ePUB download Welsh Saints from Welsh Churches Ebook

Welsh saints continue to fascinate many with an interest in Welsh history and tradition. They are present in the landscape as the patrons of churches and in place-names from Merthyr Tydfil to Llanberis, from St Dogmaels to Llangollen, and Dewi Sant/St David especially remains very much part of the Welsh national consciousness. This book is a study of the remnants of medieval imagery of Welsh saints, as well as imagery from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, in the form of stained glass, sculpture and painting. It provides an overview and analysis, followed by sections on c.40 individual saints such as Beuno, Melangell, Garmon, Seiriol, Non and Elli. The text contextualises the imagery in ways that relate to art history, local history and hagiography, providing an authoritative introduction to the stories of the saints. The book is highly illustrated with c.500 of the author's own photographs, and in full-colour throughout.
