The use of paperless recorders in the steel industry.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Paperless Recorders provide data to multiple departments, assisting in speedy decision-making and improving operations and reliability. Nowadays companies face a growing number of challenges:
Reducing the total cost of ownership of their assets
Improving efficiency and controlling quality.
Paperless Recorders provide data to multiple departments, assisting in speedy decision-making and improving operations and reliability. Nowadays companies face a growing number of challenges:
Reducing the total cost of ownership of their assets
Improving efficiency and controlling quality.