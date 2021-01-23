Template 4 v2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educ. Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territ...
Conjuntos. Un conjunto o colección lo forman unos elementos de la misma naturaleza, es decir, elementos diferenciados entr...
Operaciones con conjuntos. Las operaciones con conjuntos también conocidas como álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realiza...
Intersección de conjuntos. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, sólo con los elementos comunes involucrados...
Diferencia de simétrica de conjuntos. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el con...
Complemento de un conjunto. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto con todos los elementos del conjunto de ref...
Se llama real a un número que puede ser racional e irracional, por lo tanto este conjunto de números es la unión del conju...
El valor absoluto representa la distancia desde el origen o cero de una recta numérica hasta un número o un punto. Geométr...
A E V E E V I E V O E V U E V Ejercicios Ejercicio de conjuntos: V E A I U O Pertenece: E
Ejercicios Ejercicios de operaciones de conjuntos: A= (1,2,3,4,5,6) B=(2,4,6,8,10) C=(5,6,7,8,9) (A U B ) ∩ C A U B = (1,2...
Ejercicios Ejercicios de intersección de conjuntos: A=(1,2,3,4,5,6,7) B=(2,4,6,8,10) 1 3 5 7 2 6 8 4 10 A U B = (2,4,6,) A...
Ejercicios Ejercicios de diferencia conjuntos: Sean = A= (1,2,3,4,5,6) B=(2,4,6,8,10) A B 1 3 5 2 4 6 8 10 A -B = (1,3,5) ...
Ejercicios Ejercicios de diferencia de simétrica de conjuntos: A =(0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) B=(0,3,6,9,12) A △ B = (1,2,4,5,7,8,...
Ejercicios Ejercicio de complemento de un conjunto: Si U =(1,2,3,4,5) A =(2,4) 2 4 U 1 A 3 5 A´ = (1,3,5)
Ejercicios Ejercicio de números reales : 8 3 + 0 8 3 + 1
Ejercicios Ejercicios de desigualdades : A) 3X > 9 X > 9 3 X = 3 B) X + 1 > 10 X > 10 – 1 X > 9
Ejercicios Ejercicios de valor absoluto: A) l -2 l -6 = 2-6=-4 B) l 5 -7 l = l -2 l = 2 C) l -2 l + l -3 l – l 4 l = 2 + 3...
Ejercicios Ejercicio de desigualdades con valor absoluto: l X + 6 l > 3 X + 6 < - 3 U X > 3 – 6 X < - 3 – 6 U X > 3 – 6 X ...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educ. Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial del Edo Lara Andrés Eloy Blanco Nombre:Ronailith Apellido:Crespo CI:28.595.138 Matematicas Conjuntos
  2. 2. Conjuntos. Un conjunto o colección lo forman unos elementos de la misma naturaleza, es decir, elementos diferenciados entre sí pero que poseen en común ciertas propiedades o características, y que pueden tener entre ellos, o con los elementos de otros conjuntos, ciertas relaciones. Un conjunto puede tener un número finito o infinito de elementos, en matemáticas es común denotar a los elementos mediante letras minúsculas y a los conjuntos por letras mayúsculas, así por ejemplo: C = {a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h}.
  3. 3. Operaciones con conjuntos. Las operaciones con conjuntos también conocidas como álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar operaciones sobre los conjuntos para obtener otro conjunto. De las operaciones con conjuntos veremos las siguientes unión, intersección, diferencia, diferencia simétrica y complemento. Unión o reunión de conjuntos. Es la operación que nos permite unir dos o más conjuntos para formar otro conjunto que contendrá a todos los elementos que queremos unir pero sin que se repitan. Es decir dado un conjunto A y un conjunto B, la unión de los conjuntos A y B será otro conjunto formado por todos los elementos de A, con todos los elementos de B sin repetir ningún elemento. Ejemplo : Dados los dos conjuntos A={3, 5, 6, 7} y B={5,6}, en donde B está incluido en A, la unión será AUB={3,5,6,7}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría.
