Trabajo parte1 mercadotecnia 5 (practica 11)

“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 11 NOMBRE:RODRIGO ERIKBORDA TO...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 1.- INTRODUCCIÓN Presentamosel informedel proyecto “GIBASLOCAS”llevadoacaboporun grupode es...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 3.- PLANILLA DE SUELDOS OCIAL GIBAS LOCAS Nº DENIT 404043834 Nº ID ENTIFICADOR DEL EMPLEADO...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” DPT.DEPRODUCCION 0,00 8 8748489 MARISCAL ROMERORAMON BOLIVIANA 13/09/1990 M CHEF 01/01/2015...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 4.- ORGRANIGRAMA GERENCIA DEP. DE PRODUCCION MANTENIMIENTO Y APOYO DEP. ADMINISTRATIVO Supe...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 5.- MANUAL DE FUNCIONES Departamento de administración y financiero. ♦ CARGO:GERENTE GENERAL
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO:CONTADOR
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO:RECEPCIONISTA ♣ Servira losvisitantes,saludándolos,dándoleslabienvenida,yanunciándo...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” g) La supervisiónde laobservanciade lanormativade seguridadprivadaaplicable. h) La responsa...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO: AYUDANTEDE COCINA El ayudante de cocinadebe cumplirlassiguientesfunciones:  Traba...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” Departamento De Comercialización Y Ventas
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO: ENCARGADODE PUBLICIDAD FUNCIONESPRINCIPALES 1) Definirunplanestratégicode Marketin...
“VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 15) Identificar,analizaryaplicaralternativasparapenetraciónydesarrollode Mercados mediante ...
  2. 2. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 11 NOMBRE:RODRIGO ERIKBORDA TORRICO CARRERA: ADMINISTRACIONDEEMPRESAS MAGISTER: JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GESTION: ll 2020 Cochabamba – Bolivia
  3. 3. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 1.- INTRODUCCIÓN Presentamosel informedel proyecto “GIBASLOCAS”llevadoacaboporun grupode estudiantesde la Carrera de Administración de Empresas de la materia Mercadotecnia V. Dicha materia tiene como objetivodara conocera los estudiantestodala informaciónacercadel Marketing de servicios,que a continuación hacemos mención a su definición: “El Marketingesunaactividad,conjuntode institucionesyprocesosparacrear,comunicar,entregary cambiar las ofertas que tengan valor para los consumidores, clientes, asociados y sociedades en general”. Dicha disciplinanosdiola posibilidadde ponerenpráctica todossus conceptosa travésdel proyecto “GIBASLOCAS”,enel cual se nosencomendóprepararymontarunrestaurantenfocadoenel servicio y venta del plato brochetas con el valor agregado de que este lleva insumos adicionales y otras características que dieron lugar a poner el nombre de GIBAS LOCAS. 2.- ANTECEDENTES. - En la materia de mercadotecnia V de la carrera de Administración de Empresas de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón a iniciativa del Mgr. Ramiro Zapata se ha decidido elaborar un documento La Empresa,trabajándose de una materiaenfocadaen el marketingde los servicios,se utilizarán libros, publicaciones, revistas, referencias de internet, para lograr el objetivo, así también se podrá utilizar prácticas de empresas de anteriores semestres y de empresas actuales funcionando en el medio o recurrir a métodos de casos. 3.- OBJETIVOS: OBJETIVO GENERAL. – La empresaGIBASLOCAStiene comoobjetivogeneralde brindarel mejorserviciotantode envíos como enel restaurante,lograndoidentificartodasaquellaspreferenciasque tienennuestrosclientes y podersatisfacerlaseficientemente. OBJETIVO ESPECIFICO. -  Presentarel mejorservicioencuantoal serviciode Delivery,reduciendoeltiempode entrega y una respuesta casi inmediata.  Tener la mejor calidad en la comida logrando siempre entregarlasen el tiempo propiciodel producto.
