Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 13 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA:ADMINISTRACIOND...
13. La Meta “Todo aquello que funciona tiene su mejora” -Abraham Lincoln” 1.introduccion La película la meta, trata sobre ...
1) los cuellos de botella que son aquellos cuya capacidad es menor o igual a la demanda; que en el caso de los niños cuand...
No cabe la menor duda de que Con la identificación y adecuada gestión de las restricciones se consiguen mejoras significat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Practica 13, merca 5

16 views

Published on

resumen de la pelicula "la Meta"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Practica 13, merca 5

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 13 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA:ADMINISTRACIONDE EMPRESAS MAGISTER:JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GESTION:ll 2020 Cochabamba – Bolivia
  2. 2. 13. La Meta “Todo aquello que funciona tiene su mejora” -Abraham Lincoln” 1.introduccion La película la meta, trata sobre una empresa manufacturera, que tiene problemas de eficiencia, problemas con las máquinas y retrasos en los pedidos, esto lleva a que nuestro protagonista, el gerente de planta, sea citado por su jefe (el vicepresidente de la división de la empresa) para analizar que está pasando, eso lleva a que el gerente de planta tenga 3 meses para obtener utilidades sobre la situación actual de la empresa, y así él se aventura a investigar cómo solucionar el problema. 2.Desarrollo En todo este cuestionamiento se viene a su cabeza su profesor de física el señor Jonah quien le sirve de guía en todo el proceso para la recuperación de su planta, este profesor mediante preguntas hace que Alex analice su situación y que trate el mismo de encontrar cuales son las causas de los problemas, en el primer encuentro entre ellos discuten acerca de cuál es la verdadera meta de la planta y Alex luego de pensarlo y repensarlo descubre que la meta real de su organización manufacturera es ganar dinero y que por lo tanto todo aquello que lo conduzca a esa meta es productivo La orientación de Jonah le facilita los parámetros de su meta, y la meta de ganar dinero son: Para aumentar las utilidades: 1) Aumentar el throughput. 2) Bajar el nivel de inventarios. 3) Reducir los gastos de operación. Evaluando las acciones y las ideas ¿Cuál es el impacto en? 1) ¿El throughput? 2) ¿En el inventario? 3) ¿En los gastos de operación? Después de una salida con su hijo a un campamento y luego de analizar la teoría del profesor respecto al “cuello de botella” al analizar situaciones con los demás niños, se da cuenta de lo q su profesor se referia.
  3. 3. 1) los cuellos de botella que son aquellos cuya capacidad es menor o igual a la demanda; que en el caso de los niños cuando iban caminando el cuello de botella era uno gordito que tenía un paso más lento y que retrasaba a todos los que iban detrás de él. 2) los que no son cuellos de botella que son aquellos cuya capacidad es mayor que la demanda. El profesor luego de guiar a su alumno respecto a todo sobre su empresa, en una historia fácil de comprender ayudándonos a comprender como debemos tratar las limitaciones del sistema o cuellos de botellas. Este concepto de la meta seria: Contrariamente a lo que parece, en toda empresa existen sólo unas pocas restricciones que le impiden ganar más dinero. Restricción no es sinónimo de recurso escaso. Es imposible tener una cantidad infinita de recursos. Las restricciones, lo que le impide a una organización alcanzar su más alto desempeño en relación a su Meta, son en general criterios de decisión erróneos. El TOC (teoría de las limitaciones) propone los siguientes recursos para gestionar una empresa: Paso 1 – identificar las restricciones de la empresa Paso 2 – aprovechar todos los recursos. Paso 3 – establecer prioridades Paso 4 – elevar las restricciones de la empresa Paso 5 – Volver al Paso 1 Como La Meta es ganar dinero, no ahorrarlo, la pregunta fundamental es: “¿Cómo podemos hacer mucho más, y mejor, con los recursos que tenemos?” en lugar de “¿Cómo podemos hacer con menos recursos lo mismo que estamos haciendo ahora?”. El proceso es siempre el mismo, independientemente de cuál sea la restricción. 3.conclusion Se puede señalar entonces que TOC se está aplicando con éxito en muchos países y en todos los aspectos de la actividad empresarial: operaciones (bienes y servicios), Supply Chain Management, gestión de proyectos, toma de decisiones, marketing y ventas, gestión estratégica y recursos humanos.
  4. 4. No cabe la menor duda de que Con la identificación y adecuada gestión de las restricciones se consiguen mejoras significativas en poco tiempo.

×