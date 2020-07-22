Stone crusher hand book

Successfully reported this slideshow.
[Type here] 2 Stone Crusher Management Web & Mobile Application Overview: Stone Crusher Plant Management Web & Mobile Appl...
[Type here] 3 Admin Panel: URL - संके त स्थळ: https://stonecrusher.orangika.com/Login.aspx Login – लॉग इन (अधिकृ त लॉधगन क...
[Type here] 4 Admin Panel: Dashboard - डॅशबोडा (िहत्त्वपूणा िेट्रिक्स द्रुतपणे पहा) Total Suppliers - एकू ण पुरवठा करणारे,...
[Type here] 5 Admin Panel: Menu - िेनू (इतर िहत्त्वपूणा मलंक्स ववस्तृती) वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन, पेरोल, यादी / इन्वव्हेंटरी, ...
[Type here] 6 3. यादी / इन्वव्हेंटरी: इन्वव्हेंटरी िॅनेजिेंट हे आपल्याला एक व्यवस्स्थत गोदाि राखण्यास िदत करते - ग्राहकांच...
[Type here] 7 Admin Panel: : िेनू ------- वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन  Role Master - वापरकताा भूमिका व्यवस्थापन,  User Master – ...
[Type here] 8 Admin Panel: 2. वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन: User Name - वापरकताा आयडी, Password – संके तशब्द, Confirm Password: पास...
[Type here] 9 Admin Panel: : िेनू ------- वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन Payroll - पेरोल: कं पनीच्या किाचारयांकडून पगार व इतर भरपाई द...
[Type here] 10 1. Department Master - ववभाग व्यवस्थापन : Department Name: ववभागाचे नाव इनपुट करा, Department Description: ...
[Type here] 11 2. Designation Master - पदनाि व्यवस्थापन: Designation Name: पदनाि इनपुट करा, Designation Description: पदनाि...
[Type here] 12 3. Employee Master - किाचारी व्यवस्थापन Entry: फक्त एकदाच एक किाचारी तपशील असे प्रत्येक किाचायााचे भरा. Emp...
[Type here] 13 4. Employee Salary - किाचारी पगार, Entry: िट्रहना आणण वर्ा ननवडा आणण Show बटण दाबा. स्रीन सवा किाचायाांचे ि...
[Type here] 14 Employee Attendance – किाचारी अटेंडन्वस (Day Wise, Monthly) Day Wise: Enter: ड्रॉपडाऊन सूचीतून मशफ्ट, पूणा ...
[Type here] 15 Monthly: वरील प्रिाणे आपण िट्रहना आणण वर्ा ननवडा आणण Show बटण दाबा. स्रीन सवा किाचायाांचे िामसक अटेंडन्वस ट...
[Type here] 16 Employee Advance - किाचयाानी आगाऊ उचल घेतलेले पैस्यांचे व्यवस्तापन. Enter: ड्रॉपडाऊन सूचीतून किाचायााचे नाव...
[Type here] 17 Inventory Management: Supplier Master – पुरवठादार व्यवस्तापन, Customer Master – ग्राहक व्यवस्तापन, Raw Mate...
[Type here] 18 1. Supplier Master – पुरवठादार व्यवस्तापन Create New Supplier: नवीन पुरवठादार तयार करा: पुरवठादार नाव, पुरव...
[Type here] 19 2. Customer Master – ग्राहक व्यवस्तापन Create New Customer: नवीन ग्राहक तयार करा: ग्राहकाचे नाव, पत्ता, संप...
[Type here] 20 3. Raw Material Master - कच्चा िालाचे तपशील: कच्चा िालाचे नाव, युननट व स्वरूप इनपुट करा व सेव बटण प्रेस करू...
[Type here] 21 4. Product Master - तयार उत्पादन व्यवस्तापन तयार उत्पादन व्यवस्तापना साठी पट्रहला तयार उत्पादनाचे नाव, HSN ...
[Type here] 22 5. GST Master – जीएसटी व्यवस्तापन, ह्या फोिा िध्ये आपण GST टक्के वारी निूद करू शकता व त्याप्रिाणे दुसरया फो...
[Type here] 23 6. Route Master – िॅक / रस्ता व्यवस्तापन: Set Route Name (example: Kolhapur-Satara) िागााचे नाव सेट करा (उद...
