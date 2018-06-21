Alquimia entrada aberta ao palacio fechado do rei (1645)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Entrada Aberta ao Pal�cio Fechado do Rei (1645) IRINEO FILALETO CAP�TULO PRIMEIRO DA NECESSIDADE DO MERC�RIO DOS S�BIOS ...
2 nosso Hermafrodita, que tem a pot�ncia dos dois sexos. Assim, o ouro corporal � morto antes de ser unido � sua noiva, co...
3 CAP�TULO II DOS PRINC�PIOS QUE COMP�EM O MERC�RIO DOS S�BIOS I O objetivo daqueles que se aplicam a esta arte � purgar o...
4 III A prendei, ent�o, quem s�o os companheiros de Cadmo e qual a serpente que os devorou, e qual � o carvalho oco onde C...
5 CAP�TULO III DO A�O DOS S�BIOS I Os s�bios Magos transmitiram a seus sucessores numerosos ensinamentos a respeito de seu...
6 CAP�TULO IV DO �M� DOS S�BIOS I Assim como o a�o � atra�do para o �m�, e o �m� se volta espontaneamente para o a�o, igua...
7 CAP�TULO V O CHAOS DOS S�BIOS I Que o filho dos fil�sofos escute os S�bios, un�nimes em concluir que esta obra deve ser ...
8 � Deus cheio de bondade, como tuas obras s�o admir�veis! Tu fizeste isto, e surge a nossos olhos como milagre. Rendo-te ...
9 CAP�TULO VI O AR DOS S�BIOS I O espa�o, ou o firmamento, � chamado de AR nas Santas escrituras. Nosso Chaos � tamb�m cha...
10 fonte do Conde Tr�visan, cujas �guas s�o propriamente dedicadas � virgem Diana. IV Este ladr�o � um birbante, armado de...
11 CAP�TULO VII DA PRIMEIRA OPERA��O DA PREPARA��O DO MEREC�RIO FILOS�FICO PELAS �GUIAS VOL�TEIS. I Sabe, meu irm�o, que a...
12 s�tima sublima��o exaltar� teu Merc�rio a ponto de formar um banho mui conveniente para teu Rei. IV Para desfazer a dif...
13 Reitera sete vezes esta opera��o, e enfim encontrar�s o repouso, tendo simplesmente que fazer cozer; � a mais perfeita ...
14 CAP�TULO VIII DO TRABALHO E DOS CUIDADOS DA PRIMEIRA PREPARA��O I Alguns ignorantes, que brincam de qu�micos, imaginam ...
15 outro, ( H�rcules), (ensina-te) que fardo deves suportar e com que trabalho submeter esta massa espessa e este enorme p...
16 CAP�TULO IX O PODER DE NOSSO MERC�RIO SOBRE TODOS OS METAIS I Nosso Merc�rio � essa serpente que devorou os companheiro...
17 CAP�TULO X DO ENXOFRE QUE SE ENCONTRA NO MERC�RIO FILOS�FICO I O mais extraordin�rio de tudo � que em nosso Merc�rio en...
18 come�am a se coagular, assumindo nig�rrima cor e desprendendo odor extremamente f�tido. IV V�-se, destarte, que esse en...
19 CAP�TULO XI DA INVEN��O DO PERFEITO MAGIST�RIO I Eis a maneira pela qual os S�bios de outrora, que adquiriram o conheci...
20 mas por mais artif�cios que empregassem, n�o puderam assim fazer com que o Merc�rio mudasse suas qualidades intr�nsecas...
21 � um enxofre passivo o que se encontra no Merc�rio, enquanto que deveria ser ativo; deve-se ent�o introduzir outra vida...
22 met�lica pur�ssima, muito branda e pr�xima do estado primeiro dos metais, completamente desprovida de enxofre atual, ma...
23 Consideraram igualmente que sendo o ente primordial do ouro, mas ainda vol�til, poderia tornar-se o campo em que o Sol,...
24 CAP�TULO XII DA MANEIRA DE REALIZAR O PERFEITO MAGIST�RIO EM GERAL. I Devemos oferecer a Deus eternas a��es de gra�as p...
25 CAP�TULO XIII DO EMPREGO DE UM ENXOFRE MADURO NA OBRA DO ELIXIR I J� falei da necessidade do Merc�rio, e mostrei, a pro...
26 satisfa��o? Muitos, estranhos a esta arte, cr�em que se a possu�ssem, isto e aquilo fariam: foi o que pensamos, no pass...
27 VI Se tivesse ocasi�o de falar com algum daqueles que pensam isso de si mesmos ( que fariam tal ou tal coisa, se possu�...
28 mais n�o dir�o? Mas, se pelo contrario, ages um pouco mais abertamente, descoberto ser� que fazes coisas ins�litas, que...
29 alhures, e que aquela que eu lhes apresentava n�o era deste tipo. Este discurso fez com que eu me evadisse furtivamente...
30 entretanto, se reencrua num s� corpo, nosso Merc�rio, e de Merc�rio ele recebe a multiplica��o de sua semente, menos em...
31 XVIII Os Fil�sofos t�m ent�o raz�o dizendo que o ouro filos�fico � diferente do ouro vulgar; e esta diferen�a reside na...
32 pureza, reduzido a limalha ou lamelas, encerramo-lo num recipiente de vidro e o fazemos cozer em fogo cont�nuo: o ouro ...
33 Nosso Merc�rio � uma alma viva e vivificante, e eis por que nosso ouro � esperm�tico, como o trigo semeado � uma sement...
34 XXIX � com raz�o que desprezo e detesto essa idolatria do ouro e da prata, com os quais tudo tem pre�o, e que s� servem...
35 portas( e n�o digo isso sob o imp�rio da v� ilus�o, mas vejo-o, em espirito) em que n�s, os Adeptos, retornaremos dos q...
36 Consequentemente, n�o consultei a carne, nem o sangue, escrevendo esta obra, tampouco procurei o assentimento de meus i...
37 CAP�TULO XIV DAS CIRCUNSTANCIAS QUE SE PRODUZEM E QUE S�O REQUERIDAS PARA A OBRA EM GERAL. I Destaquei da arte qu�mica ...
38 IV Dei tantos pormenores, o que ningu�m fizera antes, sobre a fabrica��o desta �gua, que nada mais saberei dizer, sen�o...
39 CAP�TULO XV DA PURGA��O ACIDENTAL DO MERCURIO E DO OURO. I O ouro perfeito se tira das entranhas da terra; l�, � encont...
40 � Diana quem pode perfazer esta obra, se � envolvida nos inviol�veis abra�os de V�nus. Roga ao Todo Poderoso de te desc...
41 �guias; mistura-o com ouro pur�ssimo; faz o amalgama sobre papel limpo, e ver�s que suja o papel com um negror mui somb...
42 CAP�TULO XVI DO AM�LGAMA DO MERC�RIO E DO OURO E DO PESO ADEQUADO DE UM E DE OUTRO. I Tudo isso sendo preparado segundo...
43 A natureza intr�nseca do Merc�rio deve estar nesta propor��o: que haja duas ou tr�s partes do Merc�rio para uma do corp...
44 VIII Enfim, ferve teu composto na �gua pura, procedendo as diversas decanta��es, at� que toda a salinidade e acrim�nia ...
45 CAP�TULO XVII DAS PROPOR��ES DO VASO , DE SUA FORMA, DE SUA MAT�RIA E A MANEIRA DE FECH�-LO. I Toma um vidro oval e arr...
46 Encontram-se , mesmo assim, pessoas que imaginam que toda a despesa pouco excede um ducado; pode-se responder-lhes que ...
47 CAP�TULO XVIII DO ATANOR OU FORNO FILOS�FICO I Falou-se do Merc�rio, de sua prepara��o, e de sua virtude; do enxofre ig...
48 IV Eu mesmo procurei e encontrei-o no Sol e na Lua vulgares, mas fazer a pedra a partir de nossa mat�ria � trabalho bem...
49 primeiro grau de sua perfei��o e de virtude muito maior que da outra, na terceira rota��o da roda. VII Ademais, se trab...
50 Acima do solo, ou dos alicerces, uma pequena porta, para retirar as cinzas, de tr�s ou quatro polegadas de altura, ou p...
51 facilmente, e as outras opera��es n�o s�o t�o dif�ceis nem t�o complicadas; exigem muito pouco tempo, e n�o h� necessid...
52 CAP�TULO XIX DO PROGRESSO DA OBRA DURANTE OS QUARENTA PRIMEIROS DIAS I Nosso Merc�rio e nosso Sol, uma vez preparados, ...
53 uma semana por nossa Via, via f�cil e rara, que Deus reservou para seus pobres desdenhados e seus santos desprezados. I...
54 do fogo, se tornar� nosso Ouro; unido em seguida ao Merc�rio que preparamos e que chamamos nosso leite da Virgem, este ...
55 H�, porem, no reino met�lico algo de origem maravilhosa, na qual nosso Sol est� mais pr�ximo que no Sol e na Lua vulgar...
56 XV Portanto, se trabalhaste com o Sol, vulgar, cuida de realizar o casamento de Diana e de V�nus no come�o das n�pcias ...
57 XVIII H� uma secret�ssima opera��o, se bem que puramente natural, que se faz em nosso Merc�rio com nosso Sol, e � a est...
58 XXII Toma ent�o o Merc�rio que descrevi, e junta-o ao Sol, seu grande amigo; e ap�s sete meses, ou nove, ou dez, no m�x...
59 CAP�TULO XX DA CHEGADA DO NEGROR NA OBRA DO SOL E DA LUA I Se trabalhaste o Sol e Lua para neles procurar nosso enxofre...
60 permanecer� incombust�vel, sendo por algum tempo tingido com as cores do enxofre, mas n�o ser� impregnado, e lavar� com...
61 do Sol e da Lua durante a qual nenhuma das lumin�rias iluminar� a terra e desaparecer� o mar. Ent�o ser� perfeito o nos...
62 CAP�TULO XXI DA COMBUST�O DAS FLORES E DO MEIO DE EVITA-LA I N�o � erro leve, mas � cometido facilmente, a combust�o da...
63 Logo, esta desseca��o n�o � verdadeiramente desseca��o, mas a redu��o a �tomos sutil�ssimos, gra�as ao crivo da naturez...
64 tenhas deslocado ou agitado fortemente o vidro, o que pode dilatar o prazo da obra, ou at� mesmo, perde-la.
65 CAP�TULO XXII O REGIME DE SATURNO, O QUE �, E POR QUE � ASSIM CHAMADO. I Todos os Magos que escreveram sobre este traba...
66 CAP�TULO XXIII DOS DIFERENTES REGIMES DESTA OBRA. I Estejas certo, tu, aprendiz estudioso, de que toda a obra da pedra ...
67 CAP�TULO XXIV DO PRIMEIRO REGIME DA OBRA, QUE � O DO MERC�RIO. I Logo de inicio falar-te-ei do regime do Merc�rio, segr...
68 primeira obra, sua mat�ria de "REBIS", quer dizer, uma coisa composta de duas substancias, segundo o poeta: "Rebis � co...
69 que por esta circula��o o Merc�rio sobe em sua natureza primeira, ate que, muito depois, o corpo comece a reter um pouc...
70 CAP�TULO XXV DO REGIME DA OBRA, QUE � DE SATURNO I Terminado o regime de Merc�rio, cuja obra � despojar o rei de sua ve...
71 asseguro, e circular�, sem viol�ncia; elevar-se-� do centro para os c�us, e descer� dos c�us para aterra, recolhendo a ...
72 CAP�TULO XXVI DO REGIME DE J�PITER I Ao negro Saturno sucede J�piter, que � de outra cor. Pois ap�s a putrefa��o necess...
73 CAP�TULO XXVII DO REGIME DA LUA I O regime de J�piter estando completamente terminado, ao fim do quarto m�s ver�s apare...
74 E finalmente, ter�s gr�os muito brancos, t�o finos quanto �tomos do Sol, e mais belos do que qualquer coisa j� vista po...
  1. 1. 1 Entrada Aberta ao Pal�cio Fechado do Rei (1645) IRINEO FILALETO CAP�TULO PRIMEIRO DA NECESSIDADE DO MERC�RIO DOS S�BIOS PARA A OBRA DO ELIXIR I Quem quer que deseje possuir esse Tos�o de ouro, deve saber que nosso p� aur�fico, que chamamos de nossa pedra, � o Ouro, simplesmente al�ado ao mais alto grau de pureza e fixidez sutil a que puder ser levado, tanto por sua natureza, quanto pela arte de h�bil operador. Este ouro assim essencificado n�o � o do vulgo: chamamo-lo "nosso ouro"; ele � o grau supremo de perfei��o da natureza e da arte. Poderia, a este respeito, citar todos os fil�sofos, mas n�o necessito de testemunhas, pois que sou eu mesmo Adepto, e que escrevo com mais clareza do que qualquer outro anterior. Crer-me-� quem quiser, desaprovar-me- � quem puder; que se me censure, mesmo, se o deseja; s� se chegar� a uma profunda ignor�ncia. Os esp�ritos demasiadamente sutis, afirmo-o, sonham com quimeras, por�m, o pesquisador ass�duo encontrar� a verdade seguindo a via simples da natureza. II O ouro � ent�o o �nico, exclusivo e verdadeiro princ�pio a partir do qual se pode produzir ouro. No entanto, o nosso ouro que � necess�rio � nossa obra � de duas naturezas. Uma levada � maturidade, fixa, � o Lat�o Rubro, cujo cora��o, ou n�cleo, � um fogo puro. � por isso que seu corpo se defende no fogo, que � onde recebe a purifica��o, sem nada ceder � viol�ncia deste, nem sofrer. Esse ouro, em nossa obra, exerce o papel de macho. Une-o a nosso ouro branco mais cru (nosso segundo ouro, menos cozido que o precedente), tendo o lugar de semente feminina, com o qual se conjuga e onde deposita seu esperma; e unem-se um ao outro por liame indissol�vel, de onde se faz o
  2. 2. 2 nosso Hermafrodita, que tem a pot�ncia dos dois sexos. Assim, o ouro corporal � morto antes de ser unido � sua noiva, com o qual o enxofre coagulante que, no ouro, � extrovertido, torna-se introvertido. Ent�o, a altura � oculta, e a profundidade, manifestada. Tamb�m o fixo se faz vol�til por um tempo, afim de possuir em seq��ncia, um estado mais nobre por sua heran�a, gra�as ao que obter� poderos�ssima fixidez. III V�-se que todo o segredo consiste no Merc�rio, do que o fil�sofo diz: "No Merc�rio se encontra tudo o que procuram os s�bios". E Geber declara a seu respeito: "Louvado seja o Alt�ssimo, que criou nosso Merc�rio e concedeu-lhe natureza que domina o Todo. Decerto, efetivamente, se n�o existisse, os Alquimistas poderiam se glorificar � vontade, ma s a Obra Alqu�mica seria v�". Evidencia-se que esse Merc�rio n�o � o vulgar, mas aquele dos S�bios, pois todo Merc�rio vulgar � macho, quer dizer, corporal, espec�fico, morto, ao passo que o nosso � espiritual, feminino, vivo e vivificante. IV Atenta, pois, a tudo o que disser do Merc�rio, porque, segundo o Fil�sofo, "Nosso Merc�rio � o Sal dos S�bios, e quem quer que trabalhasse sem ele assemelhar-se-ia ao arqueiro que quisesse, sem corda, lan�ar flechas". N�o se pode, entretanto, encontra-lo em nenhum lugar sobre a terra. O Filho tampouco � por n�s conformado, nem criado, mas extra�do daquelas coisas que o encerram, com a coopera��o da natureza, de maneira admir�vel, e gra�as a arte sutil.
