Practica 10 marca 5

UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 10 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA: ADMINISTRACION...
10. DESEMPEÑO EMOCIONES Y CREATIVIDAD ‘‘El poderde la imaginaciónnos hace infinitos” (JohnMuir) 1. INTRODUCCION La creativ...
Científica Aplicael ingenioyel talentoenla investigaciónde nuevosconocimientos,aprovechalasfelices ocurrenciasencualquierf...
2. Asegurarun ambiente abierto ycreativo.Esimportante estimularlaparticipación,porlo que hay que evitarlacrítica de laside...
Espontaneidad.Laapariciónde lacreatividadsueleserespontánea,esdecir,noplanificada,y conduce a lo que muchosdenominan“inspi...
Consumocultural.Hábitosde consumode culturacomo lalectura,ir al cine,ir a museosy exposiciones,conciertos,etc.tiene unefec...
Estas emocionesbásicassonparte del desarrollonatural de cadaserhumanoyson igualespara todos, independientemente del entorn...
La respiración se vuelve superficial e irregular. El miedo es un legado evolutivo que tiene un evidente valor de supervive...
despuésde sentirenojo,entoncespasamosalatristeza.Estosignificaque buscamosresolverel problema utilizando otras herramienta...
Los programasque van dirigidosa"enseñar"aresolvercreativamente losproblemassimilares a las que se habían presentadoenlos a...
¿Cómo ser más creativo? Hay ciertas cosas que puedes hacer para despertar la creatividad. Cuida tu cerebro para generar me...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE ECONOMIA Práctica 10 NOMBRE: RODRIGO ERIK BORDA TORRICO CARRERA: ADMINISTRACIONDEEMPRESAS MAGISTER: JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GESTION: ll 2020 Cochabamba – Bolivia
  2. 2. 10. DESEMPEÑO EMOCIONES Y CREATIVIDAD ‘‘El poderde la imaginaciónnos hace infinitos” (JohnMuir) 1. INTRODUCCION La creatividadesunprocesodinámico,esunafuerzavivaycambiante del serhumano;esdecir, es el motor del desarrollo personal y ha sido la base del progreso de toda cultura. La creatividadesunelementoindispensable de todoserhumano;graciasa han evolucionadoy se han desarrollado la sociedad, los individuos y las organizaciones. En este trabajo estudiarás los conceptos de creatividad dentro del ámbito de la psicología (la cienciaque más lo ha estudiado).Asimismo,conocerásalgunastécnicasque te ayudarán a ser más creativo, con miras a su aplicación en tu desempeño profesional. Todas las emociones juegan una parte muy importante en nuestras vidas, tanto en las emociones positivas como las emocionesnegativas. Peroen esta ocasión nos vamos a centrar en las positivas, que beneficios conlleva e incluso que adversidades podemos tener. 2. DESARROLLO Tipos de creatividad De acuerdocon Longoria(2004), se distinguenvariostiposde creatividad,entre losque se encuentranlosque veremosacontinuación. Pulsaencada conceptopara desplegarlainformación.Al pulsarenotro,el desplegadovolverá a su posicióninicial. Plástica Se relacionacon lasformas,colores,texturas,proporcionesyvolúmenes,se manifiestaen artesvisualescomoarquitectura, esculturaypintura,e inclusoenotrasactividades relacionadasconlosespacios,comolacinematografía,laproduccióntelevisiva,lacoreografía, entre otros. Fluente Es la creatividadde lossentimientos,losafectosylasactitudes;enellapredominanlosvalores, losanhelosylossueños,loimaginativo,el simbolismoyel espírituquimérico,loreligiosoylo místico. Filosófica Este tipode creatividadpuede florecerenlageneralizacióndelconocimientoe interpretación del mundo,porejemplo: ⋅ Un modoconceptual de pensar,que transformalasimágenesensímbolos. ⋅ Una aplicaciónde comparaciones,metáforasyanalogías. ⋅ Un refinamientode lacienciaque alumbrael caminode lahumanidad.
