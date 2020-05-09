5 minutes bell

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here are 3 effective tips to avoid problems experienced in a business meeting

  1. 1. My five minutes bell Rodrigo Lugo
  2. 2. What is the best strategy to ensure that a business meeting can effectively achieve its goals?
  3. 3. Here are 3 effective tips to avoid problems experienced in a business meeting.
  4. 4. Set the agenda The meeting’s agenda can be summarized on a handout, but everyone should know why they’ve gathered and what they’re supposed to be accomplishing. The agenda provides a compass for the conversation, so the meeting can get back on track if the discussion wanders off course. 1
  5. 5. Make veryone a Judge To make sure everyone shares their honest opinion try this clever tactic from John Nottingham and John Spirk, who run Nottingham Spirk, an innovation and product design firm. All it takes are some index cards and pens. 1. Lead a brainstorming session and put the ideas on a wall or whiteboard. 2. Give everyone three index cards: One says, “Wow,” another says, “Nice,” and the third says, “Who cares?” Everybody sits around the table with their cards face down. 3. Someone gets up to pitch one of the ideas on the wall. 2
  "If everybody says 'Wow,' you're going to keep that idea," Mr. Nottingham said. "That's easy, but it doesn't happen a lot. So another idea is presented, and everybody may hold up the cards that say, 'Who cares?' So you take that product and just shove it off the table. It's not going to work." According to Mr. Nottingham, the worst card is often "Nice." Someone can produce a nice product, but it's not going to move the needle, he says. "Too often, too many nice products get produced."
  7. 7. Establish Ground Rules Ask yourself, “What is the role of the meeting participants?” The more clarity you can provide about what you want to get out of them, the better; people are more likely to contribute if they know what role they’re supposed to play. 3
  8. 8. “We’re very clear at the beginning of every meeting whether it’s one person’s decision, or whether it’s more of a discussion to reach consensus.” -Carl Bass
  9. 9. Thank you