  3. 3. 3 CAP�TULO II DOS PRINC�PIOS QUE COMP�EM O MERC�RIO DOS S�BIOS I O objetivo daqueles que se aplicam a esta arte � purgar o Merc�rio de diferentes maneiras: uns o sublimam pela adjun��o de sais, e o limpam de impurezas diversas, outros vivificam-no unicamente por si mesmo, e afirmam ter , pela repet6i��o dessas opera��es, fabricado o Merc�rio dos Fil�sofos; mas enganam-se, porque n�o trabalham pela natureza, que s� � aperfei�oada em sua natureza. Que saibam ent�o que nossa �gua, composta de numerosos elementos, � no entanto, coisa �nica feita de diversas substancias coaguladas a partir de �nica ess�ncia. Eis o que � requerido para a prepara��o de nossa �gua( em nossa �gua, com efeito, encontra-se nosso drag�o �gneo): primeiramente, o fogo que se encontra em todas as coisas, secundariamente, o licor de Sat�rnia vegetal; terceiramente, o liame do Merc�rio. II O fogo � aquele de um enxofre mineral. Porem, n�o � propriamente mineral e, menos ainda, met�lico; mas sem participar destas duas substancias, tem o meio entre o mineral e o metal. Chaos ou espirito: com efeito, nosso drag�o �gneo, que de tudo triunfa, pode ser penetrado pelo odor da Sat�rnia vegetal, e seu sangue se cogula com o suco da Sat�rnia num s� admir�vel corpo; entretanto, n�o � corpo, pois que � totalmente vol�til, nem espirito, porque ao fogo, assemelha-se a metal fundido. � ent�o, verdadeiramente, um Chaos, que ocupa o lugar de M�e de todos os metais; pois sei daqui extrair todas as coisas, mesmo o Sol e a Lua, sem o auxilio do elixir transmutat�rio, o que pode ser atestado por quem o viu, tanto quanto eu. Chama-se a este Chaos o nosso Ars�nico, nosso Ar, nossa Lua, nosso Im�, nosso A�o, mas sempre sobre diversos aspectos, porque nossa mat�ria passa por diferentes estados, antes do m�nstruo de nossa prostituta seja extra�do o Diadema Real.
  4. 4. 4 III A prendei, ent�o, quem s�o os companheiros de Cadmo e qual a serpente que os devorou, e qual � o carvalho oco onde Cadmo pregou a serpente. Sabeis quais s�o as pombas de Diana, vitoriosa do Le�o, domesticando-o, este Le�o verde, digo-o, que � verdadeiramente o Drag�o Babil�nio, a tudo destruindo por seu veneno. Enfim, sabei o que � o caduceu de Merc�rio, com a qual ele opera maravilhas, e quais s�o estas Ninfas que ele instruiu com seus encantamentos. Apreendei tudo isso, se quereis atingir o objetivo de vossos desejos.
  5. 5. 5 CAP�TULO III DO A�O DOS S�BIOS I Os s�bios Magos transmitiram a seus sucessores numerosos ensinamentos a respeito de seu A�o, atribuindo-lhe consider�vel import�ncia. Por isso entre os Alquimistas houve grande controv�rsia em saber o que se devia entender pelo nome de A�o. Cada um interpretou � sua maneira. O autor da "Nova Luz" dele falou sinceramente, mas de forma obscura. II O ci�me n�o me levando a esconder aos investigadores de nossa Arte, eu, o descreverei verazmente. Nosso A�o � a verdadeira chave de nossa Obra, sem a qual o Fogo da l�mpada n�o pode ser iluminado por nenhum artificio: � a mina de ouro, o esp�rito puro entre todos, por excel�ncia, um fogo infernal, secreto em seu g�nero, extremamente vol�til, o milagre do Mundo, a reuni�o harm�nica das virtudes dos seres superiores nos seres inferiores. � por isso que o Todo Poderoso marcou-o com este signo not�vel pelo qual a natividade foi anunciada no Oriente. Os S�bios viram-no no Oriente e contemplaram-no, maravilhados, e reconheceram que um Rei seren�ssimo acabava de nascer no mundo. III E tu, que vires tua estrela, segue-a, at� seu Ber�o: a� ver�s belo infante, separando-o de suas impurezas. Honra esse rebento real, abre teu tesouro para oferecer-lhe ouro; e, ap�s sua morte, ele te dar� da sua carne e de seu sangue, medicina suprema para os tr�s reinos da terra.
  6. 6. 6 CAP�TULO IV DO �M� DOS S�BIOS I Assim como o a�o � atra�do para o �m�, e o �m� se volta espontaneamente para o a�o, igualmente o �m� dos S�bios atrai seu A�o. Sendo o A�o, como vos ensinei, a mina de ouro, devemos tamb�m considerar nosso im� como verdadeira mina de nosso A�o. II Por outra, declaro que nosso �m� tem um centro oculto, onde jaz abund�ncia de sal. Este sal � um m�nstruo na esfera da Lua e pode calcinar o ouro. Este n�cleo, por uma tend�ncia original, volta-se naturalmente para o p�lo, onde a virtude de nosso A�o � exaltada gradativamente. No p�lo, se encontra o cora��o do Merc�rio, que � verdadeiro fogo, onde est� o repouso de meu Senhor. Navegando sobre este vasto mar, para abordar a uma e outra das �ndias, governa sua rota pelo aspecto da estrela do Norte que nosso �m� te far� aparecer. III O S�bio se rejubilar�, mas o insensato far� pouco caso disto, e n�o se instruir� com a sabedoria, nem mesmo quando tiver visto o Polo central voltado para fora e marcado pelo signo reconhec�vel do Todo Poderoso. Tem a cabe�a t�o empedernida que veriam prod�gios e milagres sem por isso abandonar seus falsos arrazoados e entrar no bom caminho.
  7. 7. 7 CAP�TULO V O CHAOS DOS S�BIOS I Que o filho dos fil�sofos escute os S�bios, un�nimes em concluir que esta obra deve ser comparada � cria��o do Universo. Pois, no princ�pio, Deus criou o c�u e a terra, e a terra era vazia e deserta, e as trevas cobriam o abismo, e o esp�rito de Deus era levado sobre as superf�cies das �guas. Ent�o Deus disse: "Fa�a-se a Luz!" e a Luz se fez. II Estas palavras bastar�o ao filho da Arte. � preciso, de certo, que o c�u seja unido ` a terra sobre o leito da amizade e do amor; destarte poder� ele reinar honradamente sobre toda vida universal. A terra � corpo grave, a matriz dos minerais, porque ela os conserva em si mesma, secretamente, levando para a luz as �rvores e os animais. O c�u � o espa�o onde as grandes lumin�rias, com os astros, executam suas revolu��es e, atrav�s dos ares, comunica sua for�a as seres inferiores; mas no princ�pio, todos os corpos confundidos formaram o Chaos. III Eis, desvelei-vos sincera e santamente a verdade; com efeito, nosso Chaos � como uma terra mineral, tendo em vista sua pr�pria coagula��o, e, entretanto, � um ar vol�til no interior do qual se encontra o C�u dos Fil�sofos, em seu centro, n�cleo este verdadeiramente astral, irradiando por seu esplendor, a terra, at� sua superf�cie. E qual � o Mago s�bio o bastante para inferir do que acabo de dizer que um novo rei nasceu, mestre de todas as coisas, que resgatar� seus irm�os, da impureza original, que deve morrer e ser exaltado a fim de dar sua carne e seu sangue para a vida do mundo? IV
  8. 8. 8 � Deus cheio de bondade, como tuas obras s�o admir�veis! Tu fizeste isto, e surge a nossos olhos como milagre. Rendo-te gra�as, Pai, Senhor do c�u e da terra, por teres ocultado estas maravilhas aos s�bios e aos prudentes, para desvel�-las aos pequeninos.
  9. 9. 9 CAP�TULO VI O AR DOS S�BIOS I O espa�o, ou o firmamento, � chamado de AR nas Santas escrituras. Nosso Chaos � tamb�m chamado de AR, e isto n�o deixa de ser um segredo not�vel, pois como o ar firmamental, nosso ar � o separador das �guas. Nossa Obra � pois realmente um sistema harm�nico no mundo maior. Com efeito, as �guas que est�o sob o firmamento s�o-nos vis�veis, a n�s que vivemos sobre a terra; mas as �guas superiores escapam a nossos olhares, em raz�o de sua distancia. Da mesma forma, em nosso microcosmo, h� �guas minerais sadias do n�cleo, que aparecem, mas aquelas que est�o encerradas no interior nos s�o invis�veis, e, n�o obstante, existem de fato. II S�o estas as �guas de que fala o autor da "Nova Luz": elas existem, mas aparecem somente quando o artista o julga conveniente. Assim como o ar faz uma separa��o entre as �guas, tamb�m nosso AR impede que as �guas exc�ntricas penetrem ate aquelas que est�o no centro. Pois se elas a� chegassem, e se misturassem, logo se uniriam inseparavelmente. III Direi ent�o que o enxofre externo, vaporoso, comburente, adere tenazmente ao nosso Chaos, � tirania do qual ele n�o tem for�as para resistir, se bem que, puro, ergue-se do fogo sob a apar�ncia de um p� seco. Mas se sabe irrigar esta terra �rida com uma �gua de seu pr�prio g�nero, alargar�s os poros desta terra, e este gatuno externo ser� expelido para fora juntamente com as opera��es da desordem, a �gua ser� purgada pela adi��o de um verdadeiro enxofre de seus excrementos leprosos e de seu humor hidr�pico sup�rfluo; e ter�s em tua posse a
  10. 10. 10 fonte do Conde Tr�visan, cujas �guas s�o propriamente dedicadas � virgem Diana. IV Este ladr�o � um birbante, armado de arsenical malignidade, que o rapaz alado abomina, e foge. E se bem que a �gua central seja sua noiva, ele n�o ousa mostrar o amor mais ardente que experimente por ela, por causa das emboscadas do biltre cujas artimanhas s�o quase inevit�veis. Que Diana aqui favore�a, que saiba domar as bestas selvagens e cujas duas pombas ( que foram encontradas voando sem asas nos bosques da Ninfa V�nus) temperem com suas plumas a malignidade do ar; para que o jovem entre facilmente pelos poros, logo abale as �guas polares superiores, que n�o foram comovidas pelos maus odores, e suscite negra nuvem: a� verter�s as �guas, at� que apare�a a brancura da Lua. As trevas que estavam sobre a face do abismo ser�o dissipadas pelo espirito movendo-se sobre as �guas. V Da�, pela ordem de Deus, aparecer� a luz. Separa sete vezes esta luz, das trevas, e esta cria��o filos�fica do Merc�rio ser� perfeita; o s�timo dia ser� para ti um sabbat de repouso. Deste tempo, at� o fim da passagem do ano, poder�s esperar a gera��o do filho do Sol sobrenatural que vir� ao mundo ao fim dos s�culos para libertar seus irm�os de toda a impureza.
  11. 11. 11 CAP�TULO VII DA PRIMEIRA OPERA��O DA PREPARA��O DO MEREC�RIO FILOS�FICO PELAS �GUIAS VOL�TEIS. I Sabe, meu irm�o, que a exata prepara��o das �guias dos Fil�sofos � considerada como o primeiro grau da perfei��o, o que s� se deixa conhecer por mente h�bil. N�o cr�, realmente, que esta ci�ncia tenha chegado a algum de nos por acaso, ou por imagina��o fortuita, como o pensa nesciamente a massa dos ignorantes: a busca da verdade custou-nos longo e pesado labor, numerosas noites sem sono, muitos penares e suores. Portanto tu, estudioso aprendiz, s� fortemente persuadido que, sem esfor�o nem trabalho, a nada chegar�s na primeira opera��o. Quanto � segunda, � apenas a natureza que opera, sem que seja necess�ria tua m�o, sen�o para aplicar, externamente, um fogo moderado. II Compreende, pois, irm�o, o que querem dizer os S�bios quando escrevem que devem levar suas �guia a devorar o le�o; quanto menos �guias h�, mais a batalha � rude e mais tardia a vitoria; mas a opera��o � perfeitamente executada com um numero de sete ou nove �guias. O Merc�rio Filos�fico � o p�ssaro de Hermes, que � chamado ora de Ganso, ora Fais�o, ora este, ora aquele. III Quando os magos falam de suas �guias, delas falam no plural e contam-nas entre tr�s e dez. Mas n�o querem dizer com isso que se deva ajuntar a um peso dado de terra, tantas medidas d �gua quanto forem as �guias, mas deve-se compreender que falam do peso interno ou da for�a do fogo, quer dizer, sem duvida que se deve tomar �gua tantas vezes sutilizadas quantas �guia contam; esta atua��o � feita por sublima��o. Assim, cada sublima��o do Merc�rio Filos�fico corresponde a uma �guia, e a
  12. 12. 12 s�tima sublima��o exaltar� teu Merc�rio a ponto de formar um banho mui conveniente para teu Rei. IV Para desfazer a dificuldade, l� atentamente o que segue: toma quatro partes de nosso Drag�o �gneo, que esconde em seu ventre o A�o m�gico, e nove partes de nosso �m�: mistura-os juntos com o aux�lio do t�rrido Vulcano, de modo que formem uma �gua mineral onde sobrenadar� uma escuma que deve ser rejeitada, deixa a crosta e toma o n�cleo, purga-o tr�s vezes pelo fogo e o sal, o que ser� feito facilmente se Saturno contemplou sua pr�pria beleza no Espelho de Marte. V Da� nascer� o Camale�o, quer dizer, nosso Chaos, onde est�o escondidos todos os segredos, n�o em ato , mas em pot�ncia. � esse o infante Hermafrodita, envenenado desde o ber�o pela mordida do c�o enraivecido de Corascena, por causa de uma hidrofobia permanente, ou medo da �gua, que o torna louco e insensato; e agora que a �gua � o elemento natural mais pr�ximo dele, ele a abomina e foge dela. � Destinos! VI N�o obstante, encontram-se na floresta de Diana, duas pombas que suavizam sua raiva insensata ( se as aplica com arte da Ninfa V�nus ). ent�o para impedir que esta hidrofobia o retome, mergulhe-o nas �guas, e que ele pere�a. Neste momento, o C�o Negro Enraivecido, sufocado, incapaz de suportar as �guas, subir� quase at� a sua superf�cie; persegue-o � forca de chuva e golpes, e faz com que fuja para bem longe; assim desaparecer�o as trevas. VII Quando a Lua brilhar plenamente, dar� asas � �guia, que voar�, deixando mortas atras de si as pombas de Diana, que se n�o sendo mortas no primeiro encontro, de nada podem servir.
  13. 13. 13 Reitera sete vezes esta opera��o, e enfim encontrar�s o repouso, tendo simplesmente que fazer cozer; � a mais perfeita tranq�ilidade, jogo de crian�as e trabalho de mulheres.
