CLASE 40 GLANDULAS DE SECRECION INTERNA

2020 GLÁNDULAS DE SECRECIÓN INTERNA
EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO “Comunicando, Controlando y Coordinando el Funcionamiento del Organismo”
El Sistema Endocrino está formado por todos aquellos órganos que se encargan de producir y secretar sustancias, denominada...
EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO SISTEMA ENDÓCRINO • SISTEMA NERVIOSO • SISTEMA REPRODUCTIVO • RIÑONES • INTESTINO • HIGADO • GRASA • ...
Mantienen y controlan:  Las actividades de órganos completos  Los niveles de energía del cuerpo  La reproducción  Las ...
Órgano con función de sintetizar sustancias (hormonas), liberarlas, al torrente sanguíneo (glándula endocrina) o enzimas ...
CLASIFICACIÓN: 1. Según la presencia o ausencia de conducto: a) SECRECIÓN INTERNA O ENDOCRINAS: glándulas que producen Hor...
Glándula Exocrina y Endocrina.
2. Según el número de células: a) UNICELULARES: Formadas por una sola célula secretora como las células caliciformes o muc...
3. Según la estructura que tengan los conductos excretores: a) Glándula simple: Si el conducto excretor es único. b) Glánd...
HORMONAS Las hormonas son sustancias químicas que circulan por la sangre y se distribuyen por todo el cuerpo produciendo e...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS HORMONAS  Se liberan al espacio extracelular.  Se difunden a los vasos sanguíneos y viajan a trav...
ACCIÓN DE LAS HORMONAS EN EL ORGANISMO Las hormonas son activas en concentraciones muy pequeñas. Existen dos formas de acc...
EFECTOS DE LAS HORMONAS  Estimulante: promueve actividad en un tejido.  Inhibitorio: disminuye actividad en un tejido. ...
MECANISMOS BIOQUÍMICOS DE ACCIÓN HORMONAL En el organismo humano existen las Células Diana, también llamadas Células Blanc...
COMPARACIONES ENTRE EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO Y EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO El SISTEMA NERVIOSO alcanza todos los rincones de un organ...
MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN: RETROALIMENTACIÓN O FEED-BACK El sistema endocrino se autorregula ya que recibe señales, procesa ...
El funcionamiento del sistema endocrino se realiza mediante RETROALIMENTACIÓN NEGATIVA o RETROINHIBICIÓN (NEGATIVE FEED BA...
MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN: RETROALIMENTACIÓN O FEED-BACK
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS PRINCIPALES  Glándula Pineal o Epífisis  Hipotálamo  Glándula Pituitaria o Hipófisis  Glándu...
GLÁNDULAS DE SECRECIÓN INTERNA Existen otros órganos con una función endocrina secundaria:  Placenta y útero: que actúa d...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS El sistema nervioso regula la actividad de nuestro cuerpo a dos niveles: neuron...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS El 80% del sistema endocrino está incluido en el Eje HT-HF (hipotálamo-hipófisi...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO Eje hipotálamo-hipófisis. Anatomía La HIPÓFISIS se divide en: 1º Hipófisis anterior: ADENOHIPÓFISIS 2º H...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS El Hipotálamo es una glándula endocrina que forma parte del diencéfalo, y se si...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA- LA MENSTRUACIÓN
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS Una parte del Hipotálamo fabrica Sustancias Precursoras o Estimuladoras de la f...
Las Hipófisis son en número de dos:  CRANEANA O CEREBRAL  FARÍNGEA  HIPÓFISIS CEREBRAL: Pequeña masa elipsoide suspendi...
Celda Hipofisiaria: Esta alojada en una celda osteofibrosa. La parte ósea formada por la silla turca, la pared posterior c...
RELACIONES: Cara posterior: fosa cerebelosa y nasales. Cara superior: Cara inferior del cerebro. Atrás: Tuber cinerum y tu...
HIPÓFISIS FARÍNGEA Ubicada en el espesor de la mucosa de la bóveda faríngea. Es constante, impar y media, localizada detrá...
Glándula Pituitaria Hormona Antidiurética (ADH) Afecta la retención de agua en los riñones; controla la presión sanguínea....
LA GLÁNDULA PINEAL O EPÍFISIS
GLÁNDULA PINEAL O EPÍFISIS Forma parte del techo del diencéfalo. Segrega la hormona MELATONINA, que es producida a partir ...
LA GLÁNDULA PINEAL O EPÍFISIS
TIROIDES EL TIROIDES: Es una glándula neuroendocrina, gris rosada, situada cara anterior del cuello junto al cartílago tir...
TIROIDES Mantenida en posición por:  Capa conjuntiva que lo rodea (cápsula)  Tres ligamentos: medio y dos laterales  Va...