[Type here] 24 Upcoming Forms: Rate Master – दर व्यवस्तापन, Royalty Master - रॉयल्टी व्यवस्तापन. And etc. For more Details...
Stone crusher hand book

  1. 1. [Type here] 1
  2. 2. [Type here] 2 Stone Crusher Management Web & Mobile Application Overview: Stone Crusher Plant Management Web & Mobile Application is a fully featured Software which is designed to serve enterprises, thus provides end-to-end solutions designed for Web App as well as mobile accessibility. This online system offers point of sale strategy and employee management with transactions and accounting module under one roof. Here it is a crusher management software that lets you keep track of the profits being made in the business. It is a cost-effective tool that has been designed keeping in mind all the requirements of a crusher. It provides you with complete data security and data backup restoration options. Being a CMS, it takes care of your finances and other needs. It enables your colleagues and business partners to report and share information to increase your productivity Key Features: No need for book keeping, customers get an instant notification of reminders, bookings, and etc. Admin mobile gets an instant SMS of transactions as well as summery - daily / weekly / monthly and yearly, GSTIN upload ready, hassle-free and readymade accountancy, you can make a view from the android app, free support for ~ months, easy transaction forms, client history management, vehicle management, graphical representation of parlor status / daily reports, day-to-day sales summery, royalty ready.
  3. 3. [Type here] 3 Admin Panel: URL - संके त स्थळ: https://stonecrusher.orangika.com/Login.aspx Login – लॉग इन (अधिकृ त लॉधगन करून अनुप्रयोगात प्रवेश मिळववण्यास परवानगी देतो) User Name - वापरकताा आयडी, Password – संके तशब्द लॉग इन: बटण दाबून आपण आपल्या वेब अनुप्रयोगात प्रवेश करण्यास तयार आहात.
  4. 4. [Type here] 4 Admin Panel: Dashboard - डॅशबोडा (िहत्त्वपूणा िेट्रिक्स द्रुतपणे पहा) Total Suppliers - एकू ण पुरवठा करणारे, Total Customers - एकू ण ग्राहक, Today’s Inward - आजची आवक, Todays Outward - आजची जावक. Monthly Report - िामसक अहवाल, Admin / User - प्रशासन / वापरकताा : िेनू उघडण्यासाठी बटण प्रशासन / वापरकताा: अनुप्रयोगाबाहेर जाण्यासाठी बटण, िामसक अहवाल: िट्रहना आणण वर्ा ननवडा आणण एंटर बटण दाबा. स्रीन िामसक अहवालाचा आलेख दशावेल, वप्रंट बटण: वतािान पृष्ठ वप्रंटरवर िुट्रद्रत करा.
  5. 5. [Type here] 5 Admin Panel: Menu - िेनू (इतर िहत्त्वपूणा मलंक्स ववस्तृती) वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन, पेरोल, यादी / इन्वव्हेंटरी, वाहन, िशीन, व्यवहार, अहवाल. 1. वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन: संस्थांना ज्या वारंवारतेवर वापरकताा लॉग इन करतो ककं वा त्याचे सॉफ्टवेअर ककं वा डेटाचे काही तुकडे संपादन करतो आणण त्यावर ननयंत्रण ठेवू देतो. 2. पेरोल: कं पनीच्या किाचारयांकडून पगार व इतर भरपाई देण्याची प्रकरया पेरोल सॉफ्टवेअर एकत्रत्रत करते आणण स्वयंचमलत करते. वेतन स्स्लप ऊत्पन्वन करा व आपण सवा किाचारयांना वेतनपट व्यवस्थापन प्रणालीद्वारे सहजपणे पेस्स्लप व्यवस्थापन करू शकता.