  14. 14. 14 CAP�TULO VIII DO TRABALHO E DOS CUIDADOS DA PRIMEIRA PREPARA��O I Alguns ignorantes, que brincam de qu�micos, imaginam que a obra inteira, do come�o ao fim, � apenas pura recrea��o, onde s� se encontra o deleite, e decretam que a dificuldade est� fora deste lavor; que gozem desta opini�o, tranq�ilamente; na obra que estimam ser t�o f�cil, s� recolhem ventos, gra�as as suas opera��es ociosas. Quanto a mim, sei por experi�ncia pr�pria que, uma vez adquirida a ben��o divina e um bom come�o, s� se pode Ter sucesso com muito penar, engenhosidade e assiduidade II E, certamente, n�o h� trabalho t�o f�cil que se possa considerar que seja divertimento ou adivinhas, e que leve ao objetivo t�o procurado. Ao contrario, como diz Hermes, n�o se deve poupar nenhum esfor�o, quer intelectual, quer f�sico. Sen�o , o que predisse o S�bio em suas par�bolas, verificar-se-a: o desejo do pregui�oso f�-lo-� perecer. Tamb�m n�o se deve surpreender que tantas pessoas se intrometem com a alquimia tenham-se reduzido � indig�ncia, pois que fogem do trabalho, sem recear as despesas. III Mas eu, que conhe�o a opera��o, por te-la praticado cuidadosamente, sei com certeza que n�o h� trabalho mais enfadonho que nossa primeira prepara��o. Por isso que Morien advertiu seriamente o Rei Calid que muitos s�bios queixam-se do cansa�o que lhes causava esta opera��o. E n�o gostaria que isso fosse tomado metaforicamente, pois n�o considero os fatos tais como aparecem no inicio da obra sobrenatural, mas tais como se encontram desde o come�o. Tornar a massa bem disposta, diz o poeta, � o trabalho, � a obra. E acrescenta: "Um, (Jas�o) de um pico conhecido ( mostra-te) o tos�o de ouro... O
  15. 15. 15 outro, ( H�rcules), (ensina-te) que fardo deves suportar e com que trabalho submeter esta massa espessa e este enorme peso..." � o que faz dizer ao celebre autor do "Segredo Herm�tico", que o primeiro trabalho � um trabalho de H�rcules. IV Encontram-se, de fato, em nosso princ�pio, numerosos elementos heterog�neos sup�rfluos imposs�veis de levar � pureza ( aquela que conv�m � nossa obra) e que se deve ent�o completamente eliminar, o que n�o se pode fazer, ignorando a Teoria de nossos segredos, gra�as � qual ensinamos o meio de tirar do sangue menstrual desta prostituta o Diadema Real. E quando se conhece esse meio, resta ainda, um grande trabalho, t�o pesado que, como diz o Filosofo, muitos, assustados pelas dificuldades, abandonam sua obra inacabada. V N�o cr�, no entanto, que uma mulher n�o possa empreender esse trabalho se ele o considera seriamente, e n�o como jogo. Mas uma vez preparado o Merc�rio, que Bernardo Tr�visan chama a sua fonte, encontra-se enfim o repouso que, segundo o Filosofo, � bem mais desej�vel que todos os outros louvores.
  16. 16. 16 CAP�TULO IX O PODER DE NOSSO MERC�RIO SOBRE TODOS OS METAIS I Nosso Merc�rio � essa serpente que devorou os companheiros de Cadmo, o que nada tem de surpreendente, pois que anteriormente devorou o pr�prio Cadmo, se bem que mais forte que eles. Ao fim, porem, Cadmo a trespassar� desde que pela for�a de seu sopro saiba coagul�-la. II Saberei pois que nosso Merc�rio comanda todos os corpos met�licos e pode resolve-los em sua mais pr�xima mat�ria mercurial separando seus enxofres; e sabe que o Merc�rio de uma, duas ou tr�s �guias comanda Saturno, J�piter e V�nus; de tr�s a sete �guias, comanda a Lua; enfim, comanda o Sol, quando se tem de sete a dez. III Concluo dizendo que esse Merc�rio � mais pr�ximo do primeiro ente met�lico do que qualquer outro Merc�rio; por isso penetra radicalmente os Corpos Met�licos e manifesta suas profundezas secretas.
  17. 17. 17 CAP�TULO X DO ENXOFRE QUE SE ENCONTRA NO MERC�RIO FILOS�FICO I O mais extraordin�rio de tudo � que em nosso Merc�rio encontra-se um enxofre n�o somente atual, mas ativo e verdadeiro, e que entretanto, conserva todas as propriedades e a forma do Merc�rio. � pois necess�rio que esta forma lhe tenha sido dada por nossa prepara��o: esta forma � enxofre met�lico, e este enxofre � um fogo que putrefaz o sol composto ou decomposto. II Este fogo sulfuroso � a semente espiritual que nossa Virgem ( permanecendo imaculada) n�o deixou de receber, porque a virgindade pode suportar um amor espiritual sem ser corrompida, como a experi�ncia o mostra e como o disse o autor do "Segredo Herm�tico". � gra�as a este enxofre que nosso Merc�rio � Hermafrodita, quer dizer, que a partir do mesmo grau vis�vel de digest�o ele contem ao mesmo tempo um princ�pio ativo e um princ�pio passivo. E se � unido com o Sol, abranda-o, liq�efazendo-o e dissolvendo-o pelo calor temperado que exige o composto; pelo mesmo fogo ele coagula a si mesmo, e sua coagula��o produz o Sol e a Lua, � vontade do artista. III Isto parecer-te-�, qui�� , incr�vel, mas � real que o Merc�rio Homog�neo, puro e limpo, acrescido de enxofre interno por nosso artif�cio, coagula a si mesmo, sob a �nica a��o de um calor externo adequado. Esta coagula��o se faz em forma de creme de leite como terra sutil sobrenadando as �guas. Mas quando se une ao Sol, n�o somente ele n�o se coagula, mas sendo assim composto, a cada dia assume um aspecto mais mole at� que, o corpo estando bem dissolvido, os esp�ritos
  18. 18. 18 come�am a se coagular, assumindo nig�rrima cor e desprendendo odor extremamente f�tido. IV V�-se, destarte, que esse enxofre espiritual met�lico � realmente o primeiro motor, que faz girar a roda e virar o eixo circularmente. Este Merc�rio �, em verdade, ouro vol�til, n�o ainda suficientemente digerido, mas bastante puro: � por isso que, por simples e �nica digest�o, transforma-se em Sol. Mas se o conjuga ao Sol j� perfeito, ele n�o se coagula; mas dissolve o ouro corporal, e ap�s essa dissolu��o permanece com ele sob a mesma forma; porem, a morte deve necessariamente preceder a uni�o perfeita, a fim de que ap�s a morte sejam unidos n�o simplesmente numa perfei��o uma s� vez perfeita, mas mais de mil vezes perfeita.
  19. 19. 19 CAP�TULO XI DA INVEN��O DO PERFEITO MAGIST�RIO I Eis a maneira pela qual os S�bios de outrora, que adquiriram o conhecimento desta ci�ncia sem o aux�lio de livros, foram levados a possui-la, com a permiss�o de Deus. Com efeito, n�o chego a persuadir-me que ningu�m a tenha tido por revela��o imediata, exceto talvez Salom�o, quest�o que prefiro n�o abordar. Mas mesmo tendo-a adquirido assim, nada impediria que a tivesse obtido pela pesquisa, quando simplesmente pedira a sabedoria, que Deus concedeu, para que com ela possu�sse a riqueza e a paz. Nenhuma pessoa sensata poderia negar que aquele que sondou a natureza das plantas e das arvores, do cedro do L�bano at� o hissopo e a pariet�ria, n�o tenha semelhantemente penetrado a natureza mineral, estudo n�o menos agrad�vel. II Mas, retornando a nosso assunto, digo que h� lugar para crer que os primeiros Adeptos, dentre os quais coloco Hermes, a terem possu�do o Magist�rio, como falavam-lhes os livros, n�o procuraram de in�cio a maior perfei��o, mas contentaram-se em exaltar os metais imperfeitos � dignidade Real; e como deram-se conta que todos os corpos met�licos tinham uma origem mercurial, e que o Merc�rio era totalmente semelhante, quanto ao peso e � homogeneidade, ao mais perfeito dos metais, que � o ouro, esfor�ando-se por leva-lo ao cozimento � maturidade do ouro; mas nenhum fogo permitiu-lhes l� chegar. III Por isso pensaram que, para obter o fogo necess�rio ao sucesso, o calor exterior deveria ser acompanhado de um calor interno. Ent�o procuraram este calor em diversas coisas. Inicialmente, extra�ram dos minerais menores, por distila��o, �guas extremamente quentes, com as quais corroeram o Merc�rio;
  20. 20. 20 mas por mais artif�cios que empregassem, n�o puderam assim fazer com que o Merc�rio mudasse suas qualidades intr�nsecas, porque todas essas �guas corrosivas eram apenas agentes externos, como o fogo, se bem que diversamente; e aquele m�nstruos, como os chamavam, n�o permaneciam com o corpo dissolvido. IV Pela mesma raz�o, rejeitaram todos os sais, salvo um, o ente primordial de todos os sais, que dissolve qualquer metal que seja e coagula o Merc�rio da mesma maneira; mas isso s� se faz por via violenta; eis porque um agente desta esp�cie � novamente separado dos corpos que dissolveu, nada perdendo de seu peso nem de suas qualidades. Tamb�m observaram os s�bios, finalmente, que no Merc�rio havia condensa��es aquosas e impurezas terrosas que, profundamente incrustadas, impediam que ele fosse digerido, e que n�o poderiam ser eliminadas, sen�o destruindo todo o composto. Digo que aprenderam a fixar a Merc�rio quando puderam se desembara�ar destas esc�rias. Ele Contem em si mesmo, de fato, um enxofre fermentativo, cujo menor gr�o bastaria para cogular o corpo de todo o Merc�rio, desde que se lhe retirassem suas impurezas e cogulos. Experimentaram enato diferentes m�todos de purga��o, mas em v�o, porque esta opera��o exige uma destrui��o, e depois uma regenera��o, para as quais um agente intermedi�rio � preciso. V Aprenderam, enfim, que o Merc�rio havia sido destinado a ser um metal nas entranhas da terra, e que para chegar a isto, conservava um movimento continuo tanto quanto o lugar e outros caracteres exteriores permanecessem bem dispostos. Mas, se por acaso se produzisse qualquer perturba��o, este fruto ainda verde ca�a por si mesmo, de forma que, privado de movimento, parecia privado de vida, pois � imposs�vel retornar imediatamente da falta � posse. VI
  21. 21. 21 � um enxofre passivo o que se encontra no Merc�rio, enquanto que deveria ser ativo; deve-se ent�o introduzir outra vida, de mesma natureza, que desperta a vida latente no Merc�rio: "assim a vida recebe a vida". Ele � finalmente transformado basicamente, e rejeita espontaneamente de seu Centro as impurezas e as escorias, como disto falamos suficientemente nos cap�tulos precedentes. Ora, esta vida s� se encontra no enxofre met�lico, que os magos procuraram em V�nus, e nas substancias semelhantes, mas em v�o. VII Enfim, interessam-se por um filho de Saturno, e experimentaram sua a��o sobre o ouro; e como tinha a for�a de desembara�ar o ouro maduro de suas impurezas, foram levados pelo argumento do maior ao menor, a crer que teria o mesmo efeito sobre o Merc�rio; mas a experi�ncia mostrou-lhes que ele conservava suas pr�prias esc�rias. Ent�o, recordaram-se da bem conhecida m�xima: s� puro, tu que desejas purificar a outrem. Convenceram-se de que era imposs�vel, apesar de seus esfor�os, purga-lo inteiramente, porque n�o continha nenhum enxofre met�lico; encerrava porem, em abund�ncia, o sal mais puro da natureza. VIII Descobriram que no Merc�rio havia muito pouco enxofre, e que era somente passivo; n�o encontraram enxofre atual nesta posteridade de Saturno, mas somente enxofre potencial. Por isso que ela faz alian�a com um enxofre arsenical ardente, sem o qual enlouqueceria e s� poderia subsistir sob forma cogulada; no entanto ela � est�pida aponto de preferir coabitar com o inimigo, que a mant�m rigidamente aprisionada, e se prostituir, do que renunciar a ele a aparecer sob uma forma mercurial. IX Ent�o, procurando mais ainda este enxofre ativo, os magos o encontraram profundamente escondido na casa de �ries. O filho de Saturno acolheu-o com avidez, sendo ele mesmo mat�ria
  22. 22. 22 met�lica pur�ssima, muito branda e pr�xima do estado primeiro dos metais, completamente desprovida de enxofre atual, mas capaz de receber o enxofre. Por essa raz�o, ele o atrai como um �m�, o absorve e oculta em suas entranhas. E o Todo Poderoso , para perfazer esta obra, imprime-lhe seu selo real. Ent�o rejubilaram-se os magos, n�o somente por Ter encontrado o enxofre, mas por v�-lo preparado. X Tentaram dele se servir para purgar o Merc�rio, mas sem sucesso, porque ainda havia, absorvido neste filho de Saturno, uma malignidade arsenical misturada a este enxofre; e se bem que muito pouco, tendo em vista a grande quantidade que o enxofre detinha em sua natureza mineral, impedia a uni�o daquele enxofre com o Merc�rio. Por esta causa, tentaram temperar esta malignidade do ar com as pombas de Diana, e tiveram �xito. Enato , misturaram a vida com a vida, umectaram a seca pela a liquida, subtilizaram a passiva pela ativa, e vivificaram a morte, pela vida. O c�u permaneceu nublado por um pouco; mas depois das abundantes chuvas, reencontrou sua serenidade. XI Daqui surgiu um Merc�rio Hermafrodita. Puseram-no sobre o fogo e coagularam em pouco tempo; em sua coagula��o, encontraram o Sol e a Lua. XII Por fim , esses s�bios, para si mesmos, observaram que o Merc�rio assim purificado e n�o ainda coagulado n�o mais era metal, mas era bastante vol�til para n�o deixar nenhum deposito no fundo do vaso, em sua destila��o. Por isso chamaram-no seu Sol ainda n�o amadurecido, e sua Lua viva. XIII
  23. 23. 23 Consideraram igualmente que sendo o ente primordial do ouro, mas ainda vol�til, poderia tornar-se o campo em que o Sol, uma vez semeado, cresceria em virtude. Por isso � que a� puseram o Sol; e para sua grande surpresa, o que no Merc�rio era fixo tornou-se vol�til, o corpo duro abrandou-se, e o que era coagulado se encontrou dissolvido, para surpresa da pr�pria natureza. XIV Foi o que os levou a conjugar estes dois corpos; encerraram-nos num vidro, o qual puseram sobre o fogo, e prosseguiram a obra, como a natureza o exigia, durante um longo per�odo. Assim, foi vivificado o morto e morreu o vivo, o corpo se putrefez, o espirito exaltou-se, glorioso, e a alma foi exaltada numa quintess�ncia, medicina soberana para animais, metais e vegetais.
  24. 24. 24 CAP�TULO XII DA MANEIRA DE REALIZAR O PERFEITO MAGIST�RIO EM GERAL. I Devemos oferecer a Deus eternas a��es de gra�as por nos Ter mostrado esses arcanos da natureza, que ocultou aos olhos da maioria. Desvelarei, pois, fiel gratuitamente aos outros pesquisadores o que me foi gratuitamente concedido por aquele doador. Sabe, por conseguinte, que em nossa opera��o n�o h� maior segredo que a coobacao das naturezas, uma sobre a outra, at� com a ajuda de um corpo cru se extraia de um corpo digerido, uma virtude muito digerida. II Para requer-se, primeiramente, a aquisi��o exata das mat�rias que entram na obra, sua prepara��o e sua adapta��o; secundariamente, uma boa disposi��o dos elementos exteriores; terciariamente, ap�s esta prepara��o, um bom regime; quaternariamente, devem-se conhecer antecipadamente as cores que aparecem no decurso da obra, para n�o agir �s cegas; quinariamente, paci�ncia, para que a obra n�o seja regida com pressa, ou precipita��o. Falaremos de tudo isso por ordem, com fraterna sinceridade.
