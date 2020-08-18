The St. Hope Foundation, led by CEO Rodney Goodie, provides medical and dental care to patients with Hepatitis C (HCV). The foundation, under Rodney Goodie’s direction, strives to provide basic oral healthcare to patients in treatment for Hepatitis C, including screenings for oral cancer.



Oral cancer screenings promote early detection, which can increase chances of recovery. During routine checkups and cleanings, oral healthcare providers examine the entire oral cavity for signs of abnormal lesions. Medical doctors also administer oral cancer screenings when patients present noticeable symptoms or risk factors for mouth cancer.



Using handheld instruments with magnification lenses and lights, physicians and dentists can see abnormalities like lumpy tissue and sores that do not heal as quickly as they should. A dentist or physician also may touch tissue with gloved fingers to feel for lumps and nodules, or use dye, given as a rinse to patients prior to examination, to help identify abnormal cells.



If abnormalities are detected, healthcare providers will recommend biopsy and pathology for diagnosis and treatment.