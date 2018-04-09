5to grado - Computación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Sistema Operativo El sistema Operativo (S.O), es...
2 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” SISTEMA OPERATIVO WINDOWS 7 Explorador de Window...
3 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 2 Identifica las partes del Escrito...
4 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CARPETAS Es un contenedor de archivos y subcarpe...
5 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº3 1. Crear la siguiente Estructura d...
6 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Panel de Control Es un programa de Windows que p...
7 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PROPIEDADES DEL MOUSE Permite cambiar las opcion...
8 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Cuentas de usuario Cuando varias personas compar...
9 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº4 1. Coloca el nombre de cada icono ...
10 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRÁCTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1. ¿Para qué sirve el S.O...
11 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” MICROSOFT WORD Word es un procesador de Texto i...
12 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº5 1. Averiguar que otros métodos ha...
13 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CONFIGURACIÓN DE PÁGINA Antes de realizar los d...
14 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” BOTONES DE LA CINTA INICIO Botón superíndice. P...
15 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Cinta Diseño de Página Bordes de Página: Permit...
16 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Columnas Nos permite dar un formato más estiliz...
17 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Cinta Insertar WordArt. Son textos artísticos q...
18 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO 9 1) Escribir lo siguiente en Word: M...
19 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 10 1) Realizar lo siguiente en Wor...
20 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRACTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1) Menciona los pasos par...
21 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” ENCABEZADO Y PIE DE PAGINA Encabezado de Pagina...
22 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” TABLAS Son contenedores de información que pued...
23 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 12 1) Diseñar la siguiente tabla y co...
24 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Insertar filas y columnas  Se coloca el cursor...
25 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 14 1) Diseñar la siguiente tabla Ejer...
26 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Símbolos Son caracteres que no aparecen el tecl...
27 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” SmartArt Son representaciones graficas que repr...
28 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 17 1) ¿Qué categorías tiene la opción...
29 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 18 1) Diseñar lo siguiente con la opc...
30 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRÁCTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1) Menciona los pasos par...
31 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EXCEL Es una hoja de cálculo que nos permite in...
32 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 19 1. Coloca los nombres de la par...
33 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” OPERACIONES CON HOJA DE CALCULO Agregar hojas d...
34 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 20 Realizar los siguientes cambios...
35 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” DANDO FORMATO A NUESTRA HOJA DE CÁLCULO Para me...
36 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 22 Realizar la siguiente base de d...
37 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” OPERADORES MATEMÁTICOS Los operadores nos espec...
38 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Referencia Absoluta Las referencias de filas y ...
39 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nª 26 En la hoja2 escribir lo siguien...
40 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 27 Operaciones con operadores mate...
41 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” 3) Realizar lo siguiente en la sala de computo ...
42 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRÁCTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1) Escribe los pasos para...
43 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” FUNCIONES DE EXCEL Son formulas preestablecidas...
44 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 28 1) Diseñar lo siguiente en Exce...
45 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 29 1) Diseñar en Excel lo siguient...
46 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” FORMATO CONDICIONAL Se utiliza para dar un form...
47 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 30 Diseñar lo siguiente en Excel ...
48 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 31 1) Completa: 1.1.la función que...
49 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 32 Diseñar la siguiente Planilla d...
50 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 33 Diseñar la siguiente en Excel R...
51 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Práctica de la unidad 1. ¿Cuáles son los pasos ...
52 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” POWERPOINT Es un programa que permite diseñar p...
53 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CONCEPTOS DE POWERPOINT La presentación Es un c...
54 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Guardar una presentación: Para guardar una pres...
55 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 34 Diseñar la siguiente presentaci...
56 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 35 1) Menciona los pasos para ingr...
57 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ficha Diseño Con esta ficha cambiamos una prese...
58 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 36 Diseñar la siguiente presentaci...
59 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CINTA TRANSICIONES Podremos agregar efectos de ...
60 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 38 1) Resuelve la siguiente sopa d...
61 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” FICHA ANIMACIONES. En esta ficha encontramos op...
62 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 39 1) Diseñar una presentación de ...
63 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  Colocarle Animaciones a cada imagen  Las imá...
64 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 40 Diseñar una presentación que co...
65 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” INTERNET Es una red mundial de computadoras que...
66 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 41 1) Investiga sobre la historia ...
67 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Navegador Son softwares que permite acceder y v...
68 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Google Chrome BOTONES ESTÁNDAR DE LOS NAVEGADOR...
69 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CORREO ELECTRÓNICO (E-MAIL) Es un servicio de r...
70 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  Deberás escribir las letras que te aparezcan ...
71 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 42 1) Subraya la respuesta correct...
72 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CREANDO UNA PÁGINA WEB En Internet existen vari...
73 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  Elige la plantilla de tu agrado y pulsa el bo...
74 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  luego de personalizar la página web pulsa el ...
75 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” DESCARGAR VIDEOS DE YOUTUBE Existen diferentes ...
76 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 44 1) Investiga en internet los si...
77 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales hoy en día so...
78 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 45 1) ¿Qué significa etiquetar fot...
79 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Práctica de la unidad 1) ¿Qué elementos se nece...
