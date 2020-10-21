Practica 3 merca 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 3 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA:ADMINISTRACIONDE...
la mente del estratega "Si no se mide, no se puede administrar" - Peter Drucker" Introducción Michael Eugene Porter, me...
defendió la idea de la importancia de que las empresas para prosperar deben primero superar a sus contrincantes. Para cons...
Se ha considerado que la fuente principal de la ventaja competitiva en costes se deriva del efecto experiencia el cual tie...
Características del mercado: Son la variedad de necesidades y gustos por parte de los consumidores que puede permitir l...
https://youtu.be/xIkdB2UNjp0 Este video nos muestra de forma de tallada de que se trata el tema además de mostrar ejemplo ...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 3 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA:ADMINISTRACIONDE EMPRESAS MAGISTER:JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GESTION:ll 2020 Cochabamba – Bolivia
  2. 2. 3. la mente del estratega “Si no se mide, no se puede administrar” - Peter Drucker” Introducción Michael Eugene Porter, mejor conocido como Michael Porter (23 de mayo de 1947), economista, investigador y conferencista. Nació en Ann Arbor, Michigan, Estados Unidos. Debido a la profesión de su padre, Oficial de la Armada, estuvo en varias partes del mundo. La preparatoria la realizó en New Jersey. Era amante de los deportes, practicó golf, futbol americano, béisbol. Fue llamado para participar en el equipo de la NCAA. Pero su ingreso a la universidad obstaculizó dicho evento. Entró a la universidad de Princeton a estudiar Ingeniería Mecánica y Aeroespacial. De ahí, trabajó en la Armada de Estados Unidos, incentivado por su padre, alcanzando el rango de capitán. Supo que este mundo no era al que quería pertenecer el resto de su vida. Por ello, en 1971 se retiró para iniciar un master en administración de empresas en la Universidad de Harvard y, luego, empezó un doctorado en economía empresarial en la misma universidad. En 1984 fue cofundador de una firma de consultoría en administración y estrategia que se llamó Monitor Group. Posteriormente, escribió su primer artículo, llamado, Cómo las fuerzas competitivas dan forma a la estrategia, fue publicada en Harvard Business Review. En este artículo expuso su Modelo de las Cinco Fuerzas, se ha convertido en una herramienta fundamental para cualquier estudiante de administración. Desarrollo Porter acuñó un modelo teórico que definió las actividades que debe desarrollar una empresa para maximizar la creación de valor añadido al cliente final, esta operación debe minimizar los costes. Este nombre fue dado por Porter debido a que consideró cada actividad comoun eslabón de una cadena, en la cual paso a paso se va añadiendo valor al producto. Porter tuvo una inclinación y gusto por la escritura. El siguiente libro fue La Ventaja Competitiva de las Naciones (1990), en este libro realizó un análisis comparativo y detallado sobre las variables competitivas de diversos países y las regiones. Demostró que la competitividad estaba relacionada con la abundancia y la calidad de los factores de producción, así como de las condiciones de la demanda y de la estrategia, la estructura y la rivalidad de las empresas, esta hipótesis fue conocida como el “diamante de Porter». Como mencionamos anteriormente fue un economista muy entregado y apasionado por la escritura, por ello, su producción posee más de 18 libros y alrededor de 125 artículos sobre estrategia corporativa y competitividad. Ejerció como profesor en la Escuela de Negocios de Harvard y directo del Instituto para la Estrategia y Competitividad. Sus enseñanzas inspiran muchos cursos sobre estrategia y competitividad en escuelas de administración y negocios en todo el mundo. Durante sus cátedras y conferencias
  3. 3. defendió la idea de la importancia de que las empresas para prosperar deben primero superar a sus contrincantes. Para conseguir esto los gerentes no solo deben invertir tiempo y dinero para hacerse a productos de última tecnología, sino que además de apostar por iniciativas que le den un valor añadido al cliente Las estrategias genéricas de Porter describen comouna compañía puede lograr ventaja competitiva frente a sus competidores obteniendo un rendimiento superior al de ellos. Para ello diferencia dos ventajas competitivas (bajos costes y diferenciación), que se pueden dividir en tres o cuatro mediante la segmentación de mercado. La base fundamental para obtener esa rentabilidad superior es lograr una ventaja competitiva sostenida, y para ello se debe seguir una estrategia empresarial. En el año 1980, Michael Porter busca mejorar la teoría de la ventaja comparativa, que al aconsejar a los países a especializarse en el producto o servicio donde tuvieran ventaja comparativa o absoluta, podría relegar a algunos países a especializarse en producción del sector primario, entrando en una espiral de bajos salarios y poca generación de riqueza. Porter definió tres tipos de ventajas competitivas a las que puede aspirar una compañía. Estas ventajas competitivas pueden conseguirse en el ámbito de toda la industria:  Liderazgo en costes.  Diferenciación de producto.  