  3. 3. Científica Aplicael ingenioyel talentoenla investigaciónde nuevosconocimientos,aprovechalasfelices ocurrenciasencualquierfase del métodoynosóloal elaborarlashipótesisoal generar opcionesde solución,comopudiese pensarse superficialmente. Inventiva Es la aplicacióntalentosade las ideas,lasteoríasylosrecursosa la soluciónde losproblemas del quehacerordinario.Nose limitaal diseñode utensilios,herramientasoaparatos,sinoque abarca organizacionesyprocesosque lleganaconstituirse enmétodos.A todoel conjunto producidopuede llamársele tecnología. Social Es la creatividadenlasrelacioneshumanas;generalasorganizacionese institucionesatravés de cuyo funcionamientose optimizalaconvivenciapacíficayproveedoraentre losgruposde la sociedad.Sumetaesla excelenciaenlaconvivenciafeliz,enel bienestargeneral yparticulary enla obtencióndel biencomún. Técnicas para el desarrollode la creatividad Se puedenempleardiversastécnicasparadesarrollarlacreatividad.A continuación,se presentanalgunas: Lluviade ideas Podríamosdecirque una de las dinámicasprincipalesparadesarrollarlacreatividadesla conocidalluviade ideas,lacual nospermite partirde lanada y al externarpensamientosal azar, generaráideaspolarizadasque nosllevarán atenerclaridadenlosobjetivosque se tengan. Esta técnicaparte de la premisade que cuantomás grande seael númerode asociacionesy menosestereotipadasseanlasideas,máscreativasseránlassolucionesdel problema. Mediante éstase generanmuchas ideas,algunasde ellasseránrealmenteútiles,innovadorasy factiblesencuantoa surealización. Para maximizarlosresultadosde laaplicaciónde estatécnicaesconveniente seguiralgunas pautas: 1. Aplicartodas lasfasesde la técnicaque se presentanacontinuación: • Planteamientodelproblemade formaclaray breve. • Seleccióndel grupoque participará. • Comunicaciónpreviade que se usarála lluviade ideas. • Celebraciónde lasesión. • Evaluaciónde lasideas.
  4. 4. 2. Asegurarun ambiente abierto ycreativo.Esimportante estimularlaparticipación,porlo que hay que evitarlacrítica de lasideasaportadas. 3. Establecerunsistemapara lanotaciónde las ideas. 4. Aprovecharlasderivacionesde ideasiniciales. 5. Dar retroalimentaciónalosparticipantesenlasesiónsobre losresultadosobtenidos. Lista verbal de verificación Consiste enregistrarlosasuntosreferidosaunproducto,serviciooprocesoque nospueden arrojar nuevospuntosde vista.Laideasubyacente esque unproductopuede sermejoradosi se cuestionayse identificaqué se puede modificaromejorar.Esta herramientanosanimaa pensarenideasque no se habían planteadopreviamente. Estimulaciónde imágenes La estimulaciónde imágenesesunatécnicamuyconocidautilizadaparagenerarnuevasideas. En ella,losmiembrosdel grupoobservanungrupode imágenesseleccionadasylorelacionan con la informacióndel problemaaresolver. ¿Qué es la creatividad? La creatividadeslacapacidado habilidaddel serhumanoparainventar ocrearcosas, que puedenserobjetosfísicos,ideas,representacionesosimplemente fantasías.Se tratade la posibilidadde generarlonuevo:nuevosconceptos,nuevasideasonuevasasociacionesentre ellos,locual conduce habitualmente anuevassolucionesalosproblemas. El pensamientocreativoestámuyvaloradoennuestrassociedades,enlasque lainnovacióny el cambiojueganunrol