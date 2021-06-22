Activities of the American Immigration Lawyers Association

Rodney Malpert serves as managing partner of the Northern California and Phoenix practices at the corporate immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy. The recipient of a juris doctor from Cornell Law School, Robert Malpert is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.



The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1946 by a small group of immigration lawyers. The organization has grown to encompass more than 15,000 members, who include immigration law professors and attorneys. Headquartered in Washington, DC, AILA has over 50 national committees and 39 chapters spread across the United States.

