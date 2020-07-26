Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.RecursosDidacticos.org                                                                                                ...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    Son indicadores de los conceptos de Género, Número, Persona, Tiempo y Modo que aparecen     ...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org      I. ¿Qué son los accidentes gramaticales?  Son las variaciones o los cambios que sufre una ...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    dormitorio. Muy ​contentos lo probaron y se dijeron “¡De verdad que ​es muy ​cómodo este    ...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    La guía ​persona masculina que te oriente o simplemente  te acompaña a lugares que no conozc...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    Gracias a ustedes por su sintonía    6. No me fue fácil vorler en ti  No fue fácil volver a ...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    17. Para San Marcos, (habrá - ​habrán​) cincuenta mil postulantes el próximo año.  18. ¿Por ...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    bueno  Bonísimo  Buenísimo   fuerte  Fortísimo  Fuertísimo  nuevo  Novísimo  Nuevísimo  grue...
www.RecursosDidacticos.org    5. Se ha corrido la tinta, y el texto de la carta es poco claro.  Se ha corrido la tinta, y ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Accidentes gramaticales 5° "A"

51 views

Published on

ESTUDIANTE: Carbajal Satalaya, Adhemir Rodrigo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Accidentes gramaticales 5° "A"

  1. 1. www.RecursosDidacticos.org                                                                                                                                                 
  2. 2. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    Son indicadores de los conceptos de Género, Número, Persona, Tiempo y Modo que aparecen                            bajo la forma de morfemas gramaticales, llamados también desinencias .     Según la presencia o no de accidentes gramaticales, las palabras se clasifican en variables e                              invariables   
  3. 3. www.RecursosDidacticos.org      I. ¿Qué son los accidentes gramaticales?  Son las variaciones o los cambios que sufre una palabra en cuanto a su género y a su número.      II. Lee todo el texto y luego completa:    Los accidentes gramaticales son de diferentes tipos.  Algunas palabras presentan un accidente llamado ​género​, que puede ser masculino o femenino; en                            algunos casos es neutro.  La variación de cantidad (singular-plural) recibe el nombre de​ ​número​.  En una conversación, la primera​ persona​ es la que habla, la ​segunda​ persona es la que  escucha y la tercera persona es la que no participa de la comunicación.  Si tu y yo hablamos de algo que ocurrió antes de nuestra conversación, entonces eso está en el                                    pasado​; el momento en que estamos conversando recibe el nombre de ​presente y todo lo que                                venga después de nuestra conversación está en el futuro. Este accidente gramatical se llama                            Tiempo.  El ​aspecto verbal​ es un accidente gramatical que aparece en el verbo cuando lo conjugamos.      III. ¿Qué tienen en común...?    1. José, Clara, Manuel, Antonia, Marco, Laurencia, Petronio, Herminia, ...    Son nombres propios(sustantivos)     2. rojo, verde, grande, chico, bonito, feo, cercano, lejano, ...    Son adjetivos    3. paseábamos, llegarán, ayudamos, corrieron, resuelves, mejoraremos, ganaron, aman, ...    Son verbos            Si comparas las palabras de la primera lista con las palabras de la segunda y de la tercera, ¿qué                                      observas? ¿Tú crees que pueden pertenecer a una misma clase de palabras? ¿Por qué? Comparte tu                                opinión con tus compañeros.          IV. En el siguiente texto hemos resaltado varias palabras. Siguiendo las indicaciones de tu profesor,                              colócalas en el cuadro que sigue al texto.    Unos ​musculosos ​trabajadores ​llegaron al ​departamento de ​Vittorio​, trayendo ​un colchón que                        había comprado poco tiempo antes. Lo dejaron en la ​enorme sala y salieron del departamento.                              Cuatro horas más tarde llegó la ​familia de Vittorio y ​encontró el ​colchón instalado en el                                 