  25. 25. 25 CAP�TULO XIII DO EMPREGO DE UM ENXOFRE MADURO NA OBRA DO ELIXIR I J� falei da necessidade do Merc�rio, e mostrei, a prop�sito do Merc�rio, numerosos segredos que, antes de mim, estavam sem significa��o no mundo, porque quase todos os livros de qu�mica est�o cheios de enigmas obscuros, ou opera��es sofisticadas, ou ainda de um ac�mulo de palavras intrincadas. Eu n�o agi similarmente, submetendo, para tanto, minha vontade para � divina que, neste ultimo per�odo do mundo, parece-me desejosa de desvelar estes segredos. Por isso receio menos que possa aviltar-me a Arte, e desapare�a. Tal n�o pode suceder, pois a real sabedoria guarda-se a si mesma e ternamente com sua honra. II Apraza a Deus, por�m, que o ouro e a prata, os grandes �dolos que o mundo inteiro at� hoje tem adorado, fossem t�o comuns quanto o estrume! Ent�o n�s, que praticamos esta Arte, n�o nos aplicar�amos zelosamente em nos esconder, n�s, que j� nos cremos cumulados com a maldi��o de Caim, chorando e gemendo; parece que somos afastados da vista do Senhor, e da doce sociedade de nossos amigos de que fru�amos sem receio, outrora. Somos atormentados como se fossemos assediados pelas f�rias, e em nenhum lugar podemos julgar-nos em seguran�a, por muito tempo, chegando a gemer e muito repetindo a lamenta��o de Caim ao Senhor; "Quem quer que me encontre, matar-me-�". III N�o tendo ousado cuidar de nossa fam�lia, erramos, vagabundos, de na��o em na��o, sem encontrar nenhuma moradia garantida; e se bem que tudo possuamos, devemos com pouco nos contentar; em que a felicidade encontrar�amos, se n�o na contempla��o, com que a alma experimenta grande
  26. 26. 26 satisfa��o? Muitos, estranhos a esta arte, cr�em que se a possu�ssem, isto e aquilo fariam: foi o que pensamos, no passado, mas, tornados prudentes pelos perigos, escolhemos m�todo mais secreto. Quem quer que tenha uma vez escapado � morte iminente, tomar-se-�, crede-me, mais s�bio para o resto da vida. H� um prov�rbio que diz que as mulheres dos celibat�rios e os filhos das virgens est�o sempre bem vestidos e alimentados. IV Encontrei o mundo num estado t�o corrompido, que n�o se encontra uma s� pessoa, dentre aqueles que se atribuem o aspecto da honestidade, ou apregoem seu amor pelo bem publico, cujo anelo pessoal n�o seja um interesse s�rdido e indigno. E nenhum mortal pode fazer algo, nem mesmo na solid�o, nem mesmo obras de miseric�rdia, sem por sua vida em perigo. Experimentei recentemente, no estrangeiro, o seguinte: havia dado rem�dio a doentes afligidos por mis�rias corporais e abandonados por todos; e por milagre , recobraram a sa�de; logo se come�ou a falar do Elixir dos S�bios, a um tal ponto que sofri, diversas vezes grandes inc�modos, obrigado a alterar as vestimentas, raspar a cabe�a e usar uma peruca, adotar nome falso, e evadir-me noturnamente, sem o qu�, teria ca�do nas m�os dos perversos que me estendiam ciladas ( por causa de uma simples suspeita, unida � sua execr�vel sede pelo ouro) . Poderia contar copias de historias deste g�nero, que pareceriam ris�veis a muitos. V Dir�o, com efeito: "Se possu�sse esses segredos, conduzir-me-ia bem diversamente". Que saibam, no entanto, qu�o penoso � �s pessoas nobres conviver com imbecis. Mas as outras pessoas de intelecto sutil s�o finas, penetrantes, perspicazes, t�m olhos de Argos; alguns s�o curiosos, outros, maquiav�licos, procuram perscrutar profundamente a vida, os costumes e as a��es dos homens; em todo caso, s�o pessoas com quem, desde que somos seus amigos, � muito dif�cil dissimular.
  27. 27. 27 VI Se tivesse ocasi�o de falar com algum daqueles que pensam isso de si mesmos ( que fariam tal ou tal coisa, se possu�sse a pedra), e se eu lhes dissesse: "�s amigo de um Adepto", logo se poriam a refletir e me responderiam: "Imposs�vel, eu o teria percebido; vivo t�o familiarmente com ele que o teria notado". Tu que pensas aquilo de ti mesmo, cr�s que os outros n�o tem perspic�cia igual � tua, para verem quem �s? VII Pois � preciso bem viver com as pessoas, sob pena de passar por um C�nico ou um outro Di�genes. Se te associas � plebe, � indigno, mas se freq�entas a sociedade das pessoas cultas, deves estar sempre em guarda, para que n�o te descubram com a mesma facilidade que cr�s possuir para reconhecer em uma outra pessoa um Adepto ( pois que ignoras um segredo que todos conhecem), sob pretexto de que tens com ele uma certa familiaridade. Ter�s at� dificuldade em te dares conta de que se alimentam suspeitas de ti, o que � grave inconveniente, pois a menor conjectura bastar� para que te armem ciladas. VIII T�o grande a maldade dos homens, que conheci certas pessoas que foram estranguladas ou enforcadas apenas pela suspeita ( de que possu�am a Pedra Filosofal), quando de fato eram estranhas � nossa arte. Bastaria que pessoas desesperadas tivessem ouvido dizer que tal pessoa tinha a reputa��o de ser h�bil nesta ci�ncia. Seria fastidioso enumerar tudo o que eu mesmo vivi, o que vi e ouvi sobre isso, tanto mais nesta era do mundo que em todas as precedentes. A alquimia serve de pretexto a todos, de modo que, se fazes a m�nima coisa em segredo, n�o podes dar tr�s passos sem te tra�res. IX Estas precau��es excitar�o o ardor de alguns para examinar mais de perto a tua conduta, e falar�o de dinheiro falso. E o que
  28. 28. 28 mais n�o dir�o? Mas, se pelo contrario, ages um pouco mais abertamente, descoberto ser� que fazes coisas ins�litas, quer em Medicina, quer em Alquimia; se possuis grande soma de ouro e prata que desejes vender, logo se perguntar� de onde prov�m esta quantidade de ouro fino e prata pur�ssima, que s� podem ser encontrados na Berb�ria ou em Guin�, e sob forma de p� extremamente t�nue; ao passo que o teu, de t�tulo mais elevado, estar� sob forma de lingotes. Isto n�o deixar� de causar muita murmura��o. X Os mercadores n�o s�o t�o tolos, mesmo se, como crian�as, brincam contigo, dizendo que compram de olhos fechados, que nada v�em e que se pode vir com toda a confian�a; se vais at� eles, num piscar de olhos te denunciar�o o bastante para te lan�ar em grande embara�o. A prata que produzimos gra�as a nossa ci�ncia � t�o fina que n�o pode ser proveniente de nenhum pa�s. A melhor , que vem da Espanha, n�o vale mais que a esterlina inglesa, e ainda se apresenta sob a forma de pe�as assaz grosseiras, que s�o contrabandeadas, malgrado a interdi��o das leis dos reinados. Se ent�o p�es � venda grande quantidade de prata pura, j� te tra�ste; segundo as leis da Inglaterra, Holanda e de quase todos os Estados, que prev�em que toda altera��o do titulo do ouro e da prata que n�o seja para atender � banca do ourives, � pass�vel de pena capital, se n�o � exercitada por profissional registrado. XI Eu mesmo experimentei tais coisas, quando tentei vender nada mais que seiscentas libras de prata fin�ssima, no estrangeiro, disfar�ado de mercador, pois n�o ousei fazer uma liga, pois que cada na��o, tendo seu titulo particular para a prata e para o ouro, os ourives o conhecem bem: a tal ponto, que se tivesse dito que provinha de alhures, logo pediriam provas, e fariam apreender o vendedor. Aqueles a quem o apresentei, logo me disseram ser prata fabricada pela arte. Perguntei-lhes como o afirmavam, e responderam-me simplesmente que eu n�o os ensinaria a distinguir a prata vinda da Inglaterra, Espanha, ou
  29. 29. 29 alhures, e que aquela que eu lhes apresentava n�o era deste tipo. Este discurso fez com que eu me evadisse furtivamente, abandonando minha prata e seu valor, sem reclamar mais nada. XII Se, n�o obstantes, finges que essa grande quantidade de ouro, e sobretudo prata, foi trazida do estrangeiro, lembra que uma tal coisa ano seria feita sem ser conhecida. O patr�o do navio dir� que n�o transportou uma tal massa de prata, e que n�o poderia ser carregada no barco, com o desconhecimento geral. E aqueles que souberem desta historia, que ter�o vindo para negociar, rir�o, dizendo n�o ser veross�mil que se possa conseguir tamanha quantidade em ouro e prata e embarca-la, sendo as interdi��es t�o estritas e as medidas preventivas t�o severas. Este caso logo far� barulho n�o s� em seu pa�s, mas tamb�m nos reinos vizinhos. Instru�do pelos perigos corridos, decidi permanecer oculto, e comunicar-te esta arte, curioso de ver o que far�s para o bem p�blico, quando fores um Adepto. XIII Tendo ensinado mais acima da necessidade do Merc�rio em nossa obra, adverti a prop�sito do Merc�rio, sobre particularidades que ningu�m dentre os Antigos havia mostrado antes de mim; assim digo que, por outro lado, deve-se procurar o enxofre sem o qual o Merc�rio n�o poder� sofrer a congela��o necess�ria � obra sobrenatural. XIV O enxofre, nesta obra, faz o papel de macho, e quem quer que aborde sem ele a arte transmutatoria, nunca ter� sucesso, afirmando todos os S�bios que n�o se pode fazer nenhuma tintura sem seu lat�o ou seu bronze, sendo este, sem d�vida, o Ouro, a que assim chamam. O famoso Sendivogius disse a esse prop�sito: "O s�bio reconhece nossa pedra at� no excremento, enquanto que o ignorante n�o cr� que ela exista nem mesmo no ouro". � no ouro, o Ouro dos S�bios, que se encontra a tintura aur�fica; se bem que seja um corpo perfeitamente digerido,
  30. 30. 30 entretanto, se reencrua num s� corpo, nosso Merc�rio, e de Merc�rio ele recebe a multiplica��o de sua semente, menos em quantidade que em qualidade. XV E se bem que muitos S�bios pare�am sofisticamente nega-lo, tudo � realmente como afirmei. Pretendem, por exemplo, que o ouro vulgar seja morto, enquanto que o seu seja vivo; igualmente, o gr�o de trigo est� morto, quer dizer, que sua atividade germinal foi suprimida, e permaneceria eternamente se fosse conservado num ar ambiente seco; mas lan�ado � terra, logo retoma sua vida fermentativa, incha, abranda-se e germina. XVI O mesmo ocorre com nosso ouro: est� morto, quer dizer, sua for�a vivificante est� selada sob a escoria corporal; no que se assemelha ao gr�o, com diferen�as, porem, em propor��o � grande distancia que separa o gr�o vegetal do ouro met�lico. E assim como este gr�o que permanece imut�vel, enquanto est� ao ar seco, � destru�do pelo fogo e vivificado somente na �gua, tamb�m o ouro, que � incorrupt�vel malgrado qualquer ataque e dura eternamente, � redut�vel apenas em nossa �gua, e ent�o vive, e torna-se nosso ouro. XVII Quando o trigo � semeado no campo pelo lavrador, ele muda de nome e toma o de semente, em lugar de frumento , que leva enquanto � guardado no celeiro para fazer o p�o e outros alimentos desse g�nero, tanto quanto para a semeadura. Assim o ouro, enquanto est� sob a forma de an�is, vasos ou dinheiro, � vulgar; mas desde que esteja misturado � nossa �gua, ele � filos�fico. No primeiro estado, diz-se que est� morto, porque permaneceria imut�vel at� o fim do mundo; no segundo, diz-se que est� vivo, porque est� em pot�ncia; esta pot�ncia pode em alguns dias ser convertida em ato; neste momento, o ouro n�o � mais ouro, mas o Chaos dos S�bios.
  31. 31. 31 XVIII Os Fil�sofos t�m ent�o raz�o dizendo que o ouro filos�fico � diferente do ouro vulgar; e esta diferen�a reside na composi��o. Diz-se, realmente, que um homem est� morto quando ouviu sua senten�a de morte; tamb�m se diz que o ouro est� vivo quando mistura-se a uma tal composi��o, submetido a um tal fogo, no qual deve receber necess�ria e rapidamente a vida vegetativa e mostrar, alguns dias mais tarde, os efeitos de sua vida nascente. XIX Assim, os mesmos S�bios que dizem que seu ouro � vivo, ordenam-te, que fa�as pesquisas na arte, de vivificar o morto. Se conheces o m�todo e ap�s ter preparado a prata, executas a mistura conforme as regras, teu ouro n�o tardar� a se tornar vivo: mas, nesta vivifica��o, teu m�nstruo vivo morrer�. Por isso os Magos aconselham vivificar o morto e mortificar o vivo; mas, � antes sua �gua, que eles chamam viva, e dizem que o tempo da morte do primeiro principio e do renascimento do segundo t�m a mesma dura��o simult�nea. XX Donde se v� que se deve tomar o nosso ouro quando est� morto e sua �gua, quando se est� viva; mas fazendo-se um composto que se coze por um breve momento, a semente do ouro torna- se viva, enquanto que morre o Merc�rio vivo, que dizer, que o esp�rito � coagulado pelo corpo dissolvido; e um e outro se putrefazem ao mesmo tempo em forma de lama, at� que todos os membros do composto sejam dispersos em �tomos. Eis pois em que consiste a natureza de nosso Magist�rio. XXI O mist�rio que guardamos com tantos cuidados � a prepara��o do Merc�rio propriamente dita. N�o se pode encontra-lo sobre a terra j� pronto para o nosso uso, e isso por raz�es particulares conhecidas pelos Adeptos. Com o Merc�rio, amalgamamos perfeitamente este ouro puro, purgado ao extremo grau de
  32. 32. 32 pureza, reduzido a limalha ou lamelas, encerramo-lo num recipiente de vidro e o fazemos cozer em fogo cont�nuo: o ouro � dissolvido pela virtude de nossa �gua; e retorna � sua mat�ria mais pr�xima, na qual a vida do ouro aprisionada � libertada, e ele recebe a vida do Merc�rio dissolvente, que �, em rela��o ao ouro, o que � a boa terra para o gr�o de trigo. XXII O ouro dissolvido neste Merc�rio se putrefaz, e � assim que deve ser obrigatoriamente, por necessidade da natureza. Pois ap�s a podrid�o da morte renasce o corpo novo, da mesma ess�ncia que o primeiro, mas de substancia mais nobre, que recebe proporcionalmente diferentes graus de virtude segundo as quatro qualidades dos elementos. Tal � a ordem de nossa obra. Tal � toda nossa Filosofia. XXIII Por isso dizemos que nada h� de secreto em nossa obra, � exce��o apenas do Merc�rio, cujo Magist�rio consiste em prepara-lo convenientemente, extrair o Sol nele escondido, e casa-lo com o ouro, em justa propor��o; e em reger o fogo como o Merc�rio exigir; porque o ouro por si mesmo n�o teme o fogo, e quanto mais � unido ao Merc�rio, mais isto o torna capaz de resistir a este fogo; a dificuldade desta obra � ent�o acomodar o regime de calor � toler�ncia do Merc�rio. XXIV Mas se n�o se preparou seu Merc�rio segundo as regras, mesmo se lhe se une o ouro, este ouro permanecer� vulgar, pois que est� unido a um agente extravagante, no qual ele n�o se transforma mais do que se tivesse sido deixado no cofre; e nenhum regime de fogo far� desaparecer sua natureza corporal, se n�o h� nenhum agente vivo para acompanha-lo. XXV
  33. 33. 33 Nosso Merc�rio � uma alma viva e vivificante, e eis por que nosso ouro � esperm�tico, como o trigo semeado � uma semente, enquanto que o mesmo trigo encerrado num celeiro permanece simples frumento, morto. Mesmo se o enterra numa caixa( ou, como o praticam os habitantes das �ndias, Ocidentais que p�em suas colheitas no interior de uma fossa na terra, ao abrigo de todo vapor d �gua), se ele n�o recebe o vapor �mido da terra, est� morto, quer dizer, fica improdutivo e bem longe de vegetar. XXVI Sei que muitos condenar�o esta doutrina, e dir�o: "Este homem afirma que o ouro vulgar � o suporte material da pedra, com o Merc�rio corrente; mas sabemos que � o contr�rio". Vamos, senhores fil�sofos, olhai em vossos bolsos: v�s, que tantas coisas sabeis, a� encontrareis a pedra? Eu a possuo, sem t�-la recebido de ningu�m (se n�o de meu Deus) nem t�-la roubado: eu a tenho, e a fiz, guardo-a diariamente comigo, freq�entemente trabalhei-a com minhas pr�prias m�os. Escrevo o que sei, mas isto n�o � para v�s. XXVII Tratai pois vossas �guas pluviais, vossos rocios de maio, vossos sais, tagarelai a torto e a direito, louvai vosso esperma mais poderoso at� que o diabo cobri-me de injurias; estais seguros de que vossa linguagem insultante me desola! Assevero que o ouro apenas, e o Merc�rio, s�o nossas mat�rias. Sei o que escrevo, e DEUS que perscruta os cora��es, sabe que eu escrevo a verdade. XXVIII E n�o tem cabimento acusar-me de ci�mes , escrevendo eu com a pluma audaciosa, em estilo incomum, em honra de DEUS, para utilidade de meu pr�ximo e para condenar o mundo e as riquezas; pois j� o Artista Elias nasceu, e se dizem maravilhas da Cidade de Deus. Ouso mesmo assegurar Que possuo mais riquezas do que todo o Universo conhecido; mas as emboscadas dos maldosos n�o me permitem delas servir-me.
