Sua agenciaonline

Fabiano Simm Como sua agência pode atuar na internet
Como será o comportamento do consumidor pós covid-19?
Consumidor Pós Covid-19 • Incerteza e procura de segurança: O consumo após o coronavírus vai ser novamente permeado de inc...
Consumidor Pós Covid-19 • Consumidores mais exigentes: A necessidade de informações constantes causadas pela situação de p...
Consumidor Pós Covid-19 É hora de intensificar as ações na internet e se preparar para a demanda reprimida que virá.
Consumidor Pós Covid-19 Sua agência estará preparada para atender o consumidor?
Definindo Estratégias de Marketing Digital e Atuação Online
Estratégia de Marketing Digital Quem é seu cliente potencial? Você consegue definir ele? “Persona”
Definindo Personas • Definindo Personas: • Homem, Mulher, Unissex; • Jovem, Adulto, Idoso; • Quanto Ganha; • Viagem para o...
Definindo Personas Dona Dulce, a Religiosa animada. Idade: 65 anos Gênero: Feminino Educação: Ensino Médio Mídias Preferid...
AIDAPrender Atenção Manter o Interesse Despertar o Desejo Conseguir uma Ação
Como chamar Atenção Somos continuamente bombardeados por milhares de estímulos e aprendemos a filtrar aquilo que nos inter...
Como chamar Atenção • Criar conteúdos relevantes baseados nas Personas definidas anteriormente. • As pessoas pesquisam bas...
Como chamar Atenção Produzindo Conteúdo: • Definir o tipo de conteúdo e o tom de voz adequado • Definir qual a linguagem •...
Como chamar Atenção Atraindo as pessoas. Exemplo de Conteúdo para Persona Jovem:
Como chamar Atenção Onde produzir conteúdo e chamar atenção: • Redes Sociais: facebook, instagram, twitter, linkedin, pint...
Como chamar Atenção • Utilize citações, frases famosas, de filmes, de pessoas, memes; • Não ter cara de robô; • Se possíve...
Como chamar Atenção • Textos curtos • Uso de vídeos • Publicar nos Stories • Capriche nas Hashtags Atraindo as pessoas.
Como chamar Atenção • Seguem basicamente as mesmas dicas do facebook: boas imagens, frases, citações, textos curtos, vídeo...
Como chamar Atenção • Crie sua conta no Youtube; • Publique vídeos de viagens; • Na descrição do seu vídeo, coloque link p...
Como chamar Atenção Atraindo as pessoas.
Manter o Interesse Uma vez que tenha captado a atenção do seu possível cliente, você tem que procurar manter seu interesse...
Manter o Interesse • Sua informação deve ser vista como uma oportunidade de resolução de um problema. • Você precisa ser r...
Manter o Interesse • O uso de Histórias é fantástico (storytelling), como por exemplo “mostrar os bastidores do seu negóci...
Manter o Interesse • Seguem basicamente as mesmas dicas do facebook: uso de histórias, interação, fornecimento de dicas
Dica: https://linktr.ee Manter o Interesse
Como despertar Desejo Faça com que o possível comprador deseje e precise do seu produto e a ação de compra chegará. Então,...
Como despertar Desejo • As etapas anteriores podem ter ocorrido em segundos, agora o visitante pode demorar mais. • Uma ve...
Conseguir uma Ação • Uma vez que você conseguiu prender o usuário até este momento, é hora de direcioná-lo a interagir dir...
Produção de Conteúdo Defina periodicidade
Resumo da Estratégia AIDA Produzir conteúdo chamativo nas redes sociais, para atrair atenção, utilizando temas interessant...
Fidelizando seu Cliente • Envio de Email Marketing • Promoções • Informativos • Datas Comemorativas • Segmente o envio • A...
Dicas de Ferramentas
Dicas de Ferramentas Reuniões e Conferências Online: https://zoom.us https://hangouts.google.com https://www.skype.com/
Dicas de Ferramentas Email Marketing https://mailchimp.com https://www.e-goi.com https://www.getresponse.com
Criação de Vídeo VideoBoost Apple e Google Store Dicas de Ferramentas https://placeit.net/ https://biteable.com Vídeo Exem...
