Coronavirus sucks. Self-quarantining sucks. Social distancing sucks. With reasons to stress coming at us from all directions, why not take a break and just tell life to shut the fuck up? Forget the news and forget the people you're stuck indoors with. Practice some colorfully meditative self-care with 112 coloring pages packed with belligerent one-liners, foul-mouthed insults, and just plan immature language. Color away the stress as you tune out all the coronavirus bullshit and create an irreverent masterpiece. Give this novel virus the double bird and color the hell out of this coloring book! .