importante.Enél intervienenlamemoria,lainteligencia,la imaginaciónyotrosprocesosmentalescomplejosque conducenal pensamientooriginal. La creatividadestípicade la cogniciónhumana,yesloque la diferenciade lasformasde inteligenciaartificial.Estápresente endistintamedidaennumerosasformasde personalidad (llamadaspersonalidadcreativa) yse encuentraenestadopuroylibre durante laniñez,cuyo mayor ejemplosonlosjuegosde laimaginación.Escritores,artistas,arquitectos,científicose inventoressoncultoresdelaspectocreativode supersonalidad. Por último,lacreatividadescomúnatodoslossereshumanos(e inclusoalgunasespecies animales) peropuedeserpotenciadaono,conforme a loshábitosy laspreferenciasde cada individuo.Losmáscreativosseránlosque puedandar conuna forma novedosade resolución de un problema,ouna representaciónnovedosadel mismo. Características de la creatividad La creatividadse caracterizaporalgunosovariosde lossiguienteselementos:
  5. 5. Espontaneidad.Laapariciónde lacreatividadsueleserespontánea,esdecir,noplanificada,y conduce a lo que muchosdenominan“inspiración”,osea,unestadode la conciencia particularmente inclinadohacialacreación. Libertad.El pensamientocreativonosuele jugarporlasreglas,másbienlascontradice yse ubicaen perspectivasnovedosas,diferentes,libres. Sensibilidad.Másque con lainteligenciaoel conocimiento,lacreatividadtieneque verconla capacidadde asumirnuevasperspectivas,locual amenudoestávinculadoconlasensibilidady la capacidadde juego(pensamientolúdico). Excitabilidad.Lacreatividadte estimulamediante el consumode objetosculturalescomplejos y novedosos:arte,literatura,juegos,actividadesque permitanlaexploraciónmáslibre de la subjetividadyel pensamientooriginal. ¿Por qué es importante la creatividad? La creatividadhajugadounrol vital enla evoluciónde laespeciehumana,yaque le ha permitidoenfrentardiversosproblemasalolargode su historiaydesarrollarparacada uno herramientasysolucionesnovedosas,originales.De hecho,este talentoprobablemente significólasuperioridaddel homosapiensrespectoaotroshomínidoscontemporáneos,que le permitióreproducirse másydominarel mundoentero. En la cotidianidadhumanalacreatividadesuntalentomuyvalorado.Laslaborescientíficas, inventivas,artísticasoarquitectónicasdependenengranmedidade este talento,porno hablardel desarrollode nuevosmateriales,nuevastecnologíasonuevasfilosofíasde pensamiento,cuyoimpactoenlacivilizaciónsuele sermásomenosrevolucionario. Ejemplosde creatividad Creatividad - obrade arte Las obras de arte nacende lacapacidad creativapura. La creatividadse encuentraennuestravidacotidianaenabundancia.Lossiguientesson apenasalgunosejemplosde ello: La innovacióncientíficay tecnológica.¿Qué mejorejemplode lacreatividadhumanaque el vertiginosoavance de latecnologíadel que somostestigos?Lamayoría de lascosas que damos por sentadashoyendía eranimpensableshace dosdécadas,ysinembargoalguienpusotoda su creatividadparabuscarcómo realizarlo. Las obras de arte. Pintura,escultura,literatura,músicaytodaslas expresionesartísticasnacen de la capacidadcreativapura, ya que no tienenningúncometidopráctico,ningunafunción, sinoofrecerperspectivasnuevasyúnicassobre lavida. La publicidad.Si bienexistentendenciasgeneralesylugarescomunes,lapublicidadesuna buenaevidenciade creatividade inventiva,yaque se debe construirdiscursosy presentacionesoriginales,diversasydivertidasparaalcanzarel públicoobjetivoyvenderle un productode manera diferente. ¿Cómo desarrollarla creatividad? La creatividadesuntalentohumanouniversal,peronosiempre universalmentecultivado. Algunasestrategiasparadesarrollarlacreatividadpuedenserlassiguientes:
  6. 6. Consumocultural.Hábitosde consumode culturacomo lalectura,ir al cine,ir a museosy exposiciones,conciertos,etc.tiene unefectoinspiradorenlamente ypropiciael pensamiento creativo,yaque es fuente de asociacioneslibresy nuevas. Brainstorming.Lallamada“tormentade ideas”esunatécnica muyempleadaparapropiciarla apariciónde ideasnovedosasyrelacionesentre ellas,al plasmarenunpapel todoloque salga respectoa untema principal,que se escribe enel medio.Lalibertadasociativasueleconducir por caminosinesperados. Dormir.Los surrealistasafirmabanque el sueño,fuente porexcelenciade creatividad,debía sercultivadopara llenarlamente conscientede contenidocreativo.Poresosolíanpintaren lasmañanas,lo más cerca del sueñoposible. Pensamientolateral.Se llamaasía unmétodode pensamientocreativoque propicia conexionesnovedosasentre lasideas,abandonandolalógicatradicional,yque suele expresarse medianteacertijos,juegosyadivinanzas,muyal estilode latradiciónde lacultura Zen. Tenemos la vieja costumbre, heredada de la filosofía, de enfrentar siempre a la razón y a las emociones,como si estas últimas alteraran el raciocinio. Atribuimosa la emoción ese carácter hedónico, transcendental e irracional que nos hace pensar que las emociones carecen de utilidad. Pero eso es un grave error, las emociones cumplen un papel muy importante, nos ayudana dirigirnuestraconductay a actuar rápidamente.Entre ellaslasmásrelevantesson las 6 emociones básicas: sorpresa, asco, miedo, alegría, tristeza e ira. Estas 6 emociones básicas aparecen durante el desarrollo natural de cualquier persona con independenciadelcontextoenel que se desarrolle.Engeneral,estassonprocesosrelacionados con la evolución y la adaptación, los cuales tienen un sustrato neural innato, universal y un estado afectivo, que podríamos llamar sentimiento, asociado característico. Antonio Damasio por su parte, distingue entre emociones y sentimientos. El célebre neurocientíficoportuguésnosexplicaensulibroEl extrañoordendelascosasquelasemociones son estadosfísicosque surgende las respuestasdel cuerpoa todoslosestímulosexternosque nos envuelven. Los sentimientos aparecen después en forma estados mentales. Veamos más datos sobre estas 6 emociones básicas a continuación. Las 6 emociones básicas Fue durante ladécada de 1970 cuandoel psicólogoPaul Eckmanidentificó6emocionesbásicas que, según sus investigaciones, eran un experiencia universal en prácticamente todas las culturas. Esa referenciaeslaque seguimosutilizandoadía de hoy,sin embargo,cabe decirque estudios recientes como el publicado en la revista Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, nos revela que existirían hasta 27 subtipos de emociones.1 ¿6 o 4 emociones básicas? Las emocionesmássignificativassonlasque denominamoscómoemocionesbásicas(sorpresa, asco, miedo, felicidad, tristeza y enfado).
