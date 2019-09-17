Ata exam spa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El examen de certificación de ATA Romina Marazzato Sparano @languagecompass languagecompass.com
Parte I 1. Introducción al proceso de certificación de ATA • Certificaciones y certificados • Logística del examen: tiempo...
Certificación ╪ Certificado CERTIFICACIÓN • Aval de la competencia profesional para la traducción entre pares de idiomas y...
Beneficios • Reconocimiento profesional • Pasaje de miembro “asociado” a miembro “activo” • Listado en el directorio de tr...
Logística del examen • Tiempo: 3 horas • Formato: en papel o digital • Pasajes: 225 a 275 palabras cada uno 3 pasajes a el...
Tiempo • Dedicar 10-15 minutos a la selección de pasajes • No traducir mas de 2 pasajes >> solo se calificarán 2 • Si por ...
Requisitos de ética • Curso en línea de ética obligatorio para los traductores certificados ATA dentro del primer año de l...
We the members of theAmericanTranslators Association accept as our ethical and professional duty • to convey meaning betwe...
We the members of theAmericanTranslators Association accept as our ethical and professional duty • to act collegially by s...
Resumen del código de ética 1. Fidelidad en la traducción 2. Confidencialidad en la comunicación 3. Honestidad sobre capac...
Requisitos para tomar el examen • Se han eliminado los requisitos • Se propone una autoevaluación para - constatar el nive...
Requisito de autoevaluación Premisas para el éxito: gran conocimiento de las lenguas de trabajo aptitud cultural en cada...
Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos • ¿Estoy dispuesto a invertir tiempo, dinero y energía para construir una carrera? ...
Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos (cont.) • ¿He diseñado tarjetas y membrete? • ¿Tengo compiladas muestras listas par...
Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos (cont.) • ¿Tengo idea de qué tipo de trabajos rechazaré (debido a expectativas irra...
Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos (cont.) • ¿Respeto la obligación de honrar una cotización a menos que se haya autor...
Perfeccionamiento profesional • CE, por sus siglas en ingles, debe ser parte toda carrera profesional • Asegura que la hab...
Actividades de perfeccionamiento • Categoría A: Asistir a conferencias, cursos, talleres y seminarios de T&I, especialidad...
Actividades de perfeccionamiento (cont.) • Categoría B: Estudio independiente de audio o video, películas, diapositivas, I...
Actividades de perfeccionamiento (cont.) • Categoría C: Autoría o edición de libros o artículos sobreT&I • Puntos: 6 punto...
Actividades de perfeccionamiento (cont.) • Categoría E: Voluntariado relacionado conT&I o el programa de divulgación escol...
Precios y estadísticas • Costo del examen: $525 • Costo del examen de practica: $80/pasaje • Costo de la revisión: $250/pa...
Parte II 2. Criterios de corrección • Tipos de errores • Fundamentos de la corrección de errores • Normativas para la corr...
Preguntas guía para decisiones de calificación: • ¿Se puede utilizar el texto traducido con el mismo propósito que el text...
¿La traducción cumple con las instrucciones? • Uso y comprensión en el contexto especificado • Registro, estilo y redacció...
¿Demuestra la traducción la comprensión del contenido y del propósito del texto a traducir? • El tema se utiliza para reso...
¿Demuestra la traducción familiaridad con estrategias de traducción de varios tipos? • La información denotativa y connota...
¿Esta bien redactado el texto traducido? • Fluye con naturalidad • No contiene expresiones no idiomáticas que lo marquen c...
La regla de oro para toda traducción «decir todo lo que dice el original, no decir nada que el original no diga, y decirlo...
Planilla de corrección
Errores generales
Errores de traducción
Errores “mecánicos”
Tipos de errores • Error mecánico en la lengua de llegada o • Error de traducción • Se aprueba con menos de 18 puntos en e...
El error perturba al lector típico ? (esfuerzo de) ¿ Afecta, oscurece o impide la comprensión? ¿ El error es evidente para...
¿Tiene el error solo un alcance limitado? ¿Es insignificante el efecto sobre la comprensión o el uso? ¿Es mínimo el impact...
Errores de traducción: agregado A = Agregado: • Se introduce información superflua o estilística • Se ha de evitar la clar...
Errores de traducción: ambigüedad AMB = Ambigüedad: • El segmento de partida o de llegada tiene más de una interpretación ...
Tipos de errores: cohesión COH = Cohesión: se dificulta la lectura debido a • inconsistencia terminológica • mal uso de pr...