  1. 1. 1 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Sistema Operativo El sistema Operativo (S.O), es el encargado de administrar y supervisar el correcto funcionamiento del computador en sus partes internas y externas. Es el primer programa que se instala en la Computadora, sin él no funcionaría la computadora. Nombres de sistemas operativos (S.O.)  D.O.S. (Disk Operating System) Sistema Operativo de Disco, carece de interfaz gráfica y no utiliza el mouse, todo se controla a través del teclado.  Linux. Es un software libre (no se tiene que pagar ningún tipo de licencia a ninguna empresa) posee su código fuente, es multilenguaje y multiusuario.  Windows. Es el nombre de una familia de sistemas operativos desarrollados y vendidos por Microsoft. Existen varias versiones de Windows: 98, 2000, Milenium, XP, Seven, 8.  Android. Es un sistema operativo basado en Linux diseñado principalmente para dispositivos móviles con pantalla táctil, como teléfonos inteligentes o tabletas. Ejercicio Nº1 Dibuja o pega los iconos de los Sistemas operativos que conozcas 1
  2. 2. 2 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” SISTEMA OPERATIVO WINDOWS 7 Explorador de Windows Es un accesorio de Windows que nos permite organizar y administrar información de la computadora y sus dispositivos de almacenamiento. Métodos para Abrir el Explorador de Windows: Método 1 1. Clic en el botón inicio 2. Clic en todos los programas 3. clic en Accesorios 4. Clic en Explorador de Windows Método 2  Abrir cualquiera de los accesos a carpetas personales (Documentos, Equipo) Método 3  Pulsando las teclas + Metodo 4  clic derecho sobre el botón inicio / Abrir el Explorador de Windows E
  3. 3. 3 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 2 Identifica las partes del Escritorio de Windows y coloréalo a tu gusto 1. ……………………………………………………………………… 2. ……………………………………………………………………… 3. ……………………………………………………………………… 4. ……………………………………………………………………… 5. ……………………………………………………………………… 6. ……………………………………………………………………… 1 2 3 4 5 6
  4. 4. 4 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CARPETAS Es un contenedor de archivos y subcarpetas; es un compartimiento dentro de la unidad de almacenamiento que puede contener objetos del sistema. Permite mantener los archivos ordenados. Es de Color amarillo, pero se puede cambiar su presentación con sus propiedades. Las carpetas no pueden contener los siguientes caracteres como nombre: / : * ? “ < > │ Operaciones básicas con Carpetas: Crear: - Clic derecho sobre cualquier parte en blanco del escritorio o carpeta - Elegir Nuevo y luego Carpeta - Escribir el nombre de la Carpeta y pulsar Enter Cambiar nombre de una Carpeta - Seleccionar la carpeta (hacer un solo clic) - Presionar la tecla F2 - Cambiar el nombre de la carpeta y pulsar Enter. Eliminar una carpeta - Seleccionar la carpeta - Pulsar la Tecla SUPR - Aparecerá un mensaje, elegir la opción Si Copiar una carpeta - Seleccionar la carpeta - Pulsar la tecla Ctrl sin soltarla pulsar la tecla C - soltar las teclas Pegar una carpeta - Buscar el lugar donde colocar la copia de la carpeta. - Pulsar las teclas Ctrl + V Mover una carpeta - Seleccionar la carpeta - Pulsar las teclas Ctrl + X - Buscar el lugar donde se moverá la carpeta - Presionar Ctrl + V Las carpetas que se encuentran dentro de una carpeta se les conocen como Subcarpetas
  5. 5. 5 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº3 1. Crear la siguiente Estructura de carpetas en el disco D 2. Luego de realizar el ejercicio, crea una carpeta con tu nombre y mueve la carpeta computación a la carpeta con tu nombre. 3. Completa para qué sirve las siguientes combinaciones de teclas 4. Investiga la estructura y organigrama de los niveles de tu Institución, ármalo y diséñalo en la computadora; preséntalo en tu U.S.B a tu profesor. Ctrl C Ctrl V F2 SUPR
  6. 6. 6 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Panel de Control Es un programa de Windows que permite configurar la apariencia y funcionamiento del computador, es decir el software y hardware del computador. Tales como: - La Hora y fecha del sistema - configurar el mouse, teclado y sonido - Propiedades de pantalla. - Instalar y desinstalar programas - cuentas de Usuarios, etc. Ingreso al Panel de Control - Pulsar las teclas: - Aparecerá la Ventana ejecutar, Escribir la Palabra Control y pulsar Aceptar. - Observarás la ventana del Panel de Control R
  7. 7. 7 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PROPIEDADES DEL MOUSE Permite cambiar las opciones del mouse: por ejemplo intercambiar los botones primario y secundario, cambiar los iconos del puntero. etc. Personalización de Pantalla Permite cambiar los temas, fondo de pantalla, sonidos, protector de pantalla.
  8. 8. 8 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Cuentas de usuario Cuando varias personas comparten un equipo, lo ideal es que cada una de ellas inicie sesión con un usuario distinto utilizando o no una contraseña. Pasos para crear un usuario 1. Ingresar al panel de Control 2. Clic en Cuentas de Usuario 3. Elegir la opción administrar otra cuenta 4. Cambiará la ventana, elegir la opción Crear una nueva Cuenta 5. Colocar el nombre de la Cuenta y elegir el tipo de Usuario (Usuario Estándar) 6. Pulsar el botón Crear Cuenta. 7. Por ultimo cerrar sesión y elegir la cuenta creada.
  9. 9. 9 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº4 1. Coloca el nombre de cada icono del panel de Control: 2. Investiga de que otras maneras se puede ingresar al Panel de Control: _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 3. Completa: 3.1. El panel de Control contiene ______ iconos. 3.2. Los nombres de las pestañas de la ventana de Propiedades del mouse son: a. ____________________________________ b. ____________________________________ c. ____________________________________ d. ____________________________________ e. ____________________________________ 4. ¿Qué tipos de cuenta se puede crear con la opción Usuarios del Panel de Control? _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 5. ¿Qué opciones tiene la función Accesibilidad? _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 6. En la Sala de computo Crear una cuenta de Usuario con las siguientes características: - Debe tener como nombre tu apellido materno - Debe ser tipo Usuario Estándar. - Debe tener contraseña (el nombre de tu tutora) - Debe tener una imagen.
  10. 10. 10 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRÁCTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1. ¿Para qué sirve el S.O.? _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Qué sistema operativo tiene las computadoras de tu institución? _____________________________________________________________________ 3. Menciona los pasos para ingresar al Explorador de Windows _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 4. ¿Para qué sirve una carpeta? _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 5. Une correctamente la tecla o teclas que permite realizar: Copiar una Carpeta Eliminar una carpeta Pegar una carpeta Cambiar el nombre de la Carpeta 6. Menciona los Pasos para ingresar al panel de control ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ Ctrl V F2 SUPR Ctrl C
  11. 11. 11 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” MICROSOFT WORD Word es un procesador de Texto incorporado en MS Office; que permite redactar diversos documentos utilizando la computadora. Ejemplo: ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ El icono de Word Archivo de Word INGRESO: 1º Método - Pulsar las teclas - Aparecerá la Ventana de Ejecutar - Escribir la Palabra WINWORD y pulsar enter. 2º Método - Clic en el botón Inicio / Clic en todos los Programas - Clic en Microsoft Office / Clic en Ms – Word. Ventana de Word 2 R
  12. 12. 12 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº5 1. Averiguar que otros métodos hay para abrir Ms – Word _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Cuáles son las cintas de opciones que tiene Ms- Word? _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ 3. Explica los siguientes botones del grupo fuente de la cinta Inicio 4. Escribe (V) o (F) según corresponda ( ) Word pertenece a la familia de Office. ( ) Word también es llamado hoja de cálculo. ( ) El icono de Word es de color Azul. ( ) La cinta Insertar permite agregar imágenes a Word. ( ) Con Word podemos crear caratulas. ( ) El icono de Word está representado por la letra “X” ( ) El icono del programa Word y el icono de un archivo de Word son iguales. 5. Dibuja los botones de alineación.
