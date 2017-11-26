Rosado sánchez rodolfoalberto_m01s3ai6

El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana. Rodolfo Alberto Rosado Sánchez Actividad Integradora 6
Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC) están presentes en el día día de nuestras vidas, facilitándonos ...
Cada día son mas los dispositivos que se encuentran en nuestro hogar y que nos ayudan a comunicarnos y acceder a informaci...
• Televisor. • Computadora. • Radio. • Celular.
• El impacto de las TIC en el ámbito educativo permiten una mayor facilidad para la comunicación entre alumnos y profesore...
Han permitido el desarrollo y un mejor desempeño de los trabajadores poniendo en uso las herramientas digitales a su alcan...
Podemos encontrar las TIC en todo nuestro entorno, facilitándonos tareas y actividades, o simplemente para comunicarnos y ...