Errores de traducción: cohesión (cont.) Cohesión: red de recursos léxicos y gramaticales que dan unidad formal al texto al...
Errores de traducción: cohesión (cont.) 1. Ítems léxicos que retoman conceptos ya presentados al lector: • Repeticiones, d...
Errores de traducción: cohesión (cont.) 2. Recursos gramaticales que conectan referencias, aportan al flujo informativo y ...
Errores de traducción: fidelidad F > Fidelidad: • La traducción se aleja demasiado del texto fuente • La traducción debe r...
Errores de traducción: falsos amigos • FA > Faux amis o falsos amigos: la traducción tiende a la forma y no al significado...
Errores de traducción: literalidad L > Literalidad: • la traducción a pie juntilla que genera problemas de significado o i...
Errores de traducción: interpretación errónea • MU > Interpretación errónea del texto fuente: se malinterpreta un ítem léx...
Errores de traducción: omisión O > Omisión: se omite contenido literal o figurativamente presente en el texto (registro, h...
Errores de traducción: terminología T>Terminología • Falta de especificidad en la traducción (presente el el texto origina...
Errores de traducción: tipo textual TT >Tipo textual: • No se siguen las instrucciones de traducción, que piden reflejar a...
Errores de traducción: tiempo verbal • VT >Tiempo verbal • Un verbo correctamente conjugado cuyo sentido temporal difiere ...
Solicitud de revisión • Tarifa de revisión: $250 por pasaje • Posible hasta 6 meses después del examen • El revisor puede:...
Apelación de una desaprobación Para procesar la apelación deben enviarse: • la copia del examen apelado, • la documentació...
Apelación de una desaprobación • Indicar por qué se debería aceptar su interpretación o penalizarla con menos puntos de er...
Recursos prohibidos • Email • Foros y chats de discusión, incluso si son de diccionarios • GoogleTranslate, DeepL y simila...
Recursos permitidos: generales • Bab.la • Dictionary.com • Eudict.com • Glosbe.com • Glosarios de organismos internacional...
Recursos permitidos: en español • Dle.rae.es • Spanishdict.com • Fundeu.es
Parte III 3. Consideraciones de estilo • Inglés estadounidense • Consistencia estilística • Idiosincrasias del idioma: léx...
Inglés estadounidense • Palabras como billón, email, hispanounidense, latino, paralegal (asistente de abogados) o van (mic...
Inglés estadounidense • Aplicar: hacer uso vs. solicitar • Beneficios: provecho vs. prestaciones sociales • Carpeta: útil ...
Consistencia estilística Cuestiones gramaticales y retóricas • Estructuras paralelas Scaffolding is breaking up the learni...
Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Condición When there is a conflict between rights of equal legal status, all rights sha...
Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Concesión Two shareholders still control two-thirds of the voting rights, even though t...
Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Anterioridad After confirming the results, doctors chose three 5-fluorouracil- based an...
Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Causa Four families of victims of this molecule’s toxicity filed a complaint in Februar...
Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Consecuencia Both gestational age and birthweight were turned from continuous to catego...
Gerundio en inglés • Simultaneidad vs. nominalización / adjetivación Walking was associated with a reduction of metabolic ...
Uso incorrecto del gerundio en español • Posterioridad / Complemento Se aprobó la ley, causando una gran conmoción. Se apr...
Parte IV 4. Pasajes • Pasaje general: escritura persuasiva y texto periodístico • Elementos científico-técnicos: redacción...
Ejemplo de corrección
Ejemplo de corrección
Italy’s Populists Lost Power—And Now the Press Much of the Italian press gushed over the far-right leader Matteo Salvini a...
Cont. Much has been made of how Conte has taken the time-honored Italian tradition of trasformismo—switching allegiances d...
Cont. In the 15 months in which Salvini was interior minister, he had soaked up all the media oxygen in the country with h...
Consejos útiles • Aprenda a escribir rápido en ambos idiomas para ganar tiempo en la traducción y en la búsqueda • Repase ...
Consejos útiles • Revise la traducción dos veces: una revisión bilingüe y una monolingüe. • Practique con un cronómetro 1 ...
