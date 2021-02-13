Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDUKASYON SA PAGPAPAKATAO 3 RODNEY SALILO BEED-2
KAPWA KO, MAHAL KO
AKTIBITI KAIBIGAN KO, IBAHAGI KO MAGBIBIGAY NG PUSO NA PAPEL ANG GURO SA KLASI. KAILANGAN ANG BAWAT ISA AY MAG-ISIP TUNGKO...
ANALISIS • ANO ANG KONEKSIYON NG AKTIBITI SA TALAKAYAN? • NASIYAHAN KABA SA IYONG KARANASAN? • PAANO ITO NAKAPANGHIKAYAT S...
ABSTRAKSIYON
Mahal ko, Kapwa ko MAHALAGA NA MAGKAKAROON NG MABUTING UGNAYAN TUNGO SA IBANG TAO SA ATING PALIGID UPANG MAPANITILI ANG KA...
• Bakit kailangan nating mahalin ang ating kapwa tao? • Kaya mo bang magsakripisyo para sa iyong kaibigan? • Masaya kaba k...
KATANGIAN TUNGO SA PAGMAMAHAL SA KAPWA Pagdama at pagunawa sa damdamin ng iba Pagiging maintindihin sa mga kaibigan at sa ...
Paggalang •May paggalang at pagkamahinahon sa lahat ng ginagawa Kabutihan •Mabuti ang ginagawa para sa kapwa at sa mga kai...
Pagkabukas-palad •Pagiging handing tumulong sa ibang tao upang maging masaya at makapagpasaya
APLIKASYON POSTER KO, SURIIN MO Ang mga mag-aaral ay kailangan makagawa ng isang poster o guhit na ipapasuri sa magulang k...
Edukasyon sa pagpapakatao 3

kapwa ko, mahal ko

Edukasyon sa pagpapakatao 3

  1. 1. EDUKASYON SA PAGPAPAKATAO 3 RODNEY SALILO BEED-2
  2. 2. KAPWA KO, MAHAL KO
  3. 3. AKTIBITI KAIBIGAN KO, IBAHAGI KO MAGBIBIGAY NG PUSO NA PAPEL ANG GURO SA KLASI. KAILANGAN ANG BAWAT ISA AY MAG-ISIP TUNGKOL SA KANILANG MGA KAIBIGAN AT KARANASAN KASAMA NITO. PIPILI ANG GURO NG MAGBABAHAGI AT ANG IBA NAMAN AY MAGBIBIGAY NG PUSO KUNG MERON SILANG KARANASAN NA KAPAREHO NITO.
  4. 4. ANALISIS • ANO ANG KONEKSIYON NG AKTIBITI SA TALAKAYAN? • NASIYAHAN KABA SA IYONG KARANASAN? • PAANO ITO NAKAPANGHIKAYAT SA IYO TUNGO SA ARALIN?
  5. 5. ABSTRAKSIYON
  6. 6. Mahal ko, Kapwa ko MAHALAGA NA MAGKAKAROON NG MABUTING UGNAYAN TUNGO SA IBANG TAO SA ATING PALIGID UPANG MAPANITILI ANG KAPAYAPAAN AT MAKAMIT ANG KAUNLARAN
  7. 7. • Bakit kailangan nating mahalin ang ating kapwa tao? • Kaya mo bang magsakripisyo para sa iyong kaibigan? • Masaya kaba kapag nakapagpasaya ka? • Ano ang iyong masakit na karanasan sa pakikipagkapwa?
  8. 8. KATANGIAN TUNGO SA PAGMAMAHAL SA KAPWA Pagdama at pagunawa sa damdamin ng iba Pagiging maintindihin sa mga kaibigan at sa kapwa tao Pagkamatapat • Wala tinatagong sekreto at pagkukunwari para magustuhan ng mga kaibigan
  9. 9. Paggalang •May paggalang at pagkamahinahon sa lahat ng ginagawa Kabutihan •Mabuti ang ginagawa para sa kapwa at sa mga kaibigan
  10. 10. Pagkabukas-palad •Pagiging handing tumulong sa ibang tao upang maging masaya at makapagpasaya
  11. 11. APLIKASYON POSTER KO, SURIIN MO Ang mga mag-aaral ay kailangan makagawa ng isang poster o guhit na ipapasuri sa magulang kung ano ang ibig sabihin nito sa kanila at pagkatapos ay isusulat nila ang obserbasyon ng magulang sa likuran ng poster o maaari ding sa kuwaderno. Pamantayan: mensahe- 5 Kalinanangan-3 Kalinisan-2 Presentasyon-5 15