  13. 13. 13 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CONFIGURACIÓN DE PÁGINA Antes de realizar los documentos se debe configurar la página (hoja de trabajo), es decir los márgenes, la orientación, el tamaño, etc. Los pasos son: 1. Hacer clic en la cinta Diseño de Página. 2. Hacer clic en la opción configuración de Página. 3. Aparecerá una ventana con la pestaña Márgenes, donde podemos modificar los márgenes y orientación. 4. En la pestaña Papel determinaremos el tipo de Papel para el documento: A4, A3, Carta, oficio, B5, etc. 5. Para que los cambios se realicen se pulsa el botón Aceptar. Ejercicio Nº 6 1) Ingresar a Word y configurar la página con los siguientes para sus márgenes: Superior = 2 cm Izquierda = 4 cm Inferior = 2 cm Derecha = 3 cm 2) el tamaño de hoja debe ser A5 3) Cambiar el tamaño de letra a 14, justificación centrada, interlineado doble. 4) Escribir la oración “el Padre Nuestro” 5) Al título colocarle color azul, tamaño 16, negrita, subrayado. 6) Guardarlo en tu USB con el siguiente nombre: Ejercicio 6 nombre => es decir ejercicio 6 Roger
  14. 14. 14 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” BOTONES DE LA CINTA INICIO Botón superíndice. Permite colocar un carácter en la parte superior de otro carácter, se usa para las fórmulas matemáticas. Ejemplo: Si deseamos escribir 52 = 25 debemos escribir primero 52 =25 luego seleccionaremos el número 2 y pulsaremos le botón superíndice. Botón subíndice. Permite colocar un carácter en la esquina inferior derecha de otro carácter. Ejemplo: Si deseamos escribir Log 25= 5 debemos escribir primero log25 =5 Luego seleccionaremos el número 25 y pulsaremos le botón subíndice. Aumentar y disminuir fuente, permite hacer grande o pequeña la letra en Word, tiene la misma función que tamaño de fuente. Cambiar Mayúscula y minúscula, permite cambiar la letra seleccionada los siguientes tipos: - Tipo Oración - minúscula - MAYÚSCULA - Alternar MAY / min COMBINACIONES DE TECLA Ctrl N Ctrl S Ctrl K Ctrl T Ctrl J Ctrl G Shift F3 Ctrl Z Estas combinaciones nos permiten realizar acciones más rápidas
  15. 15. 15 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Cinta Diseño de Página Bordes de Página: Permite colocar un borde a todas las hojas del documento, pueden ser líneas o imágenes. Pasos: 1) clic en Cinta diseño de Pagina 2) Elegir el botón Bordes de Pagina 3) Aparece una ventana, elegir la pestaña: borde de pagina 4) Elegir la opción Estilo para bordes con líneas o 5) Elegir la opción Arte para bordes con imágenes. 6) Pulsa el botón aceptar. Color de Página: Permite pintar la hoja de trabajo. Pasos: 1) Clic en la cinta Diseño de Página 2) elegir el botón color de Pagina 3) Se desplegara los colores determinados de Word 4) Hacer clic en un color. 5) La hoja de trabajo cambiará al color deseado.
  16. 16. 16 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Columnas Nos permite dar un formato más estilizado al texto, se usa en la elaboración de dípticos, trípticos, Periódicos, revistas, etc. Pasos: 1) clic en la cinta diseño de Pagina 2) Elegir la opción columnas, establecer el número de columnas 3) Si se desea más de tres columnas pulsar la opción “Mas columnas” 4) Aparecerá un cuadro donde se colocará el número de columnas. 5) Pulsar el botón Aceptar Ejercicio Nº 7 1) Abrir tu trabajo Oración y colocarle un borde y color de página que desees. 2) Abrir Word, diseñar una Carátula para el curso de Computo: - Debe tener Borde de Pagina. - Color de Pagina. - Datos personales: Curso, nombre y apellidos, grado, sección, profesor, tutor(a), año de estudio. - Cada ítem debe tener un color diferente. - Guardarlo en tu U.S.B. con el nombre Carátula - Ejercicio 7. 3) Menciona los pasos para colocar bordes de Página: _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ Si deseas escribir en otra columna (salto de Columna) debes pulsar las teclas: Ctrl + Shift + Enter
  17. 17. 17 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Cinta Insertar WordArt. Son textos artísticos que permiten mejorar la presentación de tu trabajo. Pasos: 1) Clic en la cinta Insertar. 2) Clic en el botón WordArt 3) Elegir el modelo deseado 4) Aparecerá en la hoja la siguiente frase: “Espacio para el texto”, borrarlo y escribir la palabra deseada. 5) Haz clic en el rectángulo de la palabra para moverlo al lugar deseado. Letra Capital: Es un formato de letra periodística para dar mejor aspecto a tus trabajos. Pasos: 1) Seleccionar el párrafo donde se colocará la Letra Capital. 2) Clic en la Cinta Insertar. 3) Clic en el botón letra capital. 4) Elegir el tipo de letra Capital. Ejercicio Nº 8 1) ¿En qué grupo de la cinta insertar se encuentra la opción Wordart? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2) ¿Cuántos tipos de Letra Capital hay? ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre ellos? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3) Abrir Word y diseñar lo siguiente: - Escribir 5 adivinanzas - la respuesta de la adivinanza debe tener letra WordArt - Cada adivinanza debe tener letra capital - Guardarlo con el nombre ejercicio 8 – adivinanzas.
  18. 18. 18 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO 9 1) Escribir lo siguiente en Word: Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra fue un novelista, poeta y dramaturgo español. supónese que nació el 29 de septiembre de 1547 en Alcalá de Henares y murió el 22 de abril de 1616 en Madrid, peor fue enterrado el 23 de abril y popularmente se conoce esta fecha como la de su muerte. es considerado la máxima figura de la literatura española, es universalmente conocido, sobre todo por haber escrito El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha, que muchos críticos han descrito como la primera novela moderna y una de las mejores obras de la literatura universal. Se le ha dado el sobre nombre de príncipe de los Ingenios. Cambios: - El titulo debe estar diseñado en WordArt. - Debe tener dos columnas. - el espaciado debe ser doble. - colocar borde al documento. - Guárdalo con el nombre Ejercicio 9 – columnas iguel de Cervantes Saavedra fue un novelista, poeta y dramaturgo español. supónese que nació el 29 de septiembre de 1547 en Alcalá de Henares y murió el 22 de abril de 1616 en Madrid, peor fue enterrado el 23 de abril y popularmente se conoce esta fecha como la de su muerte. es considerado la máxima figura de la literatura española, es universalmente conocido, sobre todo por haber escrito El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha, que muchos críticos han descrito como la primera novela moderna y una de las mejores obras de la literatura universal. Se le ha dado el sobre nombre de príncipe de los Ingenios. 2) Menciona los pasos para insertar columnas: ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________ 3) En la casa realizar el himno de las américas en dos columnas, traerlo en tu U.S.B y preséntalo a tu profesor. Guárdalo con el nombre tarea América M
  19. 19. 19 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 10 1) Realizar lo siguiente en Word. – Guárdalo Con el nombre Ejercicio 10 – deporte El deporte es toda aquella actividad física que involucra una serie de reglas o normas a desempeñar dentro de un espacio o área determinada (campo de juego, cancha, tablero, mesa, etc.). A menudo asociada a la competitividad deportiva. 2) ¿Qué efectos de texto tiene la opción estilos de WordArt? ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ 3) ¿Cómo se llama la cinta que aparece al hacer clic a una imagen de WordArt? ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ 4) Dibuja los siguientes botones: Color de Pagina Borde de Pagina WordArt Letra Capital
  20. 20. 20 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRACTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1) Menciona los pasos para abrir Word ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ 2) Escribe (V) o (F) según corresponda ( ) El icono de Word es de color Azul ( ) Word nos permite realizar cartas, periódicos, revistas. ( ) El botón Letra Capital se encuentra en la cinta Diseño de Pagina. ( ) Existen 4 tipos de letra capital. ( ) El botón WordArt está representado por la letra “C”. ( ) WordArt permite crear textos artísticos. ( ) La opción Arte nos permite colocar bordes de dibujos. 3) Menciona los pasos para colocar bordes de pagina ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ 4) Escribe lo que falta en las siguientes combinaciones de teclas Cursiva Centrar 5) Describe para que sirve los siguientes botones: Ctrl N Ctrl Ctrl S Ctrl Ctrl G Ctrl Z ¿V o F?