TIROIDES-RELACIONES ITSMO: Cara anterior: plana y ligeramente convexa, músculos infrahioideos, aponeurosis y piel. Cara po...
TIROIDES-RELACIONES LOBULOS LATERALES: Forma una pirámide triangular de base inferior. Base: Convexa y sexto anillo de la ...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EL TIROIDES-FISIOLOGÍA Las hormonas fabricadas en el tiroides son:  Tз (triyodotironina)  T4 (tetrayod...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EL TIROIDES-FISIOLOGÍA
PARATIROIDES Son pequeños corpúsculos que se localizan en un área cercana o están inmersas en la glándula tiroides. Se dis...
Ocupa región inferior del cuello y parte del tórax. Situado en el Mediastino Anterior. Detrás del esternón. Delante del co...
PORCIÓN CERVICAL: En relación por delante músculo esternocleidomastoideo y esternotiroideo. Revestido por Aponeurosis Cerv...
Compuesto de dos lóbulos (derecho e izquierdo) íntimamente unidos entre si por la línea media. El estroma se compone de co...
TIMO Se conocen tres polipéptidos con características hormonales, secretados de este órgano:  Timolina  Timopoyetina  T...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GLÁNDULAS SUPRARRENALES - ANATOMÍA Las Glándulas Suprarrenales, o Glándulas Adrenales son dos estructura...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GLÁNDULAS SUPRARRENALES - ANATOMÍA
Sostenidas: Capa Celulosa que las une a los riñones. Cápsula del riñón que rodea a la suprarrenal. Vasos y nervios. Confor...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GLÁNDULAS SUPRARRENALES - ANATOMÍA
PÁNCREAS- ANATOMÍA
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS- ANATOMÍA Es un órgano impar que ocupa una posición profunda en el abdomen, adosado a su pared ...
PÁNCREAS
PÁNCREAS Al Aparato Digestivo vierte el Jugo Pancreático que interviene en la digestión de los alimentos. Produce dos horm...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS- FISIOLOGÍA La Insulina tiene el efecto contrario, ya que facilita la absorción de la glucosa d...
ACCIÓN DE LA INSULINA GLUCAGÓN
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS- FISIOLOGÍA
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS-DIABETES MELLITUS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS-DIABETES MELLITUS
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-ANATOMÍA
GLÁNDULAS SEXUALES O GÓNADAS Las gónadas (testículos y ovarios) son glándulas mixtas que en su secreción externa producen ...
TESTÍCULOS: Las gónadas masculinas o testículos son cuerpos ovoideos pares que se encuentran suspendidos en el escroto. La...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-ANATOMÍA TESTÍCULOS Son las gónadas masculinas, en número de dos, se hallan en la región perinea...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA LAS HORMONAS MASCULINAS TESTOSTERONA: Es una hormona del grupo andrógeno producida pr...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA Las funciones principales de la testosterona son: Participa en la maduración de los ó...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-ANATOMÍA OVARIOS Los ovarios son los órganos o gónadas femeninas de la reproducción. Son estruct...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA Los ovarios también elaboran una hormona llamada Relaxina, que actúa sobre los ligame...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA Las funciones principales de los estrógenos son:  Los estrógenos determinan la distr...
PROGESTERONA: Ejerce su acción principal sobre la mucosa uterina en el mantenimiento del embarazo. También actúa junto a l...
SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
CLASE 40 GLANDULAS DE SECRECION INTERNA
CLASE 40 GLANDULAS DE SECRECION INTERNA
CLASE 40 GLANDULAS DE SECRECION INTERNA
CLASE 40 GLANDULAS DE SECRECION INTERNA
CLASE 40 GLANDULAS DE SECRECION INTERNA

  1. 1. 2020 GLÁNDULAS DE SECRECIÓN INTERNA
  2. 2. EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO “Comunicando, Controlando y Coordinando el Funcionamiento del Organismo”
  3. 3. El Sistema Endocrino está formado por todos aquellos órganos que se encargan de producir y secretar sustancias, denominadas hormonas, hacia al torrente sanguíneo con la finalidad de actuar como mensajeros, y regular las actividades celulares del organismo. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO
  4. 4. EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO SISTEMA ENDÓCRINO • SISTEMA NERVIOSO • SISTEMA REPRODUCTIVO • RIÑONES • INTESTINO • HIGADO • GRASA • COMUNICAR • CONTROLAR • COORDINAR
  5. 5. Mantienen y controlan:  Las actividades de órganos completos  Los niveles de energía del cuerpo  La reproducción  Las características sexuales  El crecimiento y desarrollo  Los niveles en la sangre de líquidos, sales y azúcares  El equilibrio interno de los sistemas del cuerpo (homeostasis)  Las reacciones a las condiciones al ambiente (por ejemplo, la temperatura), al estrés y a las lesiones EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO SISTEMA ENDÓCRINO • SISTEMA NERVIOSO • SISTEMA REPRODUCTIVO • RIÑONES • INTESTINO • HIGADO • GRASA • COMUNICAR • CONTROLAR • COORDINAR
  6. 6. Órgano con función de sintetizar sustancias (hormonas), liberarlas, al torrente sanguíneo (glándula endocrina) o enzimas para liberarlas en el interior de una cavidad corporal o su superficie exterior (glándula exocrina).  Principales glándulas del sistema endocrino humano:  El hipotálamo  La hipófisis  La glándula tiroidea  Las glándulas paratiroides  Las glándulas suprarrenales  La glándula pineal  Las glándulas reproductoras (ovarios y los testículos). GLÁNDULAS
  7. 7. CLASIFICACIÓN: 1. Según la presencia o ausencia de conducto: a) SECRECIÓN INTERNA O ENDOCRINAS: glándulas que producen Hormonas, vertiéndolas sin conducto excretor, directamente a los capilares sanguíneos, para que realicen su función en órganos distantes del cuerpo (órganos blanco). b) SECRECIÓN EXTERNA O EXOCRINAS: se distribuyen por todo el organismo, formando parte de distintos órganos y aparatos y producen diferentes sustancias no hormonales que realizan una función específica, como las enzimas. Secretan productos químicos a través de conductos o tubos a un lugar determinado para realizar una función concreta. Ejemplos: glándulas salivales y glándulas sudoríparas.