¡Gracias! Súmense a @LanguageCompass Derecho de imágenes • Uso educativo • Cuentas pagas de 123rf.com & Clipart.com • Cola...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ata exam spa

31 views

Published on

About the ATA Certification Exam (Examples for English<>Spanish)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ata exam spa

  1. 1. El examen de certificación de ATA Romina Marazzato Sparano @languagecompass languagecompass.com
  2. 2. Parte I 1. Introducción al proceso de certificación de ATA • Certificaciones y certificados • Logística del examen: tiempo, pasajes, recursos habilitados • Requisitos de formación continua • Código de ética
  3. 3. Certificación ╪ Certificado CERTIFICACIÓN • Aval de la competencia profesional para la traducción entre pares de idiomas y direcciones específicas • Demostración de habilidad CERTIFICADO • Aval de los conocimientos impartidos en un curso de capacitación • Demostración de capacitación
  4. 4. Beneficios • Reconocimiento profesional • Pasaje de miembro “asociado” a miembro “activo” • Listado en el directorio de traductores e intérpretes de ATA como miembro con certificación • Sello de certificación para documentos profesionales
  5. 5. Logística del examen • Tiempo: 3 horas • Formato: en papel o digital • Pasajes: 225 a 275 palabras cada uno 3 pasajes a elegir solo 2 • Recursos: diccionarios en papel diccionarios en línea Consultar recursos habilitados!
  6. 6. Tiempo • Dedicar 10-15 minutos a la selección de pasajes • No traducir mas de 2 pasajes >> solo se calificarán 2 • Si por algún motivo se cambia de pasaje, tachar el pasaje descartado para que no se califique • Darse tiempo para releer la traducción y verificar su precisión
  7. 7. Requisitos de ética • Curso en línea de ética obligatorio para los traductores certificados ATA dentro del primer año de la certificación • Código aprobado por el directorio en octubre 2010 • Requiere una declaración de verificación • Apostilla sobre el código • Formulario de quejas • Miembros sancionados
  8. 8. We the members of theAmericanTranslators Association accept as our ethical and professional duty • to convey meaning between people and cultures faithfully, accurately, and impartially; • to hold in confidence any privileged and/or confidential information entrusted to us in the course of our work; • to represent our qualifications, capabilities, and responsibilities honestly and to work always within them; • to enhance those capabilities at every opportunity through continuing education in language, subject field, and professional practice;
  9. 9. We the members of theAmericanTranslators Association accept as our ethical and professional duty • to act collegially by sharing knowledge and experience • to define in advance by mutual agreement, and to abide by, the terms of all business transactions among ourselves and with others; • to ask for and offer due recognition of our work, and compensation commensurate with our abilities; and • to endeavor in good faith to resolve among ourselves any dispute that arises from our professional interactions, mindful that failure to abide by these principles may harm ourselves, our fellow members, the Association, or those we serve.
  10. 10. Resumen del código de ética 1. Fidelidad en la traducción 2. Confidencialidad en la comunicación 3. Honestidad sobre capacitación 4. Educación continua 5. Comportamiento profesional 6. Establecimiento de términos 7. Debida compensación 8. Mediación de disputas
  11. 11. Requisitos para tomar el examen • Se han eliminado los requisitos • Se propone una autoevaluación para - constatar el nivel de preparación necesario - establecer objetivos tendientes al éxito • Se requiere perfeccionamiento profesional
  12. 12. Requisito de autoevaluación Premisas para el éxito: gran conocimiento de las lenguas de trabajo aptitud cultural en cada idioma excelente redacción y corrección de textos experiencia en áreas de especialización sólidos conocimientos de informática acceso a materiales de referencia aptitudes para la investigación (en Internet) Si usted no es idóneo en una o más de estas áreas, será necesario profundizar sus conocimientos.
  13. 13. Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos • ¿Estoy dispuesto a invertir tiempo, dinero y energía para construir una carrera? • ¿Sé en lo que me estoy metiendo?¿Tengo, además, capacidad empresarial? • ¿Soy detallista? • ¿Conozco y comprendo las normas éticas de la traducción y la interpretación? • ¿Conozco la diferencia entre un empleado y un contratista independiente en cuanto a cuestiones impositivas? • ¿Sé qué licencias me habilitan a trabajar profesionalmente? • ¿Es mi currículum apropiado? ¿Lo tengo actualizado?
  14. 14. Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos (cont.) • ¿He diseñado tarjetas y membrete? • ¿Tengo compiladas muestras listas para mostrar? • ¿Sé cómo comercializar mis habilidades? ¿Estoy dispuesto a hacerlo persistentemente? • Antes de presupuestar un trabajo, ¿sé lo que valen mis habilidades en el mercado actual? ¿Sé incluir un porcentaje para cubrir gastos generales? • ¿Estoy al tanto de los cargos adicionales que pueden incluirse por encima de mi tarifa básica (para documentos escritos a mano, requisitos especiales de formato, etc.)?
