1 Introduction.pptx

4.
1. What is OB?
2. Disciplines that contribute to OB
3. Challenges and opportunities in OB
4. Developing an OB Model
5.
Organizational behavior
A field of study that investigates the
impact that individuals, groups, and
structure have on behavior within
organizations, for the purpose of
applying such knowledge toward
improving an organization’s
effectiveness.
6.
7.
Contributing Disciplines to OB
Psychology
Social
Psychology
Sociology
Anthropology
Many behavioral sciences
have contributed to the
development of
Organizational
Behavior
8.
10.
Challenges and Opportunities for OB
Responding to Economic Pressures
Responding to Globalization
Managing Workforce Diversity
11.
1. Responding to Economic Pressures
Effective management is critical
during hard economic times.
Managers need to handle
difficult activities such as firing
employees, motivating
employees to do more with
less, and working through the
stress employees feel when
they are worrying about their
future.
OB focuses on issues such as
stress, decision making, and
coping during difficult times.
Good times
Bad times
12.
2. Responding to Globalization
• Increased foreign assignments
• Working with people from
different cultures
• Overseeing movement of jobs
to countries with low-cost
labor
• Adapting to differing cultural
and regulatory norms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMDOtj9dnSU
13.
3. Managing Workforce Diversity
• The people in organizations are becoming more
heterogeneous demographically
• Globalization – different countries
• Diversity – within countries
14.
Some other challenges and opportunities
• Improving Customer Service
• Improving People Skills
• Working in Networked Organizations
• Using Social Media at work
• Enhancing Employee well-being at work
• Creating a Positive Work Environment
• Improving Ethical Behavior
15.
16.
17.
Reference:
Buckingham, Marcus (2005). What great
managers do, Harvard Business Review,
March 2005, pp. 70-79
18.
Great
Managers
are
romantics
Identifying and capitalizing on each
person’s uniqueness saves time
Capitalizing on uniqueness makes each
one more accountable
Builds a stronger sense of a team –
creates interdependency
Introduce healthy degree of disruption
• Play checkers
Average
managers
• Play chess
Great
managers
Great leaders discover
what is universal and
capitalize on it.
• Jeffrey
• Genoa
• Manjit
The
game of
chess
The Three levers
• Make the most of strengths
• Trigger good performance
• Tailor to learning styles –
Analyzer – Doer - Watcher
Editor's Notes
Organizational Behavior (OB) is interdisciplinary in nature as it is an applied behavioral science. The theory in OB relies on contributions from multiple behavioral disciplines. These disciplines include Psychology, Social Psychology, Sociology and Anthropology.
In the workplace today, there are many challenges and opportunities in the area of Organizational Behavior. Understanding OB has never been more important for managers as organizations are changing at a much more rapid pace than historically seen.
During economic difficulties, the need for effective managers is heightened. Anyone can manage during good times; it is much tougher to manage through economic struggles. Often when there are economic pressures, managers are forced to make decisions based on resource constraints. These situations may include laying off employees, motivating employees when there are limited resources, and encouraging employees when they are stressed about their futures.
Organizations now exist in an environment with no national borders. As a result, the manager’s job has changed. They need to have a broader perspective when making decisions.
As foreign assignments increase. you will need to be able to manage a workforce that is different than what you may be used to and may bring different needs, aspirations and attitudes to the workplace.
You will also have individuals coming to work in your own country that come from different cultures and you will need to find ways to accommodate their needs and help them assimilate to your workplace culture.
You may also need to do the difficult task of moving jobs outside of your country to a country with lower labor costs. This is a difficult process logistically but also emotionally for the workers who will be losing their jobs.
As the borders are disappearing, we are seeing more and more heterogeneity in the workplace. Managers today need to embrace diversity and find ways to manage it effectively. The changing demographics have shifted management philosophy in a way that recognizes and utilizes differences to create productivity, profitability, and welcoming cultures.