  8. 8. Glándula Exocrina y Endocrina.
  9. 9. 2. Según el número de células: a) UNICELULARES: Formadas por una sola célula secretora como las células caliciformes o mucosas que se encuentran distribuidas entre las células cilíndricas del epitelio de muchas mucosas como la del estómago. b) PLURICELULARES: Formadas por múltiples células, formando estructuras más o menos complejas, adoptando morfologías características como:  Túbulos o Glándulas Tubulares: La parte secretora tiene forma de tubo.  Alvéolos o Glándulas Alveolares: La parte secretora tiene forma de bolsa o alvéolo.  Acinos o Glándulas Acinosas: La parte secretora es un conjunto de bolsas que drenan un uno o varios túbulos.  Mixtas: Es la combinación de las anteriores: Tubuloalveolar, tubuloacinar, etc.
  10. 10. 3. Según la estructura que tengan los conductos excretores: a) Glándula simple: Si el conducto excretor es único. b) Glándula compuesta: Si el conducto excretor está ramificado. 4. Según el producto de secreción: a) Glándulas Mucosas: El producto de secreción es moco o sustancia rica en proteínas, con alta viscosidad. b) Glándulas Serosas: El producto de secreción es suero o sustancia rica en agua y pobre en proteínas, con baja viscosidad. c) Glándulas Seromucosas: Producen secreciones mixtas, con viscosidad intermedia.
  11. 11. HORMONAS Las hormonas son sustancias químicas que circulan por la sangre y se distribuyen por todo el cuerpo produciendo efectos sobre determinadas células. Colabora junto con el sistema nervioso para controlar procesos como el crecimiento, el desarrollo, el metabolismo, la reproducción, el contenido de agua y sales, o los niveles de glucosa, proteínas y otros nutrientes, de esta manera se desencadenan respuestas adaptativas ante cambios ambientales.
  12. 12. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS HORMONAS  Se liberan al espacio extracelular.  Se difunden a los vasos sanguíneos y viajan a través de la sangre.  Afectan tejidos que pueden encontrarse lejos del punto de origen de la hormona.  Su efecto es directamente proporcional a su concentración.  Independientemente de su concentración, requieren de adecuada funcionalidad del receptor, para ejercer su efecto (respuesta celular).  Regulan el funcionamiento celular.
  13. 13. ACCIÓN DE LAS HORMONAS EN EL ORGANISMO Las hormonas son activas en concentraciones muy pequeñas. Existen dos formas de acción en el organismo por parte de ellas, una acción generalizada y una acción localizada.  ACCIÓN GENERALIZADA: Actúa sobre todos los órganos y tejidos de modo distinto, dependiendo de la naturaleza del recetor hormonal. Es el caso de las hormonas Insulina y Glucagón.  ACCIÓN LOCALIZADA: Aunque la hormona se libere en todo el torrente sanguíneo, sólo tiene efectos sobre determinados tejidos u órganos, por ejemplo la Colecistoquinina (hormona intestinal).
  14. 14. EFECTOS DE LAS HORMONAS  Estimulante: promueve actividad en un tejido.  Inhibitorio: disminuye actividad en un tejido.  Antagonista: cuando un par de hormonas tienen efectos opuestos entre sí.  Sinergista: cuando dos hormonas en conjunto tienen un efecto más potente que cuando se encuentran separadas.  Trópico: esta es una hormona que altera el metabolismo de otro tejido endocrino.