  4. 4. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    dormitorio. Muy ​contentos lo probaron y se dijeron “¡De verdad que ​es muy ​cómodo este                              colchón!”    Algunas palabras nos sirven para darles nombre a las  personas, a las cosas  Sustantivos​ (Vittorio)  Otras son usadas para decir lo que la gente hace  Verbos ​(llegaron, había  comprado y encontró)  También hay palabras que usamos para hablar de cantidades  Los determinantes​ (un)  Existen palabras que usamos para describir, para nombrar las  características o cualidades de las personas, animales, cosas,  etc.  Adjetivos ​(cómodo)    ¿Qué demostramos con esto?  Que cada palabra o que cierto conjunto de palabras solo está presente en una sola categoría gramatical y  de ello dependerá el rol que cumpla en la oración.            V. ¿Qué es una categoría gramatical?    Las categorías gramaticales son clasificaciones de las palabras según su función dentro de una oración o  frase, estas pueden ser sustantivos, verbos, adjetivos, etc.                         VI. Completa este esquema sobre las categorías gramaticales.      C A T E G O R Í A S G R A M A T I C A L E S  V A R I A B L E S  Invariables   · Sustantivo  · Determinante   · Adjetivos  · Pronombre   · Verbo   · Conjunción   · Preposición  · adverbio           VII. En la siguiente relación de palabras, si están con el artículo “EL” o “LA” cambian de significado.   Encontremos su verdadero significado:    La pendiente ​se refiere a algo que cuelga, que está  suspendido o que va en declive en un terreno, plano o eje.  La parte ​hace referencia a un objeto o a un  pedazo de algo.    El pendiente es algo que se tiene que hacer, que  no está terminado o que está sin resolver.  El parte ​una notificación de algún tipo de falta.     
  5. 5. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    La guía ​persona masculina que te oriente o simplemente  te acompaña a lugares que no conozcas.  la guardia ​es un grupo de personas que llevan en su  poder armas y son encargadas de la vigilancia de una  persona o cosa.  la génesis alude al origen o la causa de algo.  la cometa es un cuerpo celeste que contiene  hielo.  El guía es un libro o libreta que te enseña o te  guía para realizar algo.  el guardia ​es una persona que trabaja para cualquier  cuerpo de Estado y este se encarga de su único labor que es  de defender y vigilar.  el génesis ​es el título del primer libro del Antiguo  Testamento.  el cometa es un juguete, se caracteriza por ser  un artefacto que es capaz de volar gracias al  empuje del aire.    VIII. Subraya el nombre o sustantivo e indica su género:    a. El ​arte​ de escribir. ( masculino )  b. Las bellas ​artes​. ( femenino )  c. Pásame el ​azúcar​. ( masculino )  d. Los ​azúcares​ de Cuba son mejores. ( masculino )  e. Las ​afueras​ de la ciudad. ( femenino )  3. Coloca el artículo que le corresponde a cada sustantivo.  a. ​La​ antítesis  b. ​El​ análisis  c. ​La​ crisis  d. ​La​ tesis  e. ​El ​énfasis  f. ​El​ Apocalipsis  IX, CORREGIR LOS PRONOMBRES MAL UTILIZADOS.      1. Demen de una vez todo el dinero  Denme de una vez todo el dinero  2. Chicos, por favor, parensen.  Chicos, por favor, parense  Le vi llegar asustada por la callejuela  La vi llegar asustada por la callejuela  3. Lo dieron un paquete muy sospechoso  Dieron un paquete muy sospechoso  4. Le pareció bien a todos  Les pareció bien a todos  5. Gracias a ustedes por nuestra sintonía   
  6. 6. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    Gracias a ustedes por su sintonía    6. No me fue fácil vorler en ti  No fue fácil volver a ti  7. Te desmayaste, pero luego volviste en sí  Te desmayaste, pero luego volviste en tí  8. La “china” murió el petróleo lo mató  La “china” murió, el petróleo la mató  9. Con la descripción de Marylin, la policia hizo un retrato del agresor y los distribuyó en comisarias y  periódicos  Con la descripción de Marylin, la policía hizo un retrato del agresor y lo distribuyó en  comisarías y periódicos  10. Su primera carrera lo hará en el césped del hipódromo  Su primera carrera la hará en el césped del hipódromo  11. Creo que el intenso calor me sacó de mis casillas. Me salí de sí y simplemente respondí.  