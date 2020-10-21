Practica 9 ,merca 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 9 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA: ADMINISTRACIONDEEMPRESAS MAGISTER: JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GESTION: ll 2020 Cochabamba – Bolivia
  2. 2. 9.- RESUMEN DE LA PELICULA THE CORPORATION (Muchas personasse pierdenlaspequeñasalegríasmientrasaguardanlagran felicidad.) Pearl S.Buck REPORTE The Corporation es un documental canadiense rodado en 2003 que documenta el paso en las sociedades modernas del derecho a la propiedad privada a la creación de la empresa privada, lasentidadesconmáspoderenelmundoylaimportanciade undetalle jurídicoque lasprotege: el haber sidoreconocidascomopersonasjurídicasy poderactuar como cualquierotrapersona a efectoslegales, loquepermitióalospropietariosdelasgrandesempresasgozarde inmunidad jurídica ante los problemas causados por las corporaciones. The Corporation esuntrabajotancríticocomobuendocumentadosobre eladvenimientode las corporaciones como la institución dominante en el mundo tras la II Guerra Mundial y su evolución como entidadesjurídicas con un común denominador a lo largo de su historia: la búsquedade beneficiosacortoplazopara contentara losauténticospropietariosde lasfirmas, los grandes accionistas y su regular demanda de dividendos bursátiles. Se agradece laparticipaciónenel documentalde personasde grantallaintelectual queabordan losprincipalesaspectospolémicosde lasgrandescorporaciones:ladificultadde ponercotaasu poder, la falta de control ante algunas actividades empresariales que causan efectos directos sobre la saludhumanay el medioambiente olospeligrosque suponedejaralasempresasque se regulenasímismas,enlugarde abordarlosprincipalesproblemasqueéstascausanmediante una legislación actualizada y crítica con la situación actual en el mundo. Entre las aportaciones al documental, destacan las de JeremyRifkin, profesor de la escuela de negocios Wharton, asesor de variosgobiernos y autor de librostan influyentes como El fin del trabajo o La economía del hidrógeno; Noam Chomsky, profesor emérito del Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts -MIT- y a su vez influyente autor y teórico de campos como la filosofía,lasemióticayel lenguaje;Naomi Klein,periodistayautora del librosobre el poderde las marcas No logo; el recientemente desaparecido Nobel de Economía Milton Friedman; o Michael Moore -no hace falta presentar a Moore, gracias a su gusto por la promoción y a su entrada en la cultura popular con sus documentales-. La corporación, una persona jurídica ante la ley La corporación moderna, que parte del reconocimiento de su carácter de persona jurídica por parte del mundoanglosajón,asícomo su comportamientoante lasociedaddurante lasúltimas décadas, son abordados con detalle en un trabajo documental que, pese a contar con una versión comercial de 165 minutos, fue ofrecida al público canadiense a través de la Televisión de Ontario (Estado más poblado y rico de Canadá) en su versión extendida de varias horas en distintos capítulos.
  3. 3. Hay tiempoensemejante metraje paraabordar con hondura complotsdel mundocorporativo contra algunos gobiernos estadounidenses; la relación entre las grandes empresas estadounidensesyeuropeasconel advenimientodel fascismo,losdesmanesdelTercerReichy la Solución Final (el exterminio de millones de seres humanos pudo ser calculado de modo milimétrico gracias al uso de máquinas de cálculo, predecesoras de los actuales ordenadores, vendidas por IBM al gobierno nazi), y también de la creación de Fanta por Coca-Cola para intentarcoparel gusto de la Alemania nazi, otra gran perla olvidada por los libros de historia. Ford y Opel (perceneciente, entonces y ahora, a la estadounidense General Motors) prosiguieronconsuactividadindustrial durantetodalaguerraenAlemania,algoque nodebería sorprender dada la personal amistad entre, por ejemplo, Henry Ford y Adolf Hitler. Tambiénse explicael usode hormonasdelcrecimientosobre lasvacasestadounidensespese al daño sobre la salud humana y de los animales, que llevó a Canadá y a la UE a prohibir este productode Monsanto,que sinembargohapodidoseguircomercializándoloenEstadosUnidos. Un grupo de periodistas de la cadena televisiva Fox, controlada por el magnate australiano nacionalizado estadounidense Rupert Murdoch, simpatizante de las doctrinas neoconservadoras,fue presionadoporMonsantoylosequipospublicitariosde Fox paraque no emitieranunseriotrabajoperiodísticosobre losdañosproducidospor el uso de estahormona sobre las vacas. The Corporation tienetiempoparahablarsobre laexplotaciónde trabajadoresenpaísespobres con legislacioneslaboralesdébiles,inexistentesocorruptas,asícomode losbeneficiososque la denuncia pública de determinadas actividades tiene sobre la actitud de las corporaciones. Finalmente, se aborda la llamada responsabilidad social corporativa y los riesgos que tiene de convertirse enunaoperaciónde maquillaje beneficiosaparalasgrandesempresas,de noexistir legislacionesque protejana losconsumidoresylostrabajadoresde todo el mundo,el derecho de los animales y el medio ambiente. CONCLUSIONES TheCorporation deberíaconvertirseensesiónaudiovisualparalosestudiantesde secundariade los paísesricos. Tambiénpara los diputados,gobernantesyfuncionariosde losmismospaíses. Es un documental bastante esencial y se debe de aplicar.