  7. 7. Estas emocionesbásicassonparte del desarrollonatural de cadaserhumanoyson igualespara todos, independientemente del entorno del individuo. En general, son procesos relacionados con laevoluciónylaadaptaciónytienenuntrasfondoneural innatoyuniversal.Además,tienen un estado emocional asociado característico, que podríamos llamar sentimiento. Según la psicología de Ekman, existen estas seisemociones básicas. Sin embargo, gracias a las nuevas técnicas de neurociencias, sabemos que el asco y la ira proceden de una emoción en común y que la sorpresay el miedocompartenunaexpresiónfacial base.Porloque,podemos afirmar que existen 4 emociones básicas. No obstante,vamosa definirte lasemocionesbásicasque nospropuso la teoría psicológicade Ekman 1.Asco Segúnlateoríade Ekman,el disgustoesunade lasemocionesbásicas.Implicaunasensaciónde repulsiónoevitaciónde laposibilidad(real oimaginaria) de ingerirunasustanciapeligrosacon propiedades contaminantes. La sensación subjetiva es de gran desagrado y una marcada aversión al estímulo ofensivo. Los efectos fisiológicos centrales se manifiestan en diferentes problemas gastrointestinales junto con las náuseas. También hay un aumento general de la activación en el cuerpo. El ascocomo emociónnegativatambiénse ve reflejadoenel aumentode lafrecuenciacardíaca y respiratoria, la respuesta de la conductancia de la piel y la tensión muscular. La función adaptativade la repugnanciaesrechazar cualquierestímuloque puedasertóxico.Las náuseas y la incomodidad ayudan a que el sujeto evite ingerir cosas que son dañinas para el cuerpo. Además, con el tiempo, esta emoción también ha adquirido un carácter social. También rechazamos los estímulos sociales tóxicos. 2. Sorpresa Según la psicología, podemos definir la sorpresa como la reacción provocada por algo inesperado, nuevo o extraño. En otras palabras, es cuando aparece un estímulo en el que el sujetonohabía pensadode antemano.Laexperienciasubjetivaque acompañaala sorpresaes una sensación de incertidumbre. En cuanto a las reacciones fisiológicas, normalmente se observa una disminución de la frecuencia cardíaca y un aumento del tono muscular. La respiración se hace más profunda, el tono sube y el sujeto hace vocalizaciones espontáneas. 3. Miedo Esta es laemociónque más estudianlosinvestigadoresenhumanosyanimales.El miedoesun estadoemocionalnegativooadverso.Implicaunaaltaactivaciónque conduce aevitaryescapar de situaciones peligrosas. La experiencia del miedo es la de la alta tensión, junto con la preocupación por la salud y la seguridad de uno mismo. Los síntomas fisiológicos correlacionadosnosmuestranunarápidaelevaciónde laactivaciónypreparaciónparael vuelo. La actividad cardíaca se dispara y la respiración se acelera.
  8. 8. La respiración se vuelve superficial e irregular. El miedo es un legado evolutivo que tiene un evidente valor de supervivencia. Esta emoción es útil para preparar el cuerpo y provocar comportamientosde supervivenciaante situacionespotencialmente peligrosas.Además,ayuda a aprender nuevas respuestas de protección. 4. Felicidad De todas las emociones básicas según la psicología, la felicidad es quizás la más positiva. Nosotrosasociamosdirectamente lafelicidadconel placerylaalegría.Viene comorespuestaa la resolución de algún objetivo personal o después de mitigar una situación negativa, por ejemplo.Debidoa la forma en que lo expresamos, no parece tener ningún tipo de función de supervivencia. No parece ser más que el reflejo de nuestro estado interno. Sin embargo, la felicidad es uno de los sistemas corporales que nos mueve a la acción. También es una recompensa por el comportamiento que nos aporta beneficios. Cuando tomamos algún tipo de acción que cumple una meta, surge la felicidad. Gracias a ese sentimiento de felicidad, repetiremos ese comportamientopara volver a experimentar placer. Estos puedenserlosmotivadoresmásnaturalesque tenemos.A nivelfisiológico,se observaun aumento de la frecuencia cardíaca y una mejor frecuencia respiratoria. Además de eso, encontramos que el cerebro libera más endorfinas y dopamina. 