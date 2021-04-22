Clase 7 torax, costillas y esternon osteologia 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud- UNSL 1° AÑO- LIC. EN KINESIOLOGÍA Y FISIATRÍA
TÓRAX O CAJA TORÁCICA ANATOMÍA UNSL- 2021
TÓRAX En el marco de la conformación anatómica del tórax y en un sentido más amplio, podría considerarse que la vértebra n...
ESTERNÓN  Hueso plano, IMPAR, medio y simétrico. Dirección oblicua de arriba-abajo y atrás-adelante. Prolongado de arriba...
ESTERNÓN  Constituido por tres segmentos (soldados en el adulto): - Superior Manubrio, Empuñadura, Mango o Prestérnum - M...
 Caras: Anterior y Posterior:  Bordes: Derecho e Izquierdo.  Extremidades: Superior e Inferior. ESTERNÓN
 CARA ANTERIOR: plana transversalmente (abombada en el mango) y convexa verticalmente. En relación con la piel en la líne...
ESTERNÓN
 Bordes: Ambos son semejantes, sinuosos, con forma de S itálica. En toda su extension presenta escotaduras articulares en...
 Extremidad superior: - Escotadura yugular (traqueal) u horquilla: media. - Escotaduras claviculares: carillas articulare...
ESTERNÓN
Conformación interior y Conexiones  Hueso plano, con esponjoso abundante y lleno de médula roja.  Se articula con las cl...
COSTILLAS  Huesos planos, pero de forma alargada.  Constituyen arcos, tendidos desde la columna vertebral hacia el ester...
COSTILLAS VISTA ANTERIOR
COSTILLAS VISTA POSTERIOR
COSTILLAS VISTA LATERAL
COSTILLAS
CARACTERÍSTICAS COMUNES A TODAS LAS COSTILLAS:  No son horizontales: se implantan oblicuamente en la columna vertebral fo...
COSTILLAS
COSTILLAS
 Cuerpo o parte media: Aplanado en sentido transversal, y también alargado y curvado. Presenta: - Una cara lateral convex...
COSTILLAS
COSTILLAS
Características propias de ciertas costillas  Primera Costilla: - Plana, corta, no está torcida sobre su eje, más cóncava...
Segunda Costilla: - Más aplanada, menos torcida sobre su eje y más corta que una costilla «tipo». - Es más superficial que...
Surcos Tubérculo de Lisfranc Primera costilla derecha vista superior Cartílago costal Características propias de ciertas c...
 11° y 12° costillas: - Son las flotantes. - Articuladas con una sola vértebra atrás, y libre de toda inserción cartilagi...
Características propias de ciertas costillas
CARTÍLAGOS COSTALES Constituidos por cartílago hialino, son blandos y elásticos en los jóvenes, luego se hacen rígidos con...
CARTÍLAGOS COSTALES
TÓRAX EN GENERAL También llamada jaula torácica. Es una cavidad ósea y cartilaginosa en la que se encuentran alojados los ...
 Formación osteocartilaginosa que contiene los pulmones, corazón y órganos del mediastino. TÓRAX
TÓRAX
TÓRAX EN GENERAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
3 views
Apr. 22, 2021

Clase 7 torax, costillas y esternon osteologia 2021

OsteologíaTórax, costillas y esternon

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase 7 torax, costillas y esternon osteologia 2021