  15. 15. MECANISMOS BIOQUÍMICOS DE ACCIÓN HORMONAL En el organismo humano existen las Células Diana, también llamadas Células Blanco, Células Receptoras o Células Efectoras, poseen receptores específicos para las hormonas en su superficie o en el interior. Cuando la hormona, transportada por la sangre, llega a la célula diana y hace contacto con el receptor “como una llave con una cerradura“, la célula es impulsada a realizar una acción específica según el tipo de hormona de que se trate: Esteroidal o Proteica.
  16. 16. COMPARACIONES ENTRE EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO Y EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO El SISTEMA NERVIOSO alcanza todos los rincones de un organismo mediante fibras nerviosas y neurotransmisores. El SISTEMA ENDOCRINO se encuentra repartido por diferentes regiones del cuerpo a través de las glándulas endocrinas. Ambos sistemas podrían considerarse como sistemas de comunicación entre los órganos, tejidos y células del organismo.  La acción del SISTEMA NERVIOSO es rápida y a corto plazo. La acción del SISTEMA ENDOCRINO es lenta y a largo plazo; sus efectos se van viendo a lo largo de la vida de un individuo. Los dos sistemas están muy relacionados, pues el sistema endocrino se regula desde el hipotálamo que podríamos considerarlo parte de ambos sistemas. Además la hipófisis tiene una parte nerviosa y otra endocrina.
  17. 17. MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN: RETROALIMENTACIÓN O FEED-BACK El sistema endocrino se autorregula ya que recibe señales, procesa la información y manda una correcta respuesta a los órganos receptores. Genera respuestas lentas que transmite mediante hormonas, las cuales circulan por la sangre y actúan sobre los órganos que reconocen estas sustancias a través de sus receptores. Estos órganos, denominados órganos blancos, producen respuestas acordes con la concentración de hormona detectada en sangre.
  18. 18. El funcionamiento del sistema endocrino se realiza mediante RETROALIMENTACIÓN NEGATIVA o RETROINHIBICIÓN (NEGATIVE FEED BACK): 1. La glándula recibe la información para la secreción de la hormona. 2. La glándula libera la hormona. 3. La hormona actúa en el órgano o célula blanco, lo que produce un cambio en el medio interno. 4. El cambio en el medio interno es detectado por la glándula secretora e inhibe la secreción de la hormona hasta que se reciba nueva orden de secreción. Si algún factor cualquiera alcanza concentraciones demasiado altas, un sistema de control inicia una retroalimentación negativa endocrina que consiste de una serie de cambios que devuelven al factor antes mencionado hacia un valor medio determinado, con lo que se mantiene la homeostasis en el organismo. MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN: RETROALIMENTACIÓN O FEED-BACK
  19. 19. MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN: RETROALIMENTACIÓN O FEED-BACK
  20. 20. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS PRINCIPALES  Glándula Pineal o Epífisis  Hipotálamo  Glándula Pituitaria o Hipófisis  Glándula Tiroides  Glándula Paratiroides  Glándula Suprarrenal  Páncreas  Ovario  Testículo
  21. 21. GLÁNDULAS DE SECRECIÓN INTERNA Existen otros órganos con una función endocrina secundaria:  Placenta y útero: que actúa durante el embarazo como una glándula además de cumplir con sus funciones específicas.  Timo  Corazón y médula ósea  Tejido adiposo y piel  Estómago, duodeno e hígado  Riñón
  22. 22. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
  23. 23. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
  24. 24. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
  25. 25. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
  26. 26. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ÓRGANOS Y HORMONAS
  27. 27. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS El sistema nervioso regula la actividad de nuestro cuerpo a dos niveles: neuronal y endocrino. Existen tres estructuras implicadas en la función endocrina:  Glándula Pineal o Epífisis  Hipotálamo  Glándula Hipófisis o Pituitaria
  28. 28. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS El 80% del sistema endocrino está incluido en el Eje HT-HF (hipotálamo-hipófisis). Hay hormonas del sistema endocrino no incluidas en este eje, como son las hormonas del páncreas endocrino (productoras de Insulina, Glucagón y Somatoestatina) y las hormonas que regulan el metabolismo monofosfocálcico (regulación Ca-P en huesos, dientes y sangre). Este eje lo regulan los mecanismos de retroalimentación (una hormona puede regular sus propios niveles en sangre).
  29. 29. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO Eje hipotálamo-hipófisis. Anatomía La HIPÓFISIS se divide en: 1º Hipófisis anterior: ADENOHIPÓFISIS 2º Hipófisis posterior: NEUROHIPÓFISIS
  30. 30. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS El Hipotálamo es una glándula endocrina que forma parte del diencéfalo, y se sitúa por debajo del tálamo. Fisiológicamente se distinguen dos tipos de neuronas secretoras en el hipotálamo que actúan sobre la hipófisis de dos formas: 1º Sobre la adenohipófisis: El Hipotálamo fabrica Factores Estimulantes (RH o RF) e Inhibidores (IH) de la síntesis, en la Hipófisis, de una hormona concreta. 2º Sobre la neurohipófisis: El Hipotálamo fabrica hormonas directamente que se almacenarán en la Hipófisis.