  34. 34. 34 XXIX � com raz�o que desprezo e detesto essa idolatria do ouro e da prata, com os quais tudo tem pre�o, e que s� servem � pompa e � vaidade do mundo. Que inf�mia, que v�o pensamento nos leva a crer que, se oculto meus segredos, � por ci�me? Enganai-vos: asseguro estar profundamente entristecido por ser um vagabundo errante por toda a terra, como se o Senhor me expulsasse de sua vista. XXX Mas, � in�til falar: o que vi, toquei e trabalhei, o que detenho, possuo e conhe�o, � apenas a compaix�o que experimento pelos pesquisadores que me leva a esta desvela��o; e tamb�m a indigna��o com o ouro, a prata e as pedras preciosas, n�o enquanto criaturas de Deus, pois assim s�o honr�veis, e os respeito, mas porque os Israelitas, conjuntamente com o resto do mundo, os idolatram. Por isso, como o veado de ouro, desejo que sejam reduzidos a p�. XXXI Espero e aguardo que em poucos anos a prata ser� como esterco e que esse sustent�culo da besta do Anticristo se esboroe em ru�nas. O povo est� enlouquecido, e as na��es insensatas tomam como Deus a esse peso in�til. Em que isso � compat�vel com nossa reden��o pr�xima, t�o longamente aguardada? Quando as pra�as da Nova Jerusal�m se cobrir�o de ouro, quando suas portas cintilar�o com p�rolas finas, e com as mais preciosas pedras, e quando a Arvore da Vida plantada no meio do Para�so dar� suas folhas para a sa�de do g�nero humano? XXXII Eu sei, eu sei, meus escritos ser�o estimados por muitos como o ouro mais fino, e o ouro e a prata, gra�as a meu trabalho, tamb�m assumir�o t�o pouco valor quanto o esterco. Crede-me, jovens aprendizes, e v�s, seus pais, o tempo est� �s nossas
  35. 35. 35 portas( e n�o digo isso sob o imp�rio da v� ilus�o, mas vejo-o, em espirito) em que n�s, os Adeptos, retornaremos dos quatro cantos da terra, em que n�o recearemos as emboscadas engendradas contra a nossa vida, e em que daremos gra�as a Deus nosso Senhor. Meu cora��o murmura-me maravilhas inauditas, minh'alma exulta id�ia da felicidade de todo o Israel de Deus. XXXIII Anuncio tudo isso ao mundo como pregoeiro p�blico, a fim de n�o morrer in�til ao mundo. Que meu livro seja o precursor de Elias, a fim de que ele prepare a via real do Senhor. Praza aos c�us que as almas nobres do mundo inteiro conhe�am esta arte! Ent�o, a abund�ncia extrema do ouro, da prata e das pedras preciosas seriam causa de sua deprecia��o, e seria apreciada somente a ci�ncia que os produz. Ent�o, por fim, a virtude, toda nua, porque � am�vel por si mesma, seria honrada. XXXIV Conhe�o muitas pessoas que possuem a Arte, e det�m suas verdadeiras chaves: todas desejam o sil�ncio mais rigoroso a seu respeito. Quanto a mim, a esperan�a que tenho em meu Deus faz-me pensar diversamente, raz�o pela qual escrevi este livro, desconhecido pelos Adeptos meus irm�os (com os quais estou em contato cotidiano). XXXV Deus concedeu o repouso a meu cora��o, dando-me f� inquebrant�vel, e n�o duvido que, usando meu talento, servirei meu senhor, a quem o devo, e a todo o meu pr�ximo, e sobretudo, Israel; sei que ningu�m pode faze-lo frutificar tanto quanto eu mesmo, e prevejo que centenas de esp�ritos ser�o, talvez, iluminados por meus escritos. XXXVI
  36. 36. 36 Consequentemente, n�o consultei a carne, nem o sangue, escrevendo esta obra, tampouco procurei o assentimento de meus irm�os. Deus fa�a, para a gl�ria de seu nome, que eu chegue ao objetivo que espero. Ent�o, todos os Adeptos que me conhecem se rejubilar�o com a publica��o destes escritos.
  37. 37. 37 CAP�TULO XIV DAS CIRCUNSTANCIAS QUE SE PRODUZEM E QUE S�O REQUERIDAS PARA A OBRA EM GERAL. I Destaquei da arte qu�mica todos os erros vulgares e, ap�s ter refutado os sofismas e os sonhos ex�ticos dos sonhadores, ensinei que a Arte deve Ter como princ�pios o Ouro e o Merc�rio; mostrei que o Sol � o ouro, sem duvida nem ambig�idade, e que isto n�o deve ser tomado metaforicamente, mas num verdadeiro sentimento filos�fico; e declarei sem o menor equivoco que o Merc�rio � o azougue. II Demonstrei que o primeiro � perfeito por natureza, e que pode ser comprado; mas que o segundo deve ser fabricado pela Arte e que � uma chave. Acumulei raz�es t�o claras e evidentes, que, ao menos que queira fechar os olhos para n�o ver o Sol, � imposs�vel nada descobrir. Afirmei, e repito-o, n�o Ter afirmado isso pela f� que tenho nos escritos alheios: vi e reconhe�o o que sinceramente relatei; fabriquei, vi e possuo a pedra, o grande Elixir. III E n�o tenho ci�mes deste conhecimento; ao contrario, desejo que tu o consigas por meus escritos. Por outra , fa�o saber que a prepara��o do Merc�rio Filos�fico � mui delicada; sua principal dificuldade � encontrar as Pombas de Diana, que est�o envolvidas nos abra�os eternos de V�nus, e que somente um verdadeiro Fil�sofo pode ver. Apenas este conhecimento � a perfei��o da Teoria; enobrece o Filosofo que o det�m, fazendo-o ver todos os nossos segredos; tal � o n� g�rdio que aquele se iniciando na arte jamais saber� desfazer se o dedo de Deus l� n�o estiver para guia-lo; e � t�o dif�cil, que � necess�rio se beneficiar de particular gra�a de Deus para chegar a seu exato conhecimento.
  38. 38. 38 IV Dei tantos pormenores, o que ningu�m fizera antes, sobre a fabrica��o desta �gua, que nada mais saberei dizer, sen�o dar a receita. O que, ali�s, j� fiz, mas sem designar os elementos sob seus pr�prios nomes. Resta-me descrever-te o uso e a pr�tica, que te ensinar�o facilmente a distinguir as qualidades ou defeitos do Merc�rio, assim poder�s modifica-lo e corrigi-lo � tua vontade. Quando possu�res o Merc�rio animado e o Ouro, falta a purga��o acidental de um e de outro; depois, as bodas; em terceiro lugar, o regime.
  39. 39. 39 CAP�TULO XV DA PURGA��O ACIDENTAL DO MERCURIO E DO OURO. I O ouro perfeito se tira das entranhas da terra; l�, � encontrado em fragmentos ou sob a forma de areia. Se podes te-lo intacto, � muito puro; sen�o, purga-o quer com o antim�nio, quer com o cimento real, que fazendo-o ferver em �gua forte; e, ap�s te-lo reduzido em gr�os e em limalha, funde-o; est� pronto. II Nosso ouro produzido pela natureza, perfeito para nosso uso, que encontrei e do qual servi-me, a custo um artista em cem mil o conhece, exceto se tiver um conhecimento muito aprofundado do reino mineral; mas, tamb�m, este ouro se encontra numa mat�ria que todos podem achar; mas est� misturado a muitos elementos sup�rfluos, n�s o fazemos passar por numerosas provas e combina��es, at� que todas as esc�rias sejam eliminadas, e que s� reste dele o que � puro, com, entretanto, alguns elementos heterog�neos; mas n�o o fundimos, sen�o sua fr�gil alma pereceria, e seria t�o morto quanto o ouro vulgar; mas lava-o na �gua que tudo consome (exceto nossa mat�ria) ; ent�o nosso corpo torna-se como um bico de corvo. III O Merc�rio, este, necessita uma purga��o interna e essencial, que consiste na adi��o gradual de um verdadeiro enxofre, conforme o n�meros das �guias: � ent�o radicalmente purgado; este enxofre nada mais � sen�o nosso Ouro. Se sabes dissocia- los sem viol�ncia, depois exaltar um e outro separadamente, e de novo conjuga-los, obter�s deles uma concep��o que dar� um filho mais nobre que qualquer substancia sublunar. IV
  40. 40. 40 � Diana quem pode perfazer esta obra, se � envolvida nos inviol�veis abra�os de V�nus. Roga ao Todo Poderoso de te descobrir este mist�rio, que expliquei literalmente em meus cap�tulos precedentes, onde este segredo foi claramente tratado; n�o h� uma palavra ou um ponto sup�rfluo, e nenhum que falte. V Mas, al�m desta purga��o essencial, falta ao Merc�rio uma purga��o acidental para lavar as fezes exteriores que a opera��o de nosso verdadeiro enxofre rejeitou do centro � superf�cie. Este trabalho n�o � absolutamente necess�rio, porem acelera a obra, e eis porque � convenientemente faze-lo. VI Toma ent�o teu Merc�rio, que preparaste com n�mero adequado de �guias, e sublima-o tr�s vezes com o sal comum e pelas escorias de Marte, moendo-o ao mesmo tempo no vinagre e um pouco de sal amon�aco, ate que o Merc�rio desapare�a. Ent�o desseca-o e destila-o na retorta de vidro, com um fogo gradualmente aumentando, ate que todo o Merc�rio seja exaltado. Repete tr�s vezes, ou mais, esta opera��o, depois faz ferver o Merc�rio no espirito de vinagre durante uma hora numa cuc�rbita ou um vidro de fundo amplo e colo estreito, agitando- o fortemente de tempos em tempos. Decanta agora o vinagre, e leva a acetosidade com �gua de fonte vertida repetidamente. Enfim, faz secar o Merc�rio, e admirar�s seu brilho. VII Para poupar-lhe a sublima��o, podes lava-lo com urina, ou com vinagre e sal, depois destila-lo ao menos quatro vezes, ap�s ter esgotado todas as �guia, sem adi��o, limpando a cada vez a retorta de a�o com cinza e �gua: enfim, ferve-o no vinagre destilado durante meio dia, agitando-o fortemente de tempos em tempos. Retira o vinagre que se escurece, e recoloca-o; enfim, lava-o com �gua quente. Podes, redestilando o esp�rito de vinagre, libera-lo de seu negror: manter� a mesma virtude. VIII Tudo isso serve para retirar a impureza exterior, que n�o adere ao centro, mas � um pouco mais obstinada na superf�cie; eis como ser� vista: toma o Merc�rio preparado com sete ou nove
  41. 41. 41 �guias; mistura-o com ouro pur�ssimo; faz o amalgama sobre papel limpo, e ver�s que suja o papel com um negror mui sombrio. Eliminar�s esta impureza pela destila��o de que j� falei, pela ebuli��o e pela agita��o. Esta prepara��o faz adiantar consideravelmente a obra, acelerando-a.
  42. 42. 42 CAP�TULO XVI DO AM�LGAMA DO MERC�RIO E DO OURO E DO PESO ADEQUADO DE UM E DE OUTRO. I Tudo isso sendo preparado segundo as regras, toma uma parte de ouro purgado, em lam�nulas ou limalha fina, e duas partes de Merc�rio; coloca-os num almofariz de m�rmore que ter�s previamente aquecido, por exemplo, mergulhando-o em �gua fervente ( ele seca ao ser retirado, mas conserva longamente o calor) ; m�i tua composi��o com um pil�o de marfim, de vidro, de pedra ou de ferro ( o que n�o � muito bom), ou de madeira; os de vidro e os de pedra s�o os melhores. Eu tenho o h�bito de servir-me de um pil�o de coral branco. II M�i fortemente o composto, at� que seja impalp�vel, m�i com tanto cuidado quanto o dos pintores ao prepararem suas cores; se est� t�o male�vel quanto manteiga, nem muito quente, nem muito frio, na condi��o que, colocado sobre um plano inclinado, n�o deixe escoar o Merc�rio como a �gua hidr�pica subcut�nea, ent�o a consist�ncia esta boa; se est� muito seco, adicionar�s exatamente o que lhe falta para obter esta consist�ncia III A lei desta mistura � que a mat�ria seja bem mole e flex�vel , e que se possam fazer dela pequenas bolas, como manteiga, que � muito macia e cede � press�o do dedo mas que as mulheres, quando a lavam, podem moldar em bolinhas. Observa como este exemplo � correto, porque a manteiga, se � inclinada, n�o deixa escapar algo mais l�quido que toda a massa: assim � nossa mistura. IV
  43. 43. 43 A natureza intr�nseca do Merc�rio deve estar nesta propor��o: que haja duas ou tr�s partes do Merc�rio para uma do corpo, ou ainda, que haja tr�s partes do corpo para quatro do espirito, ou duas por tr�s; e segundo a propor��o do Merc�rio, o amalgama ser� mais ou menos firme; mas recorda-te sempre que � preciso coagula-lo em pequenas bolas, e que estas, separadas, se endurecem de tal maneira que o Merc�rio n�o aparece mais brilhante na parte inferior que na superior. Nota que se deixas repousar o amalgama, ele se endurece sozinho. V Deve-se julgar a consist�ncia da composi��o, agitando-a; se ela tem a consist�ncia da manteiga, se deixa moldar em bolinhas, e, colocadas com cuidado sobre papel limpo, endurecem em repouso, sem serem mais l�quidas no centro que na superf�cie, ent�o a propor��o � correta. VI Isto feito, toma espirito de vinagre, e nele dissolve um ter�o de seu pr�prio peso de sal amon�aco. P�e neste licor, antes de seu amalgama, o Merc�rio e o Sol, num vidro de pesco�o comprido; depois, deixa ferver fortemente durante um quarto de hora; retira ent�o tua mistura do vidro, e p�e de lado o licor; aquece um almofariz e tritura forte e cuidadosamente como j� vimos, a composi��o, depois, retira todo o seu negror com �gua quente. Recoloca-a no mesmo licor, ferve-a de novo no mesmo vidro, tritura de novo fortemente, e lava-a. VII Recome�a esta opera��o at� que te seja muito dif�cil retirara qualquer cor do amalgama; ent�o ele ser� t�o claro quanto a mais pura prata e da brancura fulgurante do melhor polimento. Examina bem a temperatura da composi��o e cuida que ela esteja exatamente de acordo com as regras que dei; sen�o lava- a a corretas propor��es e procede como indiquei mais acima. � um trabalho dif�cil, mas v�-lo-�s recompensado pelos sinais que aparecer�o na obra.
