Software Development For An All-In-One Omnicommerce Payment Solution
Read the full case study here: https://spd.group/cases/all-in-one-omnicommerce-payment-solution/
Learn about the collaboration between SPD Group and Poynt in this detailed case study!

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Software Development For An All-In-One Omnicommerce Payment Solution
  2. 2. Poynt is a revolutionary open commerce platform and the inventor of the Smart Terminal. The Poynt Platform, which is comprised of Poynt’s Smart Terminals, Poynt OS (a powerful Android-based operating system), and Poynt Cloud (a set of cloud-enabled software and management tools), provides an application ecosystem that empowers merchants to grow their businesses leveraging true omnicommerce capabilities. Offering a direct to merchant omnicommerce processing solution: Poynt Processing; a merchant cash advance solution: Poynt Capital; and the only open operating system that can power any smart payment terminal worldwide: Poynt Everywhere; Poynt is deployed across five continents.
  3. 3. Poynt Processing was envisioned to be a new direct to merchant, all-in-one omnicommerce payment solution built around Poynt becoming a Payment Facilitator (PayFac). With its combination of payment processing, onboarding and underwriting, instant funding, choice of smart terminal and software bundles, and access to web-based management tools, Poynt Processing was set to become the newest business unit of Poynt. Our team was trusted to develop this project.
  4. 4. Poynt Core is Poynt’s business line focused on resellers around the world. This is the second business goal we helped with – supporting the core business functions. We dedicated 50% of our team working on this project to support meeting this business goal.
  5. 5. Read the full case study here: https://spd.group/cases/all-in-one-omnicommerce-payment-solution/

