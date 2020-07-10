Adminisrtacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNDAMENTOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION
INTRODUCCIÓN
INTRODUCCIÓN Al analizar el pasado de la humanidad se puede notar que la administración ha estado presente en todas las ac...
ETIMOLOGÍA DE LA PALABRA ADMINISTRACIÓN AD=Hacia Ministrato----MINISTER MINIS= comparativo de inferioridad TER=término Fun...
DEFINICIÓN KOOTS Y O’DONNEL L J. D. MONE Y PETERSO N Y PLOWMA N Conformar ambientes de trabajo Arte o técnica de dirigir e...
DEFINICIÓN AUTOR CONCEPTO DE ADMINISTRACIÓ N
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDOSumeria (5000 a.C.) Esta civilización realizaba registros en tablillas de arcilla y e...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Egipto (4000- 2000 a. C.) Marca una administración basada en la coordinación de gran...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Babilonia (2000-1700 a. C.) Se considera una administración firme y basada en la pol...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Hebreos (1200 a. C.) Da muestra de un gran líder y administrador, Moisés, quien most...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO China (1100 a. C.). Los antiguos chinos destacaron en la administración con muy buen...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Grecia (500- 200 a. C.). Otorgó grandes aportaciones a la administración a través de...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Roma (200 a. C. – 400 d. C.). Esta civilización fue parteaguas para la administració...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO La administración en la Edad Media Esta época se caracteriza por el debilitamiento d...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Feudalismo Fue un factor para la descentralización en Roma, caracterizado por un rég...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO La iglesia Católica En esta época la iglesia estaba en desacuerdo con el lucro y el ...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Mercaderes de Venecia Surge el nacimiento de dos conceptos importante el de asociaci...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO Milicia Brindó grandes aportes al desarrollo de teorías de la administración, con el...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO La administración en la época moderna El propio proceso administrativo muestra las c...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO La administración en la época moderna En esta época destaca Maquiavelo quien creía f...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO La administración en la época moderna Como parte de la época moderna, la revolución ...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EL ANTIGUO MUNDO La administración en la época contemporánea Fue aquí donde la administración se cons...
COMPONENTES DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN
DEFINICIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓ N ORGANIZA R DIRIGIR CONTROLAR RECURSOS Y ACTIVIDAD ES PLANIFICAR CUMPLIR OBJETIVOS DE MANERA EFI...
FINALIDAD - ALCANZAR DE FORMA EFICIENTE LOS OBJETIVOS DE UN ORGANISMO SOCIAL CON EL MÍNIMO DE RECURSOS - PERMITIRLE A LA E...
La administración es la ciencia social que tiene por objeto el estudio de las organizaciones y la técnica encargada de la ...
Es el conjunto de conocimientos ordenados y sistematizados, de validez universal, fundamentados en una teoría referente a ...
Técnica es el conjunto de instrumentos, reglas, procedimientos y conocimientos cuyo objeto es la aplicación o utilidad prá...
Arte es el conjunto de técnicas y teorías, cuyo objeto es causar un placer estético a través de los sentidos. En la antigü...
La administración es una ciencia social, cuyo interés se centra en las organizaciones humanas, así como las técnicas y pro...
La administración es el proceso de planificar, organizar, dirigir y controlar el uso de los recursos y las actividades de ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS UNIVERSALIDA D ESPECIFICIDA D UNIDAD TEMPORAL UNIDAD JERÁRQUICA
UNIVERSALIDA D TODO ORGANISMO SOCIAL DEBE EXISTIR COORDINACIÓN SISTEMÁTICA DE MEDIOS ESTADO EJERCITO COMUNIDADES RELIGIOSA...
ESPECIFICID AD RELACIONA FENÓMENOS DE DISTINTA ÍNDOLE El elemento administrativo es distinto y específico en cada situació...
UNIDAD TEMPORAL Indica que el proceso de administración es interactivo y dinámico
UNIDAD JERARQUICA Formar UN SOLO CUERPO ADMINISTRATIVO DENTRO DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN
IMPORTANCI A DEPENDE EL ÉXITO DE UN ORGANISMO SOCIAL Esta en todos los medios, áreas, procesos, ayudando a obtener mejor: ...
ADMINISTRACIÓN CIENTÍFICA PÚBLICA REALIZA EL ESTADO SATISFACER NECESIDADES ECONÓMICAS, SOCIALES Y CULTURALES DE UN PAÍS
ADMINISTRACIÓN CIENTÍFICA PRIVADA REALIZA PERSONAS PARTICULARES/PRIVAD AS CARACTERÍSTICAS: Fines de Lucro Más responsable ...
PRIVADA POR SU ESTRUCTURA DE ORGANIZACIÓN POR SU ÁMBITO Nacionales Internacionales Regionales Locales Bancaria Comercial A...
ADMINISTRACIÓ N CIENFÍTICA MIXTA Capital es privado y estatal Administrado por las dos partes
MIXTA POR SU ESTRUCTURA DE ORGANIZACIÓN POR SU ÁMBITO Nacionales Internacionales Regionales Locales Bancaria Comercial Agr...
PÚBLICA PRIVADA Burocrática Comercial Procesos documentarios largos Lucro Política Técnica Rigen leyes y disposiciones gen...
ANALISIS DE ENTORNO ANALISIS PESTE+C
PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN 1. DIVISIÓN DEL TRABAJO 2. AUTORIDAD 3. DISCIPLINA 4. UNIDAD DE MANDO 5. UNIDAD DE DIRECCI...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN UN ENTORNO GLOBAL Globalización Conjunto de procesos de intercambio de bienes, servicios, mercancías,...
LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN UN ENTORNO GLOBAL Obliga a las empresas y gerentes a: Ser más competitivos. Operar con calidad de cla...
La administración se conoce como el espacio donde tiene lugar un conjunto de acciones u operaciones comunes con independen...
PROCESO ADMINISTRATIVO ADMINISTRACIÓN CIENTÍFICA
MÓDULO I NATURALEZA Y ORIGENES DE LA ADMINISTRACION