  5. 5. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 3.- PLANILLA DE SUELDOS OCIAL GIBAS LOCAS Nº DENIT 404043834 Nº ID ENTIFICADOR DEL EMPLEADORANTE EL MINISTERIO DETRABAJO Nº DEEMPLEAD OR (Caja de S PLANILLA DE SUELDOS YSALARIOS (En Bolivianos) CORRESPONDIENTE AL MES DEOCTUBRE 2020 Nº Docum ento de ide ntidad Ape llidos y nom bre s País de nacionalidad Fecha de nacim iento Sexo (V/M ) Ocupación que desem pe ña Fecha de ingre so Días pagados (Mes) (1) Ha be r bá s ic o (2 ) Bono de Antig üe da d (3 ) Bono de pro ducció n (6 ) Pago do minical y do m ing o tra ba ja do (7 ) Otro s bonos (8) TOTAL GANADO Sum a (1 a 7) (9 ) Aporte a las AFP s (10 ) RC-IVA (11) Otro s de scue nto s (12) TOTAL DESCUENTOS Sum a (9 a 11) (13) LÍQUIDO PAGABLE (12-8) (14) Firm a DPT. DE ADMINISTRACION 1 4445366 MONTAÑORIVERA ALEJANDRA BOLIVIANA 05/02/1991 F GERENTE GENERAL 01/01/2015 3 0 6000 247,5 4 6251,50 728,40 728,40 5523,10 2 3875642 RIVERA APAZA ERIK BOLIVIANA 06/11/1985 M CONTADOR GENERAL 01/04/2016 2 4 3000 4 3004,00 364,20 364,20 2639,80 3 8044023 SANCHESMENDO ZA VIVIAN BOLIVIANA 07/08/1981 F RECEPCIONISTA 01/06/2016 2 4 2500 4 2504,00 303,50 303,50 2200,50 4 5599964 RO SA CABRERA MARCO BOLIVIANA 08/06/1993 M JEFEDESEGURIDAD 01/01/2016 2 8 2500 4 2504,00 303,50 303,50 2200,50 5 5783939 ARCEPARRA EDUARDO BOLIVIANA 09/10/1995 M SEGURIDAD 1 01/03/2016 2 8 2000 4 2004,00 242,80 242,80 1761,20 6 4849393 MEJIA ALBA ALEX BOLIVIANA 10/06/1975 M ENCARGADODETRAJESDE BIOSEGURIDAD 01/01/2016 2 7 2000 4 2004,00 242,80 242,80 1761,20 7 3874849 PANOSORIVERA ALICIA BOLIVIANA 11/08/1985 F LIMPIEZA 01/01/2016 2 6 2000 4 2004,00 242,80 242,80 1761,20
  6. 6. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” DPT.DEPRODUCCION 0,00 8 8748489 MARISCAL ROMERORAMON BOLIVIANA 13/09/1990 M CHEF 01/01/2015 2 5 5500 248 158 4 5909,50 667,70 667,70 5241,80 9 9849494 VAZQUEZALBA GINA BOLIVIANA 14/04/1975 F AYUDANTEDECOCINA 01/05/2015 2 7 2500 248 175 4 2926,50 303,50 303,50 2623,00 10 8489494 LAZARTEMENDO ZA MONICA BOLIVIANA 15/05/1994 F JEFEDEMESEROS 01/06/2015 3 0 2500 248 178 4 2929,50 303,50 303,50 2626,00 11 64537839 MARIN MALDONADOALFONSO BOLIVIANA 16/04/1965 M MESEROS 01/07/2015 2 8 2000 248 158 4 2409,50 242,80 242,80 2166,70 DPT.DECOMERCIALIZACON 0,00 12 9849499 BALDERRAMA QUISBERT RODRIGO BOLIVIANA 18/04/1989 M ENCARGADO DE PUBLICIDAD 01/04/2016 2 8 3000 4 3004,00 364,20 364,20 2639,80 13 6848490 ALVARADO RO CHA ALVARO BOLIVIANA 19/04/1995 M CAJERO1 01/03/2015 2 8 2000 248 4 2251,50 242,80 242,80 2008,70 14 8954845 MARICAL ARCEMERY BOLIVIANA 20/04/1976 F CAJERO2 01/06/2015 2 9 2000 248 4 2251,50 242,80 242,80 2008,70 TOTALES 39500,00 1732,50 669,00 56,00 0,00 41957,50 4795,30 0,00 0,00 4795,30 37162,20 Michel Alejandra Guardia Reyes 154428976 CBBA NOMBRE DEL EMPLEADOR OREPRESENTANTE LEGAL DE DOC. DEID ENTID FIRMA FECH A 20/10/2020+A2
  7. 7. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 4.- ORGRANIGRAMA GERENCIA DEP. DE PRODUCCION MANTENIMIENTO Y APOYO DEP. ADMINISTRATIVO Supervisor de servicio Supervisor de uniformes Supervisor de producción Contabilidad Chef Cocinero mesero limpieza seguridad Salas de desinfección Encargado de uniformes de bioseguridad Mercadeo y publicidad DEP. DE VENTAS Supervisor de ventas Cajero 1 Cajero 2
  8. 8. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 5.- MANUAL DE FUNCIONES Departamento de administración y financiero. ♦ CARGO:GERENTE GENERAL
  9. 9. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO:CONTADOR
  10. 10. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO:RECEPCIONISTA ♣ Servira losvisitantes,saludándolos,dándoleslabienvenida,yanunciándolosde formaadecuada. ♣ Responder, registrarydevolverlasllamadasde teléfono,asícomode proporcionar la informaciónbásicasi esnecesaria. ♣ Mantenerla seguridad siguiendo los procesos y el control de acceso (monitorizándoloatravésde pantallas,pidiendoautorizaciones, etc.). ♣ Actualizarlascitasen el calendario, asícomomanteneral día lasreunionesy agendasnecesarias. ♣ Realizarotrastareas comoson el fotocopiado,laimpresiónde documentos,el fax, etc. ♦ CARGO: JEFE DE SEGURIDAD a) El análisisde situacionesde