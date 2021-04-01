Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Does Complex Property Division Work In Simi Valley?
California is a community property state. This means that any property that is acquired during the course of the marriage ...
SOME OF THE ASSETS INVOLVED IN THESE CASES Investment portfolios Stock options related to employment agreements, business ...
Any businesses owned by either party 05 Professional practices in which one party may be a partner to (physician PLLCs, la...
A SKILLED ATTORNEY IS NECESSARY The division of property is one of the most complex parts of a divorce process. However, t...
The discovery process will be important for a Simi Valley complex property division case. If one party is hiding assets or...
Dividing property in the aftermath of a divorce can become the most contentious part of the process. This is especially tr...
5775 East Los Angeles Avenue, Suite 120 Simi Valley, CA 93063 818-707-0206 https://www.legalcounseling.com /contact.shtml ...
The division of property is one of the most complex parts of a divorce process. However, the process can become even more complicated when there are entangled assets or if this is a high asset divorce case. At the Law Offices of Ronald K. Stitch, an experienced Simi Valley complex property division lawyer Stephanie Rose O'Connor is ready to get started on your case. She will handle all aspects of your divorce case and work to ensure you are treated fairly.

  2. 2. California is a community property state. This means that any property that is acquired during the course of the marriage is considered jointly owned (community property). This really impacts a divorce because the law requires that all community property be split equally between the two separating parties. This is already one of the hardest parts of the divorce process, and it can be even more complex when the assets involved are considered “high-value.”
  3. 3. SOME OF THE ASSETS INVOLVED IN THESE CASES Investment portfolios Stock options related to employment agreements, business interests, etc. Retirement accounts (401ks, IRAs, etc.) Real estate property (marital homes, second homes, vacation homes, commercial property, investment property) 01 03 02 04
  4. 4. Any businesses owned by either party 05 Professional practices in which one party may be a partner to (physician PLLCs, law ﬁrms, accounting ﬁrms, etc.) 06 Investments and collectibles, including things like art collections, jewelry, cars, and more 07
  5. 5. A SKILLED ATTORNEY IS NECESSARY The division of property is one of the most complex parts of a divorce process. However, the process can become even more complicated when there are entangled assets or if this is a high asset divorce case.
  6. 6. The discovery process will be important for a Simi Valley complex property division case. If one party is hiding assets or is being treated unfairly, your attorney will work to uncover the truth by: Demanding documents that foreclose ﬁnancial records Inspecting any safe deposit boxes Requiring your spouse to give a deposition under oath Handle all negotiations related to the property division on your behalf
  7. 7. Dividing property in the aftermath of a divorce can become the most contentious part of the process. This is especially true when a couple has a complex array of assets or higher income levels. An experienced Simi Valley complex property division attorney Stephanie Rose O'Connor will work with accounting and ﬁnancial experts to ensure that every detail is done correctly.
  8. 8. 5775 East Los Angeles Avenue, Suite 120 Simi Valley, CA 93063 818-707-0206 https://www.legalcounseling.com /contact.shtml CONTACT DETAIL