5. Tristeza De todaslasemocionesbásicassegúnlapsicología,latristezaesprobablementelamásnegativa. Esta emociónimplicaunadisminucióndel estadode ánimo,asícomounareducciónsignificativa de la actividad cognitiva y conductual. El propósitode la tristezaes actuar en situacionesenlasque el sujetose encuentraimpotente ono puede tomarningunaaccióndirecta.Un ejemploeslapérdidade unserquerido.Latristeza reduce los niveles de actividad, que es el cuerpo tratando de economizar recursos y evitar esfuerzos innecesarios. La tristeza tambiénjuega un papel de autoprotección. Genera un filtro perceptivo que concentra la atención hacia el estímulo dañino. Y lo que es más importante, empuja a las personas a buscar apoyo social, lo que les ayudará a salir de una situación depresiva. 6. Ira La ira surge cuando un individuo se encuentra en situaciones que producen frustración o aversión. La experiencia de la ira es desagradable. Viene acompañado de un sentimientode tensión que nos impulsa a actuar. Es una emoción multifacética y, en muchos casos, ambigua. Decimos ambiguo porque no siempre está justificado y el objeto no siempre está bien identificado. A nivel fisiológico, se observa un aumento excesivo de la activación y de la preparación para la acción. Cuando tenemos que enfrentarnos a algún tipo de peligro o superar un desafío, gastar estos recursos para aumentar la activación nos ayuda a tener éxito. Si no alcanzamos nuestra meta
  9. 9. despuésde sentirenojo,entoncespasamosalatristeza.Estosignificaque buscamosresolverel problema utilizando otras herramientas.2 La importancia de estos estados mentales Tradicionalmente,lasociedadnoshaaleccionadoparapensarque lasemocionesysentimientos negativosnonospuedenaportarningúnbeneficioyquesolamentenosdanmomentosde pena, frustración,ansiedadotemor,asícomounagrancantidadde lágrimasconcebidascomoinútiles. Sinembargo,lasemocionesnegativassonnecesarias.Alcanzarelequilibromental solamentees posible si experimentamos todo tipo de emociones. En el momento en que empezamos a reprimir cualquier sentimiento que nos resulte desagradable caemos en el error de no desarrollarnos completamente como personas a nivel psicológico. La vivenciadediferentesexperienciasenlasqueaparezcantodotipodeemocionesnosmoldean como personasyayudana crecerde manera completa;siendoesteel primerymásimportante beneficio de las emociones negativas. Obviamente, si nos instalamos en estos estados psicológicos, o dejamos que éstos invadan nuestra mente a diario, podríamos correr el riesgo de desarrollar algún tipo de trastorno psicológico. Sin embargo, experimentados de manera natural son esenciales para mantener nuestro equilibrio mental.3 Las Ventajas de tener emociones Positivas  Tienes la autoestima muy alta  Generas nuevas ideas  Tienes un aura diferente  No dependes de los demás4 La necesidad de la riqueza de experiencias De la misma manera, sin las emociones negativas no le otorgaríamos ningún valor a todas aquellasexperienciasosentimientospositivosy,de lamismamanera,nopodríamosdiferenciar entre aquello que está bien o lo que está mal en nuestra vida.5 3.Conclusiones Podemosllegaralaconclusiónde que lasemocionessondemasiadoimportantesdentrode una persona para conocermas de ellasylas cosas positivascomonegativasque te puedentraerla misma, asi mismomuyaparte de estasemocionesbásicasse encuentranlasemocionesbásicas secundarias igual interesantes y buenas de conocer. 3. CONCLUSIONES La creatividadeslacapacidadpara verloscasos bajouna perspectivanuevayoriginal,paraver problemasque nadie había vistoantesyluegodescubrirsolucionesnuevas,originalesy eficaces.Portanto,esun tipode resoluciónde problemas.
  11. 11. ¿Cómo ser más creativo? Hay ciertas cosas que puedes hacer para despertar la creatividad. Cuida tu cerebro para generar mejores ideas. https://youtu.be/f422iufhtAQ Este videoesinteresanteyaque te daaentenderque el mundode lasemocionesgeneranuevo cocimiento científico . https://youtu.be/FPr5cR_JRKg Muy importante que nos indique que las emociones te acompañen día a día para asi poder desarrollar una inteligencia emocional .

