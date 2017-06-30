HBCUSXSW18 Sponsorship Presentation

Prioritizing diversity in technology through early exposure, immersive engagement and recruiting opportunities at SXSW. 20...
PAIN POINTS T h e U n i t e d S t a t e s I n n o v a t i o n , E n t r e p r e n e u r s h i p a n d I n v e s t m e n t ...
The Tech Sector Workforce consists of 96% White men. <2% are African or Latin American. By 2020, there will be one million...
OUR THESIS: Investment from corporations, foundations, governments, private investors and all Americans in comprehensive i...
THE SOLUTION Build a hyper-local and national physical and virtual authentically inclusive interconnected innovation, entr...
ABOUT SXSW South By Southwest dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, ...
"Diversify SXSW and you will diversify the global innovation economy." Rodney Sampson, Founder Opportunity Ecosystem #HBCU...
HBCU@SXSW KPI'S Position the students to work at the best companies to solve the toughest problems to maximize their caree...
OUR EXPERIENCES ROAD TO HBCU@SXSW National interactive student application and database building program anchored with col...
OUR EXPERIENCES MENTOR MEALS Corporate sponsored custom culinary experiences for our students and/or influencers during br...
Pays for 25 students that match your custom hiring profile to attend HBCU@SXSW 'Presented by' branding everywhere Funds on...
#DIVERSIFYSXSW House Sponsors 15 students to attend HBCU@SXSW 15 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Co-branding a...
Sponsors 5 students to attend HBCU@SXSW 5 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Branded as day sponsor everywhere Cu...
#DIVERSIFYSXSW House Sponsors 1 student to attend HBCU@SXSW Official panel sponsor & co-curator Moderator opportunity 3 pa...
Sponsors 1 student to attend HBCU@SXSW 1 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badge Post job openings to HBCU@SXSW Databas...
Now under the leadership of Corey Smith, #HBCUSXSW18 promises to be larger and more engaging than ever. Over the course of one week, college administrators and students will attend official workshops and panels sponsored by partnering tech companies, as well as networking and curated culinary experiences promoting tech careers, startup entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

They will also be exposed to highly-respected entrepreneurs, business leaders, technologists of color, and investors from around the world. Past speakers include Founder & CEO of Act-1 Group, Janice Bryant Howroyd, the first African American woman to own a billion-dollar company, John Hope Bryant, Founder & CEO of Operation Hope, Van Jones, Founder & CEO of Dream Corps and #YesWeCode and billionaire Steve Case of AOL and Revolution Fund. A #DiversifySXSW House and #YesWeCodeFund Fundraiser are planned.

Past sponsors include more than 32 tech companies and Fortune 100 companies such as Microsoft, Google, Twitter, Mailchimp, Delta Air Lines and Booz Allen Hamilton.
“HBCU@SXSW and OHUB@ offers companies authentically committed to recruiting the best and brightest technical and non-technical talent scale in their initiatives to recruit from colleges and universities that are intentional about exposing, educating and engaging their high potential students with access today to the opportunities of the future”, says Corey Smith, Early Exposure Lead, Opportunity Ecosystem.

The ultimate goal is to bring 1,000 of the most diverse people on the planet to SXSW. 500 students and 500 influencers that will go back to their respective cities and launch chapters of OHUB at their respective campuses, corporations, and communities.

