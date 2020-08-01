Expert Guide to Pitching to Incubators and Angels

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to expertly pitch Incubators, Angels and VCs.
7 rules, if followed, should aid any entrepreneur in seeking their desired outcome from a pitch.
Do your research01 Know your numbers Start a lively conversationBe clear and concise 02 03 04 Be honest and humble Be pass...
Rule # 1 Do your research
Do your research Research the incubator, angel investment club or VC firm and also the actual attendees. Its more importan...
Rule # 2 Know your numbers
Know your numbers Must always know about your key figures. Swallow your pride and educate yourself like you’re studying fo...
Know your numbers When pitching an angel or VC, you should at a minimum have all your revenue related figures and KPIs top...
Rule # 3 Be clear and concise
Be clear and concise Should be care of time limits. You will have around 20 minutes and you need to make them all count. R...
If you get bogged down on one point, have awareness of time and move past it; don’t make the mistake of thinking that beca...
Rule # 4 Start a lively conversation
Start a lively conversation if you are not engaging your audience in your pitch, you will not receive any investment. The ...
You can open your pitch with: “Due to our limited time, I’d love to hear what YOU would like to know so I can focus on the...
Rule # 5 Be passionate
Be passionate Many investors have said passion shows that the speaker is fully invested in the business and therefore will...
Your energy level can also depend on whom you are pitching. High energy and passion are usually more appropriate for pitch...
Rule # 6 Be honest and humble
Be honest and humble Incubators offer resources to get you to scaled up, whether via mentorship, a network or education. A...
When sharing challenges, ask for feedback and advice on the spot. The people in front of you will have relevant experience...
Rule # 7 ‘Warm up’ the meeting
‘Warm up’ the meeting it’s not always possible to have an old friend sitting in front of you as you pitch. However, you ca...
‘Warm up’ the meeting This tactic alone will not get you the deal but it will make your pitch memorable. The purpose of th...
Website: fintexec.coach Email: services@fintexec.coach Phone #: +44 (0) 7877 876 559 THANK YOU!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Expert Guide to Pitching to Incubators and Angels

31 views

Published on

An expert look at the key features to make your pitch powerful and impactful and get the funding and support that would best benefit your scalable business.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Expert Guide to Pitching to Incubators and Angels

