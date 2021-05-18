Classification of Dispersion Systems by Rohit Kumar Trivedi

-
Be the first to like this
Classification of Dispersion Systems
Dispersion (dispersed system) is a mixtures of two substances, one of which (dispersed phase) is distributed in form of subdivided particles/droplets/globules throughout another substance (continuous phase, dispersion medium).
There are three kind of Dispersed Systems:
1. Molecular 2. Colloidal 3. Coarse
The only difference among them is the “size” of dispersed phase not its composition.
Dispersions contain one internal phase that is dispersed in a dispersion medium.
Dispersion System: Classification
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment