A medula da alquimia

Sobre Alquimia

A medula da alquimia

  1. 1. 1 Por Ireneu Filaleto, Londres 1654. Tradu��o de Paulo Cruz. Contendo Tr�s Livros, Elucidando a Pr�tica O Primeiro Livro A Alquimia - que alguns chamam de Arte Dourada - trata-se n�o de uma f�bula, como muitos quereriam, mas de uma verdadeira Ci�ncia, como ficou por n�s provado e por exemplos demonstrado na parte anterior deste tratado, Ci�ncia esta cuja pr�tica passaremos a elucidar nesta Segunda Parte, atrav�s da qual ser� poss�vel obter grande provis�o de prata e ouro. E para uma boa compreens�o das nossas inten��es considera correctamente, e com justeza pesa bem a raz�o da nossa Obra, caso contr�rio � mais certo que percas o teu tempo e dinheiro em v�o, encontrando apenas esfor�o e despesa, tal como muitos j� o fizeram. De maneira que a Pedra que procuras, como j� o dissemos e voltamos a afirmar � apenas ouro levado � m�xima perfei��o poss�vel; pois embora se trate de um corpo firme e compacto � no entanto, atrav�s do engenho da Arte e opera��o da Natureza transformado num Esp�rito tingente que nunca se esgota que a Natureza, por si nunca teria conseguido produzir pois o ouro em si n�o possui o poder de se elevar a tal grau de perfei��o antes se mantendo eternamente na sua const�ncia. Aquele que se presta a encontrar tal Ess�ncia dever� ent�o, atrav�s da Arte, transformar o seu ouro em p� e fazer com que se converta numa �gua mineral, que ent�o circular� com um bom fogo at� que quando toda a humidade se seque esta seja fixada; a qual ser� com frequ�ncia embebida e fixada de modo a que o infante quede selado no ventre da sua m�e, e sendo alimentado at� que se fortale�a e se torne suficientemente capaz de resistir aos seus robustos oponentes: ent�o fermentando, deve por longo tempo residir em repetida negrura at� que a Natureza apodre�a e morra, que deves logo revificar, sublimar e exaltar, e de novo retornar � terra onde o deves deixar no calor o tempo necess�rio para que a negritude se transforme na mais pura brancura; o Rei, sendo ent�o colocado sobre o seu Selo Real, brilhar� como a chama fa�scante e a pedra escondida a que chamamos enxofre. Isto tu deves multiplicar at� que se transforme no elixir espiritual; que ser� ent�o como juiz no Dia do Ju�zo Final, condenando ao fogo toda a esc�ria que aderir � mais pura subst�ncia nos metais imperfeitos. Donde que, sendo o nosso Sujeito o ouro, teremos que procurar o agente adequado para o abrir, o qual, se souberes procurar a variedade mais adequada, pouco trabalho ter�s a preparar; este ser� vil � vista e grandemente desprezado pelo seu aspecto exterior. Deste assunto poucos autores tratam e os que o fazem obscurecem esta chave o mais que podem, mas eu, querido leitor, serei de uma sinceridade como nunca viste; garanto-te no entanto que este n�o � trabalho para mentes opacas nem para aquele que desdenha trabalhar, pois a ociosidade � um verdadeiro obst�culo para esta Arte; mas se possuis uma mente tranquila e �s trabalhador presta bem aten��o ao que irei declarar, e que trata primeiramente daquilo que jaz escondido no nosso Agente �gneo. A subst�ncia que tomamos primeiro em m�os � um mineral semelhante ao Merc�rio que coze na Terra um enxofre cru. Este � chamado de Filho de Saturno, parece de facto vil � vista mas o seu interior � glorioso. � cor de sable, com veios prateados misturados com o corpo cuja linha cintilante mancha o enxofre inato; � todo vol�til e n�o fixo, no entanto, quando tomado na sua