Segmentación de mercado. La segmentación de mercado, aunque no es considerada una ventaja competitiva más, es mencionada, ya que simplemente utiliza una de las otras dos ventajas competitivas, pero en un ámbito más reducido del mercado, industria o país. Una estrategia competitiva es un conjunto de acciones ofensivas y/o defensivas que se ponen en marchapara lograr una posición ventajosa frente al resto de los competidores. El objetivo de la estrategia es consolidar una ventaja competitiva que se sostenga a lo largo del tiempo, y redunde en una mayor rentabilidad. Liderazgo en costes Una empresa logra el liderazgo en costes cuando tiene costes inferiores a los de sus competidores para un producto o servicio semejante o comparable en calidad. Gracias a la ventaja en costes la empresa consigue rebajar sus precios hasta anular el margen de su competidor. La estrategia de liderazgo en costes es recomendable cuando:  El producto está estandarizado (se ofrecen muchos productos iguales en calidad y precio), y es ofrecido por múltiples oferentes o empresas.  Existen pocas maneras de conseguir la diferenciación de productos (tratar de hacer que tu producto sea percibido y aporte diferentes características al comprador), que sean significativas. Fuentes de la ventaja competitiva en costes
  4. 4. Se ha considerado que la fuente principal de la ventaja competitiva en costes se deriva del efecto experiencia el cual tiene su origen en el efecto aprendizaje.  El efecto aprendizaje consiste en que el tiempo de fabricación de una unidad de producto disminuye conforme se va produciendo mayor número de unidades de ese producto. Esta disminución del tiempo de realización supone una disminución en los costes unitarios de la mano de obra directa y del producto.  El efecto experiencia provoca que la experiencia acumulada por la empresa disminuya en términos unitarios el coste real del valor añadido total de la empresa. El efecto experiencia constituye una fuerte barrera de entrada para los nuevos competidores y una ventaja competitiva sólida para la empresa que acumula más efecto experiencia. También, el efecto de las economías de escala y economías de alcance constituye a una mayor ventaja competitiva y por tanto mayores barreras de entrada. Diferenciación de productos Se dice que una empresa tiene una ventaja competitiva en diferenciación de producto cuando ofrece un producto o servicio que, siendo comparable con el de otra empresa, tiene ciertos atributos o características que lo hacen que sea percibido como único por los clientes. Por ello, los clientes están dispuestos a pagar más para obtener un producto de una empresa que de otra. En general, puede decirse que para un producto que es simple y que es producido con una técnica específica estandarizada, las oportunidades de diferenciación son reducidas. Por el contrario, a mayor complejidad y variedad de las características de los productos, mayores son las posibilidades de obtener una ventaja competitiva de diferenciación. La estrategia de diferenciación de producto resulta más adecuada cuando se dan alguna de las siguientes circunstancias:  Los clientes otorgan una especial importancia a aspectos tales como la calidad, o utilizan el producto para diferenciarse socialmente.  Las características distintivas son difíciles de imitar, al menos con rapidez y de manera económica. La empresa que quiere tener éxito con una estrategia de diferenciación de productos debe asumir esfuerzos importantes para mejorar la oferta de los competidores. Fuentes de diferenciación de productos Una empresa puede diferenciar su oferta a los clientes en un gran número de formas. Las variables sobre las que se puede construir la ventaja en diferenciación se relacionan con las características técnicas de un producto, con las características de sus mercados, con las características de la propia empresa o con otras variables difícilmente clasificables como es el tiempo o la atención a los criterios de responsabilidad. Las variables para la diferenciación de productos son: 1. Las características del producto, como el tamaño, la forma, su tecnología, fiabilidad, seguridad, consistencia, durabilidad, servicio pre-venta y post-venta.
  5. 5. 2. Características del mercado: Son la variedad de necesidades y gustos por parte de los consumidores que puede permitir la diferenciación. 3. Características de la empresa: Son la forma en la cual la empresa concibe o realiza sus negocios, la forma en que se relaciona con sus clientes, la identidad, estilo, valores o reputación y prestigio frente a los clientes. 4. Otras variables para la diferenciación: Otras dos variables adicionales son el tiempo y la atención a criterios de responsabilidad social. Segmentación de mercado La estrategia de segmentación de mercado busca que las compañías conozcan los comportamientos de la gente a la hora de consumir un producto o servicio y así ofrecerles lo que realmente necesitan. Trata de conseguir que las empresas se centren en unos cuantos mercados objetivo en lugar de tratar de apuntar a todos. Conclusiones Los líderes en costos deben preocuparse por el cambio tecnológico capaz de anular las inversiones pasadas en economías de escala o aprendizaje acumulado. En una economía cada día más global, el liderazgo en los costos es particularmente vulnerable a los nuevos ingresantes de otras partes del mundo que pueden aprovechar los costos más bajos de los factores. Bibliografía 1. https://historia-biografia.com/la-mente-del-estratega/ 2. https://cepymenews.es/las-3-estrategias-competitivas-genericas-de-michael-porter 3.https://www.titular.com/blog/las-estrategias-genericas-de-michael-porter-plan-de- marketing 4. https://www.gestiopolis.com/cuales-son-las-tres-estrategias-genericas-de-porter/ 5. https://www.gestiopolis.com/cuales-son-las-tres-estrategias-genericas-de-porter/ Videos https://youtu.be/z4tIcAX5z9g Porter muestraestrategias interesantes sobre los costos y su relación con lo tecnológico.
  6. 6. https://youtu.be/xIkdB2UNjp0 Este video nos muestra de forma de tallada de que se trata el tema además de mostrar ejemplo de que como funcionan las diversas estrategias.

