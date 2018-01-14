Successfully reported this slideshow.
U . A . G J E S U S R O L A N D O R O J A S R I O S ENFERMEDADES INFLAMATORIAS DEL ESOFAGO
ERGE • Alteración histopatológica resultante de episodios de reflujo gastroesofágico. • No es lo mismo esofagitis por refl...
FISIOPATOLOGIA • Exposición del epitelio esofágico a las secreciones gástricas. • Desbalance entre factores agresivos (ref...
EPISODIO DE RG • Dos condiciones: 1. Contenido gástrico preparado para refluir. (aumento del volumen del contenido gástric...
EPISODIO DE RG
EPISODIO DE RG • Segunda condicion: Alteración de mecanismos antirreflujo (depende de presión intrínseca del EEI, y extrín...
SUSTANCIAS QUE INFLUYEN EN LA PRESIÓN DEL EEI
CANTIDAD DEL REFLUJO • Depende de: Cantidad del reflujo+ frecuencia +aclaramiento esofágico+ perístalsis + neutralización ...
CLÍNICA • El reflujo puede ser asintomático si no existe esofagitis. • Pirosis (síntoma mas frecuente). • Regurgitación de...
SÍNTOMAS EXTRAESOFAGICOS • Faringitis. • Laringitis posterior. • Microaspiraciones. • Broncoespasmo. • Neumonía aspirativa...
DIAGNÓSTICO • Clínica. • Tx. Empírico con IBP. • Endoscopia, px. Con síntomas sugestivos de una complicación (disfagia, od...
COMPLICACIONES • Prueba diagnostica de elección entre todas ellas es la endoscopia oral. • Esofagitis: inflamación de la m...
COMPLICACIONES • Tratamiento con IBP (Cicatrización de lesiones). • Estenosis péptica: Producto de esofagitis de repetició...
ESÓFAGO DE BARRETT • ERGE y esofagitis menos propensos a tener infección por H. pylori. Debido a que induce gastritis atró...
ALGORITMO DX-TERAPEUTICO DE EB.
DX. ESÓFAGO DE BARRETT. • Tinción azul de metileno y acido acético facilitan la detección de metaplasia y displasia durant...
TRATAMIENTO MEDICO • Elevación de la cabecera. • Aumento proteínas de la dieta, disminución de grasas, chocolates y alcoho...
TX. ERGE • Tx. Se mantiene por 8 semanas en casos leves. • Casos graves por 6-8 meses
ESOFAGITIS INFECCIOSA • ESOFAGITIS VIRICA Virus de Herpes simple: • Produce vesículas dolorosas con base eritematosa en el...
VIRUS VARICELA ZOSTER • Son comunes en niños con varicela. • Esofagitis en inmunocompetentes. • Origina esofagitis necroti...
CITOMEGALOVIRUS (CMV) • Inmunodeprimidos. • Produce ulceras gigantes. • Infecta a los fibroblastos de la submucosa y célul...
ESOFAGITIS INFECCIOSA VIH • Produce ulceraciones esofágicas gigantes. • Tx. Esteroides o talidomida. VEB • Odinofagia es e...
Esofagitis bacteriana • Factores de riesgo son granulocitopenia y utilización de IBP. • Se caracteriza por placas, pseudom...
ESOFAGITIS POR RADIACIÓN • Esofagitis aguda con formación de zonas estenóticas y fistulas en un 25-40%. • Radioterapia en ...
ESOFAGITIS POR CÁUSTICOS • Ingestión de ácidos (ac. Clorhídrico y sulfúrico) o bases (hidróxido de sodio o potasio, carbon...
EXPLORACIÓN COMPLEMENTARIA • Rx. Tórax PA y lateral. • Rx. Abdomen: sospecha de perforación gástrica. • TAC con ingestión ...
TRATAMIENTO
ESOFAGITIS PRODUCIDA POR FÁRMACOS • Antibióticos (doxiciclina, tetraciclinas, clindamicina). • Antivirales. • Clorato de p...
