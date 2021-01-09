Norman forster

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NORMAN FOSTER
• Norman Foster, in full Lord Norman Foster of Thames Bank, original name in full Norman Robert Foster born June 1, 1935, ...
• Upon returning to Manchester, Foster went against his parents' wishes and sought employment elsewhere. He had seven O-Le...
Career • in 1963, Foster returned to England and established his own an architectural practice, Team 4, with Rogers, Su Br...
ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 5 PHILOSOPHY ‘ THE BEST ARCHITECTURE COMES FROM A SYNTHESIS OF ALL THE ELEMEN...
Design Element • Strength of size • Curved lines • Open planned • Use of natural light • Wide range of building material •...
The Gherkin (Skyscrapers can be eco-friendly) • Iconic symbol of London at 180 meters. and is one of the city's most widel...
Tower's topmost panoramic dome, known as the "lens“ offers amagnificent view of the city. The only curved piece of glass i...
Norman was inspired by the design of aircrafts and the way that streamlined bodies interacted with wind. The shape of the ...
PLANS
SECTIONS :
MATERIALS : 35km of steel, 10000 tons are used. 24000 sq.m of glass is used on façade. Recyclable and recycled material wa...
•The distinctive outer shell and unique framework. •10 storey building. •Oval form enables the building to perform consumi...
•The roof of City Hall is provided with acompleted installation of photovoltaic solar panels. •Running along the interior ...
PLANS
SECTION
  2. 2. • Norman Foster, in full Lord Norman Foster of Thames Bank, original name in full Norman Robert Foster born June 1, 1935, Manchester , England. • prominent British architect known for his sleek, modern buildings made of steel and glass. • Foster was trained at the University of Manchester (1956–61) in England and Yale University (1961–62) in New Haven, Connecticut. • Beginning in 1963, he worked in partnership with Richard and Su Rogers and his wife, Wendy Foster, in a firm called Team 4. • He is the President of the Norman Foster Foundation. Early life and education • Norman Robert Foster was born in 1935 in Reddish, two miles north of Stockport, then a part of Cheshire. The only child of Robert and Lilian Foster, the family moved to Levenshulme, near Manchester, where they lived in poverty.His father was a machine painter at the Metropolitan-Vickers works in Trafford Park which influenced him to take up engineering, design, and to pursue a career designing buildings. • At 16, he left school and passed an entrance exam for a trainee scheme set up by Manches ter Town Hall, which led to his first job, an office junior and clerk in the treasurer's department. • In 1953, Foster completed his national service in the Royal Air Force, choosing the air force because aircraft had been a longtime hobby. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 2
  3. 3. • Upon returning to Manchester, Foster went against his parents' wishes and sought employment elsewhere. He had seven O-Levels by this time, and applied to work at a duplicating machine company, telling the interviewer he had applied for the prospect of a company car and a £1,000 salary. Instead, he became an assistant to a contract manager at a local architects, John E. Beardshaw and Partners. • The staff advised him, that if he wished to become an architect, he should prepare a portfolio of drawings using the perspective and shop drawings from Beardshaw’ s practice as an example. Beardshaw was so impressed with Foster's drawings that he promoted him to the drawing department. • In 1956, Foster began study at the School of Architecture and City Planning, part of the University of Manchester. He was ineligible for a maintenance grant, so he took part-time jobs to fund his studies, including an ice-cream salesman, bouncer, and night shifts at a bakery making crumpets. • During this time, he also studied at the local library in Levenshulme. His talent and hard work was recognised in 1959 when he won £100 and a RIBA silver medal for what he described as "a measured drawing of a windmill". • After graduating in 1961, Foster won the Henry Fellowship to Yale School of Architecture in New Haven, Connecticut, where he met future business partner Richard Rogers and earned his master's degree. At the suggestion of Vincent Scully, the pair travelled across America for a year. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 3
  4. 4. Career • in 1963, Foster returned to England and established his own an architectural practice, Team 4, with Rogers, Su Brumwell, and sisters Georgie and Wendy Cheesman. The team earned a reputation for their high-tech industrial designs. After the four separated in 1967, Foster and Wendy founded a new practice, Foster Associates. From 1968 to 1983, Foster collaborated with American architect Richard Buckminster Fuller on several projects that became catalysts in the development of an environmentally sensitive approach to design, such as the Samuel Beckett Theatre at St Peter's College, Oxford. In 1999, the company was renamed Foster + Partners. • Foster Associates concentrated on industrial buildings until 1969, when the practice worked on the administrative and leisure centre for Fred. Olsen Lines based in the London Docklands, which integrated workers and managers within the same office space. Its breakthrough building in England followed in 1974 with the completion of the Willis Faber & Dumas headquarters in Ipswich. • The client was a family run insurance company that wanted to restore a sense of community to the workplace. Foster created open plan office floors, long before open-plan became the norm, and placed a roof garden, 25-metre swimming pool, and gymnasium in the building to enhance the quality of life for the company's 1,200 employees. The building has a full-height glass façade moulded to the medieval street plan and contributes drama, subtly shifting from opaque, reflective black to a glowing back-lit transparency as the sun sets. The design was inspired by the Daily Express Building in Manchester that Foster had admired as a youngster. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 4