Bancos de Imagem https://unsplash.com https://br.freepik.com https://br.depositphotos.com/free-images.html https://pt.free...
Criação de Blog: https://www.hostgator.com.br/hospedagem-wordpress https://www.blogger.com/ Dicas de Ferramentas
Nada disso terá efeito sem um bom site
Conteúdos POTA
Aplicativo POTA Esta apresentação será disponibilizada ao final para download.
Faça uma degustação HTTP://DEGUSTA.POTA.COM.BR
13 Dicas de como utilizar melhor sua POTA
POTA – Dica #1 – Compartilhar Pacotes
POTA – Dica #2 – Compartilhar Guia de Destino Vídeo Exemplo
POTA – Dica #3 – Configurar Whastapp
POTA – Dica #4 – Chat Online
POTA – Dica #5 – Cupom de Desconto
POTA – Dica #6 – Usar Nosso Conteúdo Pronto
POTA – Dica #7 – Gerador de Email Mkt Vídeo Exemplo
POTA – Dica #8 – Alimente Depoimentos
POTA – Dica #9 – Capture Leads
POTA – Dica #10 – Adicione Conteúdo
POTA – Dica #11 – Lista de Consumidores
POTA – Dica #12 – Distribua Catálogos Digitais
POTA – Dica #13 – CRM
https://www.pota.com.br https://ajuda.tzsystems.com.br/pota/ https://www.tzsystems.com.br atendimento@tzsystems.com.br Nos...
HTTP://DEGUSTA.POTA.COM.BR Fabiano Simm fabiano@tzsystems.com.br Obrigado e conte conosco!
  1. 1. Fabiano Simm Como sua agência pode atuar na internet
  2. 2. Como será o comportamento do consumidor pós covid-19?
  3. 3. Consumidor Pós Covid-19 • Incerteza e procura de segurança: O consumo após o coronavírus vai ser novamente permeado de incertezas e procura pela segurança. • Consumo digital e criatividade: O lazer virtual, o acesso às entregas, a compra de produtos online e o recurso a várias plataformas para teletrabalho estão a reeducar os hábitos do consumidor e estão ainda a provocar uma mudança mais rápida na digitalização do que o esperado.
  4. 4. Consumidor Pós Covid-19 • Consumidores mais exigentes: A necessidade de informações constantes causadas pela situação de pandemia também vai aumentar as expectativas dos consumidores quanto à transparência do processo. • Foco no Bem-Estar: Um maior foco está também a ser colocado no bem-estar pessoal e relacional, sobre a acumulação ou o consumo desenfreado
  5. 5. Consumidor Pós Covid-19 É hora de intensificar as ações na internet e se preparar para a demanda reprimida que virá.
  6. 6. Consumidor Pós Covid-19 Sua agência estará preparada para atender o consumidor?
  7. 7. Definindo Estratégias de Marketing Digital e Atuação Online
  8. 8. Estratégia de Marketing Digital Quem é seu cliente potencial? Você consegue definir ele? “Persona”
  9. 9. Definindo Personas • Definindo Personas: • Homem, Mulher, Unissex; • Jovem, Adulto, Idoso; • Quanto Ganha; • Viagem para o Brasil ou fora; • Podemos ter várias Personas. • O conjunto de todas as Personas representam o Público Alvo da agência.
  10. 10. Definindo Personas Dona Dulce, a Religiosa animada. Idade: 65 anos Gênero: Feminino Educação: Ensino Médio Mídias Preferidas: Facebook, Instagram, Youtube e Whastapp Objetivos: Viajar para exterior para conhecer locais santos, igrejas, rezar, comprar artefatos religiosos e aproveitar a viagem para se divertir e depois contar para as amigas. Desafios: Não gosta de viajar sozinha, dificuldades com idioma, dificuldade com comidas diferentes, mobilidade. Como minha empresa pode ajudá-la: Oferecer pacotes de viagens em grupo, com guias que falam o idioma do passageiro, com direito a refeição e que possua no itinerário cidades e locais santos.
