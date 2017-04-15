LCVP People Management Main KPIs
1 What are my KPIs as VP? % HR Full % Productivity % Retention % HR with IXP % Presence in Conferences Knowing how much pe...
2 Calculating At the Moment Calculating your KPIs at the moment will help you understand the current situation of your LC ...
3 Calculating At the Moment Calculating your KPIs for a period of time will help you understand the situation of your LC r...
4 The Formulas At the Moment Annual % HR Full Number of people in your LC (HR Real) divided by your ideal number of people...
KPIs PM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

KPIs PM

27 views

Published on

*

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

KPIs PM

  1. 1. LCVP People Management Main KPIs
  2. 2. 1 What are my KPIs as VP? % HR Full % Productivity % Retention % HR with IXP % Presence in Conferences Knowing how much people is missing for your LC to have a full HR will determine whether you need to do something about it or not. Remember that if your HR is lower that 90% of you Ideal HR, a Selection Process or Head Hunting might be needed! Sometimes it is not about selecting more and more members, but about making the ones you already have to deliver more results. Tracking productivity will help you on that. It is your responsibility, together with the TLs, to guarantee the best experience possible for members, so they don't leave the organization before their project end, and have a career plan to guide them. Tracking the percentage of your HR who have already done an IXP will help you to plan IXP Campaigns and understand more about how to incentive it inside the LC. Conferences are the best way of implementing new messages and cultures. So, calculating how many people were there will help you indentify reasons and improving your conferences.
  3. 3. 2 Calculating At the Moment Calculating your KPIs at the moment will help you understand the current situation of your LC regarding that KPI. For example: "The current percentage of people in my LC who have already done IXP is 20%" This information will guide you on creating a strategy that focuses on improving the IXP percentage NOW. It is important to ser a clear goal for that For example: "I want to increase my IXP percentage to 50%!"
  4. 4. 3 Calculating At the Moment Calculating your KPIs for a period of time will help you understand the situation of your LC regarding that KPI after some time. For example: "My average Retention Rate during 2016 was 60%" This information will guide give you a clear view of the retention rate during the last year. But it doesn't mean it is how your LC is now!
  5. 5. 4 The Formulas At the Moment Annual % HR Full Number of people in your LC (HR Real) divided by your ideal number of people (HR Ideal) Average of the percentage of RH Real of the year % Productivity Number of APDs in the current month divided by the Actual HR of the LC Total of APDs in the year divided by Total HR of the year % Retention (HR Real - Exits)/ HR Real (HR Total - Exits during the year)/ HR Total % Members with IXP Percentage of people from the Actual HR who have already done IXP Percentage from your Total HR who have already done IXP % Delegates in Conferences Percentage of people from you Actual HR who went to the last conference Average of the percentage of presence in conference of the year

×