  44. 44. 44 VIII Enfim, ferve teu composto na �gua pura, procedendo as diversas decanta��es, at� que toda a salinidade e acrim�nia tenham sido retiradas. Ent�o, retira a �gua e faz secar o amalgama, o que ser� bem r�pido. Para estar bem certo ( muita �gua estraga a obra, pois o vapor pode partir vosso vaso, mesmo se for grande), revolve-o coma ponta de uma faca sobre um papel limpo, deslocando-o at� que tudo esteja perfeitamente seco. Procede ent�o como vou indicar-te.
  45. 45. 45 CAP�TULO XVII DAS PROPOR��ES DO VASO , DE SUA FORMA, DE SUA MAT�RIA E A MANEIRA DE FECH�-LO. I Toma um vidro oval e arredondado, bastante grande para conter em sua esfera uma on�a de �gua destilada no m�ximo, e n�o menos, se poss�vel: deve-se tentar se aproximar bastante desta medida. O vidro deve ter um pesco�o de um palmo ou dez dedos de altura, ser bem claro e espesso; quanto mais espesso for, melhor ser�, desde que possas distinguir as a��es que se desencadear�o dentro dele. Ele n�o deve ser mais espesso num ponto que no outro. II Coloca neste vidro uma meia on�a de ouro com uma on�a de Merc�rio; e se adicionas o triplo de Merc�rio, todo o composto n�o deve exceder duas on�as: tal � a propor��o requerida. Se o vidro n�o � espesso, n�o conseguir� resistir ao fogo, porque os ventos que s�o formados no vaso por nosso Embri�o, quebr�-lo- �o. Deve-se selar o vidro no alto com muito cuidado e prud�ncia, que n�o haja a menor fenda, nem o menor orif�cio, sen�o a obra perecer�. III Assim v�s que a obra, em seus princ�pios materiais, n�o ultrapassa o pre�o de tr�s ducados ou tr�s florins de ouro; mesmo a fabrica��o de uma libra de nossa �gua s� custa duas coroas. Certamente reconhe�o que s�o necess�rios alguns instrumentos, mas n�o s�o muito caros, e se possu�sses meu aparelho de destila��o, n�o precisarias desses vidros que se partem facilmente. IV
  46. 46. 46 Encontram-se , mesmo assim, pessoas que imaginam que toda a despesa pouco excede um ducado; pode-se responder-lhes que isso prova que jamais realizaram praticamente a obra at� o fim. Pois h� outras coisas necess�rias � obra, e que custam dinheiro. Mas aqueles, apoiando-se nos fil�sofos, pretendem que tudo o que � caro em nossa obra � enganoso. Respondo-lhes: o que � a nossa obra? Fazer a pedra? Sim, � a obra final, mas a verdadeira obra � encontrar a umidade na qual o ouro se liq�efaz como o gelo na �gua t�pida: encontrar isso � nossa obra. V Muitos se empenham em procurar o Merc�rio do Sol, outros, o Merc�rio da Lua; mas em v�o. Pois nesta obra � enganoso tudo o que custa caro. Afirmo que � poss�vel, com um florim, comprar tanto do princ�pio material de nossa �gua quanto o necess�rio para animar duas libras inteiras de Merc�rio, a fim de com ele fazer o real Merc�rio dos S�bios, que com tanto ardor se procura. Com ele fazemos um Sol que, assim que � perfeito, tem mais valor para o artista do que tivesse sido comprado ao pre�o do ouro mais puro, pois resiste tamb�m a toda prova, e � o melhor dentre todos para a nossa obra. VI Ali�s os vasos de vidro ou de terra, os carv�es, os vasos e os instrumentos de ferro n�o se d�o por nada. Que os Sofistas cessem de vez seus murm�rios, suas fal�cias despudoradas, que a tanto seduzem. Sem nosso corpo perfeito, nossa descend�ncia de V�nus e de Diana, que � o ouro puro, n�o se pode obter tintura permanente. E nossa pedra, por um lado, quanto ao seu nascimento, � vil, imatura e vol�til; por outro, � perfeita, preciosa, e fixa: as esp�cies do corpo e do esp�rito s�o do Sol e a Lua, o ouro e o Merc�rio.
  47. 47. 47 CAP�TULO XVIII DO ATANOR OU FORNO FILOS�FICO I Falou-se do Merc�rio, de sua prepara��o, e de sua virtude; do enxofre igualmente, de sua necessidade e de seu emprego em nossa obra. Indiquei como se deveria prepara-los e ensinei como mistura-los juntos. Tamb�m muito falei do vaso onde deveriam ser selados. Mas previno-te que tudo isso se deve compreender com uma pitada de sal, receando que, tudo tomado literalmente, n�o ocorra te enganares freq�entemente. I Expliquei, efetivamente, com inusitada clareza essas sutilezas filos�ficas; mas se n�o suspeitaste das numerosas met�foras contidas nos precedente cap�tulos, n�o recolher�s outra colheita sen�o a da perda de tempo, da despesa e da fatiga. Por exemplo, quando disse sem nenhuma ambig�idade que um dos princ�pios era o Merc�rio e o outro o Sol, que um se vendia comumente, e que o outro deveria ser fabricado por nossa arte, se n�o sabes qual � o ultimo, ignoras o sujeito de nossos segredos; mas podes, em seu lugar, trabalhar com o Sol vulgar; cuidando para bem compreender o que digo, porque nosso Sol � um ouro de qualidade que resiste a todo exame, e por isso pode ser vendido( uma vez reduzido a metal) sem escr�pulo. III Nosso Ouro n�o poderia, no entanto, ser comprado, a qualquer pre�o que seja, mesmo que por ele quisesses dar uma coroa ou um reino, pois � "um dom de Deus". Nosso Ouro n�o podemos obter em sua perfei��o ( ao menos comumente) porque, para que seja o nosso, � necess�ria a nossa arte. Podes tamb�m, procurando bem, encontrar nosso Sol e a Lua vulgar. Pois nosso Ouro � a mat�ria mais pr�xima de nossa pedra, o Sol e a Lua vulgares s�o dela mat�ria pr�xima, e todos os outros metais, mat�ria afastada, e at� mesmo estranha.
  48. 48. 48 IV Eu mesmo procurei e encontrei-o no Sol e na Lua vulgares, mas fazer a pedra a partir de nossa mat�ria � trabalho bem mais f�cil que extrair nossa verdadeira mat�ria de n�o importa qual metal vulgar. Nosso Ouro , realmente, � um Chaos cuja alma n�o � afugentada pelo fogo, enquanto que o ouro vulgar � um corpo cuja alma deve, para estar ao abrigo da for�a tir�nica do fogo, se refugiar num lugar bem fortificado. � o que faz dizer aos Fil�sofos que o fogo de Vulcano � a morte artificial dos metais porque todos aqueles que sofreram a fus�o, nela perderam a vida. Ent�o, se sabes praticar habilmente esta fus�o, quer de seu corpo imperfeito, quer do Drag�o �gneo, n�o precisas qualquer outra chave para nossos arcanos. V Mas se procuras nosso Sol numa substancia intermedi�ria entre o perfeito e o imperfeito, podes encontra-lo; dissolve ent�o o corpo do Sol vulgar, o que � um trabalho de H�rcules e que � chamado nossa primeira prepara��o, pela qual � afastado o encantamento que atava este corpo e o impedia de exercer seu papel de macho. Se segues a primeira via, deves empregar um fogo muito suave, do come�o ao fim; mas seguindo a Segunda, deves implorar o socorro do t�rrido Vulcano, isto �, precisas aplicar o mesmo fogo que nos administramos na multiplica��o, quando o Sol corporal ou a Lua vulgar servem de fermento ao Elixir para perfaze-lo. Isto ser� para ti verdadeiro labirinto, donde s� sair�s se agires com sabedoria. VI Qualquer que seja o procedimento que sigas, seja com o Sol vulgar, quer com o nosso, dever�s operar com um calor igual e cont�nuo. Sabe tamb�m que teu Merc�rio, nas duas obras, se bem que sejam radicalmente um, � diferente em sua prepara��o; e tua pedra, com o nosso ouro, � completada dois ou tr�s meses antes que nossa mat�ria primeira tenha sido extra�da do Sol e da Lua vulgares; e o elixir de um ser� o
  49. 49. 49 primeiro grau de sua perfei��o e de virtude muito maior que da outra, na terceira rota��o da roda. VII Ademais, se trabalhas com nosso Sol, far�s a ciba��o , e embebi��o e a fermenta��o, que far�o crescer sua for�a ao infinito; na outra obra, precisas antes ilumina-la e inseri-lo como o "Grande Ros�rio" o explica abundantemente. VIII Enfim, se trabalha com nosso Ouro, podes calcinar, putrefazer e purificar por um fogo de natureza muito suave, interno, com a ajuda exterior de um banho vaporoso como o do esterco. Mas se trabalhas com o Sol vulgar, � preciso por sublima��o e ebuli��o adaptar certas mat�rias, e depois uni-la ao leite da Virgem. Mas por qualquer caminho que sigas, n�o poder�s chegar a nada sem fogo. N�o � pois em v�o que o ver�dico Hermes estabeleceu, ao lado do Sol que faz o papel de pai e da Lua, a m�e, o fogo, como o terceiro governador de tudo. Mas isto deve ser compreendido em rela��o ao forno verdadeiramente secreto, que nenhum olho vulgar jamais viu. IX H�, n�o obstante, outro forno, que chamamos o forno comum, que � nosso Henrique, O Lento ( Henricus Lentus) , feito de tijolos ou de argila ou de laminas de ferro e bronze bem unidas com argila: chamamos este forno de Athanor, cuja forma, uma torre com um ninho, agrada-me bastante. Esta torre deve Ter aproximadamente dois p�s, ou pouco mais , de altura; nove polegadas, ou um palmo comum, de di�metro interno, entre as l�minas, aproximadamente duas polegadas de espessura, em baixo, de cada lado; a parte baixa contendo o fogo, feita de argila, ser� mais espessa que a parte superior, mas as concord�ncias devem ser lisas, e espessuras diminuindo insensivelmente; deve Ter uma altura de sete a oito polegadas. X
  50. 50. 50 Acima do solo, ou dos alicerces, uma pequena porta, para retirar as cinzas, de tr�s ou quatro polegadas de altura, ou pouco mais; que a� se coloque uma pequena grelha, com uma pedra que se adaptar� um pouco acima da grelha, � altura de uma polegada, haver� dois buracos para permitir acesso ao ninho, completamente fechado alhures e soldado ao flanco da torre. Os buracos ter�o um di�metro aproximado de uma polegada, o ninho uma capacidade de tr�s a quatro ovos de vidro, mas n�o mais. A torre e o ninho n�o devem comportar a menor fissura; o ninho n�o pode estar abaixo da plataforma, mas o fogo pode tocar diretamente a plataforma e sair por dois, tr�s ou quatro buracos. O ninho deve Ter uma tampa com uma pequena janela, na qual possa caber um vidro de aproximadamente um p� de altura, ou ent�o que se coloque no topo. XI Estando tudo destarte assim disposto, colocar o forno num lugar iluminado; introduzir carv�es pelo alto, inicialmente, carv�es ardentes, depois outros, enfim, para que nenhum acesso se abra para o ar, fechar o topo com a tampa, que se consolidar� com cinzas peneiradas. Num tal forno poder�s levar a bom termo a obra, do come�o ao fim. XII Mas, se �s curioso, podes descobrir outros meios para administrar o fogo adequado. Mas disp�e o Athanor de modo que, sem deslocar o vidro, possas aplicar a teu talante n�o importa que grau de calor, desde o calor da febre at� o de um pequeno rev�rbero, ou o fogo de um rubro sombrio, a fim de que, mesmo neste grau muito elevado, o fogo possa durar por si mesmo durante ao menos oito ou dez horas, sem que tenhas de adicionar carv�o; uma queima mais r�pida exigiria demasiado trabalho depois. Agora, abre-se para ti a primeira porta. XIII Mas, quando estiveres de posse da pedra, preferir�s tornar este forno port�til ( como eu mesmo fiz), porque pode ser deslocado
  51. 51. 51 facilmente, e as outras opera��es n�o s�o t�o dif�ceis nem t�o complicadas; exigem muito pouco tempo, e n�o h� necessidade de um grande forno que seria de transporte dificultoso, mesmo se, com o h�bito,, possas construi-lo mais depressa, e alimentar com carv�es, com menos fuma�a, durante o espa�o de talvez uma semana, no m�ximo duas ou tr�s, durante o tempo de multiplica��o.