  11. 11. AIDAPrender Atenção Manter o Interesse Despertar o Desejo Conseguir uma Ação
  12. 12. Como chamar Atenção Somos continuamente bombardeados por milhares de estímulos e aprendemos a filtrar aquilo que nos interessa… Então, o principal objetivo dessa primeira fase é despertar a atenção e a curiosidade dos seus possíveis clientes, para que queiram continuar lendo, escutando ou vendo você. Atraindo as pessoas.
  13. 13. Como chamar Atenção • Criar conteúdos relevantes baseados nas Personas definidas anteriormente. • As pessoas pesquisam bastante antes de comprar uma viagem e são atraídas através de conteúdos relevantes. • As pessoas comparam valor, informações, credibilidade, nível de reclamações, depoimentos, ... Atraindo as pessoas.
  14. 14. Como chamar Atenção Produzindo Conteúdo: • Definir o tipo de conteúdo e o tom de voz adequado • Definir qual a linguagem • Estabelecer pautas e identificar palavras chaves • Definir a periodicidade • Definir Hashtags Atraindo as pessoas.
  15. 15. Como chamar Atenção Atraindo as pessoas. Exemplo de Conteúdo para Persona Jovem:
  16. 16. Como chamar Atenção Onde produzir conteúdo e chamar atenção: • Redes Sociais: facebook, instagram, twitter, linkedin, pinterest, youtube, email marketing. • Blog Atraindo as pessoas.
  17. 17. Como chamar Atenção • Utilize citações, frases famosas, de filmes, de pessoas, memes; • Não ter cara de robô; • Se possível, seja exclusivo; • Use boas imagens • Use fotos de seus viajantes (peça para te enviarem) Atraindo as pessoas.
  18. 18. Como chamar Atenção • Textos curtos • Uso de vídeos • Publicar nos Stories • Capriche nas Hashtags Atraindo as pessoas.
  19. 19. Como chamar Atenção • Seguem basicamente as mesmas dicas do facebook: boas imagens, frases, citações, textos curtos, vídeos,... • Explore mais o uso de Stories Dica: Altere sua conta para business Atraindo as pessoas.
  20. 20. Como chamar Atenção • Crie sua conta no Youtube; • Publique vídeos de viagens; • Na descrição do seu vídeo, coloque link para seu site • A Schultz tem muito conteúdo que pode ser aproveitado; • Europamundo possui um acervo grande; Atraindo as pessoas.
  21. 21. Como chamar Atenção Atraindo as pessoas.
  22. 22. Manter o Interesse Uma vez que tenha captado a atenção do seu possível cliente, você tem que procurar manter seu interesse. Como?
  23. 23. Manter o Interesse • Sua informação deve ser vista como uma oportunidade de resolução de um problema. • Você precisa ser relevante em sua informação. • Desperte Curiosidade. • Não fale de sua empresa, fale de seu produto. • Procure novidades. • Seja criativo. • Seja cativante. • Emotivo. • Use estímulos visuais.
  24. 24. Manter o Interesse • O uso de Histórias é fantástico (storytelling), como por exemplo “mostrar os bastidores do seu negócio”, “apresentar seus funcionários”, “cases interessantes”, “depoimentos”; • Convite para interação “Qual a cidade da foto?”, “Marque uma pessoa com quem gostaria de ir para NY!” • Forneça dicas aos seus usuários, avisos, alertas; • Vídeos com textos chamam mais atenção (Vídeo Exemplo).
  25. 25. Manter o Interesse • Seguem basicamente as mesmas dicas do facebook: uso de histórias, interação, fornecimento de dicas
  26. 26. Dica: https://linktr.ee Manter o Interesse
  27. 27. Como despertar Desejo Faça com que o possível comprador deseje e precise do seu produto e a ação de compra chegará. Então, coloque-se no lugar dele e responda a pergunta: “o que existe aqui para mim?”
  28. 28. Como despertar Desejo • As etapas anteriores podem ter ocorrido em segundos, agora o visitante pode demorar mais. • Uma vez que chamamos a atenção e despertamos interesse em algum tema, é hora de apresentar seu produto que satisfaça essa necessidade. • Fale do produto, indicadores de confiabilidade (depoimentos, lista de clientes, formas de garantia, comentários de clientes, etc) costumam ajudar bastante. • Conteúdos como blogs, vídeos, guias, e-books, tutoriais ajudam muito nesta etapa.