  21. 21. 21 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” ENCABEZADO Y PIE DE PAGINA Encabezado de Pagina Es un texto que se insertará automáticamente al principio de cada página, por ejemplo el titulo u autor de un libro. Pasos: 1) Clic en la cinta insertar. 2) Clic en el botón Encabezado. 3) Seleccionar el modelo deseado. 4) Escribimos el encabezado. 5) Pulsamos el botón cerrar el encabezado. Pie de Pagina Tiene la misma funcionalidad que el encabezado pero se verá en la parte inferior de la hoja, generalmente se coloca los números de página. Pasos: 1) Clic en la cinta insertar. 2) Clic en el botón Encabezado. 3) Seleccionar el modelo deseado. 4) Escribimos el encabezado. 5) Pulsamos el botón cerrar el encabezado. Ejercicio Nº 11 1) Crear un documento en Word que contenga 10 paginas - Colocar en el Encabezado: Clase de Word – 5to Grado - Colocar en el pie de Página: Nombre del estudiante y el número de página. - Colocar bordes y color a la páginas. - Guárdalo con el nombre Ejercicio 11 – Encabezado 2) Averiguar otra forma de ingresar a Encabezado o pie de página. _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 3 Para agregar hojas rápidamente pulsa las teclas: Ctrl + Enter
  22. 22. 22 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” TABLAS Son contenedores de información que pueden contener, textos e imágenes que nos permiten mejorar la presentación de nuestros trabajos. Una tabla está formada por filas celdas y columnas. Pasos 1) Establecer el número de filas y columnas se usaran 2) Clic en la ficha Insertar 3) Clic en el botón tablas 4) Clic insertar tabla 5) Elegir el número de filas y columnas Desplazamiento en la tabla Para desplazarse Pulsar Una celda arriba Flecha Arriba Una celda abajo Flecha Abajo Una celda a la izquierda Shift + TAB Una celda a la derecha TAB Al principio de la fila Alt + Inicio Al final de la fila Alt + Fin Al principio de la columna Alt + Av Pag Al final de la columna Alt + Reg Pag
  23. 23. 23 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 12 1) Diseñar la siguiente tabla y completa los datos con tus compañeros de aula – guárdalo con el nombre Compañeros de aula. Nº Apellido P. Apellido M Nombres Edad Curso Favorito Color Favorito 01 Gómez Vicente Roger 11 Programación Azul 02 Rocca Huanaco Fiorella 10 Lenguaje Rosado 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 2) Diseñar la cartilla de bingo; guárdalo como ejercicio 11 – Bingo B I N G O 8 18 31 50 63 9 19 36 48 69 14 22 19 70 10 15 19 54 71 12 28 37 57 75 3) ¿Qué documentos se pueden diseñar utilizando la opción tablas? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________
  24. 24. 24 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Insertar filas y columnas  Se coloca el cursor en la celda donde se ingresará la fila o columna.  Se pulsa clic derecho sobre la celda.  Se Elige la opción insertar.  Se elige insertar la fila o columna correspondiente. Eliminar Filas y columnas  Se Selecciona la fila o columna a eliminar  Se pulsa clic derecho sobre la selección  Se elige la opción eliminar celdas…  se elige eliminar toda la fila o toda la comuna Combinar Celdas: nos permite unir dos o más celdas, convirtiéndoles en una sola celda.  Seleccionar las celdas  Se pulsa clic derecho sobre la selección  Se selecciona combinar celdas. Cinta Diseño, permite dar una mejor presentación a nuestra tabla, cambiado estilos, borde, grosor de borde, etc. Cinta Presentación, permite modificar las propiedades de la tabla, tamaño, alineación de texto, etc.
  25. 25. 25 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 14 1) Diseñar la siguiente tabla Ejercicio 15 1) Diseñar el siguiente calendario Mayo L M Mc J V S D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 2) ¿De qué otra manera se pueden eliminar filas o columnas? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ 3) Completa: 4.1. Para diseñar una tabla se pulsa la cinta _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 4.2.Las tablas están formadas por: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _, _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ y _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 4.3.Antes de combinar celdas se debe de _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 4.4.el botón tabla se encuentra en la cinta _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
  26. 26. 26 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Símbolos Son caracteres que no aparecen el teclado, pueden variar dependiendo del tipo de fuente que elijas.  Haz clic en el lugar donde desee insertar el símbolo  haz clic en la cinta insertar.  En el grupo símbolos hace clic en Símbolos  Elegir mas símbolos. aparecerá una ventana en la opción fuente elegir el tipo de fuente deseada (Wingdings, Webdings, Arial, etc).  Hacer clic en Insertar y cerrar la ventana. ®  Ejercicio 16 1) Abrir Word y diseñar una tabla que debe tener lo siguiente  Diseñar una tabla de 3 x 7  la primera fila se debe combinar la celdas y colocar como título símbolos  En las demás celdas colocar un símbolo diferente, tamaño 65  Colocar formato a la tabla y símbolos  Guárdalo en tu USB con el nombre Ejercicio 16 – símbolos 2) En tu casa diseñar tu horario escolar y presentarlo a tu profesor la próxima clase.
  27. 27. 27 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” SmartArt Son representaciones graficas que representan una organización, también permite crear esquemas sobre un tema particular. Tiene diferentes modelos: ciclo jerarquía, relación, proceso, imagen, etc. Los pasos a seguir para insertar un gráfico SmartArt son:  haz clic en la cinta Insertar.  Haz clic en el Botón SmarArt.  Aparecerá una ventana donde se elegirá diferentes categorías.  Seleccionar una categoría y elegir un modelo.  Pulsar el botón aceptar.  Para escribir texto se debe de hacer clic en los cuadros que digan texto  para cambiar el color del organigrama se debe de usar la ficha Diseño que aparecerá al hacer clic en cualquier parte del SmartArt.
  28. 28. 28 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 17 1) ¿Qué categorías tiene la opción SmartArt? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2) ¿Cuáles son los pasos para agregar una forma más al diagrama creado? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3) ¿Qué propiedades puedes cambiar con la cinta Formato de SmartArt? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 4) Diseña la siguiente jerarquía – Guárdalo con el nombre Ejercicio 17 – Jerarquía Director Inicial 3 años 4 años 5 años Primaria 1º grado 2º grado 3º grado 4º grado 5º grado 6º grado
  29. 29. 29 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio 18 1) Diseñar lo siguiente con la opción SmartArt - categoría Jerarquía horizontal. 2) ¿Cómo se puede cambiar la forma preestablecida de un SmartArt? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3) En casa realizar un SmartArt – categoría imagen, sobre de tu familia En la parte del central colocar la foto de tu familia, en las demás las fotos de cada miembro de tu familia, agrega formas si es necesario. Guárdalo en tu USB con el nombre Mi familia y preséntalo a tu profesor. animales vertebrados peces anfibios reptiles aves mamiferos invertebrados anélidos atrópodos poriferos moluscos equinodermos Papá Mamá hermano
  30. 30. 30 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRÁCTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1) Menciona los pasos para agregar encabezado de Pagina _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ 2) Señala las partes de la tabla 3) ¿Qué diseños se pueden crear con la opción tablas? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ 4) Responde (V) o (F) ( ) Se pueden eliminar las filas con la tecla retroceso. ( ) En le encabezado de página se pueden colocar imágenes. ( ) Para diseñar un organigrama utilizamos la opción tablas. ( ) La fila son las celdas que se encuentran echadas. ( ) En la fuente Arial se pueden encontrar caracteres de imágenes. 5) Escribe correctamente el nombre de cada botón.
