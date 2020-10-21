Practica 12, merca 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 12 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA: ADMINISTRACIONDEEMPRESAS MAGISTER: JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GESTION: ll 2020 Cochabamba – Bolivia
  2. 2. 12. Amazon “La filosofíade unaescuelaenunageneración,serálafilosofíade gobiernode lasiguiente”- AbrahamLincoln” 1. Introducción AmazonyAlibabasondosde lasempresasmásimportantesdel mundoylaslíderesdelcomercio electrónico. Al rey del comercio electrónico, Amazon, le ha salido un fuerte competidor. Alibaba viene pisando fuerte el acelerador y con una estrategia clara y definida con el claro objetivo de desbancar a la firma de Jeff Bezos. En el mercado español, y por ende, en el europeo, ya ha comenzado la ardua batalla. El mercadoeuropeohace muchoque esobjetode deseoporparte de losgrandesjugadoresdel comercio electrónico. Alibaba lleva años buscando la mejor forma de adentrarse en este mercado en el que, como no podía ser de otra forma, Amazon es el rey indiscutible. 2. Desarrollo La estadounidense Amazony lachina Alibaba, lasdos empresasmásimportantesenel mundo de comercio electrónico se han enfrascado en una batalla para conquistar el primer lugar la corona de este negocio. Las ventas minoristas de e-commerce en todo el mundo sumaron 2.3 billones de dólares y se prevé que losingresosde este negociocrecerána4.88 billonesde dólaresen2021, de acuerdo con datosrecopiladosporStatista,que indicaque las comprasenlíneaesunade lasactividades más popularesentodo el mundo.En China el 19% de todas las ventasminoristasse hicierona través de internet en 2016. ¿Quiénesquiénen el e-commerce? Alibabadebutóenbolsaapenashace cuatroañoscon una OfertaPúblicaInicial (OPI) de 21,800 millonesde dólares (mdd), la mayor OPI de la historia de Wall Street, desde entonces su valor ha aumentado con fuerza. El valor de capitalizaciónde Alibaba es de poco más de 480,000 millones de dólares, lo que la posiciona como una de las empresas más valiosas del mundo. Hace unos días, Alibaba presentósu reporte de resultadosfinancieros del primer trimestre de este año, el cual fue mejor a lo esperado por el consenso de los analistas. Los ingresostotalesde lafirma,comandadapor Jack Ma, crecieron61% anual a 9,873 mddy el flujo de efectivo sumó 15,800 millones de dólares (mdd). Por otrolado,Alibabaoperaenvariossitiosde comercioelectrónicodirigidosadiferentestipos de vendedores. Taobao de Alibaba es uno de los mercados más rentables del grupo y es
  3. 3. responsable de más del 80% de las ventas de Alibaba. Sin embargo, el modo de operación de ambas compañías se ve similar a primera vista, son bastante diferentes. Alibaba no participa en ventas directas y no posee almacenes como Amazon. Simplemente ayudan a las pequeñas empresas y fabricantes de marca a llegar a los consumidores. Amazon opera en una plataforma en línea administrada que se parece a una tienda tradicional pero ejerce control sobre la experiencia del cliente.1 Alibaba apuesta por abrir la plataforma a más vendedores y marcas locales Cambio de estrategia No envano,la imagende lacompañía, tantoennuestropaís como enel restode Europa,esla de una plataformadedicadaala ventade productoschinosa travésde suplataforma AliExpress,conpreciosmuyeconómicos.Sinembargo,enlosúltimosseis meseshapuestoen marcha una campaña con laque busca abrir laplataformaa más vendedoresymarcaslocales. Con ellobuscanreplicarsumodelode negociode centros comercialesvirtualesque tantoéxito lesha dadoen Chinay que supone másde la mitadde lasventasonline enel paísasiático. Con este objetivo,AlibabahapuestosusmirasenEspañae Italiapara desembarcarenEuropa, así como en Rusiay Turquía,para hacerde puente entre EuropayAsia,ysituándose entre sus principalesmercados. El avance experimentadoenEspañapone enevidencialaestrategiade lacompañíaque aspira a doblarsu base de clientesyalcanzarlos2.000 millonesde personasen2036. Sinduda,un dato nada desdeñable teniendoencuentaque lapoblaciónmundial se sitúaentornoalos 7.500 millonesde habitantes. Amazon ingresa diez veces más que Alibaba, pero acorta distancias A falta de conocer los datos globales de negocio correspondientes a 2019, vemos que el año anterior, esto es, en 2018, en lo que a comercio electrónico se refiere, Amazon consiguió 183.000 millonesdedólares,mientrasqueAlibabaobtuvo11.000 millonesde dólares.Sinduda, una gran diferencia. En cloud y suscripciones, las diferencias también son notales.Tan solo se asemejanlosnegociospublicitariosde ambascompañíasya que la plataformachinaingresóen 2018 un total de 9.300 millones de dólares, similar a los 10.100 millones de Amazon. Sumandoel negocioglobalde grupo,Amazoningresadiezvecesmásque Alibaba,peroel rápido crecimiento del gigante chino acortando diferencias empieza a inquietar a muchos, especialmente en el sector retail que tanto han revolucionado ambas. Los retos futuros Con todos estos movimientos enmarcados en una estrategia más amplia de expansiónglobal, Alibaba confía que cada vez más negocios se unan a su plataforma de comercio electrónico y desbancar a Amazon como el líder absoluto del e-commerce.2