  4. 4. Intersección de conjuntos. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, sólo con los elementos comunes involucrados en la operación. Es decir dados dos conjuntos A y B, la de intersección de los conjuntos A y B, estará formado por los elementos de A y los elementos de B que sean comunes, los elementos no comunes A y B, será excluidos. El símbolo que se usa para indicar la operación de intersección es el siguiente: ∩. Ejemplo: Dados dos conjuntos A={x/x estudiantes que juegan fútbol} y B={x/x estudiantes que juegan básquet}, la intersección será F∩B={x/x estudiantes que juegan fútbol y básquet}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente: Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el conjunto resultante es el que tendrá todos los elementos que pertenecen al primero pero no al segundo. Es decir dados dos conjuntos A y B, la diferencia de los conjuntos entra A y B, estará formado por todos los elementos de A que no pertenezcan a B. El símbolo que se usa para esta operación es el mismo que se usa para la resta o sustracción, que es el siguiente: -. Diferencia de conjuntos. Ejemplo: Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la diferencia de estos conjuntos será A-B={1,2,3}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente:
  5. 5. Diferencia de simétrica de conjuntos. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el conjunto resultante es el que tendrá todos los elementos que no sean comunes a ambos conjuntos. Es decir dados dos conjuntos A y B, la diferencia simétrica estará formado por todos los elementos no comunes a los conjuntos A y B. El símbolo que se usa para indicar la operación de diferencia simétrica es el siguiente: △. Ejemplo: Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la diferencia simétrica de estos conjuntos será A △ B={1,2,3,6,7,8,9}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente:
  6. 6. Complemento de un conjunto. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto con todos los elementos del conjunto de referencia o universal, que no están en el conjunto. Es decir dado un conjunto A que esta incluido en el conjunto universal U, entonces el conjunto complemento de A es el conjunto formado por todos los elementos del conjunto universal pero sin considerar a los elementos que pertenezcan al conjunto A. En esta operación el complemento de un conjunto se denota con un apostrofe sobre el conjunto que se opera, algo como esto A' en donde el conjunto A es el conjunto del cual se hace la operación de complemento. Ejemplo : Dado el conjunto Universal U={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9} y el conjunto A={1,2,9}, el conjunto A' estará formado por los siguientes elementos A'={3,4,5,6,7,8}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente:
  7. 7. Se llama real a un número que puede ser racional e irracional, por lo tanto este conjunto de números es la unión del conjunto de los números racionales (fracciones) y el conjunto de los números irracionales (no pueden expresarse como fracción). Los números reales cubren la recta real y cualquier punto de esta es un número real, y se designan con el símbolo R. Números Reales. Una desigualdad es una expresión matemática que contiene un signo de desigualdad. Los signos de desigualdad son: ≠ no es igual < menor que > mayor que ≤ menor o igual que ≥ mayor o igual que Desigualdades.
  8. 8. El valor absoluto representa la distancia desde el origen o cero de una recta numérica hasta un número o un punto. Geométricamente los valores absolutos de |x| son números reales de x y es un valor geométrico sin tener en cuenta su signo, sea este positivo (+) o negativo (-). Así, por ejemplo, 5 es el valor absoluto de +5 y de -5. Los valores absolutos están representados por dos líneas verticales, tales como |x| (el cual se lee como módulo de x). VALOR ABSOLUTO Desigualdades con valor absoluto Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro. Ejemplo : Resuelva y grafique. | x – 7| < 3 Para resolver este tipo de desigualdad, necesitamos descomponerla en una desigualdad compuesta . x – 7 < 3 Y x – 7 > –3 –3 < x – 7 < 3 Sume 7 en cada expresión. -3 + 7 < x - 7 + 7 < 3 + 7 4 < x <10 La gráfica se vería así:
  9. 9. A E V E E V I E V O E V U E V Ejercicios Ejercicio de conjuntos: V E A I U O Pertenece: E
  10. 10. Ejercicios Ejercicios de operaciones de conjuntos: A= (1,2,3,4,5,6) B=(2,4,6,8,10) C=(5,6,7,8,9) (A U B ) ∩ C A U B = (1,2,3,4,5,6,8,10) (A U B ) ∩ C = (5,6,8)
  11. 11. Ejercicios Ejercicios de intersección de conjuntos: A=(1,2,3,4,5,6,7) B=(2,4,6,8,10) 1 3 5 7 2 6 8 4 10 A U B = (2,4,6,) A B
  12. 12. Ejercicios Ejercicios de diferencia conjuntos: Sean = A= (1,2,3,4,5,6) B=(2,4,6,8,10) A B 1 3 5 2 4 6 8 10 A -B = (1,3,5) B - A=(8,10)
  13. 13. Ejercicios Ejercicios de diferencia de simétrica de conjuntos: A =(0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) B=(0,3,6,9,12) A △ B = (1,2,4,5,7,8,12)
  14. 14. Ejercicios Ejercicio de complemento de un conjunto: Si U =(1,2,3,4,5) A =(2,4) 2 4 U 1 A 3 5 A´ = (1,3,5)
  15. 15. Ejercicios Ejercicio de números reales : 8 3 + 0 8 3 + 1
  16. 16. Ejercicios Ejercicios de desigualdades : A) 3X > 9 X > 9 3 X = 3 B) X + 1 > 10 X > 10 – 1 X > 9
  17. 17. Ejercicios Ejercicios de valor absoluto: A) l -2 l -6 = 2-6=-4 B) l 5 -7 l = l -2 l = 2 C) l -2 l + l -3 l – l 4 l = 2 + 3 – 4 = 1
  18. 18. Ejercicios Ejercicio de desigualdades con valor absoluto: l X + 6 l > 3 X + 6 < - 3 U X > 3 – 6 X < - 3 – 6 U X > 3 – 6 X < -9 U X > -3