  31. 31. 31 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EXCEL Es una hoja de cálculo que nos permite introducir datos para trabajar con ellos a través de fórmulas y funciones, así mismo podemos crear gráficos estadísticos o bases de Datos. INGRESO: 1º Método - Pulsar las teclas - Aparecerá la Ventana de Ejecutar - Escribir la Palabra Excel y pulsar enter. 2º Método - Clic en el botón Inicio / Clic en todos los Programas - Clic en Microsoft Office / Clic en Ms – Excel. VENTANA DE EXCEL 4 R
  32. 32. 32 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 19 1. Coloca los nombres de la partes de la ventana de Excel 1________________________________________2____________________________________________ 3________________________________________4____________________________________________ 5________________________________________6____________________________________________ 7________________________________________8____________________________________________ 9________________________________________10___________________________________________ 11_______________________________________12___________________________________________
  33. 33. 33 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” OPERACIONES CON HOJA DE CALCULO Agregar hojas de cálculo Para aumentar el número de hojas en Excel se debe de pulsar el botón insertar hoja de cálculo o pulsar las teclas: Cambiar nombre de la hoja. Se puede personalizar una hoja de cálculo para poder identificarla rápidamente:  Abrir Excel – automáticamente habrá 3 hojas ( hoja1, hoja 2, hoja3)  Hacer clic derecho sobre el nombre de la primera hoja  Seleccionar cambiar nombre e ingresar el nuevo nombre y pulsar enter. Cambiar el color de etiqueta de la hoja Se puede cambiar el fondo de la etiqueta en la hoja, para resaltar de las otras hojas.  Hacer clic derecho sobre la hoja de Excel.  Seleccionar color de etiqueta.  Seleccionar el color deseado. Eliminar una hoja de cálculo Para eliminar una hoja de cálculo se realiza lo siguiente:  Hacer clic derecho sobre la hoja a eliminar  Seleccionar eliminar. Mover una hoja de cálculo La forma más sencilla es hacer un clic izquierdo sin soltar en el nombre de la hoja y moverla para posicionarla en el lugar deseado. Shift F11
  34. 34. 34 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 20 Realizar los siguientes cambios en el libro de Excel:  Abrir Excel  El libro debe tener 8 hojas de cálculos  A cada hoja nombrarla con el nombre de un país  Cambiarle el color de etiqueta de cada hoja de calculo  Guardadlo con el nombre Ejercicio 20 – Excel 1 EJERCICIO Nº 21 1) Menciona los pasos para ingresar a Excel. _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ 2) Describe para que sirve los siguientes botones de la cinta Inicio de Excel. 3) Coloca V o F según corresponda ( ) El icono de Excel es de color azul. ( ) Excel nos permite realizar cálculos matemáticos ( ) Para agregar hojas de cálculo se pulsan las teclas Ctrl + F11 ( ) Excel tiene 1 048 576 filas ( ) En Excel podemos crear Base de datos ( ) Para abrir Excel debemos de hacer doble clic en su icono. ( ) En Excel no se pueden combinar celdas. ( ) Antes de una formula se coloca el signo igual. 4) Investiga 5 fórmulas matemáticas utilizadas en Excel. _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________
  35. 35. 35 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” DANDO FORMATO A NUESTRA HOJA DE CÁLCULO Para mejorar la presentación de nuestros trabajos en Excel se debe de utilizar la cinta inicio. Colocar bordes Los bordes de las celdas en Excel están de color gris, pero si imprimimos la hoja no saldrá sus bordes es por ello que debemos de colocar los bordes en las celdas utilizadas.  Seleccionar las celdas  Pulsar el botón bordes  Elegir el formato de borde. Color de relleno Para que las celdas tengan color de fondo.  seleccionar las celas  Pulsar el botón color de relleno  Elegir el color deseado Aumentar y disminuir decimales Si deseamos que todos los números tengan el mismo número de decimales estos botones no permitirán hacer ello. Orientación Permite colocar el texto de las celdas en diferentes direcciones de ángulo. Combinar y centrar Permite combinar dos o más celdas y centrar el texto. Formato número de contabilidad Permite colocar los valores de la celda en valor monetario con su respectivo signo de moneda Si deseas escribir dos o tres líneas en una sola celda debes presionar las teclas Alt + Enter
  36. 36. 36 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 22 Realizar la siguiente base de datos en Excel y darle formato al texto Código Cliente Producto Cantidad Medida CL001 Sánchez Marco Arroz 15 Kg CL001 Rojas Vanessa Azúcar 10 kg CL001 Rodríguez Cynthia Aceite 5 Lt CL001 Yataco Hubert Leche 2 Docenas CL001 Vicente Edson Fideos 20 Kg CL001 Gómez Lucero Atun 3 Docenas Colocarle nombre a la hoja “Formato” Guárdalo en tu U.S.B. y colócale el nombre de Ejercicio 22 – formato EJERCICIO Nº 23 Realizar tu horario escolar en la hoja 2 del ejercicio Nº 22 Darle color a las celdas según el color de tu curso. Colocarle nombre a la hoja: “Horario” Guárdalo en tu usb. EJERCICIO Nº 24 Realizar el siguiente cuadro y darle formato de contabilidad a los pagos de los meses Planilla de Sueldos Código del Empleado Nombre del Empelado Mes Julio Mes Agosto Mes Setiembre E001 Castillo Paredes Leonel 500 650 700 E002 Espinoza Gutierrez Tilsa 600 600 500 E003 Garcia Zevallos Ericsa 700 750 550 E004 Cotaquispe Alvarez Saturnina 750 600 560 E005 Zambrano Tumba Fiorella 550 600 580 E006 Espichan Avalos Robert 450 700 750 E007 Flores Ayala Miguel 650 400 800
  37. 37. 37 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” OPERADORES MATEMÁTICOS Los operadores nos especifican el tipo de operación que se desea realizar con los elementos de una formula. Operador Nombre Significado Ejemplo + Cruz Suma = A2 + 5 - Guion Resta = B4 – C4 * Asterisco Multiplicación = B2 * 2 / Barra oblicua División = B4 / 3 ^ Acento circunflejo Potenciación = B3 ^ 2 % Porcentaje Porcentaje =10% REFERENCIAS RELATIVAS Y ABSOLUTAS En Excel cuando usamos formulas y funciones debemos de utilizar referencias de celdas. Existen dos tipos: Referencia Relativa Las referencia de filas y columnas cambia si se copia la formula a otra celda Para escribir el acento circunflejo se utiliza las teclas: ALT 9 4
  38. 38. 38 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Referencia Absoluta Las referencias de filas y columnas no cambian si se copia la formula a otra celda EJERCICIO Nº 25 Formulas con referencia Copia la siguiente información en un libro de Excel.  Luego ubica en la celda E4 el cursos y escribe la siguiente formula: =D4 + (D4 * $E$2) =350 + (350 * 10%)  Luego selecciona la celda y arrastra la formula. el valor de E2 no cambiara, es decir el 10%  Cambiar el formato a las celdas.