  5. 5. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 5 PHILOSOPHY ‘ THE BEST ARCHITECTURE COMES FROM A SYNTHESIS OF ALL THE ELEMENTS THAT SEPARATELY COMPRISE A BUILDING’ •The structure that holds it up; •The services that allow it to work; • The ecology of the building – -Naturally ventilated, whether you can open the windows, the quality of light; •The materials used, their mass or their lightness; •The character of the spaces; •The relationship of the buildings to the skyline or streetscape; •The way in which the building signals its presence in the city or the countryside. •“The quality of our surroundings has adirect influence on the quality of our lives”. •He believes that “Architecture is generated by the needs of people, both material and spiritual”. •The process of ‘reinvention’ distinguishes all of his work – past and present – and rests on aduty to design well and to design responsibly – whether that is at the scale of an airport or adoor handle. •He anticipated trends like energy conservation and ecological impacts, pioneering design solutions that use totally renewable sources of energy and offer dramatic reductions in CO2 emissions. Environmental awareness is an integral part of his design asit evolves to meet the challenges of the next forty years
  6. 6. Design Element • Strength of size • Curved lines • Open planned • Use of natural light • Wide range of building material • Attention to detail • Flexible space • Green power: wind and solar • Energy saving measures • Improve indoor air quality • Water conservation • Renewal building material •Designs are environmentally friendly. •His design process includes ways to reduce elements that are harmful to the environment such ascarbon dioxide emissions, greenhouse gases and fuel consumption. •Each detail is carefully planned ,spaceis always taken into consideration. •Foster’s designs have many bold shapesand uses colour to enhance and emphasize his work includes - everything from door handles and tables to airports, bridges, and office buildings. •He doesn’t limit himself in the design world to just one field, •Works on small aswell asbig projects and the big projects become famous . •Foster’s advances in the design has allowed him to alter many architectural rules. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 6
  7. 7. The Gherkin (Skyscrapers can be eco-friendly) • Iconic symbol of London at 180 meters. and is one of the city's most widely recognised examples of modern architecture. • “Gherkin” meaning acucumber denotes the unusual shape of the building. • Gaps in each floor create six air shafts that serve asanatural ventilation system for the entire building. • Diamond shaped scaly façade is another in genuine design, which gives a shimmering crystal image, very elegant design. • The triangulated perimeter also provides enough stiffness to the building to resist high wind turbulence at greater height, also the slender shape provides minimum resistance to winds. • The narrower base is in line with the narrow London roads, which does not make the building massive or imposing, even after its huge scale ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 7
  8. 8. Tower's topmost panoramic dome, known as the "lens“ offers amagnificent view of the city. The only curved piece of glass in the building. Bar for tenants and guests at 40th floor. Was achieved by stopping the main lift at 34th floor. And connecting apush-from-below lift till 39th floor, so asto maintain ahindrance free flat surface at the topmost floor. •Giant double glazed structure lets natural light in, enhancing the work environment and reducing lighting costs. •Energy-saving methods which allow it to use half the power a similar tower would typically consume •External skeleton of the building is made of cross-linked steel pieces, which are then clad by the diamond- shaped double glazing. • Masterpiece in skyscraper architecture. • Voted asthe most admired new building in the world. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 8
  9. 9. Norman was inspired by the design of aircrafts and the way that streamlined bodies interacted with wind. The shape of the tower is influenced by the physical environment of the city. The smooth flow of wind around the building was one of the main considerations. CONCEPT: ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 9
  10. 10. PLANS ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 10
  11. 11. SECTIONS : ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 11
  12. 12. MATERIALS : 35km of steel, 10000 tons are used. 24000 sq.m of glass is used on façade. Recyclable and recycled material was used wherever possible. The exterior cladding consists of 5500 flat triangular , diamond shaped glass panels. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 12
  13. 13. •The distinctive outer shell and unique framework. •10 storey building. •Oval form enables the building to perform consuming only the minimum amount of energy necessary. •Use of steel formwork for the slab results in a reduction of costs in construction waste. •The inclined steel column system -cost effectiveness, -simplicity, -easily constructed •Circular steel columns 508 mm in diameter are lined up on top of each other connection from floor to floor and are angled to line up with the floor plate LONDON CITY HALL ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 13
  14. 14. •The roof of City Hall is provided with acompleted installation of photovoltaic solar panels. •Running along the interior atrium is asteppedramp which continues spiraling up above the debating chamber. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 14
  15. 15. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 15 PLANS
  16. 16. ROMIMEWADAALPHAINSTITUTEOFARHITECTURESTUDIES 16 SECTION

