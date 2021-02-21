This true legal thriller debunks everything the media and the government told us about the Department of Justice?s destruction and prosecution of the venerable accounting firm Arthur Andersen, Merrill Lynch executives who did one business transaction with Enron, ?Alaska Senator Ted Steven?s, ?and more.? The common thread through it all is a cabal of narcissistic federal prosecutors who broke all the rules and rose to great power.? Still in the news today?Robert Mueller s ?pitbull" Andrew Weissmann and other members of Obama's inner circle?are wreaking havoc on our Republic. ?This is the book that began exposing ?the Deep State.? .