crueza nativa purgou o Sol de toda a sua superfluidade. A sua natureza � venenosa e muitos abusaram dele medicinalmente. Se pela Arte soltamos os seus elementos o seu interior aparece resplandecente, o qual ent�o flui no fogo como um metal, embora nada exista de natureza met�lica assim t�o fr�gil. Este � o nosso Drag�o, que o Deus da guerra assaltou com uma armadura do a�o mais robusto, mas em v�o, pois logo uma Estrela nunca vista apareceu, de modo que quando Cadmus primeiramente sentiu esta for�a n�o conseguiu aguentar um tal poder, mas do seu corpo a sua
  2. 2. 2 Alma se separou. Oh for�a poderosa! Pois quando os S�bios a avistaram grandemente se surpreenderam e assim a chamaram o seu Le�o Verde, cuja f�ria com encantos esperaram com o tempo domar. Pelo que, deixando-o presa dos s�cios de Cadmus, verificaram que pelo seu poder os derrotou e tendo a luta terminado, olhai, uma Estrela matutina foi vista a sair da Terra e ap�s as carca�as terem sido removidas logo apareceu uma fonte corrente, onde se disse que a Besta saciou a sede at� que o seu ventre estoirou. Mas pareceu-lhes deveras estranho que logo que este Drag�o se tivesse aproximado da Fonte, as �guas se retirassem como que assustadas, pese embora o esfor�o de Vulcano em reconcili�-las. Ent�o apareceram as Pombas de Diana com adornos ofuscantes, com cujas asas prateadas o ar se acalmou, no qual o Drag�o dobrado para dentro perdeu a sua picadura. Ent�o as �guas como uma inunda��o logo voltaram e engoliram a Besta, cuja cor se tornou negra como o carv�o, e nisto o nosso Drag�o fez com que a fonte exalasse um cheiro f�tido onde ele morreu e que lhe serviu de sepultura. Mas com a ajuda de Vulcano este Drag�o voltou � vida e recebeu dos C�us uma Alma, pelo que ambos se reconciliaram, aqueles que antes eram inimigos, sendo as suas almas agora unidas, deixaram os seus corpos e transformaram-se no verdadeiro banho das ninfas, e no nosso Le�o Verde, pelo que nunca nada assim tinha sido visto antes. Mas para n�o te manter mais em suspenso, iremos agora explicar claramente o significado destas alegorias, desatando estes n�s cujo sentido obscuro poder� deixar perplexo o leitor. Pelo que agora observa que o nosso Filho de Saturno deve ser unido a uma forma met�lica e mercurial, pois � apenas azougue o agente que a nossa obra requer, mas o azougue comum n�o serve para a nossa Pedra; estando morto, presta-se no entanto a ser animado pelo sal da Natureza e verdadeiro enxofre que � o seu �nico c�njugue. Este sal, que se encontra no rebento de Saturno e � puro interiormente, tem o poder de penetrar o centro dos metais, e tem em abund�ncia as qualidades necess�rias para entrar no corpo do Sol, o qual divide em elementos e no qual reside ap�s a dissolu��o. O Enxofre deves procur�-lo na casa de Aries, � este o fogo m�gico dos s�bios para aquecer o banho do Rei (que deves preparar numa semana). Este fogo est� estreitamente escondido, mas podes revel�-lo numa hora e depois lav�-lo em chuva prateada. Parecia deveras estranho que um metal suficientemente robusto e fixo para suportar o golpe atordoante de Vulcano e que n�o se abrandar� em nenhum calor nem se misturar� em fluxo com nenhum metal seja no entanto pela nossa Arte retrogradado neste penetrante licor mineral. Este trabalho real foi selado pelo Todo-Poderoso para ensinar os prudentes que o Infante Real � aqui nascido, a quem eles diligentemente procuram sendo pela Estrela guiados, mas os tolos procuram os nossos segredos em