DISS - Introduction, Research

Disciplines and Ideas in Social Sciences H U M S 0 0 1
How is societydifferent from nature? “Nature "conjures an image of random and undistracted forces that shape a given area....
How is societydifferent from nature? “Society “ is organized, deliberately structured and formalized and bound by rules dr...
Its main concern is to deal with aspects of human condition. Its main concern is explain natural and environmental phenome...
What is a Research?  A systematic process of collecting and logically analyzing information (data) for some purpose.  he...
Quantitative Methodological Research Qualitative Methodological Research
Introduction to Disciplines and Ideas in Social Science

  3. 3. How is societydifferent from nature? “Nature "conjures an image of random and undistracted forces that shape a given area. Usually follow a general pattern, law, or process (scientific method). These patterns and laws, follows an amazing uniformity. The world can be learned through a rigorous mental and methodical process. The truth has always been there and only needs to be didcovered.
  4. 4. How is societydifferent from nature? “Society “ is organized, deliberately structured and formalized and bound by rules drafted and implemented by people who themselves constitute society. “rationalization” Inside society, human actions, behaviours, patterns of activities, and decision making were done in more efficient, legal, and logical manner, which maximizes the fullest potential of society itself and minimizes loss of resources. - Max Weber
  5. 5. Its main concern is to deal with aspects of human condition. Its main concern is explain natural and environmental phenomena. Its main concern is more on the philosophical side which aims to answer and interpret big questions like “what is the meaning of life?”. Natural Sciences Social Science Humanities
  6. 6. Its main concern is to deal with aspects of human condition. Its main concern is explain natural and environmental phenomena. Its main concern is more on the philosophical side which aims to answer and interpret big questions like “what is the meaning of life?”. both of them deal with “humans” and it’s culture. Natural Sciences Social Science Humanities Can be classified as a science, uses a systematic way in explaining a theory.
  7. 7. What is a Research?  A systematic process of collecting and logically analyzing information (data) for some purpose.  helps society answer many questions that one would like to know or find answers to many questions or find solutions to many problems in society. In a social research, social scientists ..  follows a systematic plan  explore  describe  examine  Predict human behavior, social issue, social problem
  8. 8. Quantitative Methodological Research Qualitative Methodological Research