  6. 6. [Type here] 6 3. यादी / इन्वव्हेंटरी: इन्वव्हेंटरी िॅनेजिेंट हे आपल्याला एक व्यवस्स्थत गोदाि राखण्यास िदत करते - ग्राहकांच्या ऑडारसाठी योग्य वस्तू खेचणे सोपे करते. इन्वव्हेंटरी िॅनेजिेंट सॉफ्टवेयरिध्ये लॉस्जस्स्टक्स वैमशष््ये देखील असू शकतात जी ऑडार पूणातेचा िागोवा घेण्यात िदत करतात 4. वाहन: िोठ्या प्रिाणात वाहनांची देखभाल करण्याची ककं ित किी करणे. यात इन्वव्हेंटरी ननयंत्रण, सेवांचे वेळापत्रक, देखभाल आणण खचााचे ननयंत्रण सिाववष्ट करते. 5. िशीन: िशीन देखभाल हे असे काया आहे जे यांत्रत्रक िालित्ता किीतकिी डाउनटाइिसह चालू ठेवते. देखभाल रेकॉडा संपाट्रदत / अद्यतननत करा ककं वा ननस्ष्रय करा. 6. व्यवहार: ननयमित व्यवहार - कच्चा िाल खरेदी व्यवस्थापन, कच्चा िाल वापर व्यवस्थापन, ववरी व्यवस्थापन. 7. अहवाल: कच्चा िाल खरेदी, वापर व ववरी यांचा ट्रदवस, िामसक, वावर्ाक अहवाल स्वयंचमलतपणे तयार करते.
  7. 7. [Type here] 7 Admin Panel: : िेनू ------- वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन  Role Master - वापरकताा भूमिका व्यवस्थापन,  User Master – वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन. 1. वापरकताा भूमिका व्यवस्थापन: Role Name - वापरकत्यााची भूमिके चे नाव तयार करा, Role Description - वापरकत्यााची भूमिके चे वणान तयार करा. Save - डेटा एंिी सेव्ह / जतन करा. Cancel - वतािान डेटा एंिी रद्द करा. Grid / Table / सारणी: एन्विी फॉिाच्या खाली स्थाणी आपण एन्विीके लेला तपशील पाहू शकता. व तो हवे असल्यास ननस्ष्रय ही करु शकता व पाहू शकता. Search Input data: थेट इनपुट डेटा शोिा. Show: एन्विी बघा तेही पट्रहले ५, १०, १५… ह्या सिूहात.
  8. 8. [Type here] 8 Admin Panel: 2. वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन: User Name - वापरकताा आयडी, Password – संके तशब्द, Confirm Password: पासवडाची पुष्टी करा. Role - वापरकत्यााची भूमिके चे नाव द्रोपडाऊन िध्ये शोि व त्याव्र्र क्लीच्क करा. Security Question & Security Answer: सुरक्षा प्रश्न व उत्तर प्रववष्ट करा जेणेकरुन आपण किीही संके तशब्द ववसरल्यास ह्या द्वारे परत संके तशब्द मिळवू शकता. Save: डेटा एंिी सेव्ह / जतन करा. Cancel: वतािान डेटा एंिी रद्द करा. Grid / Table / सारणी: एन्विी फॉिाच्या खाली स्थाणी आपण एन्विीके लेला तपशील पाहू शकता. व तो हवे असल्यास ननस्ष्रय ही करु शकता व पाहू शकता. Search Input data: थेट इनपुट डेटा शोिा. Show: एन्विी बघा तेही पट्रहले ५, १०, १५… ह्या सिूहात.
  9. 9. [Type here] 9 Admin Panel: : िेनू ------- वापरकताा व्यवस्थापन Payroll - पेरोल: कं पनीच्या किाचारयांकडून पगार व इतर भरपाई देण्याची प्रकरया पेरोल सॉफ्टवेअर एकत्रत्रत करते. Department Master - ववभाग व्यवस्थापन, Designation Master - पदनाि व्यवस्थापन, Employee Master - किाचारी व्यवस्थापन, Employee Salary - किाचारी पगार, Employee Attendance – किाचारी अटेंडन्वस, Employee Advance - किाचयाानी उचल घेतलेले पैसे व्यवस्तापन.
  10. 10. [Type here] 10 1. Department Master - ववभाग व्यवस्थापन : Department Name: ववभागाचे नाव इनपुट करा, Department Description: ववभागाचे वणान इनपुट करा, Save: डेटा एंिी सेव्ह / जतन करा. Cancel: वतािान डेटा एंिी रद्द करा. Grid / Table / सारणी: एन्विी फॉिाच्या खाली स्थाणी आपण एन्विीके लेला तपशील पाहू शकता. व तो हवे असल्यास ननस्ष्रय ही करु शकता व सस्ष्रय करून पाहू शकता. Search Input data: थेट इनपुट डेटा शोिा. Show: एन्विी बघा तेही पट्रहले ५, १०, १५… ह्या सिूहात.