  39. 39. 39 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nª 26 En la hoja2 escribir lo siguiente:  Calcular el tipo de cambio correspondiente a cada moneda (Referencia Absoluta)  Dar formato de Moneda a cada celda.  Cambiar el formato a las celdas  Guárdalo con el nombre Ejercicio Excel – Referencias
  40. 40. 40 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 27 Operaciones con operadores matemáticos 1) Escribe la fórmula que permite hallar la nota correspondiente de cada alumno: 2) Halla el total a pagar:
  41. 41. 41 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” 3) Realizar lo siguiente en la sala de computo  Colocar Formato de contabilidad a los números  Halla el saldo correspondiente de cada sucursal (S= I – E)  Halla el total de cada columna.  Dar formato a las celdas  Guárdalo en tu U.S.B. con el nombre Ejercicio 27 – Excel
  42. 42. 42 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” PRÁCTICA DE LA UNIDAD 1) Escribe los pasos para ingresar a Excel _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2) Completa el cuadro Operador Nombre Significado + Resta Asterisco / Acento circunflejo % 3) Describe para que sirve cada tipo de cursor en Excel 4) Menciona 6 partes de la ventana de Excel _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 5) ¿Qué operaciones se pueden realizar a una hoja de Excel? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________
  43. 43. 43 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” FUNCIONES DE EXCEL Son formulas preestablecidas que nos permiten calcular valores más rápidos cuando se tiene varios datos. Siempre se antepone el signo Igual Partes de una función FUNCIONES MATEMÁTICAS Función Max: Permite hallar el número mayor de un rango de celdas. =MAX (F4 : F15) Función MIN: Permite hallar le número menor de un rango de celdas. =MIN (D4 : F6) Función CONTAR: Devuelve el número de celdas que contenga números en un rango determinado = CONTAR ( D4 : D10) Función PRODUCTO: Permite hallar el producto de una rango de celdas =PRODUCTO (A2:B2) Función PROMEDIO: Permite hallar la media aritmética de los valores de un rango de celda. =PROMEDIO (A2:A8) 5
  44. 44. 44 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 28 1) Diseñar lo siguiente en Excel 2) Hallar: - la venta menor: ____________________________________ - La venta mayor: ____________________________________ - El número de vendedores: ____________________________________ - La suma total de las ventas: ____________________________________ 3) Guárdalo en tu U.S.B. con el nombre ejercicio 28 – funciones 4) Averiguar los conceptos de las siguientes funciones - RAIZ: ___________________________________________________________________ - CONTARA: ______________________________________________________________ - CONTAR.BLANCO: _______________________________________________________ - POTENCIA: ______________________________________________________________ - DERECHA: _______________________________________________________________ - IZQUIERDA: _____________________________________________________________ -
  45. 45. 45 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 29 1) Diseñar en Excel lo siguiente: 2) Hallar: - El total a pagar de Miguel: _________ Formula: _____________________________ - el máximo de horas trabajadas: _________ Formula : _____________________________ - El total a pagar de María: _________ Formula: _____________________________ 3) Colocar el formato correspondiente a las celdas 4) Hallar las formulas correspondientes. 5) Guardarlo en tu U.S.B con el nombre Ejercicio 29 – Excel
  46. 46. 46 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” FORMATO CONDICIONAL Se utiliza para dar un formato propio a determinadas celdas de la hoja de calcullo que cumplan una determinada condición. Pasos:  Seleccionar las celdas.  Ir a la Cinta Inicio / Formato condicional y elegir el tipo de condición  Aparecerá una venta donde se escribirá la condición y el formato quese desea establecer. en este caso los números menores de 11 se coloquen las celdas de rojo.  Pulsamos aceptar y observaremos los resultados.
  47. 47. 47 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 30 Diseñar lo siguiente en Excel  A la columna ventas colocarle un formato de barras de datos  A la columna comisión un formato de escalas de color  A la columna total darle un formato de conjunto de iconos Estas opciones se encuentran en la opción formato condicional  Guárdalo en tu U.S.B. con el nombre ejercicio 30 – formato Responde Describe las diferencias de estos 3 formatos:
  48. 48. 48 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 31 1) Completa: 1.1.la función que contabiliza la cantidad de datos es: _________________________ 1.2.que función permite hallar la media aritmética: ___________________________ 1.3.La función ___________ permite obtener la ______________________ de un número. 1.4.Una formula o función siempre empieza con el signo ________________ 1.5.la extensión de un archivo de Excel es ____________________________ 1.6.la ________________ es la intersección de una fila y una columna. 1.7.Permite encontrar el valor menor de un rango: ______________________ 2) Diseñar lo siguiente en Excel: Escribir las formulas:  Hallar el promedio de Elena: ______________________________  El mayor promedio: _______________________________  El menor promedio: _______________________________  Colocarle formato condicional: notas menores a 6 de color rojo  Guárdalo en tu U.S.B con el nombre Ejercicio 31 – Excel
  49. 49. 49 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 32 Diseñar la siguiente Planilla de sueldos y realizar las formulas correspondientes: Coloca formato condicional a los valores que sean menores de 500 Guárdalo en tu U.S.B. con el nombre ejercicio 34 – planilla
  50. 50. 50 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 33 Diseñar la siguiente en Excel Rellena datos en la factura. Para hallar el valor total la formula debe ser: _____________________________________ Reemplaza IVA por IGV, el IGV será el 19% del subtotal. Guárdalo en tu U.S.B. con el nombre ejercicio 33 – Factura
  51. 51. 51 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Práctica de la unidad 1. ¿Cuáles son los pasos para colocar formato condicional? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2. Une correctamente a. Los cursores b. las funciones F. Suma * Permite extraer los caracteres del lado derecho F. Promedio * Halla la media aritmética F. Derecha * Halla el número menor de una rango F. Min * Halla la adición de las celdas seleccionadas F. Max * Halla la raíz cuadrada de un número F. Raíz * Halla el número menor de un rango 3. Escribe verdadero o falso según corresponda La intersección de una fila y una columna se llama rango. ……………………………….( ) En Excel se pueden crear boletas. …………………………………………….…………..( ) No existe la función RAIZ.………………………………………………………………..( ) Excel permite realizar operaciones matemáticas. ……………… ………………………..( ) El icono de Excel es de color amarillo. ……………………… ………………………….( ) Las columnas son de forma horizontal (echadas). ………………………………………..( ) 4. Realiza las fórmula para obtener A B C D E F 1 Halla la suma de los números 2 24534543 5 24 45673 3 Halla la multiplicación de los sgtes números 4 12 12 15 10 5 Halla la resta de los sgts números 6 152 10 4 5 3 Permite seleccionar las celdas Permite mover los datos de una celda a otra Origina series consecutivas Permite agrandar o disminuir el tamaño de una fila
  52. 52. 52 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” POWERPOINT Es un programa que permite diseñar presentaciones de nuestros trabajos utilizando elementos multimedia (sonido, animaciones, videos). Ingreso 1º Método - Pulsar las teclas - Aparecerá la Ventana de Ejecutar - Escribir la Palabra PowerPNT y pulsar enter. 2º Método - Clic en el botón Inicio / Clic en todos los Programas - Clic en Microsoft Office / Clic en Ms – Excel. Entorno de PowerPoint 6 R