Creo que el intenso calor me sacó de mis casillas. Me salí de mí y simplemente respondí  X, SUBRAYA LA ALTERNATIVA CORRECTA    1. Aún no (sabo -​ ​sé​) lo suficiente sobre ti.  2. ¿(​Anduviste​ – andaste) sin rumbo unos minutos?  3. ¿(Quierá – ​Querrá​) volver a su casa?  4. Tu camisa no (​cabrá​ - caberá) en el maletín.  5. Esto si te (​satisfacerá​ - satisfará) pronto.  6. La correa me (​aprieta​ – apreta) mucho.  7. A María la (conducieron - ​condujeron​) a la clínica.  8. Tuve que mirar como (​pateaba​ - patiaba) la pelota.  9. ¿No te (​satisfació​ - satisfizo) mi propuesta?  10. (Habrá - ​Habrán​) ocho días de juegos.  11. (Hubo - ​Hubieron​) pocas nubes en el cielo.  12. Necesariamente (habrá - ​habrán​) muchos ejercicios.  13. Tu hermano te (​había​ - habían) esperado toda la noche.  14. Durante el virreinato (​hubieron​ - hubo) muchos explotados.  15. Nosotros (he - ​hemos​) progresado mucho.  16. Durante el viaje al Cusco (hubo - ​hubieron​) muchas anécdotas.   
  7. 7. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    17. Para San Marcos, (habrá - ​habrán​) cincuenta mil postulantes el próximo año.  18. ¿Por qué (regresastes - ​regresaste​) tan pronto?  19. Dime con quién (​fuiste​ - fuistes) a la fiesta.  20. Temprano (licua ​−​ licúa​) las frutas para el jugo.  XI. Corrige los siguientes enunciados:    1. Es un edificio muy altísimo.   Es un edificio altísimo  2. Tu primo es más peor que José.   Tu primo es peor que José   3. Tú eres la más mejor de todas mis enamoradas.   Tu eres la mejor de todas mis enamoradas  4. Tu trabajo está más mejor.   Tu trabajo está mejor   5. El poderío de tu equipo es más superior.   El poderío de tu equipo es superior   6. Es una joya antigüísima.   Es una joya antiquísima    7. Vivir sin perjuicios es vivir librísimo.   Vivir sin prejuicios es vivir libre    8. Es una teoría nuevísima.   Es una teoría nueva   9. Tiene una letra ilegible.   Escribe una letra ilegible   10. Hizo un viento fuertísimo.  Hizo un viento fuerte     XII. Escribe la forma culta y popular de los siguientes adjetivos       FORMA CULTA FORMA POPULAR  
  8. 8. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    bueno  Bonísimo  Buenísimo   fuerte  Fortísimo  Fuertísimo  nuevo  Novísimo  Nuevísimo  grueso  Grosisimo  Gruesísimo  valiente  valentísimo  Valientísimo  ardiente  Ardentísimo  Ardientísimo  caliente  calentísimo  Calientísimo  diestro  destrísimo  Diestrísimo      XIII. Coloque el adjetivo en masculino o femenino de acuerdo a su correspondiente sustantivo    1. el ave blanc​a  2. el águila muert​o  3. el alma etern​a  4. el ama cariños​a  5. el aura fresc​a  6. el haba cocid​a  7. el habla españ​ol  8. el hambre canin​o  9. el atleta musculos​o  10. el amigo buen​o    XIV. Sustituye el adjetivo “claro” por otro que enriquezca la oración. Puedes emplear las siguientes   palabras:    cristalino obvio concluye  patente ​diáfano evidente  nítido blanquecino categórico  explícito inteligible rotundo  inequívoco legible terminante    1. No fue muy claro en sus declaraciones; y se reservó cosas importantes.  No fue muy diáfano en sus declaraciones; y se reservó cosas importantes.      2. Posee un alma transparente y clara, incapaz de ocultar nada.  Posee un alma transparente y ​cristalina​, incapaz de ocultar nada.      3. Nos ofreció una explicación clara del intrincado problema.  Nos ofreció una explicación explícita del intrincado problema.      4. La fotografía salió clara, y se aprecian todos los detalles.  La fotografía salió ​nítida​, y se aprecian todos los detalles.     
  9. 9. www.RecursosDidacticos.org    5. Se ha corrido la tinta, y el texto de la carta es poco claro.  Se ha corrido la tinta, y el texto de la carta es poco ​legible​.      6. Esa es la verdad clara y no tienes porque dudar.  Esa es la verdad ​patente​ y no tienes porque dudar      7. Opuso una negativa clara a la solución que se propuso.  Opuso una negativa ​evidente​ a la solución que se propuso      8. Pero si es claro que, fingiendo modestia, sólo quiere ganarse nuestra voluntad.  Pero si es ​obvio​ que, fingiendo modestia, sólo quiere ganarse nuestra voluntad      9. Su réplica fue clara, y nadie continuo la discusión.    Su réplica fue ​rotunda​, y nadie continuó la discusión      10. Se contradijo y esa fue señal clara de que mentía.      Se contradijo y esa fue señal ​terminante​ de que mentía   

×