Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oral Cancer Screenings Rodney Goodie
Introduction A fellowship-trained and board-certified spine specialist, Dr. Anil Kumar Kesani practices at SpineMD, where ...
The St. Hope Foundation, led by CEO Rodney Goodie, provides medical and dental care to patients with Hepatitis C (HCV). Th...
Oral cancer screenings promote early detection, which can increase chances of recovery. During routine checkups and cleani...
Using handheld instruments with magnification lenses and lights, physicians and dentists can see abnormalities like lumpy ...
Another best practice involves developing a comprehensive workflow plan prior to implementing new technology, which is vit...
Moreover, determining the risks involved is among the most important best practices and an essential part of any core conv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oral Cancer Screenings

28 views

Published on

The St. Hope Foundation, led by CEO Rodney Goodie, provides medical and dental care to patients with Hepatitis C (HCV). The foundation, under Rodney Goodie’s direction, strives to provide basic oral healthcare to patients in treatment for Hepatitis C, including screenings for oral cancer.

Oral cancer screenings promote early detection, which can increase chances of recovery. During routine checkups and cleanings, oral healthcare providers examine the entire oral cavity for signs of abnormal lesions. Medical doctors also administer oral cancer screenings when patients present noticeable symptoms or risk factors for mouth cancer.

Using handheld instruments with magnification lenses and lights, physicians and dentists can see abnormalities like lumpy tissue and sores that do not heal as quickly as they should. A dentist or physician also may touch tissue with gloved fingers to feel for lumps and nodules, or use dye, given as a rinse to patients prior to examination, to help identify abnormal cells.

If abnormalities are detected, healthcare providers will recommend biopsy and pathology for diagnosis and treatment.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oral Cancer Screenings

  1. 1. Oral Cancer Screenings Rodney Goodie
  2. 2. Introduction A fellowship-trained and board-certified spine specialist, Dr. Anil Kumar Kesani practices at SpineMD, where he focuses on minimally invasive spinal surgery and disc replacements. Dr. Anil Kesani incorporates the latest developments and treatments in spinal care to speed up and optimize patient outcomes.
  3. 3. The St. Hope Foundation, led by CEO Rodney Goodie, provides medical and dental care to patients with Hepatitis C (HCV). The foundation, under Rodney Goodie’s direction, strives to provide basic oral healthcare to patients in treatment for Hepatitis C, including screenings for oral cancer.
  4. 4. Oral cancer screenings promote early detection, which can increase chances of recovery. During routine checkups and cleanings, oral healthcare providers examine the entire oral cavity for signs of abnormal lesions. Medical doctors also administer oral cancer screenings when patients present noticeable symptoms or risk factors for mouth cancer.
  5. 5. Using handheld instruments with magnification lenses and lights, physicians and dentists can see abnormalities like lumpy tissue and sores that do not heal as quickly as they should. A dentist or physician also may touch tissue with gloved fingers to feel for lumps and nodules, or use dye, given as a rinse to patients prior to examination, to help identify abnormal cells. If abnormalities are detected, healthcare providers will recommend biopsy and pathology for diagnosis and treatment.
  6. 6. Another best practice involves developing a comprehensive workflow plan prior to implementing new technology, which is vital for financial institutions. Workflow plans outline the conversion process from end-to-end, which enhances comprehension and mitigates stressors that occur by helping the project team know what to expect. They also allow the team to identify the effects of the new technology on key elements, as well as to guide technology providers on where their services are needed and which ones to provide.
  7. 7. Moreover, determining the risks involved is among the most important best practices and an essential part of any core conversion. These enable an organization to establish precautionary measures and devise procedures to ensure optimal outcomes. Effective risk assessment and management rely on transparent conversations and a thorough understanding of the conversion process and its possible effects on various operations, key elements, and other areas. Furthermore, it is beneficial for the project team, executive sponsors, and stakeholders to collaborate.

×