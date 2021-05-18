Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dispersion / Dispersed System Physical Pharmacy 4th Semester & Types of Dispersed System Molecular Dispersion Colloidal Di...
Video Lecture Link Click or Paste above given link to your internet browser https://youtu.be/m8ic3QAT2As
There are three kind of Dispersed Systems: 1. Molecular 2. Colloidal 3. Coarse Dispersion / Dispersed Systems Dispersion (...
Property Molecular Dispersions Colloidal Dispersions Coarse Dispersions Homogeneity Homogeneous Heterogeneous Heterogeneou...
Rohit Kumar Trivedi Assistant Professor, Pharmacy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
33 views
May. 18, 2021

Classification of Dispersion Systems by Rohit Kumar Trivedi

Classification of Dispersion Systems
Dispersion (dispersed system) is a mixtures of two substances, one of which (dispersed phase) is distributed in form of subdivided particles/droplets/globules throughout another substance (continuous phase, dispersion medium).

There are three kind of Dispersed Systems:
1. Molecular 2. Colloidal 3. Coarse

The only difference among them is the “size” of dispersed phase not its composition.
Dispersions contain one internal phase that is dispersed in a dispersion medium.
Dispersion System: Classification

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Classification of Dispersion Systems by Rohit Kumar Trivedi

  1. 1. Dispersion / Dispersed System Physical Pharmacy 4th Semester & Types of Dispersed System Molecular Dispersion Colloidal Dispersion Coarse Dispersion ROHIT KUMAR TRIVEDI UNIT-I Lecture-1
  2. 2. Video Lecture Link Click or Paste above given link to your internet browser https://youtu.be/m8ic3QAT2As
  3. 3. There are three kind of Dispersed Systems: 1. Molecular 2. Colloidal 3. Coarse Dispersion / Dispersed Systems Dispersion (dispersed system) is a mixtures of two substances, one of which (dispersed phase) is distributed in form of subdivided particles/droplets/globules throughout another substance (continuous phase, dispersion medium). ▪ The only difference among them is the “size” of dispersed phase not its composition. ▪ Dispersions contain one internal phase that is dispersed in a dispersion medium.
  4. 4. Property Molecular Dispersions Colloidal Dispersions Coarse Dispersions Homogeneity Homogeneous Heterogeneous Heterogeneous Particle size Less than 1nm 1nm to 500nm (0.5μm) Greater than 500nm (0.5μm) Visibility Invisible under Electron microscope Visible under Electron microscope May be detected under ultra- microscope Visible under microscope Light Scattering No light scattering Show Show Appearance Clear Turbid Opaque Settling Do not settle by gravity Particles settle by gravity Particles settle by gravity Permeability Pass through ultrafilter paper & semipermeable membrane Pass through filter paper Not through semipermeable membrane Do not pass through filter paper and semipermeable membrane Diffusion Rapid Slow No diffusion Example Urea, sucrose and ions Silver sols, polymers, milk Grains of sand, red blood cells Dispersion System: Classification
  5. 5. Rohit Kumar Trivedi Assistant Professor, Pharmacy

×