  15. 15. Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos (cont.) • ¿Tengo idea de qué tipo de trabajos rechazaré (debido a expectativas irrazonables, remuneración injusto, poco tiempo de entrega, conocimientos insuficientes, cuestiones personales, etc.)? • ¿Estoy preparado para negociar términos (volumen, urgencia, proyectos para grupos sin fines de lucro, etc.)? • ¿Soy capaz de dar con relativa rapidez un recuento de palabras razonablemente preciso (en los idiomas de origen y/o de llegada) y una estimación del tiempo de entrega tras revisar un documento? (¿Sé como hacer aproximaciones sobre documentos que no he visto en su totalidad como para cubrir cuestiones aún desconocidas sin desalentar al cliente?)
  16. 16. Encuesta de elegibilidad: Preparativos (cont.) • ¿Respeto la obligación de honrar una cotización a menos que se haya autorizado un cambio con antelación a la facturación? (¿Entiendo que incluso en circunstancias extraordinarias un aumento en la tarifa puede no ser posible?) • ¿He establecido medidas de control de calidad para garantizar un producto de primera calidad (como tiempo para reflexionar sobre mi borrador, herramientas de revisión, tiempo para corregir, la revisión por parte de un colega con conocimientos del idioma de partida o de llegada, un experto en la materia para consultar, etc.)?
  17. 17. Perfeccionamiento profesional • CE, por sus siglas en ingles, debe ser parte toda carrera profesional • Asegura que la habilidad no se evalúa en un solo examen • Asegura la continuidad la actualización de la capacitación • Aumenta el prestigio del programa y de los traductores • (20) puntos CE cada 3 años • Se requiere documentación • Se debe remitir un formulario de verificación
  18. 18. Actividades de perfeccionamiento • Categoría A: Asistir a conferencias, cursos, talleres y seminarios de T&I, especialidad o prácticas comerciales ofrecidos o autorizados por profesionales reconocidos en la industria, organizaciones estatales, privadas, nacionales e internacionales, corporaciones y agencias o instituciones de educación superior, ya sea en línea o in situ. • Puntos: 1 hora = 1 punto/hora. Máximo 10 puntos/evento. Sin máximo por periodo. • Artículos en Actas de la conferencia de la ATA = 1 punto/artículo
  19. 19. Actividades de perfeccionamiento (cont.) • Categoría B: Estudio independiente de audio o video, películas, diapositivas, Internet o artículos sobreT&I, especialidad, prácticas comerciales o tecnología deT&I publicados por asociaciones, corporaciones u organizaciones comerciales reconocidas nacionales e internacionales. • Puntos: Cada actividad = 1 punto/hora de actividad. Máximo 15 puntos/período.
  20. 20. Actividades de perfeccionamiento (cont.) • Categoría C: Autoría o edición de libros o artículos sobreT&I • Puntos: 6 puntos/libro publicado 2 puntos/artículo publicado Máximo 8 puntos por período • Categoría D: Dictar o desarrollar un curso, seminario o taller de T&I. Sólo por nuevos aportes. • Puntos: 1 hora = 2 puntos Sin máximo por período
  21. 21. Actividades de perfeccionamiento (cont.) • Categoría E: Voluntariado relacionado conT&I o el programa de divulgación escolar • Puntos: Dos horas de servicio = 1 punto. Divulgación en escuelas: 1 hora de servicio = 1 punto. Máximo 6 puntos por período • Categoría F: Experiencia laboral: proyectos especialmente difíciles • Puntos: Cada 2 horas de tiempo EXTRA = 1 punto. Máximo 6 puntos por período • Categoría G: Membresía en asociaciones profesionales (╪ ATA) • Puntos: 1 punto/membresía Máximo de 4 puntos por período
  22. 22. Precios y estadísticas • Costo del examen: $525 • Costo del examen de practica: $80/pasaje • Costo de la revisión: $250/pasaje • Costo de la apelación: $200/pasaje • Porcentaje de aprobación: 18%
  23. 23. Parte II 2. Criterios de corrección • Tipos de errores • Fundamentos de la corrección de errores • Normativas para la corrección de errores • Función de las pruebas de práctica
  24. 24. Preguntas guía para decisiones de calificación: • ¿Se puede utilizar el texto traducido con el mismo propósito que el texto original? • ¿Es comprensible para el lector de la lengua de llegada? • ¿Se ha transferido adecuadamente el significado del texto fuente al texto traducido? >> El puntaje dependen del tipo y gravedad del error >> Pueden otorgarse hasta 3 puntos por calidad (que se descuentan)
  25. 25. ¿La traducción cumple con las instrucciones? • Uso y comprensión en el contexto especificado • Registro, estilo y redacción de documentos comparables
  26. 26. ¿Demuestra la traducción la comprensión del contenido y del propósito del texto a traducir? • El tema se utiliza para resolver dudas y llegar a una correcta traducción • Se utilizan recursos de manera competente • Se incluye en la traducción todo lo que forma parte del texto fuente, sin añadir nada que no esté implícita o explícitamente presente • Se analiza adecuadamente el texto de origen para relfejar la información denotativa y connotativa presentada
  27. 27. ¿Demuestra la traducción familiaridad con estrategias de traducción de varios tipos? • La información denotativa y connotativa se presenta de manera apropiada para la cultura de llegada • La sintaxis es apropiada para el idioma de llegada • La redacción es lo más inequívoca posible
  28. 28. ¿Esta bien redactado el texto traducido? • Fluye con naturalidad • No contiene expresiones no idiomáticas que lo marquen claramente como una traducción • (Casi) No hay errores mecánicos > gramática, uso, ortografía (y puntuación), ortotipografía
  29. 29. La regla de oro para toda traducción «decir todo lo que dice el original, no decir nada que el original no diga, y decirlo todo con la corrección y naturalidad que permita la lengua a la que se traduce» Valentín GarcíaYebra
  30. 30. Planilla de corrección
  31. 31. Errores generales
  32. 32. Errores de traducción
  33. 33. Errores “mecánicos”
  34. 34. Tipos de errores • Error mecánico en la lengua de llegada o • Error de traducción • Se aprueba con menos de 18 puntos en errores >> Diagrama de la toma de decisiones de corrección
  35. 35. El error perturba al lector típico ? (esfuerzo de) ¿ Afecta, oscurece o impide la comprensión? ¿ El error es evidente para cualquier editor? ¿El error es evidente para el lector típico ? (aun se entiende) ¿ Es insignificante el efecto sobre la comprensión o el uso? Error mecánico en la lengua de llegada o error de traducción o estrategia NO NO NO 0 pts 1 pts SÍ 2 pts NO SÍ SÍ SÍ 4 pts
  36. 36. ¿Tiene el error solo un alcance limitado? ¿Es insignificante el efecto sobre la comprensión o el uso? ¿Es mínimo el impacto sobre la comprensión , el contenido o el uso? NO ¿Es mínima la interferencia? A pesar de este error grave, ¿se puede aun usar el texto en su conjunto? NO Error de traducción o estrategia SÍ SÍ SÍ 1 pts 2 pts NO 4 pts NO SÍ 0 pts SÍ 8 pts NO 16 pts
  37. 37. Errores de traducción: agregado A = Agregado: • Se introduce información superflua o estilística • Se ha de evitar la clarificación > explicación innecesaria del original • Se permite la explicitación por razones inherentes a la lengua de llegada de elementos inferibles por contexto. A bird flew into the room. > Un pájaro entró volando rápidamente a la sala.
  38. 38. Errores de traducción: ambigüedad AMB = Ambigüedad: • El segmento de partida o de llegada tiene más de una interpretación que falta en su contrapartida Enemy Mine > Mina enemiga / Enemigo mío Guilt and bitterness can be emotionally destructive to you and your children. You must get rid of them. La culpa y el rencor pueden ser emocionalmente destructivos para usted y sus hijos. Debe deshacerse de esos sentimientos.
  39. 39. Tipos de errores: cohesión COH = Cohesión: se dificulta la lectura debido a • inconsistencia terminológica • mal uso de pronombres • errores estructurales • mal uso de conjunciones The witness said that, when the suspect walked into the store, he was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask for Halloween.
  40. 40. Errores de traducción: cohesión (cont.) Cohesión: red de recursos léxicos y gramaticales que dan unidad formal al texto al explicitar su unidad conceptual (coherencia). 1. Ítems léxicos que retoman conceptos ya presentados al lector 2. Recursos gramaticales que conectan referencias, aportan al flujo informativo y explicitan las relaciones lógicas y pragmáticas del texto
  41. 41. Errores de traducción: cohesión (cont.) 1. Ítems léxicos que retoman conceptos ya presentados al lector: • Repeticiones, definiciones, asociaciones, omisiones • Sinónimos, hiperónimos, hipónimos • Pronombres The Virginia opossum is the only marsupial species in North America. Like kangaroos and other marsupials, female opossums rear their young in a fur-lined pouch.