  1. 1. Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud- UNSL 1° AÑO- LIC. EN KINESIOLOGÍA Y FISIATRÍA
  2. 2. TÓRAX O CAJA TORÁCICA ANATOMÍA UNSL- 2021
  3. 3. TÓRAX En el marco de la conformación anatómica del tórax y en un sentido más amplio, podría considerarse que la vértebra no termina lateralmente en el vértice de sus apófisis transversas. Por cada lado de las apófisis transversas vertebrales se prolongan dos arcos óseos llamados costillas que describen una curva de concavidad interna, que se dirigen a la línea media anterior y en este punto se implantan a los lados de una segunda columna ósea, el esternón (considerada como una columna vertebral anterior: columna esternebral de la anatomía comparada). Estos elementos óseos complementarios de las vértebras (esternón y costillas) en el hombre están desarrollados en la región media, en donde constituyen con las vértebras dorsales un ancho recinto destinado a alojar el aparato cardiopulmonar, el tórax. Describiremos separadamente: 1. El esternón 2. Las costillas 3. El tórax
  4. 4. ESTERNÓN  Hueso plano, IMPAR, medio y simétrico. Dirección oblicua de arriba-abajo y atrás-adelante. Prolongado de arriba hacia abajo y aplanado de delante a atrás.  Ubicado en la parte anterior del tórax, entre los cartílagos costales derecho e izquierdo, a la altura de D2 hasta D10-D11.  Mide entre 15-20 cms en el adulto.  Su espesor disminuye gradualmente de arriba hacia abajo.  Formado por piezas independientes y superpuestas entre sí como “vértebras” y soldadadas durante el desarrollo: denominadas esternebras, dando lugar a la denominada columna esternebral o anterior.
  5. 5. ESTERNÓN  Constituido por tres segmentos (soldados en el adulto): - Superior Manubrio, Empuñadura, Mango o Prestérnum - Medio Cuerpo o Mesostérnum - Inferior Apófisis Xifoides o Ensiforme, Xiphistérnum
  6. 6.  Caras: Anterior y Posterior:  Bordes: Derecho e Izquierdo.  Extremidades: Superior e Inferior. ESTERNÓN
  7. 7.  CARA ANTERIOR: plana transversalmente (abombada en el mango) y convexa verticalmente. En relación con la piel en la línea media y a ambos lados con los fascículos esternales del pectoral mayor. - Líneas transversales paralelas (vestigios de soldaduras) - Ángulo esternal de Louis (ángulo saliente hacia delante que se forma entre el mango con la pieza media del esternón). - Fosita supraxifoidea (depresión ubicada en la parte inferior de la pieza media y por encima del apéndice xifoides). - Unión cuerpo-apéndice xifoides.  CARA POSTERIOR: cóncava hacia atrás y en relación con las vísceras torácicas. - Líneas transversales menos marcadas. - Rugosidades a nivel del manubrio por la inserción de músculos infrahioideos y de ligamentos. ESTERNÓN
  8. 8. ESTERNÓN
  9. 9.  Bordes: Ambos son semejantes, sinuosos, con forma de S itálica. En toda su extension presenta escotaduras articulares en numero total del veintiseis (trece de cada lado). Cada uno presenta: - Escotaduras costales (siete), donde se articulan los primeros cartílagos costales, y en la séptima el cartílago costal común; - Escotaduras intercostales o intercondrales (seis), no son articulares. Se corresponden con los espacios intercostales y alternan con las escotaduras costales. ESTERNÓN
  10. 10.  Extremidad superior: - Escotadura yugular (traqueal) u horquilla: media. - Escotaduras claviculares: carillas articulares, en número par, oblicuas hacia arriba que articulan con las clavículas.  Extremidad inferior: - Apófisis xifoides (ósea o cartilaginosa), de longitud y forma variable; ultima pieza del esternón y puede hallarse perforada por el agujero esternal o xifoideo a través del cual el tejido celular subcutáneo se continúa con el tejido celular del mediastino. ESTERNÓN
  11. 11. ESTERNÓN
  12. 12. Conformación interior y Conexiones  Hueso plano, con esponjoso abundante y lleno de médula roja.  Se articula con las clavículas y con los siete primeros cartílagos costales.  Se insertan 8 músculos: esternocleidomastoideo, pectoral mayor, recto mayor del abdomen, esternocleidohioideo, esternotiroideo, triangular del esternón, diafragma y aponeurosis del transverso. ESTERNÓN
  13. 13. COSTILLAS  Huesos planos, pero de forma alargada.  Constituyen arcos, tendidos desde la columna vertebral hacia el esternón.  Su dirección general es oblicua hacia abajo y adelante.  Son en número de veinticuatro, (doce a cada lado): - Primeras siete verdaderas o esternales (se articulan con las vértebras dorsales y llegan al esternón). - 8°, 9° y 10° son FALSAS (flotantes falsas: se articulan con las vértebras dorsales y luego al esternón por medio de un cartílago en su extremidad anterior). - 11° y 12° FLOTANTES (flotantes verdaderas: libres e independientes en la parte anterior, articuladas solamente con las vértebras dorsales correspondientes).  Sus longitudes y anchos varían.  Se componen de dos porciones: costilla vertebral (ósea, costilla propiamente dicha) y costilla esternal (cartilaginosa, cartílago costal).
  14. 14. COSTILLAS VISTA ANTERIOR
  15. 15. COSTILLAS VISTA POSTERIOR
  16. 16. COSTILLAS VISTA LATERAL
  17. 17. COSTILLAS
