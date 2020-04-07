Successfully reported this slideshow.
Crude Oil Production & Export Trend – Ron Sandoe
Country 3 Year AVERAGE United States of America 10.9 Russian Federation 10.5 Saudi Arabia 10.0 Iraq 4.5 China 3.7 Canada 3...
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Jan2017 Jan2018 Jan2019 Jan2020 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION (MBD) TOP 5 COUNTRIES - 3 YEAR TREND United States of America Russian Federation Saudi Arabia Iraq China
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Jan2017 Jan2018 Jan2019 Jan2020 CRUDE OIL EXPORTS (MBD) TOP 5 COUNTRIES - 3 YEAR TREND Saudi Arabia Russian Federation Iraq Canada United States of America
My Data Source - https://www.jodidata.org/ My Reporting Tools - Microsoft Office®
World Crude Oil Production Trend

Some very simple but effective reporting on published world crude oil production and export data using Microsoft Tools.

World Crude Oil Production Trend

  1. 1. Crude Oil Production & Export Trend – Ron Sandoe
  2. 2. Country 3 Year AVERAGE United States of America 10.9 Russian Federation 10.5 Saudi Arabia 10.0 Iraq 4.5 China 3.7 Canada 3.6 Brazil 2.7 Kuwait 2.6 United Arab Emirates 2.1 Nigeria 1.9 Mexico 1.8 Iran (Islamic Rep.) 1.7 Norway 1.5 Venezuela 1.5 Kazakhstan 1.5 Angola 1.5 United Kingdom 1.0 Algeria 0.9 Indonesia 0.8 Azerbaijan 0.7 India 0.7 Malaysia 0.6 Egypt (Arab Rep.) 0.6 Ecuador 0.5 Argentina 0.5 Qatar 0.4 Australia 0.3 Thailand 0.2 Gabon 0.2 Bahrain 0.2
  3. 3. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Jan2017 Jan2018 Jan2019 Jan2020 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION (MBD) TOP 5 COUNTRIES - 3 YEAR TREND United States of America Russian Federation Saudi Arabia Iraq China
  4. 4. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Jan2017 Jan2018 Jan2019 Jan2020 CRUDE OIL EXPORTS (MBD) TOP 5 COUNTRIES - 3 YEAR TREND Saudi Arabia Russian Federation Iraq Canada United States of America
  5. 5. My Data Source - https://www.jodidata.org/ My Reporting Tools - Microsoft Office®