  11. 11. [Type here] 11 2. Designation Master - पदनाि व्यवस्थापन: Designation Name: पदनाि इनपुट करा, Designation Description: पदनािचे वणान इनपुट करा, Save: डेटा एंिी सेव्ह / जतन करा. Cancel: वतािान डेटा एंिी रद्द करा. Grid / Table / सारणी: एन्विी फॉिाच्या खाली स्थाणी आपण एन्विीके लेला तपशील पाहू शकता. व तो हवे असल्यास ननस्ष्रय ही करु शकता व सस्ष्रय करून पाहू शकता. Search Input data: थेट इनपुट डेटा शोिा. Show: एन्विी बघा तेही पट्रहले ५, १०, १५… ह्या सिूहात.
  12. 12. [Type here] 12 3. Employee Master - किाचारी व्यवस्थापन Entry: फक्त एकदाच एक किाचारी तपशील असे प्रत्येक किाचायााचे भरा. Employee First Name - पट्रहले नाव, Middle Name - वडीलांचे नावं, Last Name - आडनाव, Date of Birth - जन्वि तारीख, Crusher Joining Date - कािासाठी सािील होण्याची तारीख, Holiday - आठवड्यातून एकदा सु्टी, Mobile Number - िोबाइल नंबर, Per Day Wages - प्रनत ट्रदन वेतन, Select Department- ड्रॉपडाऊन सूचीतून कोणत्या ववभागात ह्या किाचायााला सािाऊन घ्यायचे आहे ते ननवडा, Select Designation - ड्रॉपडाऊन सूचीतून कोणते पदनाि ह्या किाचायााला द्यायचे आहे ते ननवडा, Address - संपूणा पत्ता भरा व एंिी सेव्ह / जतन करा.
  13. 13. [Type here] 13 4. Employee Salary - किाचारी पगार, Entry: िट्रहना आणण वर्ा ननवडा आणण Show बटण दाबा. स्रीन सवा किाचायाांचे िामसक वेतन व त्या संिाबाातील िाट्रहती दशावेल त्यातून वयस्क्तक नाव इंटर करून सचा करा व वप्रंट / सेव करा.
  14. 14. [Type here] 14 Employee Attendance – किाचारी अटेंडन्वस (Day Wise, Monthly) Day Wise: Enter: ड्रॉपडाऊन सूचीतून मशफ्ट, पूणा ट्रदवस ककं वा अिाा ट्रदवस कािावर असणार हे मसलेक्ट करा आणण सेव दाबा... आपणास खालील स्रीन ट्रदसेल व आपण OK वर स्क्लक करून प्रोसेस पूणा करावी.
  15. 15. [Type here] 15 Monthly: वरील प्रिाणे आपण िट्रहना आणण वर्ा ननवडा आणण Show बटण दाबा. स्रीन सवा किाचायाांचे िामसक अटेंडन्वस ट्रदसेल, व ते आपण Excel Sheet वर सेव करू शकता.
  16. 16. [Type here] 16 Employee Advance - किाचयाानी आगाऊ उचल घेतलेले पैस्यांचे व्यवस्तापन. Enter: ड्रॉपडाऊन सूचीतून किाचायााचे नाव शोिा व इंटर बटन दाबा, आपणास वयस्क्तक किाचायााचे पैसे उचल व त्यासंिाबाातील िाट्रहती मिळेल व आपण इथच Date मसलेक्ट करून, आगाऊ उचल घेवाण/देवाण बाबत एन्विी करू शकता व िाट्रहती भरू शकता.
  17. 17. [Type here] 17 Inventory Management: Supplier Master – पुरवठादार व्यवस्तापन, Customer Master – ग्राहक व्यवस्तापन, Raw Material Master - कच्चा िालाचे तपशील, Product Master - पूवा उत्पादन व्यवस्तापन, GST Master – जीएसटी व्यवस्तापन, Route Master – िॅक / रस्ता व्यवस्तापन, Rate Master – दर व्यवस्तापन, Royalty Master - रॉयल्टी व्यवस्तापन.