coisas s�rdidas e sem sentido e o que encontram � apenas a pr�pria ru�na. Esta subst�ncia tem uma natureza estrelada e completamente espiritual, sendo totalmente inclinada a fugir do fogo; a raz�o � que a alma de cada um � como um �man para o outro, e a isto n�s chamamos a urina do velho Saturno. Este � o nosso a�o, o nosso verdadeiro hermafrodita, a nossa Lua, assim chamada pelo seu brilho: este � o nosso ouro imaturo, que � vista � um corpo fr�gil e quebradi�o, mas � domado por Vulcano e cuja alma se sabes misturar com Merc�rio nenhum segredo te ser� ocultado. N�o tenho necessidade de citar qualquer autor, pois eu vi e com as minhas m�os trabalhei este mist�rio, e por constantemente seguir a sabedoria da Natureza fui levado a tornar brando o corpo mais s�lido e do corpo mais grosseiro fazer uma Terra tingente e fixa, que nunca se desvanecer�. E n�o sou o �nico que o diz, pois muitos outros o fizeram, cujos segredos aqui vos revelo. Artephius nomeou-o, mas o outro segredo n�o o revelou, antes disse que este deveria ser pedido a Deus, a n�o ser que o ensinasse um s�bio Mestre. Este � o enigma que tanto tem deixado perplexos os estudantes desta Arte. Assim Zeumon na Turba p.18, Ars Aurif: Vol.2, disse: A nossa Pedra � vil e no entanto � combinada com o mais precioso. � aquilo que � deitado � rua, nos caminhos, nas estrumeiras e nos lugares impuros que �
  3. 3. 3 a mat�ria que deveremos tomar como verdadeiro fundamento da nossa Arte. Ningu�m pode viver sem ela, e h� quem a aplique em usos s�rdidos, o que demonstra que apenas com Marte ela pode ser associada. Em barcos ela flutua sobre os oceanos, e sem ela n�o h� barco ou casa que possa ser constru�do, ou mercadoria que possa ser transportada; com ela aramos a nossa terra, ceifamos o nosso milho, vestimos, fervemos e cortamos a nossa carne, e com ela s�o ferrados os cavalos. Muitos mais usos ela tem os quais seria fastidioso enumerar e no entanto encontra-mo-la frequentemente num estado contemplativo sobre a terra, em velhos pregos sem cabe�a, que pouco valem o achado, e que por isso como vil � estimado. Para mais, Aries � conhecido da casa do robusto Marte, pelo qual todos os artistas dizem que deves come�ar a tua obra, o que pode ser mais claro? Dificilmente pode existir algu�m t�o ignorante que julgue que estas palavras ocultam ainda um outro significado, pois nunca at� agora isto tinha sido t�o claramente explicado. Belus na Turba, p.27, Ars Aurif: Vol.2, insta-nos a combinar o lutador com aquele que n�o deseja lutar; pelo qual a Marte o Deus da Guerra ele atribui Saturno em uni�o, que se deliciava na paz e cujo reino n�o � necess�rio revelar uma vez que � de todos t�o conhecido. Repara na segunda figura do Rosarium Philosophorum Irne, p.212, Ars Aurif, Vol.2, na qual o Rei e a Rainha em vestes reais seguram entre ambos a nossa verdadeira Lun�ria que cont�m oito flores e no entanto n�o tem raiz. Entre ambos h� um p�ssaro. Sob os seus p�s o Sol e a Lua. O Rei tem na m�o uma flor e a Rainha outra e o p�ssaro segura com o bico numa terceira, tendo tamb�m na cauda uma estrela que representa o nosso grande segredo, pois o p�ssaro alado representa Merc�rio combinado com a Terra Estrelada at� que ambos se tornem vol�teis e alados. Assim parece que os antigos S�bios escolheram antes instruir o olho por imagens do que o ouvido por palavras. No entanto alguns dos seus discursos s�o t�o simples que qualquer palerma poder� perceber o sentido que eles cont�m, e para o mesmo