  52. 52. 52 CAP�TULO XIX DO PROGRESSO DA OBRA DURANTE OS QUARENTA PRIMEIROS DIAS I Nosso Merc�rio e nosso Sol, uma vez preparados, encerra-os em nosso vaso e rege-os com nosso fogo; e em quarenta dias ver�s toda a mat�ria convertida numa sombra, ou em �tomos, sem nenhum motor ou movimento vis�veis, nem calor percept�vel ao tato, exceto por estar a mat�ria quente. II Mas se o mist�rio de nosso Sol e de nosso Merc�rio te continua oculto, n�o prossegue o trabalho; seria para ti apenas despesa in�til. No entanto, se ainda n�o conheces em toda a extens�o o processo da inven��o de nosso Ouro, mas se adquiriste a ci�ncia de nosso Merc�rio, sabendo ap�s qual prepara��o ele deve ser unido ao corpo perfeito, que � grande mist�rio, ent�o toma uma parte de Sol vulgar bem purificado, e tr�s partes de nosso Merc�rio j� iluminado; com eles, faz uma mistura, como se disse mais acima, e coloca-os sobre o fogo, dando-lhes calor bastante para faz�-lo ferver e suar; que circule sem descontinuidade, dia e noite, durante noventa dias e outras tantas noites, e ver�s que este Merc�rio ter� separado e de novo reunido todos os elementos do Sol vulgar; depois, faz ferver ainda cinq�enta dias, e ver�s durante esta opera��o teu Sol vulgar transformado em nosso Sol, que � medicina de primeira ordem. III Ser� ent�o, o nosso enxofre a surgir; mas ainda n�o oferecer� tintura. E cr�-me, esta � a via que seguiram muitos Fil�sofos, e encontraram a verdade; � um m�todo muito trabalhoso, feito para os ricos e poderosos da terra, porque, uma vez obtido o enxofre, n�o pensa j� Ter a pedra, mas apenas a sua verdadeira mat�ria, coisa imperfeita que podes procurar e encontrar em
  53. 53. 53 uma semana por nossa Via, via f�cil e rara, que Deus reservou para seus pobres desdenhados e seus santos desprezados. IV Decidi falar-vos demoradamente deste m�todo, se bem que ao come�ar o livro, tivesse resolvido esconde-lo sob profundo silencio. � o maior Sofisma de todos os Adeptos: uns falam do ouro e da prata vulgares, e falam com justeza; outros negam a mesma coisa, e dizem tamb�m a verdade. Movido pela caridade, estender-te-ei m�o segura e interpelo todos os Adeptos e os acuso de ci�me. Eu tamb�m decidira seguir o caminho do ci�me, mas Deus desviou-me de meu des�gnio: que por isto seja eternamente louvado! V Digo ent�o que ambas as vias s�o verdadeiras, porque ao fim, s�o a mesma via, se bem que no come�o sejam diferentes. Pois todo o nosso segredo se encontra em nosso Merc�rio e nosso Sol. Nosso Merc�rio � nossa via, e sem ele nada se far�; igualmente, nosso Sol n�o � o ouro do vulgo, por�m, no ouro vulgar se encontra nosso Sol, se n�o, como os metais seriam homog�neos? VI Se, pois, conheces o m�todo para iluminar nosso Merc�rio como necess�rio, poder�s uni-lo ao ouro vulgar em vez de nosso Sol ( nota por�m que a prepara��o do Merc�rio deve ser diferente segundo o ouro utilizado). Com o regime conveniente, obter�s nosso Sol ap�s cento e cinq�enta dias: com efeito, ele prov�m naturalmente do Merc�rio. VII Se os elementos do ouro vulgar s�o dispensados por nosso Merc�rio e s�o novamente reunidos, a mistura inteira , gra�as � a��o
  54. 54. 54 do fogo, se tornar� nosso Ouro; unido em seguida ao Merc�rio que preparamos e que chamamos nosso leite da Virgem, este ouro cozido seguramente te dar� todos os sinais descritos pelos Fil�sofos, na condi��o de que o fogo seja aquele que indicaram. VIII Mas, se nossa decoc��o de ouro vulgar ( por mais puro que seja) unes o mesmo Merc�rio que usualmente se junta ao nosso Ouro, se bem que, para falar genericamente, s�o oriundos da mesma fonte, e se lhe aplicas o mesmo regime de calor que os S�bios dizem em seus livros ter aplicado a nossa pedra, est�s indubitavelmente no caminho do erro: � o grande labirinto onde caem quase todos os iniciantes, porque todos os Fil�sofos, em seus livros, falam de duas vias, que s�o realmente a mesma fundamentalmente, mas uma � mais direta que a outra. IX Aqueles que falam do Sol vulgar, como o fa�o �s vezes neste pequeno tratado, e como o fizeram Artephius, Flamel, Ripley e muitos outros, devem ser assim entendidos: que o Sol filos�fico deve ser feito do Sol vulgar e de nosso Merc�rio, e que este Sol, por uma liquefa��o reiterada, dar� um enxofre e um Merc�rio fixo, incombust�vel e fornecendo uma tintura � toda a prova. X Semelhante, e consoante esta maneira de compreender, nossa pedra existe em todos os metais e minerais, porque se pode, por exemplo, extrair destes o Sol vulgar, donde se tira facilmente nosso Sol pr�ximo: quero dizer que nosso Sol se encontra em todos os metais vulgares, mas que est� mais pr�ximo no ouro e na prata. � por isso, diz Flamel, que alguns trabalham em J�piter, outros em Saturno; mas quanto a mim, trabalhei com o Sol e encontrei-o nele. XI
  55. 55. 55 H�, porem, no reino met�lico algo de origem maravilhosa, na qual nosso Sol est� mais pr�ximo que no Sol e na Lua vulgares, se o procuras a hora de seu nascimento; isso funde em nosso Merc�rio, como o gelo na �gua morna, mas isso se assemelha de certa forma ao ouro. Isto n�o aparece na manifesta��o do Sol vulgar, mas, pela revela��o do que est� escondido em nosso Merc�rio, esta mesma coisa pode ser encontrada ap�s uma digest�o de cento e cinq�enta dias neste Merc�rio; eis a� nosso ouro, procurado pela via mais longa, e ainda n�o t�o forte quanto o que a natureza nos deu. XII Pela terceira rota��o da roda, encontrar�s o mesmo nos dois, com a diferen�a de que no primeiro o encontrar�s em sete meses, ao passo que precisar�s um ano e meio, sen�o dois, para encontra-lo no segundo. Conhe�o as duas vias, mas aconselho a primeira como a mais f�cil para todas as pessoas engenhosas; mas indiquei a mais penosa para n�o atrair sobre minha cabe�a o an�tema de todos os S�bios. XIII Sabe ent�o que esta � a �nica dificuldade que se experimenta com a leitura dos livros dos homens mais sinceros: prov�m de que todos d�o variantes a prop�sito de um s� regime. E quando falam de uma opera��o, prescrevem o regime de outra; fiquei longamente embara�ado, antes de me desembara�ar das malhas desta rede. Assim, declaro que o calor deve ser em nossa obra o mais suave poss�vel para a natureza, se bem compreendestes isto. XIV Se trabalhas com o Sol vulgar , esta obra n�o � propriamente nossa Obra, mas a ela leva diretamente, a seu tempo. � preciso, no entanto, uma coc��o muito forte e um fogo proporcionado; depois deve-se prosseguir com um fogo muito suave, com o nosso Athanor de torre, que acho realmente digno de elogios.
  56. 56. 56 XV Portanto, se trabalhaste com o Sol, vulgar, cuida de realizar o casamento de Diana e de V�nus no come�o das n�pcias de teu Merc�rio; depois coloca-os no ninho, e, com o fogo adequado, ver�s o quadro colorido da Grande Obra, a saber: o negro, a cauda de pav�o, o branco, o citrino e o vermelho. Recome�a ent�o esta opera��o com o Merc�rio, que se chama o leite da Virgem, dando-lhe o fogo do banho de rocio, e no m�ximo o de areia temperada com as cinzas; e ver�s n�o somente o negro, mas o negro mais negro que o negro, e toda a escurid�o, bem como o branco e o rubro perfeito, e isto por um suave proceder. Deus, com efeito, n�o estava no fogo, nem no vento, mas sua voz chamou por Elias. XVI Se conheces a arte, tira nosso Sol de nosso Merc�rio: ent�o todos os segredos emergir�o duma s� imagem, o que, acredita- me, � coisa mais perfeita que toda perfei��o do mundo, segundo o Filosofo que disse: "Se podes levar a bom termo a obra a partir unicamente do Merc�rio, ter�s encontrado a obra mais preciosa de todas". Nesta obra, nada h� de sup�rfluo; tudo , gra�as ao Deus vivo, se transforma em pureza, porque a a��o se faz sobre um s� sujeito. XVII Se � que come�as o trabalho pela obra do Sol vulgar, ent�o a a��o e a paix�o se far�o em duas coisas, do que s� se deve tomar a substancia m�dia e rejeitar as impurezas. Se meditares profundamente sobre o que acabo de dizer em algumas palavras, possuir�s a alavanca que ergue todas as contradi��es aparentes dos fil�sofos. Por isso que Ripley ensina a fazer girara roda tr�s vezes, no "Cap�tulo da Calcina��o", onde fala expressamente do Sol vulgar; sua tripla doutrina das propor��es concorda com estas propor��es, aonde, ali�s, � muito misterioso, porque estas tr�s propor��es servem a tr�s opera��es.
  57. 57. 57 XVIII H� uma secret�ssima opera��o, se bem que puramente natural, que se faz em nosso Merc�rio com nosso Sol, e � a esta obra que se devem atribuir todos os sinais descritos pelos s�bios. Esta obra n�o se realiza com o fogo, nem com as m�os, mas somente com um calor interior: o calor exterior apenas repele o frio e vence seus sintomas. XIX H� uma segunda opera��o, no Sol vulgar e nosso Merc�rio, que se faz com um fogo ardente, durante muito tempo em que um e outro cozinham, por interm�dio de V�nus, at� que a pura substancia de um e de outro seja expressa, o que � o suco da Lun�ria. � recolhido, ap�s se ter retirado as impurezas. N�o � ainda a pedra, mas o nosso verdadeiro enxofre, que se deve cozer mais ainda com nosso Merc�rio, que � seu pr�prio sangue, at� que se torne uma pedra de fogo, muito penetrante e tintorial. XX H�, por fim, terceira opera��o , mista, que se faz misturando ouro vulgar e nosso Merc�rio, em peso conveniente, e adicionando um fermento de nosso enxofre em quantidade suficiente. Ent�o se cumprem todos os milagres do mundo, e se realiza um Elixir capaz de dar a seu possuidor as riquezas e a sa�de. XXI Procura pois, com todas as tuas for�as, nosso enxofre. Encontraras, cr�, em nosso Merc�rio, se os destinos te chamam ( Si te fata vocant) . Se n�o, procura nosso Sol e nossa Lua no Sol vulgar, com o calor e o tempo que conv�m; mas esta via � plena de espinhos, e empenhei-me diante de Deus e a equidade, em nunca dizer claramente, em palavras nuas, dos dois regimes, distinguindo-os. Mas fa�o o juramento de que, quanto ao resto, desvelei toda a verdade.
  58. 58. 58 XXII Toma ent�o o Merc�rio que descrevi, e junta-o ao Sol, seu grande amigo; e ap�s sete meses, ou nove, ou dez, no m�ximo, de nosso regime de calor, obter�s certamente o que desejas. Mas ao cabo de cinco meses ver�s nossa Lua cheia. E s�o estes os verdadeiros termos necess�rios para conseguir esses enxofres cuja coc��o reiterada te dar� nossa pedra e as tinturas, com a gra�a de Deus, a quem toda a gl�ria e toda a honra sejam dedicadas eternamente.
  59. 59. 59 CAP�TULO XX DA CHEGADA DO NEGROR NA OBRA DO SOL E DA LUA I Se trabalhaste o Sol e Lua para neles procurar nosso enxofre, examina se tua mat�ria est� inchada como a massa de p�o, fervente como a �gua, ou antes, como piche fundido. Porque nosso Sol e nosso Merc�rio t�m uma imagem emblem�tica na obra do Sol vulgar com nosso Merc�rio. Com teu forno aceso com fogo vivo, espera vinte dias, tempo durante a qual observar�s diversas cores; pelo fim da Quarta semana, ou menos, se o calor foi bem cont�nuo, ver�s um verdor agrad�vel que n�o desaparecer� antes de dez dias aproximadamente. II Ent�o regozija-te, porque certamente, em breve, ver�s tudo negro como carv�o, e todos os membros de teu composto ser�o reduzidos a �tomos. Esta opera��o, de fato, nada mais � que a resolu��o do fixo no n�o fixo, a fim de que um e outro, conjugados a seguir, n�o sejam mais que uma �nica mat�ria, em parte espiritual, e em parte corporal. Por isso o Fil�sofo diz: "Toma um c�o de Corascena, e uma pequena cadela da Arm�nia, acasala-os, e engendrar-te-�o um filho da cor do c�u". Porque estas naturezas, ap�s uma breve decoc��o, se transforma num caldo semelhante � escuma do mar ou uma bruma espessa tinta de cor l�vida. III E juro-te pela f� prometida que nada escondi, exceto o regime; mas se �s um s�bio, deduzir�s mui facilmente qual, das minhas palavras. Se ent�o queres conhece-lo bem, toma apedra que falei acima, conduz a opera��o como sabes, e resultar�o as seguintes coisas not�veis: primeiramente, desde que a pedra tenha sentido o fogo que lhe � adequado, o enxofre e o Merc�rio escoar�o juntos sobre o fogo, como a cera; o enxofre queimar� e mudar� de cor a cada dia; o Merc�rio, por sua vez,
  60. 60. 60 permanecer� incombust�vel, sendo por algum tempo tingido com as cores do enxofre, mas n�o ser� impregnado, e lavar� completamente o lat�o de todas as suas impurezas. Envia o c�u sobre a terra tantas as vezes quantas necess�rias, at� que aterra tenha recebido natureza celeste. � santa natureza, que sozinha cumpres o que � imposs�vel a qualquer homem! IV Podes estar certo de que a f�mea sofreu os abra�os do macho quando tiveres visto em teu vidro as naturezas se misturarem, como um sangue coagulado e queimado. Espera ent�o dezessete dias ap�s a primeira desseca��o de tua mat�ria, quando as duas naturezas se transformam num caldo grosso; circular�o juntas, tal como bruma espessa ou escuma do Mar, como se disse, cuja cor ser� muito obscura. Ent�o cr� firmemente que a prog�nie real foi concebida, porque, a partir deste momento, observar�s no fogo, e sobre as paredes do vaso, vapores verdes, amarelos, negros e azuis. S�o ventos, freq�entes durante a forma��o de nosso embri�o, e deve-se rete-los com cuidado, para que n�o se escapem, e que se reduza a obra a nada. V Atenta tamb�m para o odor, que por acaso se exale por qualquer fissura , pois a for�a da pedra sofreria dano consider�vel; por isso o Fil�sofo ordena conservar zelosamente o vaso com seu fechamento; e previno-te que n�o se deve interromper o obra, nem mover o vaso sem abri-lo, nem cessar o cozimento em nenhum instante; mas continua a cozer at� que vejas o humor consumido, o que se produzir� ao fim de trinta dias; ent�o, alegra-te, e asseguro estares no bom caminho. VI Vela sobre tua obra, porque talvez duas semanas ap�s este momento, ver�s toda atua terra seca e extraordinariamente negra. Ent�o, ocorre a morte do composto: os ventos cessam e todas as coisas se abandonam ao repouso. Ser� o grande eclipse
  61. 61. 61 do Sol e da Lua durante a qual nenhuma das lumin�rias iluminar� a terra e desaparecer� o mar. Ent�o ser� perfeito o nosso Chaos: ao comando de Deus nascer�o todos os milagres do mundo, na ordem que lhes � pr�pria.
