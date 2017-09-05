Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market Research Report by Forecast to 2022 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vi...
Market Segments: • Segmentation by Types: Handheld, smartphone enabled, and PC- connected among others. • Segmentation by ...
The early diners are offered free customization- Up To 20% According to a recent study report published by the Market Rese...
Application & Major Players in this Research: Key Player • Sony Corporation (Japan) • Samsung electronics ltd. (South Kore...
About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of vario...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Virtual reality headsets market

65 views

Published on

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market, by Type (Handheld, PC connection, Smartphone enabled) - Forecast 2022

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
65
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Virtual reality headsets market

  1. 1. Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market Research Report by Forecast to 2022 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/virt ual-reality-headsets-market-1714
  2. 2. Market Segments: • Segmentation by Types: Handheld, smartphone enabled, and PC- connected among others. • Segmentation by Component: Head-mounted display, stereo sound system, head motion tracking sensor, controllers, and display screen among others. • Segmentation by Application: consumer electronics, healthcare, games & entertainment, automobile, and education among others. Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/903
  3. 3. The early diners are offered free customization- Up To 20% According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Homomorphic encryption is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022). Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/903
  4. 4. Application & Major Players in this Research: Key Player • Sony Corporation (Japan) • Samsung electronics ltd. (South Korea) • HTC Corporation (Taiwan) • Facebook (U.S.) • Google (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation • Fove, Inc. • Oculus VR, LLC • LG Electronics, Inc. • Avegant Corporation •
  5. 5. About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. Know more http://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

×