prop�sito, sendo eu um filho da Arte, tenho na Cabala Sapientum a mesma explica��o, para a qual remeto o leitor aplicado. Prosseguirei agora com o objectivo deste curso mostrando como obter esta �gua, que t�o poucos encontram, de onde retiramos a mais secreta semente do Sol, pelo que aplica-te diligentemente em aprender a obter esta �gua, pois ela � o fundamento da nossa Quintess�ncia. Sabe ent�o que todos os metais t�m apenas uma mat�ria, que n�o � sen�o o Merc�rio; que como fundamento possibilitou primeiro a transmuta��o e por isto n�s conclu�mos que a nossa muito secreta �gua tem a mesma mat�ria que o vulgar Merc�rio. E se o Merc�rio bruto e todos os cinco metais imperfeitos se podem transformar em ouro, (sendo neste processo, e devido � sua crueza consumidos pelo fogo), a raz�o � ent�o como todos os S�bios ensinam que todos os metais cont�m em si o Merc�rio e todos s�o por conseguinte igualmente transmut�veis. Se o nosso Merc�rio, ao qual chamamos a nossa �gua viva, for outro que n�o o ouro imaturo, ent�o qualquer metal que seja pela Arte convert�vel em ouro dever� conter em si essa natureza, da mesma forma que pela Arte � feita o nosso Azougue. Assim, se chumbo, estanho ou cobre fossem convertidos num verdadeiro Merc�rio, ent�o poderia a Arte causar essas �guas, pois seriam j� t�o diferentes na forma que qualquer um deles se poderia enquadrar no nosso Merc�rio Filos�fico. Mas para que precisar�amos disso se a natureza produz j� uma �gua ao alcance do artista, na qual atrav�s da Arte uma forma pode ser induzida de modo a comandar os nossos segredos? Atenta ent�o bem para o que dever� ser o nosso Merc�rio que deseja ser o nosso mais secreto Menstruum, pois n�s garantimos que ambos s�o Met�licos de peso e cor semelhante, e que ambos s�o flu�dicos e vol�teis sob o fogo mas, no nosso, dever� existir um Enxofre que n�o encontras no das minas, e este Enxofre purifica a mat�ria, torna-a �gnea e no entanto n�o deixa de ser uma �gua. Pois a �gua, que � o ventre, n�o tendo calor � totalmente in�til para a verdadeira gera��o, nem o nosso corpo ser� reduzido a um humor, nem produzir� a sua semente, enquanto n�o estiver sob a circula��o do fogo, combinado pela Arte com um merc�rio que tenha em si Enxofre.
  4. 4. 4 Este Enxofre dever� ter uma for�a, ou virtude, magn�tica, pelo que dever� ser ouro verdadeiro, embora imaturo, como tamb�m da mesma origem tanto a mat�ria como a forma, apenas com esta diferen�a, que � que enquanto o outro � fixo este deve ser vol�til e alado, tendo o poder de abrir e soltar o primeiro. E s� h� um corpo na Terra suficientemente pr�ximo do Merc�rio para o poder preparar para a nossa pedra secreta e para poder esconder o corpo s�lido no seu ventre e este, como disse anteriormente, � o rebento de Saturno sobejamente conhecido por todos os magos, e que eu aqui te mostrei. E embora alguns metais possam ser fixados com Azougue n�o penetram uns nos outros mais que � vista, e pelo calor podem facilmente ser separados, pois ver�s que eles nunca penetram o centro, nem s�o por isso melhorados. A raz�o � que o Enxofre que se encontra nos metais perfeitos encontra-se selado, ou nos outros partilha das fezes terrestres e impurezas que o Merc�rio abomina e com as quais nunca se unir� embora pare�a � vista com eles se misturar. Se separares estas fezes encontrar�s Merc�rio flu�dico e um Enxofre cru que endureceram a humidade pela congela��o bem como um Sal aluminoso mas todos eles s�o de natureza demasiado distante do