  31. 31. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA- LA MENSTRUACIÓN
  32. 32. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS
  33. 33. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EJE HIPOTÁLAMO-HIPÓFISIS Una parte del Hipotálamo fabrica Sustancias Precursoras o Estimuladoras de la fabricación de hormonas (RH) en la Hipófisis (Adenohipófisis), estos precursores son:  CRH (Estimulador de la Adenocorticotropa) que actuará en corteza suprarrenal y a nivel de los melanocitos de la piel.  GhRH (Estimulador de la Somatotropina) que regulará el crecimiento óseo y muscular.  PRH (Estimulador de Prolactina) reguladora de la producción de leche en la maternidad.  TRH (Hormona liberadora de Tirotropina) reguladora del tiroides.  GnRH (Hormona liberadora de Gonadotropina) que actuará en ovarios o testículos. Otra parte del Hipotálamo fabrica directamente hormonas que serán almacenadas en la hipófisis (neurohipofisis), estas hormonas son:  ADH (Hormona Antidiurética o Vasopresina) reguladora del balance de agua en el cuerpo actuando sobre los riñones.  OT (Oxitocina) reguladora del la contracción del músculo liso en el parto y en la lactancia.
  34. 34. Las Hipófisis son en número de dos:  CRANEANA O CEREBRAL  FARÍNGEA  HIPÓFISIS CEREBRAL: Pequeña masa elipsoide suspendida en la extremidad inferior del tallo pituitario. Constituida por dos lóbulos (anterior y posterior). El tallo pituitario se implanta exclusivamente en el lóbulo posterior. HIPÓFISIS
  35. 35. Celda Hipofisiaria: Esta alojada en una celda osteofibrosa. La parte ósea formada por la silla turca, la pared posterior conformada por la lámina del esfenoides. La pared interna del cuerpo cavernoso fomado por la duramadre. HIPÓFISIS
  36. 36. RELACIONES: Cara posterior: fosa cerebelosa y nasales. Cara superior: Cara inferior del cerebro. Atrás: Tuber cinerum y tubérculos mamilares. Delante: Quiasma óptico, cintilla olfativa. Laterlamente: bordeada por el polígono de Willis, seno cavernoso de carótida interna. Inferior: Seno esfenoidal. HIPÓFISIS
  37. 37. HIPÓFISIS FARÍNGEA Ubicada en el espesor de la mucosa de la bóveda faríngea. Es constante, impar y media, localizada detrás del pico del vómer. Es considerada una reminiscencia embrionaria.
  38. 38. Glándula Pituitaria Hormona Antidiurética (ADH) Afecta la retención de agua en los riñones; controla la presión sanguínea. Corticotropina (ACTH) Controla la producción y secreción de las hormonas de la corteza adrenal. Dónde se Produce la Hormona Hormona/ Hormonas Secretadas Función Hormonal Hormona de crecimiento (GH) Afecta el crecimiento y desarrollo; estimula la producción de proteínas. Hormona luteinizante (LH) y hormona estimulante (FSH) Controla las funciones reproductoras y las características sexuales. Oxitocina Estimula las contracciones uterinas y los conductos lácteos en los senos Prolactina Inicia y mantiene la producción láctea en los senos. Hormona estimulante de tiroides / TSH Estimula la producción y secreción de hormonas de la tiroides
  39. 39. LA GLÁNDULA PINEAL O EPÍFISIS
  40. 40. GLÁNDULA PINEAL O EPÍFISIS Forma parte del techo del diencéfalo. Segrega la hormona MELATONINA, que es producida a partir de la Serotonina. Un rasgo único de la glándula pineal es que la síntesis y secreción de la melatonina está profundamente influida por el ciclo día-noche. El nivel máximo de actividad de sus enzimas sintéticas se alcanza durante la oscuridad, por lo tanto, el periodo de mayor secreción es por la noche. La secreción de melatonina desde la glándula pineal queda inhibida por la luz brillante, por lo que la menor concentración de melatonina sérica se observa durante el día. La cantidad de melatonina secretada disminuye con la edad por motivo de calcificación progresiva de la glándula pineal.