  42. 42. Errores de traducción: cohesión (cont.) 2. Recursos gramaticales que conectan referencias, aportan al flujo informativo y explicitan las relaciones lógicas y pragmáticas del texto • Referencias endofóricas: pronombres, palabras y frases de resumen (ello, esto, esta idea, nominalización) • Reestructuración oracional para reorganizar tema/rema, foco, etc. • Conectores discursivos para marcar relaciones cronológicas, pragmáticas y lógicas (contigüidad, similitud, causa/efecto) Opossums also have opposable thumbs and prehensile tails that they use to help themselves climb trees.
  43. 43. Errores de traducción: fidelidad F > Fidelidad: • La traducción se aleja demasiado del texto fuente • La traducción debe reflejar el contenido y el estilo del original (no cambiarlos o mejorarlos) • Si la restructuración sintáctica afecta el flujo informativo o cambia el énfasis o la intención del autor, puede marcarse un error A flawless tribute to water, Bernini's Fountain of the Four Rivers glorified the four major rivers of the Old World — The Nile, Ganges, Danube, and Rio Plata. Un tributo perfecto al agua, la Fuente de los cuatro ríos de Bernini glorificaba los ríos principales de los cuatro continentes conocidos donde llegaba el papado: el Nilo, el Ganges, el Danubio y el Río de la Plata.
  44. 44. Errores de traducción: falsos amigos • FA > Faux amis o falsos amigos: la traducción tiende a la forma y no al significado de la palabra o frase. They used rope trusses to stiffen the beam of ships. > Utilizaron trusas de cuerda para reforzar la viga de los barcos. >> Utilizaban entramados de cuerda para reforzar la manga de los barcos.
  45. 45. Errores de traducción: literalidad L > Literalidad: • la traducción a pie juntilla que genera problemas de significado o idiomaticidad Rappers aren't known to spend sparingly so it should be no surprise that they purchase some of the most insane cribs that money can buy. Los raperos no son conocidos por la frugalidad en sus gastos, por lo que no ha de sorprender que compren algunas de las cunas más extravagantes que el dinero pueda comprar.
  46. 46. Errores de traducción: interpretación errónea • MU > Interpretación errónea del texto fuente: se malinterpreta un ítem léxico o sintáctico (incluso una oración entera). Rappers aren't known to spend sparingly so it should be no surprise that they purchase some of the most insane cribs that money can buy. No se sabe que los raperos gasten con moderación, por lo que no debe sorprender que compren algunas de las casas más locas que se puedan comprar.
  47. 47. Errores de traducción: omisión O > Omisión: se omite contenido literal o figurativamente presente en el texto (registro, humor, etc.) • Se permite la implicatura por razones inherentes a la lengua de llegada de elementos inferibles por contexto. A bird flew into the room. > Entró un pájaro a la sala.
  48. 48. Errores de traducción: terminología T>Terminología • Falta de especificidad en la traducción (presente el el texto original) • Puede ocurrir con términos técnicos o comunes Scaffolding is breaking up the learning into chunks and then providing a tool, or structure, with each chunk. El apoyo consiste en fraccionar el aprendizaje y luego brindar una herramienta, o estructura, con cada fracción.
  49. 49. Errores de traducción: tipo textual TT >Tipo textual: • No se siguen las instrucciones de traducción, que piden reflejar al original en forma y contenido, • No se respetan pautas específicas sobre nombres propios, etc. • Puede tratarse de un error de registro (R) o grado de formalidad o de estilo (método de presentación del texto). Ho Chi Minh City > Saigón vs. Ciudad Ho Chi Minh, Beijing > Pekín vs. Beijing Some years, El Niño returns with a vengeance. Algunos años, El Niño retorna con gran intensidad.
  50. 50. Errores de traducción: tiempo verbal • VT >Tiempo verbal • Un verbo correctamente conjugado cuyo sentido temporal difiere del original. And knowing that they had taken off with unarmed aircraft, they knew they would be flying a kamikaze mission. Y sabiendo que habían despegado en aviones sin armamento, sabían que estaban volando una misión kamikaze. A sabiendas de haber despegado en aviones sin armamento, eran conscientes de que seria una misión kamikaze.