ouro. Mas o mineral que tanto estimamos, excepto as suas esc�rias (que s�o totalmente separ�veis) cont�m um Merc�rio mais puro, que far� reviver os Corpos mortos de forma a que estes possam como todas as outras coisas gerar a sua esp�cie. Mas em si n�o cont�m nenhum Enxofre, embora, sendo quebradi�o e negro com veios brilhantes esteja congelado num Enxofre ardente. Este Enxofre n�o tem nada de met�lico, mas se correctamente separado segundo a Arte, as esc�rias sendo removidas, aparece uma noz de aspecto met�lico (que poder�s moer em p�) na qual se encontra fechada uma alma terna que se mostra como fumo sob um fogo suave, semelhante ao Azougue, levemente congelado, e que o fogo de facto evapora. � isto que d� penetra��o � nossa �gua e lhe permite penetrar at� ao centro dos corpos, invertendo-os completamente e reduzindo-os � sua verdadeira mat�ria primeira e isto deseja ser reunido com um verdadeiro Enxofre, que dever� ser procurado na casa de Aries. Atrav�s deste mineral apenas e com a habilidade do artista, � Marte retrogradado num mineral; como por muitos foi j� ensaiado. Esta � a nossa verdadeira V�nus, a esposa do coxo Vulcano, e que � amada por Marte. Primeiramente ent�o faz com que Marte abrace este mineral, de forma que ambos se libertem das suas caracter�sticas terrenas, e em pouco tempo a subst�ncia met�lica dever� brilhar como os c�us, e como prova do teu sucesso dever�s seguramente nela encontrar a impress�o do selo de um rei estrelado. Este � o selo real, a marca que o Todo-Poderoso afixa neste estranho corpo. Este � o fogo celestial, no qual ao fazer despertar uma centelha, grandes mudan�as ocorrer�o nos corpos, de tal modo que a negritude � feita brilhar como uma gema cintilante, com a qual como um diadema o nosso jovem rei � coroado. A isto adiciona V�nus na propor��o adequada, cuja beleza � admirada por Marte e que � conhecida por lhe ter grande amor e desejo de com ele se unir, assim que logo � inclinada ao movimento, sendo ela afim do ouro, Marte e da brilhante Diana, com quem ele concilia o amor e a verdadeira uni�o. Mas Vulcano ficar� cada vez mais ciumento e � com desgosto que o coxo cornudo sente os cornos adornarem-lhe a cabe�a, e na esperan�a de os destruir atira a sua rede sobre os amantes apanhando a esposa e Marte durante o acto, exibindo-os desta forma aprisionados. No entanto, que isto n�o seja tomado como mera F�bula. Primeiro observa como Cadmus � devorado pela nossa besta feroz a quem Cadmus depois de a ter intrepidamente perfurado fez merecer nome de campe�o, pois esta Serpente (de poder inquestion�vel) ele com a sua lan�a mortal trespassou contra um carvalho, perante o qual todos sentiram temor. Observa tamb�m a Estrela, que na realidade � Solar, como se pode provar, pois o ouro unido intimamente com o filho de Saturno cujas fezes foram purgadas quando tudo o que era perfeito se abateu no fundo, depois de fundido e vertido, ao arrefecer nos mostra uma Estrela, assim como faz Marte. Mas V�nus