  41. 41. LA GLÁNDULA PINEAL O EPÍFISIS
  42. 42. TIROIDES EL TIROIDES: Es una glándula neuroendocrina, gris rosada, situada cara anterior del cuello junto al cartílago tiroides y sobre la tráquea. Pesa entre 15 y 30 gramos en el adulto, y está formada por dos lóbulos en forma de mariposa a ambos lados de la tráquea, ambos lóbulos unidos por el istmo. La glándula tiroides regula el metabolismo del cuerpo, es productora de proteínas y regula la sensibilidad del cuerpo a otras hormonas.
  43. 43. TIROIDES Mantenida en posición por:  Capa conjuntiva que lo rodea (cápsula)  Tres ligamentos: medio y dos laterales  Vasos tiroideos
  44. 44. TIROIDES-RELACIONES ITSMO: Cara anterior: plana y ligeramente convexa, músculos infrahioideos, aponeurosis y piel. Cara posterior: cóncava, abraza al cricoides y los dos primeros anillos de la tráquea. Borde inferior: Curvo, cóncavo y primer anillo de la tráquea. Borde superior: Cóncavo y primer anillo de la tráquea.
  45. 45. TIROIDES-RELACIONES LOBULOS LATERALES: Forma una pirámide triangular de base inferior. Base: Convexa y sexto anillo de la tráquea, situada por encima del esternón. Vértice: Redondeado y romo, y corresponde al borde posterior del cartílago tiroides. Caras: Interna: Cóncava, abraza lateralmente a la tráquea, laringe faringe y esófago. Externa: Convexa cubierta por planos musculares (esternotiroideo, esternocleidohioideo, omohioideo y ECM) Posterior: en relación con el paquete vasculonervioso del cuello y carótida primitiva.
  46. 46. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EL TIROIDES-FISIOLOGÍA Las hormonas fabricadas en el tiroides son:  Tз (triyodotironina)  T4 (tetrayodotironina o tiroxina)  Calcitonina (se estudiará con las paratiroideas por tener funciones en común). Un componente importante en la síntesis de las hormonas tiroideas es el yodo (oligoelemento indispensable para la vida, que especialmente encontramos en la sal, el pescado, los mariscos…). Su control se realiza a través del eje hipotálamo-hipófisis, que estimula al tiroides en la producción de hormonas y una vez alcanzado el objetivo se inhibe esta estimulación.
  47. 47. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO EL TIROIDES-FISIOLOGÍA
  48. 48. PARATIROIDES Son pequeños corpúsculos que se localizan en un área cercana o están inmersas en la glándula tiroides. Se distinguen superiores e inferiores. Son satélites del borde posterior de los lóbulos de la tiroides. Las inferiores están cerca de la rama terminal de la arteria tiroidea inferior, suspendidas a modo de fruto. Inervación proveniente de nervio recurrente y tiroideo. La Hormona Paratiroidea o Parathormona regula los niveles sanguíneos de calcio, fósforo y estimula la reabsorción de hueso. La secreción de la hormona del paratiroides se regula por los niveles de calcio en sangre.
  49. 49. Ocupa región inferior del cuello y parte del tórax. Situado en el Mediastino Anterior. Detrás del esternón. Delante del corazón y de los grandes vasos. Situada debajo del cuerpo del tiroides. Es de color rosado. Consistencia blanda fácilmente depresible. Forma de cuerpo alargado de arriba abajo. Posee una extremidad superior o vértice (bifurcada): Astas del Timo. TIMO
  50. 50. PORCIÓN CERVICAL: En relación por delante músculo esternocleidomastoideo y esternotiroideo. Revestido por Aponeurosis Cervical Superficial, tejido celular subcutáneo y piel. Por detrás: tráquea y carótidas primitivas. Por los lados: carótidas primitivas. PORCIÓN TORÁCICA: Delante: esternón y articulaciones condroesternales. Detrás: pericardio y grandes vasos. TIMO
  51. 51. Compuesto de dos lóbulos (derecho e izquierdo) íntimamente unidos entre si por la línea media. El estroma se compone de conjuntiva (Cápsula). Tejido propio (formado por lobulillos colgados de un cordón central y folículos) Arterias: • Tímicas superiores (derivada de la tiroideas superiores) • Tímicas laterales • Tímica posterior (impar del TBC) Venas: de la cara posterior del órgano. Nervios: simpático y neumogástrico. TIMO
  52. 52. TIMO Se conocen tres polipéptidos con características hormonales, secretados de este órgano:  Timolina  Timopoyetina  Timosina La hormona que produce es llamada "humores".
