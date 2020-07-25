DISS - Approaches - Structural Functionalism

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is a THEORY?
Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Structural Functionalism Marxism Symbolic Interactionism Psychoanalysis Ration...
Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Social institutions as pillars of society: The most functional and most important e...
Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Structuralism is the term used that believes that it is a...
Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences 2 Types of Function
Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences 2 Types of Function MANIFEST LATENT effects that are inte...
Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Strengths and Weaknesses o There is a general consensus a...
Structural Functionalism EQUILIBRIUM  A framework for building a theory that sees society as a complex system whose part...
Structural Functionalism EQUILIBRIUM AGIL model Adaption Goal Attainment Integration Latency
Structural Functionalism Marxism Karl Marx
Industrialism Structural Functionalism Marxism
  1. 1. Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Structural Functionalism Marxism Symbolic Interactionism Psychoanalysis Rational Choice Theory Institutionalism The Feminist Theory The Hermeneutical Phenomenology The Human – Environment System
  2. 2. What is a THEORY?
  3. 3. Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Structural Functionalism Marxism Symbolic Interactionism Psychoanalysis Rational Choice Theory Institutionalism The Feminist Theory The Hermeneutical Phenomenology The Human – Environment System a perspective which describes the society as a social system that has a social structure of its own, made up of different parts which are interconnected which works together in harmony to achieve balance of social
  4. 4. Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Social institutions as pillars of society: The most functional and most important element of human society.  Government  Economy  Education  Religion  Family Family Structural Functionalism
  5. 5. Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Structuralism is the term used that believes that it is a “must” the human should be part of a big structure. Humans should be interrelated with other individuals. Structural-Functionalism describes the effects of societal elements. Functional x Dysfunctional
  6. 6. Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences 2 Types of Function
  7. 7. Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences 2 Types of Function MANIFEST LATENT effects that are intended and recognized by norms consequences that are unintended or hidden
  8. 8. Structural Functionalism Dominant Approaches in Social Sciences Strengths and Weaknesses o There is a general consensus about the values and norms of society by the majority. o It is made up of integrated parts that are tied together. o It tends to seek stability and avoid conflict (which is seen as dysfunctional). o Uses microlevel analysis in examining issues or problems in society. o They do not see anything wrong with inequality in a society based on class gender or race. o It is not open to social change. o Does not look at the cause (root) of social problem.
  9. 9. Structural Functionalism EQUILIBRIUM  A framework for building a theory that sees society as a complex system whose parts work together to promote solidarity and stability.  Such parts of the whole system may vary in terms of functions but they are all related to each other  They have all one goal and that is to maintain and keep the whole Talcott Parsons
  10. 10. Structural Functionalism EQUILIBRIUM AGIL model Adaption Goal Attainment Integration Latency
  11. 11. Structural Functionalism Marxism Karl Marx
  12. 12. Industrialism Structural Functionalism Marxism