  1. 1. U . A . G J E S U S R O L A N D O R O J A S R I O S ENFERMEDADES INFLAMATORIAS DEL ESOFAGO
  2. 2. ERGE • Alteración histopatológica resultante de episodios de reflujo gastroesofágico. • No es lo mismo esofagitis por reflujo= lesión endoscópica de la mucosa esofágica. • Tipos de reflujo: Esofagitis péptica. Esofagitis biliar o alcalina.
  3. 3. FISIOPATOLOGIA • Exposición del epitelio esofágico a las secreciones gástricas. • Desbalance entre factores agresivos (reflujo acido, potencia del reflujo) y los factores defensivos de la mucosa esofágica (aclaramiento del acido esofágico y resistencia de la mucosa).
  4. 4. EPISODIO DE RG • Dos condiciones: 1. Contenido gástrico preparado para refluir. (aumento del volumen del contenido gástrico). • Posprandial, obstrucción pilórica, gastroparesia, edos. Hipersecretores. • Aumento de presión intragrastrica ( embarazo, obesidad, ascitis).
  5. 5. EPISODIO DE RG
  6. 6. EPISODIO DE RG • Segunda condicion: Alteración de mecanismos antirreflujo (depende de presión intrínseca del EEI, y extrínseca de EEI por las cruras diafragmáticas.
  7. 7. SUSTANCIAS QUE INFLUYEN EN LA PRESIÓN DEL EEI
  8. 8. CANTIDAD DEL REFLUJO • Depende de: Cantidad del reflujo+ frecuencia +aclaramiento esofágico+ perístalsis + neutralización por la secreción salival.
  9. 9. CLÍNICA • El reflujo puede ser asintomático si no existe esofagitis. • Pirosis (síntoma mas frecuente). • Regurgitación del acido, dolor torácico o disfagia. • La disfagia es producto de una estenosis péptica, por un anillo de schatzki o disfunción peristáltica. • La esofagitis por reflujo constituye la causa mas frecuente de dolor torácico de origen esofágico.
  10. 10. SÍNTOMAS EXTRAESOFAGICOS • Faringitis. • Laringitis posterior. • Microaspiraciones. • Broncoespasmo. • Neumonía aspirativa. • Fibrosis pulmonar. • Asma crónico. Pediátricos: síndrome de sandifer (RG, torticolis espástica y movimientos corporales distonicos).
  11. 11. DIAGNÓSTICO • Clínica. • Tx. Empírico con IBP. • Endoscopia, px. Con síntomas sugestivos de una complicación (disfagia, odinofagia, dolor torácico). O refractarios a Tx. Empírico. • pHmetria ambulatoria de 24 horas. Indicado en; 1. Px . Con síntomas de RGE y No responden a IBP y sin esofagitis. 2. Px. Con síntomas extraesofagicos que no responden a IBP. 3. A pesar de Cx. Persisten los síntomas de RGE.
  12. 12. COMPLICACIONES • Prueba diagnostica de elección entre todas ellas es la endoscopia oral. • Esofagitis: inflamación de la mucosa esofágica.
  13. 13. COMPLICACIONES • Tratamiento con IBP (Cicatrización de lesiones). • Estenosis péptica: Producto de esofagitis de repetición por exposición intensa al acido conduce a la ulceración y fibrosis reactiva. Manifiestan disfagia • Tratamiento: Dilatación endoscópica. • Esófago de Barrett: 8-20% de los pacientes con esofagitis por RGE y 44% en estenosis péptica. • Presencia de epitelio columnar de tipo intestinal (metaplasia).
  14. 14. ESÓFAGO DE BARRETT • ERGE y esofagitis menos propensos a tener infección por H. pylori. Debido a que induce gastritis atrófica provoca una disminución de la secreción acida y neutralización de la acidez por producción de amonio por parte de la bacteria. • 50% estenosis esofágica por RGE se asocian a esófago de Barrett. • Dx. Histológico (endoscopia con biopsia), 4 cuadrantes, separados por 1-2 cm.
  15. 15. ALGORITMO DX-TERAPEUTICO DE EB.
  16. 16. DX. ESÓFAGO DE BARRETT. • Tinción azul de metileno y acido acético facilitan la detección de metaplasia y displasia durante la endoscopia. • Alto riesgo de adenocarcinoma de esófago. • Las displasia, es un marcador de riesgo de malignizacion del epitelio metaplasico. • Objetivo de Tx. Retirar el epitelio metaplasico o displasico para inhibición acida intensa que produce la regeneración del epitelio escamoso.
