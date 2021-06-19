Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering
Jun. 19, 2021

MODELO DE LAS 7’S DE McKINSEY

Universidad Mayor de San Simon

MODELO DE LAS 7’S DE McKINSEY

  1. 1. 1 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Rodrigo Sarzuri Quispe Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 3.- MODELO DE LAS 7’S DE McKINSEY “En principio la investigación necesita más cabezas que medios”. -Severo Ochoa 1. Introducción El modelo de las 7S de McKinsey fue desarrollado a principios de los 80 por Tom Peters y Robert Waterman (autores del libro: En busca del Excelencia), junto a Anthony Athos y Richard Pascale. Curiosamente en el artículo, junto a Peters y Waterman aparece firmando Julien Phillips, pero hoy en día muchos parecen olvidarlo (empezando por el mismo Peters que de milagro lo nombra). El punto clave es que las siete áreas estan interconectadas y un cambio en un área requiere un cambio en las otras 6 para que funcione correctamente. El modelo surgió después de analizar a las empresas más exitosas de la época en EUA y Japón, y básicamente identifica siete áreas a ser alineadas que inciden directamente en el desempeño empresarial. En inglés estas siete áreas comienzan con la letra “S” y de allí que este grupo de ideas sea conocido como el Modelo de las 7 S.1. 2. Desarrollo Las 7S de McKinsey están compuestos por 7 esferas conectadas entre si, con un elemento central que son los “valores compartidos”. En caso negativo sería necesario replantearse parte o la totalidadde la estrategia. 2. 2.1. Cómo funcionan las 7´s Las 7S de McKinsey define múltiples factores a tener en cuenta, los cuales se dividen en dos grupos: • Habilidades emocionales o Soft skills: Shared Values, Skills, Style y Staff. • Habilidades racionales o Hard skills: Strategy, Structure y Systems. De esta manera, teniendo en cuenta todos los factores, se consigue alinear la estrategia con el comportamiento diario y así mejorar los resultados de cualquier empresa.3. 2.2. Los siete factores a estudiar Corresponden a 7 esferas diferentes presentes en una organización: 1. STYLE (estilo): La cultura de la organización, el modelo de comportamiento que determina la directiva,y que sirve como ejemplo a jerarquías inferiores. Suele identificarse con la visión que se tiene de la compañía.
  2. 2. 2 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Rodrigo Sarzuri Quispe Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 2. STAFF (personal): Por supuesto, los trabajadores son la base de todas las empresas y uno de sus activosmás importantes. 3. SYSTEMS (sistemas): Son los sistemas y canales por los que fluye la información de la empresa tanto de forma interna como externa. 4. STRATEGY (estrategia): La forma en la que se organizan los recursos para conseguir los objetivos de laempresa. 5. STRUCTURE (estructura): La forma en la que se organiza el negocio en sí, es decir, por departamentos,por sedes geográficas, qué tipo de empresa es, cómo se expande o el tipo de jerarquía que se aplica. 6. SKILLS (habilidades): Las que adquieren con su trabajo los miembros de la organización, que a veces se conoce como “know how”. 7. SHARED VALUES (valores compartidos): Lo que une a los miembros de un negocio y los orienta hacia los mismos objetivos. Suele identificarse con lo que conocemos como misión de una empresa.4. 2.3. Ventajas y desventajas de las 7´s Ventajas Desventajas -Ha sido sometida a intensas pruebas por lo quese determinó que la teoría y la práctica se apoyan para el estudio de la administración -A pesar de que es similar a otros enfoques, es un modelo de fácil aplicación -Lleva un menor tiempo al aplicarlo a una empresa -Es más práctico para aplicarlo en las empresas -Además de los otros enfoques, establece metas para determinar el rumbo de la empresa -Es muy útil y sencilla de recordar -Es una aportación positiva para los cambios en una empresa -Hace un análisis del presente proyectándose al futuro de la organización -Es un enfoque poco conocido por las empresas -A veces su terminología es muy complicada, de acuerdo a quien la maneje, además de acuerdo a estudios realizados los términos utilizados no son precisos. -Los temas de esta estrategia no se llegan a estudiar con rigurosidad -No se encuentra mucha información de este enfoque.
  3. 3. 3 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Rodrigo Sarzuri Quispe Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 3. Conclusión Como conclusión el objetivo final de este análisis es poder trabajar en una estrategia que sea capaz de combinar todas estas esferas para lograr un negocio optimo en el que se aprovechen todos los recursos. Este modelo está conformado por 7 factores que toda estructura organizativa debería tener, con esos factores se logra alinear la estrategia con el comportamiento de la empresa. 4. Referencias 1. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Modelo_de_las_7_S_de_McKinsey 2. https://www.pdcahome.com/las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 3. https://cepymenews.es/modelo-de-las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 4. https://xtratexia.com/2013/05/03/el-modelo-de-las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 5. https://tareasdeadministracion.wordpress.com/2017/09/16/el-modelo-de-las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 6. https://articulosbm.files.wordpress.com/2012/04/la-estructura-de-la-7-s-de-mckinsey.pdf 5. Videos 1. Las 7´s de McKinsey https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ovl49VduCtc Vídeo que busca explicar el concepto de las 7s de McKinsey y los conceptos referentes a ellos, de forma tal que el receptor logré captar el mensaje.
  4. 4. 4 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Rodrigo Sarzuri Quispe Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 2.MODELO 7S DE MCKINSEY - Aplicación https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oFMMlG-kIY Este video nos muestra no solo una explicación sobre el tema, sino que nos da un pantallazo sobre su aplicación. 6. Prezi https://prezi.com/ovrpzpt5x9jm/las-7s-de-mckinsey/