  4. 4. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre Amazon y Alibaba? En esta región del planeta, es harto conocido el dominiode Amazon en el rubro de ventas de artículosonline,sinembargo,enlaregiónoriental se encuentrael giganteAlibaba,queseríaasí la competencia directa en el rubro de comercio electrónico. Sin embargo, entre ambas plataformas hay diferencias considerables, y acá te la vamos a explicar. Para empezar,por la cantidadde volumende transacciones,Alibabavende másque Amazony eBay juntos. El comercio al por menor, a los que los dos gigantes se dedican, representa un porcentaje elevadode todalafacturacióndel comercioelectrónicomundial.Perolasdiferencias están en el cómo venden los productos ambas empresas. Mientras Amazon busca vender la mayoría de sus productos directamente al consumidor, compitiendoconotrasmarcasmás pequeñas,Alibabasimplementeactúacomounaplataforma que conecta comerciantes y consumidores así como grandes marcas y minoristas. Amazon comenzó como Alibaba, pero pasó de ofrecer una plataforma a tiendas físicas o electrónicas donde poder vender, a ser la propia Amazon quien fuese el vendedor. “La diferencia entre Amazony nosotrosesque Amazonesmás como un imperio(todolocontrolanellosmismos,la compray laventa) ynosotrosqueremosserunecosistema”,afirmaelfundadorde Alibaba,Jack Ma.3 El secreto de la competencia entre Amazon y Alibaba Detrás de la supremacía por el e-commerce entre Amazon y Alibaba se esconde la batalla comercial entre Estados Unidos y China Porcada empresaestadounidensehayunade origenchinoenel mundo.Cincoañosdespuésde la llegada de Amazon al e-commerce llegó Alibaba con la intención de robarle la corona. En 1997, la empresafundadaporJeff BezosdebutóenlaBolsaylagigante tecnológicade China no dudó en seguir sus pasos e incursionó en el mercado bursátil 17 años después. Desde ese entonces,el ritmode competenciaque mantienenhasidomuy fuerte,perono suficiente para declarar a un vencedor,yaque ambas compañías se han ganado la preferenciade losusuarios en combates limpios Tanto AlibabacomoAmazon se apoyan enuna posiciónde fuerzacomo lo son Chinay Estados Unidos, pero a medida que esos países les van quedando pequeños para expandirse, las multinacionalesse adentranennuevosterritorios,endondelaposibilidaddeque se encuentren y choquen es inminente. La guerra comercial entre las dos principales potencias del mundo no solo ha afectado a la economíade diversospaíses,tambiénalosinversionistasylasgrandesempresastecnológicas. La luchaporlasupremacíanoquedósoloentre ChinayEstadosUnidos,lasprincipalesempresas de comercioelectrónicoque losrepresentan,AlibabayAmazon,tambiénhanprotagonizadoun combate silencioso, pero letal al momento de ganar mercado.4
  5. 5. Alibaba, el Amazon chino Para liberarse de lacontenciónestadounidense,China,en2013, lanzó(orelanzó) el majestuoso proyecto de las Nuevas Rutas de la Seda u OBOR (One Belt, One Road). Un complejo de rutas comercialesque permitiríana Pekínlibrarse del yugo estadounidense yexpandirsuinfluencia, tanto comercial como política. El alter ego de Amazon en China es Alibaba, AliExpress en su versión para el extranjero. "Hace másde 30 años,solíadecirque si perdíamoslaoportunidadde vendernuestrosproductos a losEstados Unidos,habríamos perdidopara siempre laposibilidadde darnosa conocer enel mercado global. Hoy, sin embargo, les digo a la gente que si no colocan sus productos en el mercado chino, perderán su partido con el futuro", dijo Jack Ma, fundador de Alibaba. El marketplace chino factura 39.900 millones de dólares y alcanza un valor de mercado de 390.000 millones. Cuenta con 576 millones de clientes, frente a los 300 millones de Amazon. Emplea directamente a 50.000 personas. Pocas, porque es un intermediario. No controla el almacenamiento de mercancías, el abastecimiento y el envío. Según Ma: "La diferencia entre nosotros y Amazon es que ellos son un imperio que controla, compra y vende. Nosotros queremos ser un ecosistema".5 3.Conclusiones Dado la investigacióndel trabajoeste temafue y es interesante yaque las las dosaplicaciones sonlosreyesdel comercioelectrónico nosmuestralasventajasylasdiferenciasque tienecada uno tanto como las oportunidades que te logra brindar. La meta de estas compañías se ha centrado en los servicios financieros; de nube; inteligencia artificial; atracción del mejor talento, y el comercio minorista, sin embargo, la falta de un acuerdoentre el gobiernoestadounidense ychinoharepercutidoenel crecimientoyobjetivos que ambos quieren alcanzar 4.Bibliografía 1. https://www.altonivel.com.mx/empresas/amazon-alibaba-rey-del-ecommerce/ 2. https://www.muycanal.com/2020/01/15/alibaba-vs-amazon 3. https://blog.personal.com.py/cual-es-la-diferencia-entre-amazon-y-alibaba/ 4. https://www.reporteindigo.com/indigonomics/el-secreto-de-la-competencia-entre-amazon- y-alibaba-ecomerce-capitalizacion-bolsa-competencia/ 5. https://retina.elpais.com/retina/2019/04/04/tendencias/1554372125_820338.html
  6. 6. 5. Videos https://youtu.be/em8OMCGnq6s Este video tiene una excelente explicación ademasde que nos indica verdaderamente de que trata cada uno y la competencia que tienen en el comercio . https://youtu.be/w2aOaScow-E es una manera interesante ves las diferencias y competencias que tienen cada uno

