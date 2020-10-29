Global Tokenization Market Research Report

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Tokenization Market is deemed to compose a prominent development in CAGR by 22.55% during the prediction period (2020-2026). A Tokenization is a process of forming a “token” that concocts sensitive data. It is also termed as a solution providing real-time payment data security based on all transactions. The purpose of tokenization is to reduce processing risks of the information and can be an alternative for the isolated and data segmentation in the database. An increase in online banking & retail payment transactions, a rise in credit/debit cardholders, and deployment of the solution in large enterprises to reduce identity thefts, and swift industrialization in APAC countries are a few of the many plungers of the global tokenization market.



