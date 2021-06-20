Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 10 biggest stars in the known Universe
V838 Monocerotis
● Belonging to the constellation Monoceros, V838 Monocerotis is a red star that is 19,900 light-years away from the Earth....
Betelgeuse
● Betelgeuse, which you can see from October to march, is a part of the Orion constellation. ● It is one of the most popul...
KW Sagittarii
● KW Sagittarii or KW Sgr. is a red supergiant star with 0 Kelvin temperature. ● Located in the Milky Way, on the boundary...
VY Canis Majoris
● The next in the list is VY Canis Majoris, which was the biggest star in the galaxy just a few years ago. ● It is still o...
V354 Cephei VX Sagittarii
● V354 Cephei and VX Sagittarii are two different stars, their exact solar radii of 1520 (estimated diameter) put them on ...
HD 143183
● After V354 Cephei and VX Sagittarii comes HD 143183. It is a red supergiant (or hypergiant) star, belonging to the const...
Westerlund 1-26
The next biggest star in the Universe is the red hypergiant or supergiant Westerlund 1-26 located around 11,500 light-year...
RW Cephei
● The third-largest star in the Universe belongs to the constellation Cepheus in the northern hemisphere sky. ● An orange ...
WOH G64
With solar radii of 1,540-1,730, WOH G64 is the second-largest star in the Universe, located in a satellite galaxy of the ...
● It is a red supergiant star, 1,63,000 light-years away from the Earth. ● Astronomers believe that it was even larger in ...
UY Scuti
UY Scuti has been the largest star in the Universe
● It is a hypergiant with a radius 1700 times more than the Sun. ● It was first detected it 1860 by German astronomers who...
Thank you for Watching
The 10 biggest stars in the universe
Science
Jun. 20, 2021

The 10 biggest stars in the universe

The Universe is a beautiful place full of captivating galaxies, stars, planets, asteroids, and infinite other bodies. Stars probably hold the title for the most fascinating celestial objects there. From growing up with stories of how stars are actually angels to finally knowing that the Sun is a star as well. While the Universe is still a mystery to us, there is a lot we know. Here are the ten biggest stars in the Universe that are known to mankind till date.

The 10 biggest stars in the universe

