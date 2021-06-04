Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Synchro Tapping Chuck
Falcon Toolings High precision products designed and produced in- house for all facets of general engineering, automobile ...
Falcon STC Synchro Tapping Chucks compensate for the length errors caused by spindle backlash and achieve optimum performa...
Application Tapping, Roll forming on machines with synchronized feed (pitch / feed synchronization). Mounting & Machine Ty...
Features tapping with Minimum length compensation for rigid compression and expansion of + / -0.50 mm. Through Coolant Fac...
Advantages Compensation of the synchronization error (pitch & feed error). Reduction of pressure ont the thread flanks inc...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
3 views
Jun. 04, 2021

Falcon Toolings - Synchro Tapping Chuck

Falcon Toolings has grown with over 200 employees striving to provide you with complete tooling solutions for all your manufacturing processes. High precision products designed and produced in-house for all facets of general engineering, automobile & aerospace.With two manufacturing units strategically located at the manufacturing hub of South India, Falcon is able to provide you with your toolholders with the shortest of lead times.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Falcon Toolings - Synchro Tapping Chuck

  1. 1. Synchro Tapping Chuck
  2. 2. Falcon Toolings High precision products designed and produced in- house for all facets of general engineering, automobile & aerospace. A combination of CNC machines and good grinding machines ensures that we provide tools of high quality. A dedicated professional team working in close interaction with customers has enabled us to build "Reliability in People and Products".
  3. 3. Falcon STC Synchro Tapping Chucks compensate for the length errors caused by spindle backlash and achieve optimum performance from your taps. Synchro Tapping Chuck
  4. 4. Application Tapping, Roll forming on machines with synchronized feed (pitch / feed synchronization). Mounting & Machine Type : MAS BT, DIN 69871 SK, DIN 69893 HSK for Machining Centers, Straight Shank for CNC Turning Centers.
  5. 5. Features tapping with Minimum length compensation for rigid compression and expansion of + / -0.50 mm. Through Coolant Facility. High Concentricity allows high speed tapping. Benefits Longer Tap Life Better Quality Threads Prevent Tap Breakage
  6. 6. Advantages Compensation of the synchronization error (pitch & feed error). Reduction of pressure ont the thread flanks increases tap life. Better quality threads. Clamping with Normal ER Tap Collets allows more range.
  7. 7. Thank You

×