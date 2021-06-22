Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rodney Malpert
Introduction Rodney Malpert serves as managing partner of the Northern California and Phoenix practices at the corporate i...
The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1946 by a small group of immigr...
The goals of AILA include educating the public on US immigration law, advocating for better immigration laws, and assistin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
11 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Activities of the American Immigration Lawyers Association

Rodney Malpert serves as managing partner of the Northern California and Phoenix practices at the corporate immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy. The recipient of a juris doctor from Cornell Law School, Robert Malpert is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1946 by a small group of immigration lawyers. The organization has grown to encompass more than 15,000 members, who include immigration law professors and attorneys. Headquartered in Washington, DC, AILA has over 50 national committees and 39 chapters spread across the United States.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Activities of the American Immigration Lawyers Association

  1. 1. Rodney Malpert
  2. 2. Introduction Rodney Malpert serves as managing partner of the Northern California and Phoenix practices at the corporate immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy. The recipient of a juris doctor from Cornell Law School, Robert Malpert is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
  3. 3. The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1946 by a small group of immigration lawyers. The organization has grown to encompass more than 15,000 members, who include immigration law professors and attorneys. Headquartered in Washington, DC, AILA has over 50 national committees and 39 chapters spread across the United States.
  4. 4. The goals of AILA include educating the public on US immigration law, advocating for better immigration laws, and assisting its members in efficiently carrying out their law practice. AILA members often represent families hoping to get their close relatives permanent residence in the United States, as well as asylum seekers on a pro bono basis. AILA attorneys also work with US companies that recruit international talent, foreign students, athletes, and entertainers looking to reside or work in the United States.

×