#HBCUSXSW18 Sponsorship Presentation

  1. 1. Prioritizing diversity in technology through early exposure, immersive engagement and recruiting opportunities at SXSW. 2018
  2. 2. THE AGENDA Pain Points Thesis Solution About SXSW About HBCU@SXSW Our Experiences Engagement #HBCUSXSW18 HBCU@SXSW students and billionaire Steve Case, Founder of AOL and Revolution Fund.
  3. 3. PAIN POINTS T h e U n i t e d S t a t e s I n n o v a t i o n , E n t r e p r e n e u r s h i p a n d I n v e s t m e n t E c o n o m y l a c k s # a u t h e n t i c d i v e r s i t y a n d i n c l u s i o n r e s u l t i n g i n a l o s s o f e c o n o m i c v a l u e a n d G D P . #HBCUSXSW18
  4. 4. The Tech Sector Workforce consists of 96% White men. <2% are African or Latin American. By 2020, there will be one million more computing and coding jobs than computer science students. - Department of Labor Because of past and current discrimination, America is forgoing 1.1 minority small businesses + 9 million new jobs. - Center for Global Policy Solutions Less than 1% of angel & venture fund investments are invested in African American and Latinx companies. -Kaufman Foundation#HBCUSXSW18
  5. 5. OUR THESIS: Investment from corporations, foundations, governments, private investors and all Americans in comprehensive innovation, entrepreneurship & investment initiatives will: add over $500 billion in workforce value. create 1.1 million new startups. create 9 million new jobs. increase our GDP by 1.6% - Center for Global Policy - Department of Labor - Center for Global Policy - Intel Diversity Report #HBCUSXSW18
  6. 6. THE SOLUTION Build a hyper-local and national physical and virtual authentically inclusive interconnected innovation, entrepreneurship and investment economy. #HBCUSXSW18 Starting with Early Exposure: which we know is key.
  7. 7. ABOUT SXSW South By Southwest dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. #HBCUSXSW18
  8. 8. "Diversify SXSW and you will diversify the global innovation economy." Rodney Sampson, Founder Opportunity Ecosystem #HBCUSXSW18
  9. 9. HBCU@SXSW KPI'S Position the students to work at the best companies to solve the toughest problems to maximize their career and company building potential. Expose 500 high potential technical and non-technical students to the career opportunities in the innovation, entrepreneurship and investment ecosystem. Send the students back to their respective schools so they can create a hyper-local technology and startup ecosystem on their campus. Create an experience that facilitates connections and relationships resulting in immediate summer internships, career opportunities or startup acceleration. Educate these students on how to properly engage and navigate the opportunities in these economies. #HBCUSXSW18
  10. 10. OUR EXPERIENCES ROAD TO HBCU@SXSW National interactive student application and database building program anchored with college tour, monthly OHUB@ popup events, webinars, hackathons and innovative entrepreneurial sprints. HBCU@SXSWedu A learning environment for college administrators to connect with funders and thought leaders at the intersection of education and technology at SXSW. HBCU@HT Annual opening day at Huston Tillotson which includes onboarding panel discussions, influencer keynote and a student block party. TALENT SUITES Spaces dedicated for our recruiting partners to interview and hire our students on the spot. OFFICIAL SXSW PANELS Official SXSW speaking opportunities curated for sitting authorities in tech and entrepreneurship.
  11. 11. OUR EXPERIENCES MENTOR MEALS Corporate sponsored custom culinary experiences for our students and/or influencers during breakfast, lunch or dinner each day. ANNUAL #DIVERSIFYSXSW RECRUITMENT BREAKFAST Official SXSW Job Market recruitment breakfast where recruiters provide mentorship and advice to students. #YESWECODE FUND SCHOLARSHIP EVENT Cohosted by Van Jones, the #YesWeCode Fund and our code school partners to create an experience for SXSW influencers and decision makers to raise more funds to provide more scholarships. #DIVERSIFYSXSW House A house dedicated to #authenticinclusion designed to amplify our presenting sponsors and diversity programming for all SXSW delegates.
  12. 12. Pays for 25 students that match your custom hiring profile to attend HBCU@SXSW 'Presented by' branding everywhere Funds one (1) technologist (or entrepreneur) in residence at participating HBCU for 12 months 25 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Presenting sponsor of our monthly live recruitment and entrepreneurship webcasts & popup events at participating campuses Presenting sponsor of our #welcometotheecosystem ten-city college recruitment tour. #DiversifySXSW House Partner Custom on the ground activation, including but not limited to events, speaking opportunities and student interaction Access to applicant data $250,000PRESENTING SPONSOR
  13. 13. #DIVERSIFYSXSW House Sponsors 15 students to attend HBCU@SXSW 15 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Co-branding and programming of house for all SXSW delegates Custom event activation, including vip lounge, day party, receptions, entertainment Custom programming, including speaker and influencer recruitment Access to applicant data Sponsors 10 students to attend HBCU@SXSW 'Powered By' branding everywhere 10 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Custom event opportunity Access to applicant data $150,000 $100,000 #DIVERSIFYSXSW House Sponsor Powered By Sponsor
  14. 14. Sponsors 5 students to attend HBCU@SXSW 5 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Branded as day sponsor everywhere Custom event and programming Access to applicant data $50,000 Commit to sponsor or raise $30,000 to sponsor 10 students Listing and branding on SXSW World Magazine full page advertisment (received by all badge holders) 3 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Table at 4th Annual Inclusive Innovators Dinner Official speaking opportunity when appropriate Access to applicant data $30,000 Influencer Host Committee Sponsor $25,000Custom Event* Option to provide daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for students Option to sponsor #YesWeCode Scholarship Event + 4th Annual Inclusive Innovators Dinner 3 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Access to applicant data Day Sponsor
  15. 15. #DIVERSIFYSXSW House Sponsors 1 student to attend HBCU@SXSW Official panel sponsor & co-curator Moderator opportunity 3 panelists 2 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badges Access to applicant data $10,000 $7,500Official Panel Partner* **Subject to OE & SXSW approval Job Market Exhibitor Sponsors 1 student to attend HBCU@SXSW SXSW Job Market 10 x 10 exhibit booth 1 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badge Access to applicant data
  16. 16. Sponsors 1 student to attend HBCU@SXSW 1 HBCU@SXSW VIP Access + SXSW Platinum Badge Post job openings to HBCU@SXSW Database Access to travel concierge $5,000Influencer Delegate Sponsor Sponsors 1 student to attend HBCU@SXSW Covers round trip travel, housing, meals, programming and experience for students Post job openings to HBCU@SXSW cohort $3,000 Student Scholarship Sponsor Website listing Social media amplification SWAG Partner $1,500Ally Sponsor

