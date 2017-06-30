HBCUSXSW18 Sponsorship Presentation

Now under the leadership of Corey Smith, #HBCUSXSW18 promises to be larger and more engaging than ever. Over the course of one week, college administrators and students will attend official workshops and panels sponsored by partnering tech companies, as well as networking and curated culinary experiences promoting tech careers, startup entrepreneurship and wealth creation.



They will also be exposed to highly-respected entrepreneurs, business leaders, technologists of color, and investors from around the world. Past speakers include Founder & CEO of Act-1 Group, Janice Bryant Howroyd, the first African American woman to own a billion-dollar company, John Hope Bryant, Founder & CEO of Operation Hope, Van Jones, Founder & CEO of Dream Corps and #YesWeCode and billionaire Steve Case of AOL and Revolution Fund. A #DiversifySXSW House and #YesWeCodeFund Fundraiser are planned.



Past sponsors include more than 32 tech companies and Fortune 100 companies such as Microsoft, Google, Twitter, Mailchimp, Delta Air Lines and Booz Allen Hamilton.

“HBCU@SXSW and OHUB@ offers companies authentically committed to recruiting the best and brightest technical and non-technical talent scale in their initiatives to recruit from colleges and universities that are intentional about exposing, educating and engaging their high potential students with access today to the opportunities of the future”, says Corey Smith, Early Exposure Lead, Opportunity Ecosystem.



The ultimate goal is to bring 1,000 of the most diverse people on the planet to SXSW. 500 students and 500 influencers that will go back to their respective cities and launch chapters of OHUB at their respective campuses, corporations, and communities.