  53. 53. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GLÁNDULAS SUPRARRENALES - ANATOMÍA Las Glándulas Suprarrenales, o Glándulas Adrenales son dos estructuras situadas encima de los riñones. Conformadas por la Médula Suprarrenal y la Corteza Suprarrenal. La médula suprarrenal está situada dentro de la glándula, rodeada por la corteza suprarrenal que forma la superficie. 1º MÉDULA SUPRARRENAL: puede considerarse como un ganglio nervioso del sistema nervioso simpático. En respuesta a una situación estresante como es el ejercicio físico o un peligro inminente, las células de la médula suprarrenal producen catecolaminas a la sangre: Adrenalina y Noradrenalina. Las catecolaminas producen efectos importantes como el aumento de la frecuencia cardíaca, vasodilatación, broncodilatación y aumento del metabolismo, son respuestas muy fugaces. 2º CORTEZA SUPRARRENAL O CORTEZA ADRENAL: Su función es la de regular varios componentes del metabolismo produciendo: - Mineralcorticoides: Aldosterona - Glucocorticoides: Cortisol - Es un lugar secundario de síntesis de Andrógenos
  54. 54. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GLÁNDULAS SUPRARRENALES - ANATOMÍA
  55. 55. Sostenidas: Capa Celulosa que las une a los riñones. Cápsula del riñón que rodea a la suprarrenal. Vasos y nervios. Conformación: Tiene forma de una coma gruesa. Cabeza en el ángulo vertebrorrenal y la cola descansa sobre el riñón. Cara anterior: Plana, ligeramente cóncava y presenta un surco curvilíneo (hilio). A la izquierda en relación con el borde posterior del bazo, la tuberosidad mayor del estomago y el páncreas. A la derecha con el hígado, vena cava inferior y duodeno. Cara posterior: mas baja en relación con la porción lumbar del diafragma y la 11 y 12ma costillas. Borde externo: Cóncavo Borde interno: Vertical Vértice Base: Descansa sobre el riñón
  56. 56. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GLÁNDULAS SUPRARRENALES - ANATOMÍA
  57. 57. PÁNCREAS- ANATOMÍA
  58. 58. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS- ANATOMÍA Es un órgano impar que ocupa una posición profunda en el abdomen, adosado a su pared posterior a nivel de las 1º y 2º vértebras lumbares junto a las suprarrenales, por detrás del estómago, formando parte del contenido del espacio retroperitoneal. El páncreas tiene una parte exocrina y una parte endocrina:  La parte exocrina que está constituida por los Acinos Pancreáticos, sus células fabrican el jugo pancreático.  La parte endocrina se agrupa en Islotes de Langerhans, sus células producen Insulina, Glucagón y Somatostatina. Estas hormonas, son controladas por el nivel de glucosa en la sangre mediante retroalimentación, por tanto, no dependen del eje hipotálamo-hipófisis.
  59. 59. PÁNCREAS
  60. 60. PÁNCREAS Al Aparato Digestivo vierte el Jugo Pancreático que interviene en la digestión de los alimentos. Produce dos hormonas para el Sistema Endocrino y realiza esta función a través de un grupo de células de los denominados Islotes de Langerhans:  Insulina.  Glucagón Estas dos hormonas regulan la concentración de azúcar en la sangre y sus efectos son antagónicos (es decir, una hace lo contrario de la otra). El Glucagón favorece la degradación del Glucógeno almacenado en los tejidos y libera Glucosa a la sangre para su distribución a los órganos que lo necesiten. La glucosa se utiliza como fuente de energía para las células.
  61. 61. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS- FISIOLOGÍA La Insulina tiene el efecto contrario, ya que facilita la absorción de la glucosa de la sangre por los diferentes tejidos, principalmente por los músculos. La glucosa es una fuente de energía para los músculos. Cuando el páncreas no puede producir suficiente Insulina, la glucosa se acumula en la sangre y provoca una enfermedad denominada Diabetes. La Somatostatina, es la hormona encargada de regular la producción y liberación tanto de glucagón como de insulina.
  62. 62. ACCIÓN DE LA INSULINA GLUCAGÓN
  63. 63. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS- FISIOLOGÍA
  64. 64. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS-DIABETES MELLITUS
  65. 65. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO PÁNCREAS-DIABETES MELLITUS
  66. 66. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-ANATOMÍA
  67. 67. GLÁNDULAS SEXUALES O GÓNADAS Las gónadas (testículos y ovarios) son glándulas mixtas que en su secreción externa producen gametos y en su secreción interna producen hormonas que ejercen su acción en los órganos que intervienen en la función reproductora. Cada gónada produce las hormonas propias de su sexo, pero también una pequeña cantidad de las del sexo contrario. El control se ejerce desde la hipófisis. OVARIOS: Los ovarios son los órganos femeninos de la reproducción, o gónadas femeninas. Son estructuras pares con forma de almendra situadas a ambos lados del útero. Los folículos ováricos producen óvulos, o huevos, y también segregan un grupo de hormonas denominadas Estrógenos, necesarias para el desarrollo de los órganos reproductores y de las características sexuales secundarias (como distribución de la grasa, amplitud de la pelvis, crecimiento de las mamas y vello púbico y axilar).
