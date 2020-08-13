Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Delicious Recipes to Cook this Monsoon with Seasonal Ingredients
 Monsoon is often the time where flu and sicknesses are around. We must eat according to the seasons to support our bodie...
Anti-inflammatory Khichdi  Use basmati rice and moong dal to make this delicious dish. In a pot sauté some onions and gar...
Baked Oatmeal Porridge  Cinnamon is an anti- inflammatory spice that aids in the healing tissues. Add cinnamon, vanilla e...
Vitamin C Hummus  Lemon adds a boost of vitamin C and garlic has various anti-bacterial properties. In a food processor, ...
 Ultimate Green Juice To make this detox juice, add kale, baby spinach, mint, lemon in a juicer. Add organic spirulina po...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Delicious Recipes to Cook this Monsoon with Seasonal Ingredients

119 views

Published on

Daawat, which is the best basmati rice in India to cook everyday meals.

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Delicious Recipes to Cook this Monsoon with Seasonal Ingredients

  1. 1. Delicious Recipes to Cook this Monsoon with Seasonal Ingredients
  2. 2.  Monsoon is often the time where flu and sicknesses are around. We must eat according to the seasons to support our bodies' immune system. Spring and summer are filled with refreshing and hydrating fruits and vegetables. While monsoon is filled with stone fruit and food grains. Autumn seas a bounty of immune-boosting spices, pumpkins, and colourful vegetables. Whereas, in the winters, we see a bounty of warming spices and nutritious vegetables. Eating seasonally is not only healthy but also affordable. With the downpour of monsoon rains, people often suffer from cases of flu and cold. If you are looking for some delicious recipes to prepare with seasonal ingredients, check out these recipes:
  3. 3. Anti-inflammatory Khichdi  Use basmati rice and moong dal to make this delicious dish. In a pot sauté some onions and garlic in olive oil. Add some tomatoes and green peas. Add the spices like turmeric, ginger, cumin, coriander. Add the rice and dal mix. Coat it well in the spices. Add water and seasonings. Cover and set it to simmer for 30 minutes. Finish it with some fresh coriander leaves.  Use Daawat, which is the best basmati rice in India to cook everyday meals.
  4. 4. Baked Oatmeal Porridge  Cinnamon is an anti- inflammatory spice that aids in the healing tissues. Add cinnamon, vanilla essence, raisins to peaches, and bake them. Make this delicious oatmeal with almond milk and top it up with baked peaches.
  5. 5. Vitamin C Hummus  Lemon adds a boost of vitamin C and garlic has various anti-bacterial properties. In a food processor, add boiled chickpeas, salt, olive oil, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Blitz until smooth consistency. Add a bit of chickpea cooking water for a smoother texture. Serve it with cucumber, carrots, and celery sticks. Carrot Smoothie Blitz orange juice, carrots, raw ginger, papaya, coconut water, coconut flesh, and mint in a food processor to make this anti-inflammatory, vitamin C, and beta-carotene rich smoothie.
  6. 6.  Ultimate Green Juice To make this detox juice, add kale, baby spinach, mint, lemon in a juicer. Add organic spirulina powder add to the detox benefits. This juice is packed with nutrients and best for the detox period.  Minestrone Soup Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil. Add chopped carrot, celery, zucchini, bell peppers, cannellini beans, thyme, oregano, salt, pepper, and tomato paste. Cook for 15 minutes and add orzo pasta. Add stock and bring it to a gentle simmer. Cook for 30 minutes on low heat. Add a handful of spinach and basil. Ladle the soup in a bowl and finish with a handful of fresh basil. This delicious Italian soup makes a hearty meal with a slice of crusty garlic bread. These are some seasonal recipes to prepare for the monsoon period while transitioning to fall/autumn. You can check with your local market regarding the seasonal produce in your region. Thanks

×