  5. 5. 5 fornece uma subst�ncia met�lica que s� por si � desprez�vel, mas que ao ser unida com Marte, como que dobrados numa rede, aparece como agrad�vel � vista, como descreveram os poetas misteriosos de vista apurada, de forma velada mas no entanto suficientemente clara para o S�bio. De forma que a alma de Saturno, e Marte, s�o atrav�s da nossa Arte e com a ajuda de Vulcano intimamente misturados, mas ambos s�o semelhantes e vol�teis, n�o sendo divis�veis at� que a alma de Marte seja fixada e ent�o deixe Saturno, e ent�o um ensaio revelar� o mais puro ouro, e uma tintura da mais pura e verdadeira. Mas esta media��o deve ser feita atrav�s de V�nus, caso contr�rio nenhum artif�cio humano seria capaz de os separar, nem os poderia reduzir a p�. No entanto ap�s a sua uni�o ser�o reduzidos apenas pela associa��o de V�nus, da qual Diana produz neles a separa��o. Alguns para preparar esta �gua usam as Pombas de Diana, o que � um trabalho tedioso em que por cada vez que o artista acerta h� sempre duas em que falha: mas a outra forma (que � a mais secreta) n�s recomend�mos a todos os que desejam ser verdadeiros artistas. Pelo que dever�s assegurar que o vapor mais subtil da �gua seja longa e repetidamente circulado, at� que as almas de cada (deixando a mat�ria grosseira) se unam e voem juntas para o alto; onde n�o as deves deixar residir durante muito tempo, para que n�o congelem, pois de contr�rio laboras em erro. Assim tira do Filho do velho Saturno duas partes, de Cadmus uma parte e estas purifica com a ajuda de Vulcano at� que (sendo liberta das suas fezes) a parte Met�lica seja a mais pura; o que deves fazer em quatro reitera��es, cujas opera��es perfeitas te ser�o ensinadas pela Estrela. Faz com que AEneis seja igual ao seu amado, purgando-os com arte at� que a rede de Vulcano os envolva a ambos, pelo que deves ent�o molh�-los bem com a �gua e mant�-los em calor e humidade at� se tornem perfurados e a suas Almas sejam ambas glorificadas. Este � o Orvalho celeste, que deve ser alimentado durante tanto tempo quanto seja requerido pela natureza, pelo menos tr�s vezes, ou at� sete, assim os guiando atrav�s das ondas e chamas como a raz�o ordenar�, mas atenta para que a terna natureza n�o fuja pela for�a de um fogo demasiado forte. Sabe tamb�m com certeza que o Merc�rio, com o qual a obra deve ser iniciada, deve ser l�quido e branco, mas toma cuidado para que n�o seques a humidade em p� devido a um fogo muito forte, de modo que se mostre vermelho, pois nesse caso o teu esperma feminino estaria corrompido e falharias o teu desejado objectivo. Nem fa�as com que o Azougue se torne numa clara e transparente goma, �leo ou unguento, pois caso tenhas perdido a propor��o certa nunca chegar�s a uma verdadeira dissolu��o mas ser�s obrigado a suspender o teu trabalho j� sem esperan�a, e a adi�-lo para outra altura, pois procedeste de forma contr�ria �s regras da Arte. Preocupa-te apenas ent�o em aumentar um esp�rito que falta ao Azougue comum, sublimar o grosseiro no firmamento e separar as esc�rias segundo a Arte; o que reiterado sete vezes deves ent�o desposar com o ouro at� que quedem ambos perfeitamente combinados. Assim atrav�s da Arte e com a ajuda da Natureza � a verdadeira Donzela preparada, a qual sendo separada das fezes se faz um rebento celeste que tornou macio o corpo s�lido do Sol e ao ser separado em �tomos se tornou negro e putrefacto, que depois no entanto revive e se torna vol�til. Mas se eu aqui revelasse todos os segredos do fabrico desta nossa �gua seria desprezado por todos os verdadeiros artistas, pois apenas �queles a quem Deus deseja ensinar estes devem ser comunicados, enquanto que outros devem permanecer perdidos num labirinto de erros. Mas aquele que com sofrimentos e ora��es dedicadamente procurar este segredo, sem nessa busca ser excitado por desejos de cobi�a, mas procurar apenas o conhecimento com candura, resolver� certamente este mist�rio, sobre o qual ningu�m em nenhuma altura falou t�o claramente.