  1. 1. How to expertly pitch Incubators, Angels and VCs.
  2. 2. 7 rules, if followed, should aid any entrepreneur in seeking their desired outcome from a pitch.
  3. 3. Do your research01 Know your numbers Start a lively conversationBe clear and concise 02 03 04 Be honest and humble Be passionate. Sometimes. Maybe 05 06 ‘Warm up’ the meeting07
  4. 4. Rule # 1 Do your research
  5. 5. Do your research Research the incubator, angel investment club or VC firm and also the actual attendees. Its more important when pitching for resources, especially capital. Know about your audience. Allow tailor speech for your audience. Know about past of your investors. Search about types of companies and size of deals are made by your investors. Avoid using your investors as shotgun. Finally, ensure the incubator or investors are a good fit for your business and you are not simply using the shotgun approach of ‘spray and pray’. Seek out the one or two angels that would be a huge value add on your board given their relevant prior experience.
  6. 6. Rule # 2 Know your numbers
  7. 7. Know your numbers Must always know about your key figures. Swallow your pride and educate yourself like you’re studying for an exam. Though your organization may not prioritize or track a particular metric, it may be very pertinent to one or more of your audience members. If you are pre-revenue, make sure you have a solid understanding of your SOM (Serviceable Obtainable Market) , TOM (Target Operating Model) & TAM (Total Available Market). Rehearse answers to tricky questions like: what if you can’t hit X # of users in the next two years? Investors know you’re presenting a best case scenario so make sure you model out a downside forecast.
  8. 8. Know your numbers When pitching an angel or VC, you should at a minimum have all your revenue related figures and KPIs top of mind: GMV (gross merchandise value), MAU (monthly active users), CAC, customer acquisition cost and so forth. A robust knowledge will show good preparation and that you will handle their investment with care and diligence. You will also pitch more confidently, knowing you can’t get caught out by simple questions. Don’t become a cautionary tale or fodder for water cooler gossip: study up.
  9. 9. Rule # 3 Be clear and concise
  10. 10. Be clear and concise Should be care of time limits. You will have around 20 minutes and you need to make them all count. Remember that formalities and introductions can eat up 1 minute and probing questions often much more. it’s important that you can communicate the salient points of your pitch in 10 minutes or less, relying as little as possible on the pitch deck. The deck should simply be a skeletal guide or prompt, with very short phrases that you can speak with more confidently. The deck should be pretty and more explained. Finally, you must be able to elucidate the essence of your business in one simple and short sentence. Don’t feature dump, explain the benefits are to the consumer and your chosen market.
  11. 11. If you get bogged down on one point, have awareness of time and move past it; don’t make the mistake of thinking that because you’re being probed for 5-10 minutes on an issue it pauses the clock, it does not. Pro Tip
  12. 12. Rule # 4 Start a lively conversation
  13. 13. Start a lively conversation if you are not engaging your audience in your pitch, you will not receive any investment. The trouble with using a pitch deck is that it can easily become a crutch. Engage your audience with the use of charts, graphs and icons in your pitch deck. Ask questions from your audience to make sure that they are understanding what they should be excited about. Speak friendly. Make two way conversation with your audience. This will help you to know about your interest of audience what they are looking for and you can easily target that area in your deck.
  14. 14. You can open your pitch with: “Due to our limited time, I’d love to hear what YOU would like to know so I can focus on these areas”. This will help you to know the interest of your audience and you can engage them easily. Pro Tip
  15. 15. Rule # 5 Be passionate
  16. 16. Be passionate Many investors have said passion shows that the speaker is fully invested in the business and therefore will be able to weather the inevitable impending storms. Passion convinces some of how ‘serious’ you are. You can risk coming off as all bluster and no substance. Instead, with a calmer demeanour, you project stoic confidence, connoting a steady and unwavering hand at the helm. Yes No
  17. 17. Your energy level can also depend on whom you are pitching. High energy and passion are usually more appropriate for pitching incubators and angel investors as your company is usually at an earlier stage. With less business maturity and ostensibly less positive KPIs, angels may be swayed by a good story, told passionately. This is not to say that angel investors are less sophisticated or ‘easier’ to pitch to, certainly not. They just have a larger appetite for speculative investments that are very early stage and have a solid purpose or mission that the founder energetically rallies behind. Important Point
  18. 18. Rule # 6 Be honest and humble
  19. 19. Be honest and humble Incubators offer resources to get you to scaled up, whether via mentorship, a network or education. Angel investors and VCs will eventually account for some members on your board. These are all fantastic resources with vast troves of experience to tap into for the benefit of your company. Approach your pitch with that in mind. Make it clear that you know your company isn’t perfect or a finished product and acknowledge past or current challenges and failures.
  20. 20. When sharing challenges, ask for feedback and advice on the spot. The people in front of you will have relevant experience and valuable insights and you’ll gain the following benefits: 1. Your audience will be engaged and if vocal, may even signal that they are already mentally invested in your success. 2. Your humility will present you as someone trustworthy, honest and willing to adapt/ pivot. 3. Finally, if you walk away with no deal, you may still get a golden nugget of wisdom that take you to the next level.
  21. 21. Rule # 7 ‘Warm up’ the meeting
  22. 22. ‘Warm up’ the meeting it’s not always possible to have an old friend sitting in front of you as you pitch. However, you can easily scour your LinkedIn for any mutual connections with the incubator, angels or VCs. Studies have shown there is a higher likelihood of getting investment if you can reference a mutual connection with the investors, however tenuous. Common ground is a subconscious stamp of approval as people do business with people they perceive to be like themselves. Even if you don’t physically look like your audience, you can still benefit from highlighting common experience and this will build instant rapport. Imagine that a typical angel investment club or VC firm is hearing 5 pitches back to back. 5 pitches x 20-30 minutes each, totalling around 2.5 hours of pitches. If you reference a mutual contact, former employer, alma mater or even a link to that person’s hometown, it will pay dividends.
  23. 23. ‘Warm up’ the meeting This tactic alone will not get you the deal but it will make your pitch memorable. The purpose of the initial meeting is simply to get the second meeting, not to close the deal on the spot. As such you want to be remembered easily and fondly. With all this in mind, bon chance with your pitches and remember to stay positive and undeterred in the face of rejection. Keep honing the pitch and learning from failures and you will eventually emerge triumphant.
  24. 24. Website: fintexec.coach Email: services@fintexec.coach Phone #: +44 (0) 7877 876 559 THANK YOU!

×