  68. 68. TESTÍCULOS: Las gónadas masculinas o testículos son cuerpos ovoideos pares que se encuentran suspendidos en el escroto. Las Células de Leydig de los testículos producen una o más hormonas masculinas, denominadas Andrógenos. La más importante es la Testosterona, que estimula el desarrollo de los caracteres sexuales secundarios, influye sobre el crecimiento de la próstata y vesículas seminales, y estimula la actividad secretora de estas estructuras. Los testículos también contienen células que producen gametos masculinos o espermatozoides.
  69. 69. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
  70. 70. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-ANATOMÍA TESTÍCULOS Son las gónadas masculinas, en número de dos, se hallan en la región perineal detrás la base del pene, en el interior de la bolsa escrotal. Son glándulas coproductoras de espermatozoides y también de unas hormonas llamadas andrógenos, entre las que se encuentra la testosterona.
  71. 71. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA LAS HORMONAS MASCULINAS TESTOSTERONA: Es una hormona del grupo andrógeno producida principalmente en los testículos de los machos y en los ovarios de las hembras, aunque pequeñas cantidades son secretadas por las glándulas suprarrenales. En los hombres, la testosterona juega un papel clave en el desarrollo de los tejidos reproductivos masculinos como los testículos y próstata, como también la promoción de los caracteres sexuales secundarios tales como el incremento de la masa muscular y ósea y el crecimiento del pelo corporal. Además, la testosterona es esencial para la salud y el bienestar como también para la prevención de la osteoporosis.
  72. 72. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA Las funciones principales de la testosterona son: Participa en la maduración de los órganos sexuales, particularmente el pene y la formación del escroto en el feto. Promueve la maduración de los caracteres sexuales secundarios en la pubertad:  Agrandamiento fálico (y del clítoris en las hembras).  Incremento del libido y frecuencia de erecciones (también en las hembras).  Vello púbico, fascia, pectoral, axilar, etc.  Pérdida del pelo (denominada alopecia androgénica).  Incremento aceitoso en la piel y pelo, acné.  La grasa subcutánea disminuye.  Incremento de la fuerza, a través del desarrollo de la masa muscular y el incremento de la densidad ósea.  Profundización de la voz.  Crecimiento de la nuez de Adán.  Crecimiento del tejido espermatogénico en los testículos, fertilidad masculina.
  73. 73. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
  74. 74. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
  75. 75. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA
  76. 76. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-ANATOMÍA OVARIOS Los ovarios son los órganos o gónadas femeninas de la reproducción. Son estructuras pares con forma de almendra situadas a ambos lados del útero. Los producen óvulos, o huevos, y también segregan hormonas: Estrógenos y Progesterona.
  77. 77. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA Los ovarios también elaboran una hormona llamada Relaxina, que actúa sobre los ligamentos de la pelvis y el cuello del útero y provoca su relajación durante el parto, facilitando de esta forma el alumbramiento). LAS HORMONAS FEMENINAS - 1º Estrógenos: necesarias para el desarrollo de los órganos reproductores y de las características sexuales secundarias, como distribución de la grasa, amplitud de la pelvis, crecimiento de las mamas y vello púbico y axilar. - 2º Progesterona: ejerce su acción principal sobre la mucosa uterina en el mantenimiento del embarazo y estimula la síntesis de leche en las mamas. También actúa junto a los estrógenos favoreciendo el crecimiento y la elasticidad de la vagina. Además, los ovarios producen pequeñas cantidades de Testosterona, las células de la piel y los folículos pilosos son extremadamente sensibles a los pequeños incrementos de está hormona.
  78. 78. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA Las funciones principales de los estrógenos son:  Los estrógenos determinan la distribución de la grasa del cuerpo, que le confieren el contorno característico a la silueta femenina.  Promueven la pigmentación de la piel, sobre todo en áreas como los pezones y la región genital.  El comportamiento de la mujer, en particular el deseo sexual (o libido), está claramente influido por la acción de los estrógenos en el cerebro.  Estas hormonas mantienen la consistencia del esqueleto, impidiendo la salida de calcio del hueso durante la edad reproductiva de la mujer.  Los estrógenos también influyen sobre el metabolismo de las grasas y del colesterol de la sangre, los niveles de colesterol suelen no ser elevados, y el riesgo de sufrir aterosclerosis o infarto cardíaco es muy bajo.
  79. 79. PROGESTERONA: Ejerce su acción principal sobre la mucosa uterina en el mantenimiento del embarazo. También actúa junto a los estrógenos favoreciendo el crecimiento y la elasticidad de la vagina. Los ovarios también elaboran una hormona llamada relaxina, que actúa sobre los ligamentos de la pelvis y el cuello del útero y provoca su relajación durante el parto, facilitando de esta forma el alumbramiento.
  80. 80. SISTEMA ENDOCRINO GÓNADAS-FISIOLOGÍA