  18. 18. CARACTERÍSTICAS COMUNES A TODAS LAS COSTILLAS:  No son horizontales: se implantan oblicuamente en la columna vertebral formando con el tronco oseo un angulo abierto y hacia abajo.  En su trayecto posteroanterior al desprenderse de los cuerpos vertebrales se dirigen hacia fuera primero con una concavidad hacia dentro, luego presenta una curvatura para dirigirse de afuera hacia dentro y ligeramente oblicua hacia abajo.  Todas presentan un cuerpo y dos extremidades. - Una extremidad posterior: Cabeza: articulada con el cuerpo vertebral mediante una superficie con dos carillas articulares (superior e inferior), separadas por una cresta costal. Cuello: porción intermedia entre la cabeza y el tubérculo. Tubérculo: se articula con la apófisis transversa de la apófisis correspondiente. Presenta una superficie articular, a veces separada del cuello por un surco. COSTILLAS
  19. 19. COSTILLAS
  20. 20. COSTILLAS
  21. 21.  Cuerpo o parte media: Aplanado en sentido transversal, y también alargado y curvado. Presenta: - Una cara lateral convexa y lisa; - Una cara medial cóncava hacia el interior de la caja torácica; - Un borde superior, redondeado y liso; - Un borde inferior, delgado y cortante, limita lateralmente el surco costal. Presenta dos labios y un canal (donde se aloja el paquete vasculonervioso intercostal y los músculos intercostales). - Dos ángulos: posterior y anterior.  Extremidad anterior: se inserta el cartílago costal en una superficie ovalada. COSTILLAS
  22. 22. COSTILLAS
  23. 23. COSTILLAS
  24. 24. Características propias de ciertas costillas  Primera Costilla: - Plana, corta, no está torcida sobre su eje, más cóncava en su parte posterior y medial, que en su parte anterior. - No sobrepasa a la segunda costilla. - La extremidad posterior presenta la cabeza pequeña, con una sola superficie en la carilla articular para la 1° vértebra torácica y el cuello es delgado casi horizontal. - El cuerpo presenta una cara superior, dividida en una porción posterior muscular, y una porción anterior vascular con dos surcos separados por el Tubérculo de Lisfranc para la inserción del músculo escaleno; un surco para el pasaje de la arteria subclavia y tronco inferior del plexo braquial; y otro para la vena subclavia, por delante una rugosidad para el ligamento costoclavicular. En la cara inferior es lisa y se apoya sobre la membrana suprapleural. Los bordes son delgados y cortantes (medial con membrana, lateral con intercostal externo). - La extremidad anterior es gruesa e irregular, para inserción del 1° cartílago costal y el ligamento costoclavicular.
  25. 25. Segunda Costilla: - Más aplanada, menos torcida sobre su eje y más corta que una costilla «tipo». - Es más superficial que la primera costilla. Sus caras son: - Superolateral: tuberosidad por la inserción de músculos escaleno posterior y serrato anterior. - Inferomedial: apoyada sobre la membrana suprapleural.
  26. 26. Surcos Tubérculo de Lisfranc Primera costilla derecha vista superior Cartílago costal Características propias de ciertas costillas
  27. 27.  11° y 12° costillas: - Son las flotantes. - Articuladas con una sola vértebra atrás, y libre de toda inserción cartilaginosa o esquelética adelante. - Su cabeza presenta una sola superficie en la carilla articular. - No tiene tubérculo costal (no se articula con la apófisis transversa). - Son relativamente superficiales atrás. - La 12° más corta, sin ángulo posterior y sin canal. Características propias de ciertas costillas
  28. 28. Características propias de ciertas costillas
  29. 29. CARTÍLAGOS COSTALES Constituidos por cartílago hialino, son blandos y elásticos en los jóvenes, luego se hacen rígidos con la edad.  Prolongan las diez primeras costillas hasta el esternón.  Los cartílagos 8°, 9° y 10° se unen al 7° para formar el cartílago costal común.  Los cartílagos de las 11° y 12° se pierden en los músculos oblicuos del abdomen. Presentan: - Una cara anterior, sobre la cual se insertan músculos torácicos o abdominales. - Una cara posterior que mira al interior del tórax. - Dos bordes: superior e inferior, donde se insertan la membrana intercostal externa y el músculo intercostal interno. - Los seis primeros son horizontales, y su longitud aumenta de arriba hacia abajo.
  30. 30. CARTÍLAGOS COSTALES
  31. 31. TÓRAX EN GENERAL También llamada jaula torácica. Es una cavidad ósea y cartilaginosa en la que se encuentran alojados los pulmones y el corazón.  Tiene forma de cilindro o cono truncado de base inferior.  Superficie exterior: ◦ Cara anterior: esternón, articulaciones costoesternales, cartílagos costales y ángulo anterior de costillas. ◦ Cara posterior: columna vertebral con sus apófisis transversas y ángulo posterior de costillas. ◦ Caras laterales: cuerpos de las costillas, arcos costales y espacios intercosatales.  Superficie interior: no es cóncava, sino que la columna forma una prominencia.  Vértice (límite superior): inclinado y está formado por la 1° costilla y mango esternal.  Base (límite inferior): conformado por la 12° costilla, cartílago costal y apéndice xifoides.
  32. 32.  Formación osteocartilaginosa que contiene los pulmones, corazón y órganos del mediastino. TÓRAX
  33. 33. TÓRAX
  34. 34. TÓRAX EN GENERAL

×