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/ Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

