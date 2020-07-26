Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Alumnos: ● Rodrigo Carbajal ● Orlando Fernandez ● Brenda Rivas ● Daniel Pinedo ● Eduardo Céspedes ● Rubens Castro Profesor...
Adverbios LOS ADVERBIOS Una clase de palabras invariables en género y númeroModiﬁcan Verbo Adjetivo Adverbios Tipos son a ...
Preposición La preposición se deﬁne como sigue: Morfológicamente: No posee accidentes gramaticales, es decir, es una palab...
Conjunciones Enlazan dos o más elementos de una oración.Coordinantes Subordinantes Son conjunciones que unen elementos de ...
Interjecciones Interjecciones son Reacciones del hablante que se materializan en palabras CaracterísticasFunción Son invar...
Ejercicios En el enunciado: “Ya estás muy lejos y no lo podrás ver: apenas llegue, te llamará. Son solo adverbios. A) apen...
Identiﬁque el enunciado que carece de locución adverbial. A) Resolvió la prueba en un santiamén B) Tal vez cumpla con sus ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Categorías gramaticales 5° "A"

41 views

Published on

ESTUDIANTE: Carbajal Satalaya, Adhemir Rodrigo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Categorías gramaticales 5° "A"

  1. 1. Alumnos: ● Rodrigo Carbajal ● Orlando Fernandez ● Brenda Rivas ● Daniel Pinedo ● Eduardo Céspedes ● Rubens Castro Profesor: Juan Vicente Diaz Peña Curso: Lenguaje Grado y Sección: 5A Categorías Gramaticales
  2. 2. Adverbios LOS ADVERBIOS Una clase de palabras invariables en género y númeroModiﬁcan Verbo Adjetivo Adverbios Tipos son a sus LUGAR TIEMPO MODO CANTIDAD AFIRMACIÓN NEGACIÓN DUDA Aquí, allí, allá, encima, debajo, etc. Hoy, ayer, mañana, después, ahora, etc. Bien, mal, regular, amableme nte, etc. Mucho, poco, bastante, más, muy, etc. Sí, también, ciertamente , cierto, etc. No, tampoco, nunca, jamás, etc. Quizás, tal vez, probablem ente, acaso, etc.
  3. 3. Preposición La preposición se deﬁne como sigue: Morfológicamente: No posee accidentes gramaticales, es decir, es una palabra invariable. Semánticamente: Carece de signiﬁcado propio. Solo adquiere una signiﬁcación en un contexto u ocasión. Sintácticamente: Funciona como un nexo subordinante Lexicológicamente: Es una palabra de inventario cerrado, pues en teoría no admite la creación de nuevos términos. Clases: Preposiciones propias Locuciones prepositivas A, ANTE, BAJO, CABE, CON, CONTRA ,DE, DESDE, DURANTE, EN, ENTRE, HACIA, HASTA, MEDIANTE, PARA, POR, SEGÚN, SIN SOBRE, TRAS, VÍA, VERSUS Están formados por solo un lexema o raíz. Conjuntos de palabras que ejercen la misma función que la preposición propia. DETRÁS DE, DELANTE DE, ENCIMA DE, DEBAJO DE, ENFRENTE DE, EN MEDIO DE, A TRAVÉS DE, EN COMPAÑÍA DE El sintagma preposicional Originan:
  4. 4. Conjunciones Enlazan dos o más elementos de una oración.Coordinantes Subordinantes Son conjunciones que unen elementos de una oración que tienen la misma categoría gramatical. Son conjunciones que unen elementos linguisticos de distinta jerarquía o categoría gramatical Ejemplo Laura y Rosa salieron de comprasClases Clases Disyuntivas Explicativas Copulativas Distributivas Adversativas Causales Condicionales Ilativas Suman o restan ideas Expresan alternancia entre ideas Enlazan ideas opuestas Expresan contraposición o alternancia Aclaran ideas de diferentes partes de una oración Porque-Pues-A causa de-Debido a Se dividen en ﬁnales, comparativas y concesivas. Así que-Luego-Con que Ejemplo La lavadora que compramos se descompuso ni - y -e o - u - o bien aunque - sin embargo pero - sino ya … ya - bien … bien es decir - o sea - esto es
  5. 5. Interjecciones Interjecciones son Reacciones del hablante que se materializan en palabras CaracterísticasFunción Son invariables Imitan ruidos de la realidad y expresan sentimientos No desempeña ninguna función Aunque se trata de una palabra, la interjección se comporta como una oración independiente, es decir, comunica un signiﬁcado completo. se clasiﬁcan en Interjecciones propias Interjecciones impropias Locuciones interjectivas Son las verdaderas interjecciones, es decir, palabras que sólo se han creado para expresar emotividad Están constituidas por sustantivos, adjetivos, verbos, adverbios, que pierden su función habitual y se convierten en expresión de la modalidad. Son aquellas locuciones equivalentes a una interjección que constan de dos o más elementos y forman habitualmente sintagmas.
  6. 6. Ejercicios En el enunciado: “Ya estás muy lejos y no lo podrás ver: apenas llegue, te llamará. Son solo adverbios. A) apenas - muy lejos - y - ya B) lo - lejos - muy - ya - y C) ya - lejos -no -lo - apenas D) lejos - lo -muy - no - ya E) apenas - lejos - muy - no - ya ¿En cuál de las siguientes oraciones la preposición a expresa dirección? A) Saldremos a las diez. B) Cocinaba a la norteña. C) Compró el libro a diez soles. D) Iré a Iquitos. E) Vimos a Rojas. ¿Cuál de las siguientes oraciones presenta una conjunción adversativa? A) Pedro es inteligente, luego es descuidado. B) Pedro es inteligente y, desde luego, descuidado. C) Pedro es inteligente, aunque descuidado D) Pedro es inteligente y descuidado. E) Pedro es inteligente, pero descuidado.
  7. 7. Identiﬁque el enunciado que carece de locución adverbial. A) Resolvió la prueba en un santiamén B) Tal vez cumpla con sus obligaciones C) Protegió a capa y espada a su hijo D) Los mineros laboran de sol a sol E) Tú eres un hombre sumamente indigno ¿Qué oraciones poseen preposición contracta? I. El ex jugador Del Solar estrenó a la U II. Al salir de su reunión, dejen sus trabajos III. Ella retornó de El Cairo IV. Rescataron a Saúl del socavón A) I y II B) II y III C) I, II y III D) II, III y IV E) II y IV Identiﬁque las oraciones que contienen conjunciones con signiﬁcado aditivo. I. Compró más de lo necesario. II. Martha y María conversaban. III. Además de ti, Luis vendrá. IV. Ni tú ni yo sabemos. V. Bertha es profesor, Teresa también. A) I y IV B) II y V C) IV y V D) I y II E) II y IV

×