  51. 51. Solicitud de revisión • Tarifa de revisión: $250 por pasaje • Posible hasta 6 meses después del examen • El revisor puede: - acordar con la desaprobación > se envía al candidato una copia del pasaje original, la traducción y la evaluación o - revocarla y proceder a la certificación del candidato > se reembolsa la tarifa de revisión • A partir de aquí se puede apelar
  52. 52. Apelación de una desaprobación Para procesar la apelación deben enviarse: • la copia del examen apelado, • la documentación de apoyo, • la solicitud firmada de la apelación a la revisión de la certificación de ATA, y • la tarifa de apelación mediante tarjeta de crédito (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover) o cheque a nombre de AmericanTranslators Association • Tarifa de apelación: $200 por pasaje
  53. 53. Apelación de una desaprobación • Indicar por qué se debería aceptar su interpretación o penalizarla con menos puntos de error • Para errores de traducción, justificar su versión con citas de diccionarios u otros materiales de referencia. • Para errores en el idioma de llegada (como gramática, puntuación, ortografía, uso), justificar su versión con citas de guías reconocidas de estilo y de uso u otros materiales de referencia idóneos • Si cita los resultados de una búsqueda en Internet para respaldar su versión, indique la URL completa y la fecha de acceso. El texto citado deberá brindar el suficiente contexto.También se deberá justificar la validez del sitio
  54. 54. Recursos prohibidos • Email • Foros y chats de discusión, incluso si son de diccionarios • GoogleTranslate, DeepL y similares • ProZ y otros foros profesionales • Sitios con diccionarios y traducción humana comoTransDict.com • Sites con diccionarios y traducción automatizada como Reverso. Net y Babylon.com • Redes: LinkedIn, Facebook,Twitter, Google+, flickr,YouTube, etc. • Grupos deYahoo o Google
  55. 55. Recursos permitidos: generales • Bab.la • Dictionary.com • Eudict.com • Glosbe.com • Glosarios de organismos internacionales (UN, WTO, IMF, etc.) • Motores de búsqueda comoGoogle,Yahoo, Bing, y otros • Iate.europa.eu • Linguee.com • Merriam-webster.com • Thesaurus.com • Wikipedia • Wiktionary • Wordreference.com (sin foros)
  56. 56. Recursos permitidos: en español • Dle.rae.es • Spanishdict.com • Fundeu.es
  57. 57. Parte III 3. Consideraciones de estilo • Inglés estadounidense • Consistencia estilística • Idiosincrasias del idioma: léxico, gramática, retórica • Empleo de lenguaje claro: cohesión y coherencia
  58. 58. Inglés estadounidense • Palabras como billón, email, hispanounidense, latino, paralegal (asistente de abogados) o van (microbús), agencia (organism0) • Con más de 55 millones de hispanos, Estados Unidos es el segundo país en número de hispanohablantes (Breve historia del español y su gramática) • Diccionario de anglicismos del español estadounidense: http://cervantesobservatorio.fas.harvard.edu/sites/default/files/dicc ionario_anglicismos.pdf (E:Documents2019CursosDiccionario DEFINITIVO.pdf)
  59. 59. Inglés estadounidense • Aplicar: hacer uso vs. solicitar • Beneficios: provecho vs. prestaciones sociales • Carpeta: útil vs. alfombra o moquete • Departamento: unidad (administrativa, territorial, de vivienda) vs. ministerio • Elegible: originalmente eligible vs. beneficiario • Hispanounidense: hispano estadounidense • Parada: sitio de espera de transporte vs. desfile
  60. 60. Consistencia estilística Cuestiones gramaticales y retóricas • Estructuras paralelas Scaffolding is breaking up the learning into chunks and then providing a tool, or structure, with each chunk. El andamiaje consiste en fragmentar el aprendizaje y luego se brindan herramientas, o estructuraa, para cada parte fraccionada.
  61. 61. Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Condición When there is a conflict between rights of equal legal status, all rights shall be viewed as limited rather than assuming one should supersede the other… Existiendo conflicto entre derechos de igual rango normativo, en lugar de resolverse atendiendo a la supremacía absoluta de uno sobre otro, deben ponderarse todos los derechos como limitados…
  62. 62. Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Concesión Two shareholders still control two-thirds of the voting rights, even though they only retained 15% of shares. Dos accionistas siguen controlando dos tercios de los derechos de voto, habiendo conservado solo un 15% de las acciones.
