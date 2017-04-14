TM to PM Context & Historic
Finally, as we consider how talent management has changed, let's talk about the word "talent." I remember when we first st...
AIESEC in brazil historic 2014 Internal Communication Performance Assessment EBZÃO Management Endomarketing Plan Incentive...
AIESEC in brazil historic 2015 Talent Management HR Management Team Minimums Career Plan Performance Assessment National M...
AIESEC in brazil historic 2015 Evolution Path * Selection Process * Organizational Induction * Functional Induction * Team...
AIESEC in brazil context 2016 HR Processes Project management RETENTION PRODUCTIVITY 1. Manage Selection Processes (P.Sel ...
Global aiesec context 2016 TEAM STANDARDS Clarity of what ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES LEAD LOCAL VOLUNTEER VD Focus TM Refresh ...
AIESEC in brazil context 2017 GET KEEP DEVELOP Recruitment Reintegration Local Volunteer Team Standards Membership Criteri...
AIESEC in brazil - People Management Recruitment Internal Recruitment SONA & Learning LEAD TEAM STANDARDS Education plan
  1. 1. TM to PM Context & Historic
  2. 2. Global external context For the last ten years businesses and human resources departments have been heavily focused on building talent management strategies. Originally conceived as programs to help manage people from "pre-hire to retire," these strategies have spawned a $10+ billion software industry, helped refocus HR departments, and have educated CEOs and business leaders about the importance of talent. 1. Do today's "talent management" programs, as defined, work? 2. Have all the companies who purchased and implemented talent management software truly transformed themselves? 3. Have we really built the "talent-centric" organizations we talked about over the last decade? The world of “Talent management" shifted under our feet. "Talent management" strategies we conceived in the last ten years are rapidly becoming out of date. A focus on "pre-hire to retire" is becoming less relevant, stack ranking and performance management is being totally revamped, corporate training is undergoing a total transformation, and the concepts of "staffing and assessment" are being replaced by a focus on corporate culture, engagement, work environment, and empowerment.
  3. 3. Global external context What is talent management?
  4. 4. Global external context How is it working?
  5. 5. Global external context Today the world has changed: integrated talent management is no longer the problem
  6. 6. Global external context And those original building blocks of talent management are no longer enough. Today companies not only face leadership and skills gaps, they face new challenges: employee engagement is at an all time low, retention scares everyone, and companies are just now starting to grapple with the issue of what we call The Overwhelmed Employee. Companies are struggling to figure out how to make work "easy" and "humane" given the fact that the barriers between work and life are all but gone.
  7. 7. Finally, as we consider how talent management has changed, let's talk about the word "talent." I remember when we first started using the word, HR staff used to say "we don't recruit talent, that's what Hollywood does." Well now everything in HR is about the "talent" and the word has started to become a little meaningless Of course we want to hire, train, develop, and lead people so they deliver results - but today we have to reflect on the fact that each individual who works for us (and many more are contingent each day) are actually individual people, coming to work for their own particular reasons. Global external context “How About The Word Talent Itself: I Suggest We Change to "People“ Josh Bersin, CEO Deloit.
  8. 8. Global external context And unlike professional athletes, most of us don't "sell our skills" to employers, we volunteer our efforts at work every day. We come to work because we like it (hopefully), and the compensation and benefits we receive is only one of the many reasons we show up. We have outside lives, personal career goals, individual passions, and we want to be creative. I would suggest we are more than just "talent," from a management perspective - we are simply "people" - just like our customers are "consumers." “How About The Word Talent Itself: I Suggest We Change to "People“ Josh Bersin, CEO Deloit.
  9. 9. Global external context Think About Employees as Consumers or Customers If we start to think of their employees as "people" or consumers (ie. they can always go elsewhere), then all of a sudden we think about "talent management" in a new way. It's not just a way to integrate HR processes, it's a series of strategies, programs, investments, and promises that make everyone's life, work, and career better for them (not just the company). This is where work is going - we now work in a world of independent free agents, each of which is like a voluntary "consumer" who may choose to stay or leave. What are the job preferences of these 200,000 people? So, what are they looking for? Out of a list of 26 topics, salary is only number eight. The top four topics are all around culture. Number four, having a great relationship with the boss;three, enjoying a great work-life balance; two, having a great relationship with colleagues; and the top priority worldwide is being appreciated for your work. So, do I get a thank you? Not only once a year with the annual bonus payment,but every day. Our global workforce crisis becomes very personal. People are looking for recognition. Rainer Strack
  10. 10. Global external context Is "Talent Management" dead? Of course not. The concepts and principles are not going away. But as an area of focus, we in HR have to think more broadly. "Talent Management" is now "People Management" and it has to take on a much broader perspective and holistic approach.
  11. 11. Global external context What is People management?
  12. 12. Global external context Key to today's working world is a focus on the team: hands-on managers who empower small teams, teams who work well together, and people who fit and want to be part of the team mission. About engagement?
  13. 13. AIESEC in brazil historic 2014 Internal Communication Performance Assessment EBZÃO Management Endomarketing Plan Incentive System Succession Plan
  14. 14. AIESEC in brazil historic 2015 Talent Management HR Management Team Minimums Career Plan Performance Assessment National Members CRM on Podio Individual Learning Plan (ILP) • Project Tracking Tool • Leader and Member Assessment Podio App Team Minimums Podio App (Beginning, Middle and End of the Project)
  15. 15. AIESEC in brazil historic 2015 Evolution Path * Selection Process * Organizational Induction * Functional Induction * Team Minimums Tracking *Membership Criteria * Career Plan * Alumni Induction * Incentive System * Endomarketing Plan * Vacation Volunteer Program (GCDP) Nasce Muda/Sustenta Cresce Faz
  16. 16. AIESEC in brazil context 2016 HR Processes Project management RETENTION PRODUCTIVITY 1. Manage Selection Processes (P.Sel and Headhunting) 2. Induction: Organizational, Functional and for Alumni 3. Membership Criteria 4. Audit of Term 1. Track Projects Team Minimums (Standards) 2. Operations Analyses Routine IXP CRM
  17. 17. Global aiesec context 2016 TEAM STANDARDS Clarity of what ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES LEAD LOCAL VOLUNTEER VD Focus TM Refresh LDA
  18. 18. AIESEC in brazil context 2017 GET KEEP DEVELOP Recruitment Reintegration Local Volunteer Team Standards Membership Criteria Membership Education Leadership development Internal Recruitment
  19. 19. AIESEC in brazil - People Management Recruitment Internal Recruitment SONA & Learning LEAD TEAM STANDARDS Education plan