  18. 18. [Type here] 18 1. Supplier Master – पुरवठादार व्यवस्तापन Create New Supplier: नवीन पुरवठादार तयार करा: पुरवठादार नाव, पुरवठादार पत्ता, पुरवठादार संपका रिांक, अनतररक्त संपका , GST Number हे सवा सेव करा व तेबल ििील Select बटन दाबून पुन्वहा एडीट करू शकता.
  19. 19. [Type here] 19 2. Customer Master – ग्राहक व्यवस्तापन Create New Customer: नवीन ग्राहक तयार करा: ग्राहकाचे नाव, पत्ता, संपका रिांक, अनतररक्त संपका , GST Number- जीएसटी रिांक, receivable Balance - प्राप्य मशल्लक, Credit Limit - पत ियाादा, Billing Term (In Days) - त्रबमलंग टिा (ट्रदवसांिध्ये) हे सवा सेव करा व टेबल ििील Select बटन दाबून पुन्वहा एडीट, अपडेट, ननस्ष्रय अथवा सकरय करू शकता.
  20. 20. [Type here] 20 3. Raw Material Master - कच्चा िालाचे तपशील: कच्चा िालाचे नाव, युननट व स्वरूप इनपुट करा व सेव बटण प्रेस करून डाटा जतन करा. आपल्याला पुन्वहा जतन के लेला डेटा एडीट करायचा असेल तर मसलेक्ट बटण दाबा आणण आपणास वरील बोक्स / क्षेत्रात डेटा आपोआप भरलेले ट्रदसेल व त्यात सोई अनुसार बदल करा आणण UPDATE हे बटन प्रेस करून आपला नवीन देटा जतन करा.
  21. 21. [Type here] 21 4. Product Master - तयार उत्पादन व्यवस्तापन तयार उत्पादन व्यवस्तापना साठी पट्रहला तयार उत्पादनाचे नाव, HSN कोड, तयार उत्पादनाचा रेट, GST व तयार िालाचे वणान हे सवा इंटर करून सेव बटण दाबा ह्याने डेटा जतन होईल. आपल्याला पुन्वहा जतन के लेला डेटा एडीट करायचा असेल तर मसलेक्ट बटण दाबा आणण आपणास वरील बोक्स / क्षेत्रात डेटा आपोआप भरलेले ट्रदसेल व त्यात सोई अनुसार बदल करा आणण UPDATE हे बटन प्रेस करून आपला नवीन देटा जतन करा.
  22. 22. [Type here] 22 5. GST Master – जीएसटी व्यवस्तापन, ह्या फोिा िध्ये आपण GST टक्के वारी निूद करू शकता व त्याप्रिाणे दुसरया फोर्मसा वर हेचा वापर करू शकता. आपल्याला पुन्वहा जतन के लेला डेटा एडीट करायचा असेल तर मसलेक्ट बटण दाबा आणण आपणास वरील बोक्स / क्षेत्रात डेटा आपोआप भरलेले ट्रदसेल व त्यात सोई अनुसार बदल करा आणण UPDATE हे बटन प्रेस करून आपला नवीन देटा जतन करा.
  23. 23. [Type here] 23 6. Route Master – िॅक / रस्ता व्यवस्तापन: Set Route Name (example: Kolhapur-Satara) िागााचे नाव सेट करा (उदाहरणाथा: कोल्हापूर-सातारा). Route Distance (in KM): Approx. – 85, िागा अंतर (के एि िध्ये): सािारण – 85. Route Description: Write anything that is related to this route, िागााचे वणानः या िागााशी संबंधित काहीही मलहा Click the button ”Save” and the route is ready to be publish in Dropdown wherever required, “सेव्ह” बटणावर स्क्लक करा आणण जेथे आवश्यक तेथे ड्रॉपडाऊनिध्ये प्रकामशत करा.
  24. 24. [Type here] 24 Upcoming Forms: Rate Master – दर व्यवस्तापन, Royalty Master - रॉयल्टी व्यवस्तापन. And etc. For more Details please get in touch on Orangika Technologies LLP, Jaysingpur, Maharashtra, India. Contact Details: +91 9096 2265 34

