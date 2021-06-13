Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tipos de autos

sobre autos

  1. 1. TIPOS DE AUTOS EXISTEN  Deportivos  Sedán (o Berlina  Hatchback  SUV  
  2. 2. DEPORTIVOS  Otras características de deportividad podrían incluir una velocidad máxima superior a la promedio, gran adherencia al asfalto, potente sistema de frenos y diseño aerodinámico.
  3. 3. SEDÁN (O BERLINA)  También conocidos como el Segmento C, se encuentran entre los vehículos domésticos más populares, y son autos de cuatro (o 5) plazas y techo fijo y duro. Se dividen en 3 cuerpos: capó, habitáculo y cajuela. Son un excelente primer vehículo y tienen un perfil familiar y compacto, aunque existen algunos más lujosos o deportivos.
  4. 4. HATCHBACK  La cajuela suele denominarse puerta, y se suma al conteo de las puertas laterales, además incluye el vidrio trasero que podría tener una posición horizontal, característica de este tipo de autos compactos.
  5. 5. SUV  Además, las SUV suelen consumir mucho menos combustible que un Todoterreno y suelen ser más fáciles de conducir. Su función principal es familiar, aunque su uso es cada vez más amplio y diverso.
  6. 6. VEHÍCULOS COMERCIALES  Es un vehículo utilizado para transportar mercancías o peso bruto vehicular de hasta 3 toneladas. Se trata de camionetas compactas, por lo general optimizadas para el uso rudo, con gran eficiencia en el consumo de combustible.