  29. 29. Conseguir uma Ação • Uma vez que você conseguiu prender o usuário até este momento, é hora de direcioná-lo a interagir diretamente com você. • Call To Action: • Adicione links aos textos para direcionar ao seu site, por exemplo: “Saiba mais em nosso site www.meusite.com.br” • Adicione link para o Whastapp • Adicione link para o Messenger do Facebook • Se fez um vídeo, ao final do vídeo sugira visitar seu site.
  30. 30. Produção de Conteúdo Defina periodicidade
  31. 31. Resumo da Estratégia AIDA Produzir conteúdo chamativo nas redes sociais, para atrair atenção, utilizando temas interessantes e que promova valor para o visitante, levando o mesmo para um conteúdo mais relevante onde pode fornecer mais detalhes de seu produto, direcionando ele para seu site ou outro meio de contato.
  32. 32. Fidelizando seu Cliente • Envio de Email Marketing • Promoções • Informativos • Datas Comemorativas • Segmente o envio • Atenção: não faça SPAM • Pesquisa de Satisfação • Desconto por Fidelidade (Cupom de Desconto)
  33. 33. Dicas de Ferramentas
  34. 34. Dicas de Ferramentas Reuniões e Conferências Online: https://zoom.us https://hangouts.google.com https://www.skype.com/
  35. 35. Dicas de Ferramentas Email Marketing https://mailchimp.com https://www.e-goi.com https://www.getresponse.com
  36. 36. Criação de Vídeo VideoBoost Apple e Google Store Dicas de Ferramentas https://placeit.net/ https://biteable.com Vídeo Exemplo
  37. 37. Bancos de Imagem https://unsplash.com https://br.freepik.com https://br.depositphotos.com/free-images.html https://pt.freeimages.com/ https://www.freepik.com/ https://morguefile.com/photos https://pixabay.com/ https://www.rgbstock.com/ Dicas de Ferramentas
  38. 38. Criação de Blog: https://www.hostgator.com.br/hospedagem-wordpress https://www.blogger.com/ Dicas de Ferramentas
  39. 39. Nada disso terá efeito sem um bom site
  40. 40. Conteúdos POTA
  41. 41. Aplicativo POTA Esta apresentação será disponibilizada ao final para download.
  42. 42. Faça uma degustação HTTP://DEGUSTA.POTA.COM.BR
  43. 43. 13 Dicas de como utilizar melhor sua POTA
  44. 44. POTA – Dica #1 – Compartilhar Pacotes
  45. 45. POTA – Dica #2 – Compartilhar Guia de Destino Vídeo Exemplo
  46. 46. POTA – Dica #3 – Configurar Whastapp
  47. 47. POTA – Dica #4 – Chat Online
  48. 48. POTA – Dica #5 – Cupom de Desconto
  49. 49. POTA – Dica #6 – Usar Nosso Conteúdo Pronto
  50. 50. POTA – Dica #7 – Gerador de Email Mkt Vídeo Exemplo
  51. 51. POTA – Dica #8 – Alimente Depoimentos
  52. 52. POTA – Dica #8 – Alimente Depoimentos
  53. 53. POTA – Dica #9 – Capture Leads
  54. 54. POTA – Dica #9 – Capture Leads
  55. 55. POTA – Dica #10 – Adicione Conteúdo
  56. 56. POTA – Dica #10 – Adicione Conteúdo
  57. 57. POTA – Dica #11 – Lista de Consumidores
  58. 58. POTA – Dica #12 – Distribua Catálogos Digitais
  59. 59. POTA – Dica #13 – CRM
  60. 60. https://www.pota.com.br https://ajuda.tzsystems.com.br/pota/ https://www.tzsystems.com.br atendimento@tzsystems.com.br Nossos canais de informação e atendimento
  61. 61. Faça uma degustação HTTP://DEGUSTA.POTA.COM.BR
  62. 62. HTTP://DEGUSTA.POTA.COM.BR Fabiano Simm fabiano@tzsystems.com.br Obrigado e conte conosco!