  62. 62. 62 CAP�TULO XXI DA COMBUST�O DAS FLORES E DO MEIO DE EVITA-LA I N�o � erro leve, mas � cometido facilmente, a combust�o das flores antes que as naturezas ainda fr�geis sejam complemente extra�das das profundezas em que se encontram. Este erro deve ser particularmente evitado, ap�s a terceira semana. Realmente, no in�cio h� uma tal quantidade de humor que, se conduzes a obra com um fogo mais forte do que o necess�rio. O vaso fr�gil n�o suportar� a abund�ncia dos ventos e se partir� logo, a menos que por acaso, teu vaso seja muito grande; mas ent�o, o humor ser� de tal modo disperso, que n�o retornar� sobre seu corpo, ao menos n�o o suficiente para restaur�-lo. II Mas assim que a terra tiver come�ado a reter uma parte de sua �gua, e como agora n�o h� mais quase vapores, o fogo poder� ser aumentado sem nenhum inconveniente ara o vaso; mas a obra ser� estragada, e mostrar� uma cor de papoula silvestre, e ao fim, todo o composto se tornar� um p� seco, inutilmente rubificado. Julgar�s, por este justo sinal, que o fogo foi muito forte, a ponto de ter sido contr�rio � verdadeira conjun��o. III Sabe que nossa obra exige uma verdadeira muta��o das naturezas, que s� pode ser feita se uni�o de uma e outra for total. Mas elas s� podem se unir sob a forma da �gua. Pois n�o h� uni�o dos corpos, mas um choque, longe de que possa haver uni�o de um corpo e de um esp�rito gra�as �s part�culas m�nimas; mas os esp�ritos poder�o bem unir-se entre eles. Por isso � necess�ria a �gua homog�nea dos metais, � qual se prepara o caminho por uma calcina��o pr�via. IV
  63. 63. 63 Logo, esta desseca��o n�o � verdadeiramente desseca��o, mas a redu��o a �tomos sutil�ssimos, gra�as ao crivo da natureza, da �gua misturada � terra; a �gua exige esta redu��o, para que aterra receba o fermento transmutativo da �gua. Mas com o calor mais violento que conv�m, esta natureza espiritual, tendo sido como que mortalmente golpeada com um malho, o ativo se torna passivo e o espiritual, corporal, quer dizer, um precipitado rubro in�til; enquanto que o calor conveniente proporcionaria cor negra como a do corvo, por certo, triste cor, mas altamente desej�vel. V V�-se entretanto, no come�o da verdadeira obra, uma cor vermelha muito pronunciada; mas prov�m duma abund�ncia conveniente de humor, e mostra que o c�u e a terra est�o unidos e conceberam o fogo natural; por isso todo o interior do vidro ser� tingido de cor dourado; mas esta cor n�o durar�, e logo nascer� o verde, deve-se agora esperar um pouco o negro, mas sendo paciente, ver� teus votos cumpridos; apressa-te lentamente, continua por�m a aplicar um fogo forte e, entre Sila e Caribe, como piloto experimentado, dirige teu navio, se desejas recolher as riquezas de uma e outra das �ndias. VI De tempos em tempos, ver�s como que ilhotas, espigas, ramalhetes de diversas cores aparecendo sobre as �guas e sobre os flancos do vaso; dissolver-se-�o rapidamente e outros surgir�o. A terra, de fato, �vida de germina��o, produz sempre algo: pensar�s, �s vezes, perceber no vidro p�ssaros, animais, r�pteis, e cores agrad�veis de se ver, mas ef�meras. VII Continua-se ininterruptamente o fogo conveniente e todos estes fen�menos terminar�o antes do q�inquag�simo dia num p� de nig�rrima cor. Sen�o, o erro se dever� a teu Merc�rio, ou a teu regime, ou � disposi��o de tua mat�ria, a menos que, por acaso,
  64. 64. 64 tenhas deslocado ou agitado fortemente o vidro, o que pode dilatar o prazo da obra, ou at� mesmo, perde-la.
  65. 65. 65 CAP�TULO XXII O REGIME DE SATURNO, O QUE �, E POR QUE � ASSIM CHAMADO. I Todos os Magos que escreveram sobre este trabalho filos�fico falaram da obra e do regime de Saturno; muitos compreenderam-no parcialmente e foram lan�ados em diversos erros, alguns, por causa de seus preconceitos, outros, por cauda da excessiva confian�a nesses escritos; trabalharam com o chumbo, mas com pouco sucesso. Sabe, n�o obstante, que nosso chumbo � mais precioso que qualquer ouro; � o limo aonde a alma do ouro est� unida com o Merc�rio para gerar em seguida Ad�o e Eva, sua esposa. II Por isso ele, o maior, humilhou-se a ponto de assumir o �ltimo lugar; � preciso que espere a reden��o de todos os seus irm�os em seu sangue. Assim a tumba em que nosso rei est� enterrado � chamada Saturno em nossa obra, e a chave da obra de transmuta��o. Feliz aquele que pode saudar este planeta de lento caminhar! Roga a Deus, meu irm�o, que ele te julgue digno desta b�n��o, porque ela depende n�o daquele que a busca, ou deseja, mas unicamente do Pai das Luzes.
  66. 66. 66 CAP�TULO XXIII DOS DIFERENTES REGIMES DESTA OBRA. I Estejas certo, tu, aprendiz estudioso, de que toda a obra da pedra s� o regime � oculto, do qual o fil�sofo disse a verdade, daquele que tiver seu conhecimento cient�fico, de que ser� honrado pelos princ�pios e os poderosos da terra. E juro-te, com toda a sinceridade, que apenas isto fosse claramente exposto, mesmo os imbecis mofariam da Arte. II Pois, uma vez conhecido, tudo � apenas trabalho de mulheres, jogo de crian�as: basta fazer cozer. Causa de os S�bios terem com grande artif�cio escondido este segredo, e estejas certo de que tamb�m o fiz, se bem que tenha parecido falar d grau do calor; mas, como propus e mesmo prometi escrever com franqueza neste pequeno tratado, devo ao menos algo fazer para n�o decepcionar a esperan�a e o trabalho dos leitores estudiosos. III Sabe, pois, que nosso regime � �nico e linear em toda a obra: trata-se de cozinhar e digerir. Por�m, este regime �nico cont�m muitos outros em si mesmo, que os invejosos esconderam sobre variegados nomes e descreveram como opera��es diferentes. Eu me manifestarei mais claramente o candor que prometi, o que chamarias uma lhaneza inusitada de minha parte sobre este assunto.
  67. 67. 67 CAP�TULO XXIV DO PRIMEIRO REGIME DA OBRA, QUE � O DO MERC�RIO. I Logo de inicio falar-te-ei do regime do Merc�rio, segredo jamais tratado por nenhum S�bio; come�aram, por exemplo, pela Segunda obra, quer dizer, o regime de Saturno, e n�o mostraram ao principiante nenhuma luz antes do sinal essencial do negror. Sobre este ponto silenciou o bom conde Bernard Tr�visan, que ensina em suas par�bolas que o Rei, quando vem � fonte, tendo deixado afastados todos os estrangeiros, entra s� no banho, vestido com um h�bito dourado, que retira e envia a Saturno, do qual recebe um h�bito de seda negra. Mas ele n�o diz quanto tempo passa antes de deixar este h�bito de ouro e emudece sobre todo o regime de talvez quarenta, ou mesmo por vezes, cinq�enta dias; e durante esse tempo, privados de guia, os infelizes principiantes entregam a experi�ncias temer�rias. Claro, depois da chegada do negror at� o fim da obra, o artista � a cada dia confortado pelos novos sinais que aparecem, mas reconhe�o ser embara�oso errar durante cinq�enta dias sem guia, sem dedica��o e sem garantia. II Digo que todo o intervalo de tempo desde a primeira igni��o at� o negror � o regime do Merc�rio; do Merc�rio filos�fico, que opera s� durante todo este tempo, seu companheiro permanecendo morto at� o momento prop�cio. E isto, ningu�m revelou antes de mim. III Assim, uma vez os materiais conjugados, que s�o nosso Sol e nosso Merc�rio, n�o cr�, como os alquimistas vulgares que o p�r do sol logo chegar�. Certamente que n�o. Esperei muit�ssimo antes que houvesse a paz entre a �gua e o fogo, o que os ciumentos brevemente indicaram quando chamaram, na
  68. 68. 68 primeira obra, sua mat�ria de "REBIS", quer dizer, uma coisa composta de duas substancias, segundo o poeta: "Rebis � coisa �nica, composta de duas, Ambas formando coisa una, Dissolve-se para que em Sol ou Luna Os Espermas sejam mudados, princ�pios das duas." IV Estejas bem certo de que, se bem que nosso Merc�rio devora o Sol, n�o � da maneira que pensam os Qu�micos Filosofistas. Porque, mesmo se o unes ao nosso Merc�rio, ap�s uma espera de um ano recuperar�s o Sol intacto e em plena posse de sua virtude primeva, se n�o o fizeste cozinhar ao grau conveniente de calor. Quem o contrario afirmar, Fil�sofo n�o pode ser. V Aqueles no caminho do erro cr�em que dissolver os corpos � uma opera��o t�o f�cil que imaginam que o ouro imerso no Merc�rio dos S�bios deve ser devorado num piscar de olhos, compreendendo mal a passagem do conde Bernard Tr�visan, onde fala de seu livro de ouro mergulhado na fonte e que ele n�o pode recuperar. Mas aqueles que penaram com a dissolu��o dos corpos podem atestar a verdadeira dificuldade desta opera��o. Eu mesmo, por Ter sido freq�entemente testemunha ocular, certifico que � preciso grande sutileza para controlar o fogo, ap�s a prepara��o da mat�ria, de modo a dissolver os corpos sem queimar suas tinturas. VI Em conseq��ncia, atenta para a minha doutrina. Toma o corpo que te indiquei e coloca-o na �gua de nosso mar, e cozinha-o ao fogo cont�nuo conveniente at� que subam o rocio e as nuvens e que recaiam em got�culas, dia e noite, sem interrup��o. E sabe
  69. 69. 69 que por esta circula��o o Merc�rio sobe em sua natureza primeira, ate que, muito depois, o corpo comece a reter um pouco d �gua: e assim comunicam-se mutuamente suas qualidades VII Mas, como nem toda a �gua sobe pela sublima��o e permanecendo sempre uma parte com o corpo no fundo do vaso, o corpo � continuamente fervido e filtrado nesta �gua, ao passo que as gotas que recaem penetram a massa residual; e a �gua � tornada mais sutil por esta circula��o continua e , enfim, extrai suavemente, delicadamente, a alma do Sol. VIII Assim por interm�dio desta alma, o esp�rito � reconciliado com o corpo e a uni�o de um e outro � realizada na cor negra, ao fim de no m�ximo, cinq�enta dias. Esta opera��o chama-se regime do Merc�rio, porque circula elevando-se, enquanto nele se embebe o corpo do Sol, embaixo: e este corpo, na opera��o, � pass�vel at� a apari��o das cores; sobrevem discretamente ap�s mais ou menos vinte dias de ebuli��o conveniente e cont�nua; por conseguinte, estas cores se refor�am, e multiplicam, variando at� a perfei��o no negror nig�rrimo, que o q�inquag�simo dia te dar�, se tiveres sorte
  70. 70. 70 CAP�TULO XXV DO REGIME DA OBRA, QUE � DE SATURNO I Terminado o regime de Merc�rio, cuja obra � despojar o rei de sua vestimentas de ouro, de fatigar o le�o por muitos combates e atorment�-lo at� a �ltima lassid�o, ent�o aparece o regime de Saturno. Realmente, DEUS quer, para levar a bom termo a obra encetada, e � a lei deste espet�culo, que sa�da de um regime seja a entrada de outro, a morte de um, o nascimento de outro; apenas tenha Merc�rio terminado seu reinado, entra seu sucessor, Saturno, que ocupa o n�vel mais alto, depois daquele. O le�o morrendo, nasce o corvo. II Este regime � igualmente linear no que concerne � cor, o negro nig�rrimo. Mas, n�o se v� fuma�a, nem vento, nem nenhum sintoma de vida, mas ora o composto est� seco, ora assemelha- se ao piche fundido. � triste espet�culo, imagem da morte eterna, mas que mensageiro agrad�vel ao artista! Pois n�o � uma negrura ordin�ria, mas brilhante, mais que o negro mais intenso. E assim que vires a mat�ria, no fundo do vidro, inflar-se como a massa de p�o, jubila-te: � que o esp�rito vivificante a� est� encerrado, e, quando achar conveniente, o Todo Poderoso dar� a vida a esses cad�veres. III Tu ao menos toma cuidado com o fogo, que deves aqui conduzir com julgamento s�o, e juro-te pela f� empenhada, que se, � for�a de aument�-lo, fazes neste regime sublimar algo, perder�s toda a obra, inevitavelmente. Contenta-se, com o bom Tr�visan, em seres mantido na pris�o durante quarenta dias e quarenta noites, e permite � tua fr�gil mat�ria permanecer no fundo, que � o ninho de sua concep��o; estejas certo que ap�s o per�odo determinado pelo Todo Poderoso para esta opera��o, o esp�rito renascer� glorioso e glorificar� seu corpo; subir�,
  71. 71. 71 asseguro, e circular�, sem viol�ncia; elevar-se-� do centro para os c�us, e descer� dos c�us para aterra, recolhendo a for�a do que est� no alto e do que est� embaixo.
  72. 72. 72 CAP�TULO XXVI DO REGIME DE J�PITER I Ao negro Saturno sucede J�piter, que � de outra cor. Pois ap�s a putrefa��o necess�ria e a concep��o feita no fundo do vaso, pela vontade de DEUS, ver�s novamente as cores cambiantes, e uma sublima��o circulante. Este regime n�o � longo, n�o dura mais que tr�s semanas. Durante este tempo, aparecer�o todas as cores imagin�veis, que n�o podem ser notadas precisamente. As chuvas, ao longo destes dias, se multiplicar�o; e ao fim, ap�s tudo isto, uma brancura muito bela de se ver, em forma de estrias ou cabelos, se mostrar� sobre as paredes do vaso. II Ent�o rejubila-te, pois cumpriste ditosamente o regime de J�piter . A prud�ncia, neste regime, deve ser extrema. Para os filhotes dos corvos, quando tiverem deixado o ninho, n�o retornem a ele. Igualmente, para n�o verter a �gua com t�o pouca modera��o, que a terra que reste seja abandonada, seca e in�til, no fundo do vaso. Terceiramente, para n�o irrigar a terra excessivamente, a ponto de sufoca-la. Todos estes erros, evit�-lo-�s com bom regime de calor exterior.
  73. 73. 73 CAP�TULO XXVII DO REGIME DA LUA I O regime de J�piter estando completamente terminado, ao fim do quarto m�s ver�s aparecer o sinal da Lua crescente; e isto, sabe, porque o regime de J�piter foi inteiramente consagrado a purificar o lat�o. O que purifica � alv�ssimo em sua natureza, mas o corpo que ele deve limpar � de um negro extremamente escuro. Durante este tr�nsito do negro para a brancura, distingue-se todas as cores intermedi�rias; e quando elas desaparecem tudo torna-se branco, um branco que n�o � perfeito desde o primeiro dia, mas passa gradativamente do branco ao alv�ssimo. II E sabe que neste regime tudo se torna � vis�o, t�o l�quido quanto o azougue, e � o que chama a sigila��o da m�e no interior do ventre do infante que ele engendrou; ver-se-�o neste regime cores variadas, belas, moment�neas e desaparecendo rapidamente, mas mais pr�ximas do branco do que do negro, assim como no regime de J�piter elas participavam mais do negro que do branco. E sabe que o regime da Lua ser� terminado em tr�s semanas. III Mas, antes que termine, o composto se revestir� de mil formas. Pois crescendo os rios antes da coagula��o cem vezes por dia; �s vezes se assemelhar� a olhos de peixe, por vezes imitar� a forma de uma �rvore de prata mui fina com ramos e folhas. Numa palavra, ficar�s a cada momento estupefato de admira��o com o que vires. IV
  74. 74. 74 E finalmente, ter�s gr�os muito brancos, t�o finos quanto �tomos do Sol, e mais belos do que qualquer coisa j� vista por olho humano. Damos gra�as eternas a nosso DEUS, que produziu esta obra. Realmente, � a verdadeira e perfeita tintura ao branco, se bem que de primeira ordem somente, e, por conseguinte, de med�ocre virtude em rela��o � virtude admir�vel que adquirir� pela repeti��o da prepara��o.

×