  53. 53. 53 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CONCEPTOS DE POWERPOINT La presentación Es un conjunto de diapositivas que contiene información de un tema. La diapositiva Es el área de trabajo de PowerPoint, existen 9 tipos de diapositivas en PowerPoint. OPERACIONES BÁSICAS EN POWERPOINT Insertar diapositiva Se pueden insertar diapositivas de las siguientes maneras: 1º clic en la cinta inicio / pulsar le botón Nueva diapositiva 2º Pulsar las teclas Eliminar diapositiva Se puede eliminar diapositivas en una presentación de las siguientes maneras: 1º seleccionar la diapositiva / ir a la cinta inicio / pulsar el botón eliminar 2º en el panel de diapositivas seleccionar la diapositiva a eliminar: - Pulsar clic derecho y elegir eliminar diapositiva o - Pulsar la tecla Suprimir Ctrl M Supr Si tienes un teclado ingles busca la tecla Delete
  54. 54. 54 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Guardar una presentación: Para guardar una presentación en PowerPoint se debe realizar lo siguiente: 1º Método - clic en la cinta Archivo / guardar - aparecerá una ventana de dialogo, escribir el nombre de la presentación. - pulsar el botón guardar 2º Método - Pulsar las teclas CTrl + G - Aparecerá la venta de dialogo, escribir el nombre de la presentación - Pulsar enter. VENTANA DE DIALOGO GUARDAR 1. Seleccionamos la ubicación en donde vamos a almacenar nuestra presentación. 2. Seleccionamos el tipo de presentación, que por defecto se encuentra en PowerPoint 2010, pero se puede seleccionar las siguientes. 3. Escribimos un nombre acorde al tema de la presentación. 4. Pulsamos el botón guardar para completar la acción
  55. 55. 55 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 34 Diseñar la siguiente presentación:  Realizarlo con los tipos correspondientes de diapositivas  Agregarle formato a tus diapositivas  Guardarlo con el nombre: ejercicio 34 – tipos de diapositivas Investiga: Dibuja los iconos de las versiones de PowerPoint: Power Point 2003 PowerPoint 2010 PowerPoint 2013
  56. 56. 56 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 35 1) Menciona los pasos para ingresar a PowerPoint _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2) Describe para qué sirve la cinta Inicio de PowerPoint _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3) Describe para que sirve las siguientes combinaciones de teclas Ctrl + G F5 Ctrl + M Ctrl + F4 Esc 4) Escribe los tipos de diapositivas estudiados _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 5) Marca la respuesta correcta 5.1.El botón que permite agregar una nueva diapositiva a. b. c. 5.2.El botón WordArt a. b. c. 5.3.Ficha que permite cambiar el formato de letra a. F. Inicio b. F. Diseño c. F. Animaciones
  57. 57. 57 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ficha Diseño Con esta ficha cambiamos una presentación con elegantes diseños prediseñados en los que podemos cambiar el color de una diapositiva, la fuente y el color de diapositivas. 1. Grupo Configuración Página. a. Configurar página. Permite configurar la página en ancho, alto y orientación. estos cambios son vistos al momento de imprimir la diapositiva. b. Orientación de la diapositiva. cambia la orientación de la en horizontal y vertical. 2. Grupo Temas. b. Temas. Cambia el diseño global de las diapositivas con cualquiera de las varias plantillas que tiene el PowerPoint. c. Colores. Cambia los colores de un tema determinado. Contiene los colores de texto, fondo e hipervínculos, tiene algunos para seleccionar o simplemente se personaliza el color de un tema. d. Fuentes. Con esta opción cambia los tres tipos de fuente de un tema. De la misma manera se puede personalizar con las fuentes de cabecera y cuerpo. 1. Grupo Fondo. Con las dos opciones de este grupo personalizamos el fondo de la presentación. Con la opción Ocultar Gráficos de fondo ocultamos el tema que hemos seleccionado en la diapositiva.
  58. 58. 58 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 36 Diseñar la siguiente presentación:  Colocar tu nombre en la primera diapositiva  Colocar un tema a tu gusto  insertar imágenes referente al tema expuesto en cada diapositiva  guardarlo con el nombre ejercicio 36 – extinción
  59. 59. 59 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CINTA TRANSICIONES Podremos agregar efectos de movimiento al pasar de una diapositiva a otra se puede personalizar la velocidad de transición y además agregar sonido. 1. Grupo Vista previa. Solo contiene una sola opción del mismo nombre lo que realiza es mostrar una vista previa de la transición de la diapositiva. También se puede usar el botón F5 2. Grupo Transiciones a esta diapositiva. a. En esta opción elegimos una transición, contiene una gran gama distribuida en tres grupos: Sutil, Llamativo y contenido dinámico. 3. Grupo Intervalos. a. Sonido. Inserta un sonido al momento de aparecer la diapositiva, tiene una gran variedad de sonidos predeterminados. b. Duración. Establece la duración de la transición de la diapositiva. c. Aplicar a todo. Aplica el sonido y duración a todas las diapositivas de la presentación. d. Avanzar a la diapositiva. Establece la duración que la diapositiva estará visible antes de cambiar a la otra diapositiva. Tiene dos formas de realizar el cambio al hacer clic el mouse que está activa por defecto o después de, en este caso se programa la diapositiva para que cambie en un intervalo de tiempo establecido. Ejercicio Nº 37  abrir tu presentación ejercicio 26 – extinción  colocarle a cada diapositiva un efecto de transición  vuelve a guardar los cambios realizados
  60. 60. 60 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 38 1) Resuelve la siguiente sopa de letras: 2) Responde correctamente 2.1. ¿para qué sirve la cinta transiciones de PowerPoint _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2.2. ¿Cuántos temas preestablecidos contiene PowerPoint? _________________________________________________________________________________ 2.3. ¿Qué sonidos predeterminados contiene PowerPoint? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2.4. Escribe los nombres de todas las cintas de opciones de powerpoint. _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________
  61. 61. 61 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” FICHA ANIMACIONES. En esta ficha encontramos opciones con los cuales podremos animar los elementos de nuestra diapositiva. 1. Grupo Vista Previa. Tiene una solo opción con la cual muestra las animaciones que se establecieron en todo los elementos de la diapositiva. 2. Grupo Animaciones. En este grupo encontramos diferentes tipos de animación y se usa acorde a un tiempo de necesidad de cada elemento durante la presentación y podemos encontrar una gran variedad de animaciones. a. En esta opción encontramos cuatro tipos de animaciones: Entrada. Esta animación se utiliza cuando algún elemento aparecerá o realizara una entrada. Énfasis. Con esta animación resaltamos algún elemento de importación en la diapositiva. Salir. Este efecto utilizamos para desaparecer algún elemento si no lo requerimos. Trayectoria de la animación. Este efecto es útil si deseamos darle una dirección o reubicar un elemento. b. En tas opciones son las cuatro anteriores pero en estas encontraremos más efectos de los existentes.
  62. 62. 62 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Ejercicio Nº 39 1) Diseñar una presentación de las 7 nuevas Maravillas del Mundo.
  63. 63. 63 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  Colocarle Animaciones a cada imagen  Las imágenes puedes buscarlas en Internet  Los títulos deben estar en WordArt  las diapositivas deben de tener transiciones  Guardarlo con el nombre Maravillas del mundo 2) Menciona los pasos para copiar una imagen desde internet a PowerPoint. ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ Recuerda que las opciones de WordArt y SmartArt son iguales, en todos los programas de office.
  64. 64. 64 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 40 Diseñar una presentación que contenga lo siguiente  Una diapositiva con un SmartArt sobre los medios de transporte  Una diapositiva con nombres escritos en WordArt  una diapositiva con tablas (sopa de letras)  Todas las diapositivas deben tener transición y animaciones  Guárdalo en tu USB con el nombre Ejercicio 40 PRÁCTICA de la Unidad Exposición Grupal Elaborar un grupo de 4 – 5 alumnos Diseñar una presentación según el tema que el profesor elija Reunirse en grupo y estudiar el tema Exponer el tema en el día acordado y presentar el trabajo al profesor.