  6. 6. 6 H� alguns que atrav�s da Arte sabem preparar um maravilhoso Licor, que os Adeptos chamaram Fogo do Inferno, e cujas virtudes s�o t�o estranhas e poderosas que (pela sua for�a) s�o capazes de resolver qualquer composto na sua Mat�ria primeira, ou �gua; isto numa suave dissolu��o de Azougue t�o uniforme que como gotas de cristal possa ser dela separado sem que nada seja depositado no fundo do vaso nem a sua virtude de qualquer maneira enfraquecida. Pois sendo repetidamente destilada deixa para tr�s o Azougue que como ver�s se assemelha a um sal fixo, de odor lembrando o alm�scar, ou aroma, e de sabor semelhante ao mel tal � a sua do�ura, que podes pulverizar como ferrugem e que nenhum fogo pode consumir, isto no ensaio com Saturno aparece t�o fixo como a mais pura Luna. Esta subst�ncia ao ser coobada cinco ou seis vezes com a dita �gua (com digest�o pr�via) aparecer� como que um �leo, e pouco tempo depois destila como um Esp�rito, que pela adi��o de um pequeno sujeito pouco a pouco se separa em duas subst�ncias distintas, que estando prontas ser�o guardadas separadamente, sendo a primeira um �leo ou Tintura sol�vel em Licor; a outra (se a fazes ferver) � atrav�s da Arte redut�vel em Merc�rio, cujo Azougue � uma subst�ncia t�o maravilhosa que n�o se encontra igual debaixo dos c�us. Esta nem com sais ou �gua forte poder� ser corro�da em precipitado, ou por circula��o frequente pelo fogo ser combinada, ou sublimada, ou seca em p�, nem t�o pouco ser fixada mas para sempre se manter� vol�til. O grande Elixir n�o conseguir� transmutar mas de facto dissolve e destr�i; � de tal forma estranha que todos os artistas surpreende, pois nenhum tem poder ou mestria para a alterar: e atrav�s da forma mencionada, poder� ser produzida de todos os corpos Met�licos. No entanto na nossa Arte isto n�o serve de nada, pois n�s procuramos multiplicar o Enxofre que � uma Hematina Solar e cuja cauda � lunar; s�o estes os �nicos planetas que consideramos no nosso c�u terrestre, rejeitando todos os outros e todas as outras artes. Pois se Ouro, que pela natureza � feito puro e perfeito puder atrav�s deste nosso fogo secreto ou �gua ser retrogradado em Merc�rio e Enxofre, sendo completo em subst�ncia, e que antes n�o podia ser separado pela for�a do fogo mas firmemente nele residia. Quem n�o v� que tal Merc�rio est� distante da nossa obra? Pois n�s procuramos aumentar uma Tintura e apenas o Enxofre, que como uma capa envolve o Merc�rio e � agrad�vel � natureza Met�lica e sem o qual a �gua n�o poder� reclamar o nome de um metal. Este Enxofre encontra-se mais ou menos em toda a coisa Met�lica, mas em algumas uma certa esc�ria inquina a subst�ncia pura, pelo que deve ser destru�da pelo fogo, pois tudo o que � grosseiro e in�til neste � consumido. Mas dos metais o Sol e a Lua s�o revestidos t�o intimamente por um puro Enxofre que suportam grandemente a maior for�a de Vulcano, e nenhum Artif�cio humano poder� alguma vez dividir este Enxofre da sua �gua exceptuando o mencionado licor, cuja virtude � t�o poderosa que reduzir� at� o Sol e a Lua do seu estado fixo e os tornar� vol�teis. N�o apenas ele, mas tamb�m o nosso admir�vel Fogo podem fazer o mesmo ao ouro, e de uma forma directa e gentil for�ar a sua retrograda��o, e no entanto sem dividir o Enxofre do seu centro, antes o vestindo com uma veste Mercurial para que ambos habitem combinadas numa �gua Dourada. Mas o mencionado Licor estranho ao dissolver destr�i a homogeneidade Met�lica, pois ao separ�- los causa um desentendimento e desuni�o, de modo que nenhum pode desfrutar do outro e portanto o Merc�rio Central ao ser separado do Licor tingido mant�m-se em baixo de forma que a Hematina que antes no ouro tinha o Pondus de um Metal se encontra agora t�o alterada que se torna num Azougue mais leve, � vista como que um �leo ou mesmo um Sal untuoso, que � uma nobre medicina para os enfermos. E assim parece que tanto mais uma subst�ncia Met�lica seja dissolvida nesta humidade tanto mais � transformada de uma natureza Met�lica cujo Enxofre, pela for�a deste Licor poder� (embora contra-vontade) ser pelo menos trazido at� uma �gua elementar; tal � o poder que este Licor tem sobre qualquer mat�ria.
  7. 7. 7 Com isto todos os Fil�sofos concordam, e todos concluem que o nosso Merc�rio � apenas um, que humidifica apenas aquilo que � homog�neo nos metais, e que � a m�e da nossa Pedra e cujo segredo, se j� n�o ignoras, deves calar; pois ningu�m alguma vez sobre isto escreveu mais claramente. Fim do Primeiro Livro

