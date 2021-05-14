Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hilanderia

  1. 1. Hilandería El Mundo delTextil. Ronal Jose Rubio Ampueda
  2. 2. Hilandería El hilado de fibras consiste en transformar la fibra en hilo, esto se logra retorciendo varias fibras cortas a la vez que al unirlas producen una hebra continua, esta operación tiene lugar en una hilandería. La forma de hilar las fibras y de obtener los hilados influye directamente en las propiedades y apariencia del tejido final. La dirección del hilado influye en la textura del tejido Ronal Jose Rubio Ampueda
  3. 3. Con la única excepción de la seda, todas las fibras naturales tienen una longitud limitada bastante definida. Esta longitud va desde algo más de un centímetro en el caso de ciertos algodones americanos y asiáticos hasta un metro en el caso de algunas fibras de cortezas u hojas. La mayoría de las fibras sintéticas se cortan con una determinada longitud, por lo que también hay que hilarlas. Ronal Jose Rubio Ampueda
  4. 4. El objetivo del hilado y de los procesos que lo preceden es transformar las fibras individuales en un hilo continuo cohesionado y manejable. Los procesos aplicados a las fibras varían según el tipo empleado. El algodón, la lana, el lino, el yute y otras fibras naturales se hilan cada una de forma diferente. Algunas fibras procedentes de cortezas pueden hilarse de dos formas distintas, que dan lugar a hilos con propiedades diferentes. En las fibras naturales el proceso implica básicamente la apertura, mezcla, cardado (en algunos casos también peinado), estirado y torcido para producir el material de los telares.A continuación tiene lugar el hilado propiamente dicho. El hilado se realiza en varias etapas., y el proceso de la fabricación del hilo puede ser de dos tipos: artesanal e industrial. Ronal Jose Rubio Ampueda
  5. 5. Artesanal Manual: Simplemente retorcer las fibras con la mano desnuda; usada, por ejemplo, en los pueblos indígenas del Perú para fabricar cuerdas a partir de hierbas secas. Huso de hilar: se utiliza un trozo de madera largo y redondeado, que se aguza en sus extremos y que en uno de ellos, normalmente el inferior, lleva una pieza redonda de contrapeso y tope, llamada malacate, nuez, tortera o volante. Máquina de hilar o rueca: consiste en un bastón, terminado por una cabeza donde se enrolla la rama de fibra que se quiere hilar, incorpora una rueda, un pedal y una devanadera pequeña en el cual se enrolla una manguera para facilitar su extensión y la utilización.
  6. 6. Industrial El proceso para fabricar hilo comienza en unas máquinas llamadas peinadoras que precisamente tienen esa función, peinar la fibra por medio de agujas; después la fibra pasa por un mecanismo llamado frotador, donde la fibra se estira y enrolla en tubos para pasar al siguiente proceso en las continuas donde por medio de rodillos y anillos se da torsión a la fibra para hacerla hilo; posteriormente pasa a la sección de torcido donde se juntan dos o más hebras. Hilatura de anillos Hilatura a rotor (en inglés,Open End) Extrusión de fibras sintéticas
  7. 7. Ronal Jose Rubio Ampueda Hilatura de anillos Hilatura a rotor Extrusión de fibras sintéticas
  8. 8. Referencia ronaldjoserubioampueda.com Ronal Jose Rubio Ampueda