  17. 17. TRATAMIENTO MEDICO • Elevación de la cabecera. • Aumento proteínas de la dieta, disminución de grasas, chocolates y alcohol, abstinencia de tabaco. • Síntomas compatibles con RGE o esofagitis erosiva se emplean los IBP como omeprazol, lansoprazol, pantoprazol en dosis estándar (20 mg/dia). • Displasia de bajo grado– Tx. Medico+ técnica antirreflujo. • Displasia alto grado---- Tx. Esofagectomía.
  18. 18. TX. ERGE • Tx. Se mantiene por 8 semanas en casos leves. • Casos graves por 6-8 meses
  19. 19. ESOFAGITIS INFECCIOSA • ESOFAGITIS VIRICA Virus de Herpes simple: • Produce vesículas dolorosas con base eritematosa en el epitelio escamoso del esófago. Tiene una latencia en ganglios de los nervios. • Episodios de reactivación. • Dolor agudo y disfagia. • Dx. Clínica (endoscopia), lesiones tipo volcán. • Biopsia de vesícula--- células cowdry tipo A. • TX. Aciclovir IV.
  20. 20. VIRUS VARICELA ZOSTER • Son comunes en niños con varicela. • Esofagitis en inmunocompetentes. • Origina esofagitis necrotizante. • Dx. Clínico, toma de biopsia (degeneración en balón y presencia de células gigantes multinucleadas con cuerpos de inclusión eosinofilicos intranucleares). • Tx. Aciclovir.
  21. 21. CITOMEGALOVIRUS (CMV) • Inmunodeprimidos. • Produce ulceras gigantes. • Infecta a los fibroblastos de la submucosa y células endoteliales esofágicas. • Dx. Biopsias de la base de la ulcera. (ulceras serpinginosas). • Tx. Ganciclovir o foscarnet.
  22. 22. ESOFAGITIS INFECCIOSA VIH • Produce ulceraciones esofágicas gigantes. • Tx. Esteroides o talidomida. VEB • Odinofagia es el síntoma universal de la mononucleosis infecciosa. • Asociada a hematemesis por la ulceración esofágica. • Tx. Aciclovir.
  23. 23. Esofagitis bacteriana • Factores de riesgo son granulocitopenia y utilización de IBP. • Se caracteriza por placas, pseudomembranas y ulceras. • Polimicrobiana. Esofagitis por cándida • Es la causa mas frecuente de esofagitis infecciosa. • C. albicans la especie mas frecuente. • Inmunocomprometido. • Odinofagia y disfagia. • Tx. Fluconazol.
  24. 24. ESOFAGITIS POR RADIACIÓN • Esofagitis aguda con formación de zonas estenóticas y fistulas en un 25-40%. • Radioterapia en tratamiento de tumores de pulmón, mediastino o esófago. • Síntomas: disfagia y odinofagia. • Si hay estenosis, el Tx. Dilatación endoscópica con balón.
  25. 25. ESOFAGITIS POR CÁUSTICOS • Ingestión de ácidos (ac. Clorhídrico y sulfúrico) o bases (hidróxido de sodio o potasio, carbonato de sodio y potasio). • Los álcalis producen necrosis por licuefacción mientras que los ácidos producen por coagulación. • Odinofagia, disfagia, hemorragia o perforación.
  26. 26. EXPLORACIÓN COMPLEMENTARIA • Rx. Tórax PA y lateral. • Rx. Abdomen: sospecha de perforación gástrica. • TAC con ingestión de contraste hidrosoluble: perforación esofágica. • Endoscopia digestiva: primeras 6-24 horas.
  27. 27. TRATAMIENTO
  28. 28. ESOFAGITIS PRODUCIDA POR FÁRMACOS • Antibióticos (doxiciclina, tetraciclinas, clindamicina). • Antivirales. • Clorato de potasio. • Medicamentos que contienen hierro. • AINES. • Quinidina. • Bifosfonatos.

×