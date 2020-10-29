Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Global Tokenization Market Research Report According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Tokenization Market is deemed to compose a prominent development in CAGR by 22.55% during the prediction period (2020-2026). A Tokenization is a process of forming a “token” that concocts sensitive data. It is also termed as a solution providing real-time payment data security based on all transactions. The purpose of tokenization is to reduce processing risks of the information and can be an alternative for the isolated and data segmentation in the database. An increase in online banking & retail payment transactions, a rise in credit/debit cardholders, and deployment of the solution in large enterprises to reduce identity thefts, and swift industrialization in APAC countries are a few of the many plungers of the global tokenization market. Browse 169 Market Data Tables and 112Figures spread through 182Pages on "Tokenization Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global- tokenization-market-2407 By Type of Component (Software and Services [Professional Services and Managed Services]), By Type of Application Area (Payment Security, User Authentication, and Compliance Management), By Type of Tokenization Technique (Application Programming Interface [API] and Gateway-Based), By Type of Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), By Type of Organization Size (Small & Medium- Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Type of Vertical (Banking, Finance Services and Insurance, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Education, and Others), By Type of Region (NA [North America], Europe, APAC [Asia Pacific], MEA [the Middle East & Africa], and CSA [Central & South America]), End-User Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis Key Market Insights:  The tokenizationmarket will show tremendous growth with a CAGR value of 22.55% during 2020-2026.  API segment of tokenizationisseen to dominate themarket from 2020 to 2026.  Cloud iswitnessed to rise at a significant rise in CAGR% in thetokenizationmarket.  Amongst all the regions across the globe, APAC is expected to have the highest growth over the coming years. First Data Corporation,Fiserv Inc.,Micro Focus International plc,Symantec,Thales e-Security Ltd.,Visa, WEX Inc.,Worldpay Group plc, Dell Technologies, CipherCloud, Futurex LP, Liaison Technologies Inc., Protegrity USA, Inc., Token Ex, Sequent Software Inc., Discover Financial Services, Carta Worldwide, Merchant Link LLC, Ingenicoe Payments and other industries are the dominant players in the global tokenization market. Browse the tokenization market report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market- report/global-tokenization-market-2407
  2. 2.  Type of ComponentOutlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  Software  Services  Professional Services  Managed Services  Typeof Application Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  Payment Security  User Authentication  Compliance Management  Type of Tokenization Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  Application Programming Interface (API)  Gateway-Based  Type of Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  On-premises  Cloud  Type of Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises  Large Enterprises  Type of End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  Banking, Finance Services & Insurance  Government  Retail  Healthcare  IT & Telecom  Energy & Utilities  Automotive  Education  Other End-User  Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)  North America  The U.S.  Canada  Mexico  Europe  Germany  UK
  3. 3.  France  Spain  Italy  Rest of Europe  Asia Pacific  China  India  Japan  South Korea  Australia  Rest of APAC  Central & South America  Brazil  Argentina  Chile  Rest of CSA  Middle East & Africa  Saudi Arabia  South Africa  UAE  Rest of MEA Contact: Yash Jain Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238 Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/ Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

×