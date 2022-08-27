Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Introduction.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
1 Introduction.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Leadership & Management

organization Behavior

organization Behavior

Leadership & Management

1 Introduction.pptx

  1. 1. Introduction to Organizational Behavior 1
  2. 2. Contents.. 1. What is OB? 2. Disciplines that contribute to OB 3. Challenges and opportunities in OB 4. Developing an OB Model
  3. 3. • Planning, Organizing, Leading, Controlling Management Functions • Interpersonal roles, Informational roles, Decisional roles Management Roles* • Technical, human, conceptual Management Skills *
  4. 4. 1. What is OB? 2. Disciplines that contribute to OB 3. Challenges and opportunities in OB 4. Developing an OB Model
  5. 5. Organizational behavior A field of study that investigates the impact that individuals, groups, and structure have on behavior within organizations, for the purpose of applying such knowledge toward improving an organization’s effectiveness.
  6. 6. 1. What is OB? 2. Disciplines that contribute to OB 3. Challenges and opportunities in OB 4. Developing an OB Model
  7. 7. Contributing Disciplines to OB Psychology Social Psychology Sociology Anthropology Many behavioral sciences have contributed to the development of Organizational Behavior
  8. 8. 1. What is OB? 2. Disciplines that contribute to OB 3. Challenges and opportunities in OB 4. Developing an OB Model
  9. 9. Challenges and Opportunities for OB
  10. 10. Challenges and Opportunities for OB Responding to Economic Pressures Responding to Globalization Managing Workforce Diversity
  11. 11. 1. Responding to Economic Pressures Effective management is critical during hard economic times. Managers need to handle difficult activities such as firing employees, motivating employees to do more with less, and working through the stress employees feel when they are worrying about their future. OB focuses on issues such as stress, decision making, and coping during difficult times. Good times Bad times
  12. 12. 2. Responding to Globalization • Increased foreign assignments • Working with people from different cultures • Overseeing movement of jobs to countries with low-cost labor • Adapting to differing cultural and regulatory norms https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMDOtj9dnSU
  13. 13. 3. Managing Workforce Diversity • The people in organizations are becoming more heterogeneous demographically • Globalization – different countries • Diversity – within countries
  14. 14. Some other challenges and opportunities • Improving Customer Service • Improving People Skills • Working in Networked Organizations • Using Social Media at work • Enhancing Employee well-being at work • Creating a Positive Work Environment • Improving Ethical Behavior
  15. 15. 1. What is OB? 2. Disciplines that contribute to OB 3. Challenges and opportunities in OB 4. Developing an OB Model
  16. 16. Summary •Definition •Disciplines contributing to OB •Challenges & Opportunities •OB Model
  17. 17. Reference: Buckingham, Marcus (2005). What great managers do, Harvard Business Review, March 2005, pp. 70-79
  18. 18. Great Managers are romantics Identifying and capitalizing on each person’s uniqueness saves time Capitalizing on uniqueness makes each one more accountable Builds a stronger sense of a team – creates interdependency Introduce healthy degree of disruption • Play checkers Average managers • Play chess Great managers Great leaders discover what is universal and capitalize on it. • Jeffrey • Genoa • Manjit The game of chess The Three levers • Make the most of strengths • Trigger good performance • Tailor to learning styles – Analyzer – Doer - Watcher

Editor's Notes

  • Organizational Behavior (OB) is interdisciplinary in nature as it is an applied behavioral science. The theory in OB relies on contributions from multiple behavioral disciplines. These disciplines include Psychology, Social Psychology, Sociology and Anthropology.
  • In the workplace today, there are many challenges and opportunities in the area of Organizational Behavior. Understanding OB has never been more important for managers as organizations are changing at a much more rapid pace than historically seen.
  • During economic difficulties, the need for effective managers is heightened. Anyone can manage during good times; it is much tougher to manage through economic struggles. Often when there are economic pressures, managers are forced to make decisions based on resource constraints. These situations may include laying off employees, motivating employees when there are limited resources, and encouraging employees when they are stressed about their futures.
  • Organizations now exist in an environment with no national borders. As a result, the manager’s job has changed. They need to have a broader perspective when making decisions.

    As foreign assignments increase. you will need to be able to manage a workforce that is different than what you may be used to and may bring different needs, aspirations and attitudes to the workplace.

    You will also have individuals coming to work in your own country that come from different cultures and you will need to find ways to accommodate their needs and help them assimilate to your workplace culture.

    You may also need to do the difficult task of moving jobs outside of your country to a country with lower labor costs. This is a difficult process logistically but also emotionally for the workers who will be losing their jobs.
  • As the borders are disappearing, we are seeing more and more heterogeneity in the workplace. Managers today need to embrace diversity and find ways to manage it effectively. The changing demographics have shifted management philosophy in a way that recognizes and utilizes differences to create productivity, profitability, and welcoming cultures.