  65. 65. 65 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” INTERNET Es una red mundial de computadoras que ofrece acceso a todo tipo de información y estar en comunicación en tiempo real. También se le conoce como red mundial, telaraña mundial, red de redes, la Web, el ciberespacio. Elementos para conectarnos a Internet  un dispositivo digital  un modem  un proveedor de internet  un programa de navegación 7
  66. 66. 66 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 41 1) Investiga sobre la historia del internet y haz un resumen de ello _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2) ¿Qué dispositivos electrónicos conoces? Nómbralos y dibújalos 3) Escribe 5 páginas Webs: _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 4) ¿Qué navegador utiliza tu colegio? _________________________________________________________________________________ 5) ¿Qué Proveedor de Internet utiliza tu colegio? _________________________________________________________________________________
  67. 67. 67 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Navegador Son softwares que permite acceder y visualizar los contenidos de las páginas webs. Además, permite hacer actividades en ella, es decir, podemos enlazar un sitio con otro, imprimir, enviar y recibir correo, entre otras funcionalidades más Los más conocidos son:  Google Chrome  Mozilla Firefox  Internet Explorer  opera VENTANA DEL NAVEGADOR Dependiendo del navegador que utilices cambia la pantalla del navegador: Internet Explorer Mozilla Firefox
  68. 68. 68 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Google Chrome BOTONES ESTÁNDAR DE LOS NAVEGADORES
  69. 69. 69 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CORREO ELECTRÓNICO (E-MAIL) Es un servicio de red gratuito que permite a los usuarios enviar y recibir mensajes de texto y todo tipo de documentos digitales en tiempo real. Para que una persona pueda enviar un correo a otra debe tener una dirección de correo electrónica. esta dirección tiene que tener un proveedor, entre los mas conocidos tenemos: Crear una cuenta en G mail  Entra a Google y haz clic en Gmail situado en la parte superior.  Haz clic clic en el botón "CREAR UNA CUENTA"  Lo siguiente que deberás hacer es rellenar el formulario que te pide  En el primer espacio deberás colocar tu NOMBRE y APELLIDO  Luego te pide ingresar y confirmar una contraseña, piénsala muy bien.  Luego colocas el día, mes y año de nacimiento  Después va tu sexo, Hombre o mujer  Teléfono móvil, donde se te enviará un código para verificar tu cuenta (no es necesario)
  70. 70. 70 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  Deberás escribir las letras que te aparezcan en el anuncio, aceptar las condiciones del servicio y clic en “SIGUIENTE PASO”, y listo, tienes tu cuenta de correo electrónico en GMAIL.  ya tendrás tu cuenta Gmail creada
  71. 71. 71 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 42 1) Subraya la respuesta correcta: ¿Qué es el Internet? a. Es el medio por el cual se puede obtener mucha información b. Es un programa que permite ver las páginas webs c. Son juegos de la computadora. 2) ¿Qué servicios podemos encontrar en Internet? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3) ¿Qué peligros existen en internet? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 4) ¿Qué son los navegadores? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 5) La tecla que permite colocar el navegador en pantalla completa es: ______________ 6) Escribe 5 nombres de buscadores de internet _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 7) Escribe 5 correos de tus compañeros del salón _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________
  72. 72. 72 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” CREANDO UNA PÁGINA WEB En Internet existen varios servicios gratuitos y uno de ellos es poder crear una página web gratuita; hay varias páginas que ofrezcan el servicio, iniciaremos con Wix.  Ingresa a Internet  Ingresa a la dirección: http://es.wix.com/  Crea una cuenta (es necesario tener un e-mail)  Selecciona la categoría de tu página web, en este ejercicio usaremos personal - Hoja de Vida
  73. 73. 73 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  Elige la plantilla de tu agrado y pulsa el botón editar  al hacer clic en editar aparecerá un video tutorial como personalizar tu pagina  Personaliza la pagina a tu gusto
  74. 74. 74 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla”  luego de personalizar la página web pulsa el botón guardar y luego publicar  elige un nombre a tu página y pulsa publicar online y estará tu página creada. Ejercicio Nº 43 - Crea equipos de 2 a 3 alumnos - Crea una página web sobre tu salón – utiliza fotos. - Preséntale la dirección web a tu profesor.
  75. 75. 75 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” DESCARGAR VIDEOS DE YOUTUBE Existen diferentes maneras para descargar videos de YouTube, ya sean a través de paginas online o softwares; el más conocido es: ATUBE CÁTCHER Programa que permite descarga en forma gratuita los videos que se muestran en YouTube y guárdalos en el formato que desees. Entre los formatos más conocidos de descarga tenemos: FLV, AVI, MP·, MPG, 3GP, MP4. Pasos para descargar videos: - Ingresa a la página de Youtube. - Elige el video para descargar - Selecciona y copia la dirección URL. - abre el programa atuve cátcher o En la casilla URL, pega la dirección del video o selecciona la extensión del video o selecciona el lugar donde se guardará el video o pulsa el botón descargar. - Espera unos segundos y verás tu descarga en la unidad o carpeta que seleccionaste.
  76. 76. 76 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 44 1) Investiga en internet los siguientes conceptos a. Link : ______________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ b. Password : ______________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ c. Multimedia : ______________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ d. online : ______________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ e. Hack : ______________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ 2) ¿Quién es el creador de aTube Catcher y en que versión se encuentra en este momento? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3) ¿Qué otros servicios ofrece el programa Atube cátcher? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 4) Investiga que otros programas permiten descargar videos de atube cátcher: _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________
  77. 77. 77 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales hoy en día son muy utilizadas, pues permitían la interacción con otras personas. En ellas podemos compartir fotos e imágenes, nuestro estado de animo, opinión, gusto musical y muchas otras cosas. Así nuestros amigos pueden estar al tanto de lo que hacemos y pensamos. Redes sociales más conocidas: CREANDO UNA CUENTA EN FACEBOOK Ingresa a www.facebook.com , al lado derecho habrá un formulario, rellénalo y registra tu cuenta Facebook. Es necesario tener un correo electrónico para verificar tu dirección de email. Debes tener en cuenta, no aceptar persona que no conozca, ya que hay personas que suplantan identidades.
  78. 78. 78 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” EJERCICIO Nº 45 1) ¿Qué significa etiquetar fotos en Facebook? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 2) ¿Cuál es el objetivo del muro de Facebook? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 3) ¿Qué es el chat? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 4) Cambiar la configuración de tu cuenta a Privada: - Ir a opciones * - Configuración - Elegir privacidad - Elegir ¿quine puede ver mis cosas? cambiar a la opción amigos Así solo tus contacto pueden ver tu cuenta de Facebook pero las personas que no tengas agregadas no Recuerda que solo debes agregar a personas que conozcas personalmente, no a personas extrañas de la Web, si alguien te acosa o molesta avísale a una persona mayor de confianza.
  79. 79. 79 Computación e Informática - 5º de Primaria I.E.P. “Karol Józef Wojtyla” Práctica de la unidad 1) ¿Qué elementos se necesitan para conectarse a Internet? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 2) Escribe 5 nombres de navegadores: ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 3) ¿Qué servicios puedes encontrar en el Internet? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 4) ¿Para qué sirve la página de Youtube? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 5) ¿Cuáles son las desventajas del internet? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 6) ¿Para qué sirve las redes sociales? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 7) Dibuja tres botones del navegador que utilizas

×