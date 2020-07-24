Django complete tutorial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Video Series on Python Django 3.0 and above!
What is a Web Framework? A web framework is a code library which helps you to build a flexible, scalable, and maintainable...
What is Django? • Django is a web development framework for Python which offers a standard method for fast and effective w...
Why Django? It’s Advantages • Django is easy to set up and run. It offers a variety of options to get started • It provide...
Why Django? It’s Advantages • Django helps you to provide end-to-end application testing • Helps you to document your API ...
Features of Django • Helps you to define patterns for the URLs in your application • Simple but powerful URL system • Buil...
Characteristics of Django • Loosely Coupled − Django helps you to make each element of its stack independent of the others...
MVC Pattern: • When talking about applications which provide UI (web or desktop), we usually talk about MVC architecture. ...
Django MVC-MVT pattern • The Model-View-Template (MVT) is a different concept compared to MVC. The main difference between...
MVT Architecture
MVT Architecture As seen in above diagram, a user requests for a resource to Django. Django acts as a controller and check...
Components of Django • Form: • Django has a powerful form library which handles rendering forms as HTML. The library helps...
Components of Django • Internationalization: • Django provides support for translating text into various languages, locale...
Summary • Django is a web development framework for Python which offers a standard method for fast and effective website d...
Summary • The main difference between MVC and MVT architectural patterns is that Django itself manages the Controller part...
Django is a web application framework written in Python programming language. It is based on MVT (Model View Template) design pattern. The Django is very demanding due to its rapid development feature. It takes less time to build application after collecting client requirement.

This framework uses a famous tag line:The web framework for perfectionists with deadlines.

By using Django, we can build web applications in very less time. Django is designed in such a manner that it handles much of configure things automatically, so we can focus on application development only.