riesgoylaplanificaciónyprogramaciónde las actuacionesprecisasparala implantaciónyrealizaciónde losserviciosde seguridad privada. b) La organización,direccióne inspeccióndel personal yserviciosde seguridadprivada. c) La propuestade lossistemasde seguridadque resultenpertinentes,yel control de su funcionamientoymantenimiento,pudiendovalidarlosprovisionalmente hasta tanto se produzcala inspecciónyautorización,ensucaso,por parte de la Administración. d) El control de la formaciónpermanente delpersonalde seguridadque de ellos dependa,ylapropuestade laadopciónde las medidasoiniciativasadecuadaspara el cumplimientode dichafinalidad. e) La coordinaciónde losdistintosserviciosde seguridadque de ellosdependan, con actuacionespropiasde proteccióncivil ensituacionesde emergencia,catástrofe calamidadpública. f) La garantía de la colaboraciónde losserviciosde seguridadconlosde las correspondientesdependenciasde lasFuerzasyCuerposde Seguridad
  11. 11. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” g) La supervisiónde laobservanciade lanormativade seguridadprivadaaplicable. h) La responsabilidadsobre lacustodiayel trasladode armas de titularidadde la empresaa laque pertenezca,de acuerdoconla normativade armas y con loque reglamentariamentese determine. ♦ CARGO: LIMPIEZA  Baños limpiosybiensurtidos,pisossecosyfuncionandoCorrectamente.  Uniformeslimpios,escarapelasyzapatosbienlustrados.  Aseopersonal:pelocorto(hombres) orecogido(mujeres),bienpeinados,conuñas limpiasycortas,maquillaje nomuycargadoal igual que lafraganciaque utilicen. DEPARTAMENTO DE PRODUCCIÓN ♦ CARGO: CHEF
  13. 13. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO: AYUDANTEDE COCINA El ayudante de cocinadebe cumplirlassiguientesfunciones:  Trabaja bajolas órdenes del cocineroprincipal.  Realizatrabajossencillosymecánicos.  Se encarga de recibirla requisiciónde lamateriaprima,yde guardarla correctamente.  Se encarga de preparar lacomida para el personal.  Procesala materiaprimasegúnlasinstruccionesdel chef.  Se encarga de proporcionarlosgéneroscomocarnes,pollo,lomos,etc.  Se encarga de la limpiezade lacocina.  Preparalas salsas.  Se encarga del despachode lasórdenes
  15. 15. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” Departamento De Comercialización Y Ventas
  16. 16. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” ♦ CARGO: ENCARGADODE PUBLICIDAD FUNCIONESPRINCIPALES 1) Definirunplanestratégicode Marketing,acorde conlosobjetivosempresariales. 2) Establecerunmodelode evaluaciónencoordinaciónconlaGerenciade Ventas,que permitaconocerel avance y los resultadosde lasventas. 3) Realizaranálisisdel sectorde telecomunicacionesque incluyaClientes,Proveedores, Competencia,ServiciosSustitutosyalos posiblesingresantesal Mercado. 4) Estudiarlas TendenciasTecnológicascomoSoporte anuevosMercadosde Servicio enlosque puedaparticiparlaEmpresa. 5) Realizarplanesestratégicosde mercadeo,que permitanmodificacionesy adaptacionesparaoperaren diferentesambientes. 6) AnalizarydeterminarlaRentabilidadde losdiferentesServiciosque prestay/o prestarála Empresa. 7) Analizarel Comportamientode laDemandade losdiferentesserviciosque prestala empresa. 8) Formulare implementarpolíticas,que orientenlosestudiosde Mercado,Promoción y laborPublicitariade losserviciosque brindaobrindarála Empresa. 9) Realizarel análisiscualitativoycuantitativodel Mercado,de tal manera que se puedaproyectarla demandade losdistintosserviciosde telecomunicaciones. 10) Manteneruna estructuratarifariadinámicayflexible que respondaaloscambios que puedansuscitarse financieraoComercialmente. 11) Elaborar Escenariosfuturosde acuerdoa losdiferentesestadosposiblesdel entorno. 12) Elaborar y dar seguimientoalosplanesde Comercializaciónde losServiciosactuales y futurosque proporcionaralaEmpresa. 13) Elaborar y aplicarplanesde descuentosflexiblesypersonalizados. 14) PublicitaryPromocionarlosdiferentesserviciosque prestaoprestaralaempresa.
  17. 17. “VER-ACTUAR-LOGRAR-SOBREVIVIR” 15) Identificar,analizaryaplicaralternativasparapenetraciónydesarrollode Mercados mediante laintroducciónde nuevosServiciosylautilizaciónde laRedexistente. 16) DefinirEstrategiasde Comercialización.