  63. 63. Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Anterioridad After confirming the results, doctors chose three 5-fluorouracil- based anticancer drugs. Habiendo confirmado los resultados, los médicos se decidieron por tres anticancerígenos a base de 5-fluorouracilo.
  64. 64. Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Causa Four families of victims of this molecule’s toxicity filed a complaint in February against health authorities for not recommending the test earlier. Cuatro familias de víctimas de la toxicidad de esta molécula presentaron una denuncia en febrero, acusando a las autoridades sanitarias de no haber recomendado la prueba con anterioridad.
  65. 65. Idiosincrasias retóricas: gerundio Consecuencia Both gestational age and birthweight were turned from continuous to categorical variables. As a result, both variables could be included the final model. Se transformaron tanto la edad gestacional como el peso al nacer de variables continuas a variables categóricas, posibilitándose así su inclusión en el modelo final.
  66. 66. Gerundio en inglés • Simultaneidad vs. nominalización / adjetivación Walking was associated with a reduction of metabolic syndrome We would suggest refining the instrument before implementation What guided us was reaching the at-risk population We saw soldiers training. This guide explores practices for engaging the at-risk population in health care. We offered participants looking for resistance training gym access free of charge. Sujeto Objeto Complementos
  67. 67. Uso incorrecto del gerundio en español • Posterioridad / Complemento Se aprobó la ley, causando una gran conmoción. Se aprobó la ley persiguiendo el contrabando.
  68. 68. Parte IV 4. Pasajes • Pasaje general: escritura persuasiva y texto periodístico • Elementos científico-técnicos: redacción de procedimientos y divulgación científica • Elementos legales y financieros: redacción expositiva y participación ciudadana
  69. 69. Ejemplo de corrección
  70. 70. Ejemplo de corrección
  71. 71. Italy’s Populists Lost Power—And Now the Press Much of the Italian press gushed over the far-right leader Matteo Salvini as he rose. Now that he is in opposition, it feels free to be more critical. “Italians,” the great 20th-century Italian writer Ennio Flaiano once remarked, “always rush to the aid of the victor.” But what happens when there’s no clear victor?Where do you run? Flaiano’s line has come to mind lately as we’ve watched Italy shift its tone and focus to adjust to a new reality: its recent switch from a right-wing government to a leftish one, one with the same anti- establishment party, the Five Star Movement, at its core, and the same prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, at its head.
  72. 72. Cont. Much has been made of how Conte has taken the time-honored Italian tradition of trasformismo—switching allegiances depending on how the wind blows—to entirely new dimensions. But it’s been fascinating to observe how the press has changed its tune. Coverage of Matteo Salvini has been instructive:The leader of the right-wing, nativist League party was riding high in the polls—and in the media—until he brought down the government last month in a bid for early elections and failed.
  73. 73. Cont. In the 15 months in which Salvini was interior minister, he had soaked up all the media oxygen in the country with his constant campaigning, his Donald-Trump-inspired calls for “Italians First,” and his more-than-harsh stance on immigration—blocking ports so ships that had scooped up migrants at sea couldn’t dock. Once Salvini committed “political suicide,” as one columnist put it, the press’ tone shifted and it was more openly critical of Salvini.The battle lines are harder to discern today, and so everyone, including the press, is running in circles.
  74. 74. Consejos útiles • Aprenda a escribir rápido en ambos idiomas para ganar tiempo en la traducción y en la búsqueda • Repase ortografía. El examen se realiza enWordPad con el corrector ortográfico desactivado. • Repase las reglas de gramática y puntuación. A partir de hoy, si no está seguro de qué signo de puntuación va, búsquelo. (Se pueden usar referencias) • Evite adiciones y omisiones. Pueden contarse como un error.
  75. 75. Consejos útiles • Revise la traducción dos veces: una revisión bilingüe y una monolingüe. • Practique con un cronómetro 1 ½ por pasaje. Sea severo al evaluar su traducción. • Tome un examen de práctica. Recibirá comentarios detallados de un juez. • No salga temprano. Si tiene tiempo, salga a refrescarse y vuelva a revisar las traducciones.
  76. 76. ¡Gracias! Súmense a @LanguageCompass Derecho de imágenes • Uso educativo • Cuentas pagas de 123rf.com & Clipart.com • Colaboración con ilustradores • Los logos y marcas registradas ilustrativas pertenecen a sus respectivos dueños

×